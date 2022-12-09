Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Departure of Chief Operating Officer

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced the departure of Chief Operating Officer, Christian Gonzalez-Ocasio . The Company intends to engage Mr. Gonzalez as a consultant for an interim period to help ensure a smooth transition with the Company's leadership team.

Goodness Growth Holdings (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF) is the new parent company of Vireo Health and Green Goods. (PRNewsfoto/Goodness Growth Holdings)

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Kingsley , MD, commented, "We're very grateful for Christian's many contributions to the Company over the past three years. His leadership was instrumental in our transformation as we expanded manufacturing capabilities and grew our network of dispensaries. We thank Christian for his efforts and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Mr. Gonzalez had been serving as Chief Operating Officer of the Company since November 2020 . He previously served as Executive Vice President of Operations, supporting manufacturing and retail initiatives, beginning in October 2019 . The Company does not plan to immediately seek a replacement for the Chief Operating Officer position. Responsibilities of the position will be filled by a mix of existing internal resources.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property developer, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites, and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods ® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its team of more than 500 employees are focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in five markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States . For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Contact Information




Investor Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:

Sam Gibbons

Amanda Hutcheson

Vice President, Investor Relations

S enior Manager, Communications

samgibbons@goodnessgrowth.com

amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com

(612) 314-8995

(919) 815-1476

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodness-growth-holdings-announces-departure-of-chief-operating-officer-301699558.html

SOURCE Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/09/c7751.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Goodness Growth HoldingsCNX:GDNSGDNSFCannabis Investing
CNX:GDNS,GDNSF
rollercoaster

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: US Political Moves Take Investors on Wild Ride

Investors' hopes for a cannabis Christmas miracle in US banking reform took a hit this week.

Market participants have been eagerly watching the Senate's lame duck session, but the progress of the SAFE Banking Act and other legislation stalled once again as it failed to make it into a defense package.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

Canopy USA Converts CAD$125.5 Million in TerrAscend Debt to Exchangeable Shares at CAD$5.10 per Share

Transaction increases Canopy USA's conditional ownership in TerrAscend from 12.0% to 18.2% with the ability to own 23.4% upon the exercise of newly issued warrants

Significant deleveraging event for TerrAscend as it has now retired USD$120 million ( CAD$160 million ) of debt in recent weeks, reducing annual cash interest expense by USD$10 million ( CAD$13.5 million )

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurora's Greybeard Brand Wins KIND Magazine's 'Best Diamonds of the Year' Award

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, is excited to announce its Greybeard Cannabis Co. brand has won KIND Magazine's 'Best Diamonds of the Year' award, as voted by hundreds of budtenders, store managers and independent cannabis retail owners across Canada .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Launches Khalifa Kush Cannabis in Maryland Through Exclusive Partnership with Wiz Khalifa

Khalifa Kush available December 10 at Trulieve branded dispensaries; Celebration event at Overhills Mansion on December 15

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the official launch of Khalifa Kush premium medical marijuana products statewide in all Trulieve branded Maryland retail locations. This statewide exclusive partnership with multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa begins on Saturday, December 10 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf's Grassroots Brand and Ganjier Announce First-of-its-Kind Cannabis Education Partnership

Pilot Program for Passionate Team Members and Partners Solidifies Curaleaf's Dedication to Advancing the Cannabis Movement

- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), today announced a first-of-its-kind cannabis education partnership for its Grassroots brand with Ganjier, the Cannabis Sommelier Certification Program.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Supports Disabled American Veterans Job Fair Through National Partnership

Company to discuss career opportunities for veterans at recruiting event in Atlanta on Dec. 8

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., is proud to support the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at its RecruitMilitary Job Fair. Held in Atlanta, Ga. on Thursday, December 8 Trulieve's talent acquisition team will meet with U.S. veterans, military spouses, transitioning military and members of the Guard and Reserve.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Montfort Capital Announces Results from Special Shareholder Meeting

1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

Infinity Stone Completes Rockstone Graphite Fall Drill Program

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Grants Stock Options

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Its Private Placement

Silver Investing

Silver Price 2022 Year-End Review

Nickel Investing

Nickel Price 2022 Year-End Review

Gold Investing

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV (Updated December 2022)

×