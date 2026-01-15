Goliath Resources Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting, BOD Exercised Its Discretion Not To Proceed With Consolidation

Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (Frankfurt: B4IF) (the "Company" or "Goliath") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held January 14, 2026 (the "Meeting). All items of business tabled at the Meeting were approved by the requisite majorities, including:

  • Roger Rosmus, Graham Warren, Wayne Isaacs and Rein Turna were re-elected as directors of the Company;
  • McGovern Hurley LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company;
  • The omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan") was re-approved for use by the Company;
  • Certain amendments to the Plan were approved by the disinterested shareholders of the Company; and
  • The consolidation of the outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of one (new) for up to seven (old) Common Shares (the "Consolidation") was approved.

Despite the approval of the shareholders of the Consolidation at the Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company has exercised its discretion and determined not to proceed with the Consolidation.

The Meeting materials, including the management information circular dated November 30, 2025 (the "Circular"), are available under the Company's profile on www.SEDARPLUS.ca and on the Company's website at https://goliathresourcesltd.com/.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources is an explorer of precious metals projects in the highly prospective Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects are in high quality geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization that represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Goliath recently completed its largest fully funded drill campaign to date for a total of 64,364 meters in 2025. It has assays pending for 70 gold only holes and 110 gold equivalent holes. It is fully funded for a similar sized drill program in 2026. The Company's key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, a Global Commodity Group (Singapore), McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), Waratah Capital Advisors, Rob McEwen, Eric Sprott and Larry Childress.

For more information please contact:

Goliath Resources Limited

Mr. Roger Rosmus
Founder and CEO Tel: +1.416.488.2887
roger@goliathresources.com
www.goliathresourcesltd.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


