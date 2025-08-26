Goliath Intersects 10.62 g/t Gold Over 22.82 Meters, Drilling Maintains 100% Hit Rate, 95% Of Holes Contain Visible Gold, Remains Wide Open, Surebet Discovery, Golddigger Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is excited to announce assay results from drill hole GD-25-337 which intersected 10.60 g/t Au over 22.82 meters, including 15.19 g/t Au over 15.71 meters, including two separate intervals consisting of 37.28 g/t Au or 1.20 oz/t Au over 3.36 meters and 36.11 or 1.16 oz/t Au over 3.08 meters at Surebet on the 100 % controlled Golddigger Property (the “Property”), Golden Triangle, British Columbia. 100% of the drill holes completed to date on Surebet have intersected substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization as well as 95% of the 2025 drill holes contain VG-NE, clearly demonstrating the exceptional discovery potential remaining on the property. Drilling has been completed for 65 holes (45,000 meters) during the 2025 drill season, with 50 holes remaining (15,000 meters). With roughly 1 month remaining, the Company is on target to complete the planned up to 60,000 meter program with 9 rigs actively drilling. The intercepts reported are approximately true width, and reflect gold only assays (AuEq values will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received).
- 100% of the drill holes completed to date on Surebet have intersected substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization and 95% of drill holes completed thus far in 2025 contain gold visible to the naked eye (“VG-NE”). This clearly demonstrates the continuity and predictability of this expansive gold-rich system.
- Drilling at the Surebet Discovery has hit VG-NE in three distinct rock packages (quartz-sulphide breccias/stock work, RIRG Eocene-aged dykes and calc-silicate altered breccia) showing the untapped discovery potential at this remarkable high-grade gold system that remains open.
- 65 drill holes have been completed for a total of 45,000 meters in 2025, with only 50 holes remaining totaling 15,000 meters. With roughly 1 month remaining, Goliath is on target to complete its planned up to 60,000 meter drill program with 9 rigs actively turning. Assays are pending for 55 drill holes completed to date.
- An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98983adb-da84-4aea-a363-f039c3384dba
- Since drilling started in 2021, many holes have returned impressive metal factors with 9 holes delivering greater than 200 grams*meters (“g*m”) and up to 1346 g*m, 11 holes greater than 150 g*m, 25 holes greater than 100 g*m, 31 holes greater than 75 g*m and 61 holes greater than 50 g*m have been drilled on the Surebet Discovery that remains wide open
- The Surebet Discovery has widespread drill holes over an area of 1.8 km2 or greater than half the size of Central Park, New York City returning high metal factors showing it has the potential to be one of the most important high-grade gold discoveries in the Golden Triangle since the Eskay Creek discovery.
- Drill hole GD-25-337 intersected 10.60 g/t Au over 22.82 meters (a 242 grams*meters hole), including 15.19 g/t Au over 15.71 meters, including two separate intervals consisting of 37.28 g/t Au or 1.20 oz/t Au over 3.36 meters and 36.11 or 1.16 oz/t Au over 3.08 meters. From the andesite unit below the Bonanza Zone which contains multiple occurrences of widespread VG-NE between 113.00 meters and 135.82 meters, hosted within a zone of dense calc-silicate veins with moderate amounts of sphalerite, pyrrhotite and pyrite. The intercept is approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received).
- An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f13b5470-28c1-41e4-b00f-05e94052869f
- Drill hole GD-24-277 intersected 12.16 g/t Au over 6 meters, including 18.22 g/t Au over 4.00 meters hosted in a strongly calc-silicate altered andesite unit from 114.00 meters to 120.00 meters containing substantial quartz-sulphide veining as well as multiple occurrences of VG-NE part of the Bonanza Zone. This hole was part of the re-logging program. The intercept is approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received).
- An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9d91fe5-bd8e-4ad7-b584-8865ae75075c
- Drill hole GD-25-318 intersected 11.03 g/t Au over 5.7 meters within a zone of substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization from 341.00 meters to 346.70 meters with multiple occurrences of VG-NE. The mineralized interval consists of strongly altered sandstone with quartz-sulphide stockwork and breccia, containing moderate amounts of sphalerite and pyrrhotite, part of the Bonanza Zone located at the contact between sedimentary and volcanic units and remains open. The intercept is approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received).
- An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b270c76a-992a-4e7f-b5e2-cd261f520ab2
- Drill hole GD-25-343 intersected 10.08 g/t Au over 5.00 meters consisting of strongly calc-silicate altered, sheared andesite with quartz-sulphide veins containing moderate amounts of pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite as well as bismuth minerals and VG-NE from the Bonanza Zone located at the contact between sedimentary and volcanic units. The intercept is approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received).
- An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07516323-9702-4143-8edd-f2ce9aae5ceb
- Drill hole GD-25-334 intersected 6.85 g/t Au over 6.00 meters from a zone of quartz-sulphide veins containing multiple occurrences of VG-NE and mineralized with substantial amounts of sphalerite, chalcopyrite and galena hosted within the sandstone unit believed to be part of the Surebet Zone. The intercept is approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received).
- An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c323ef3f-3a28-40c6-b0a7-607635865f64
- High-grade gold has been identified in three distinct rock packages discovered to date on Surebet. This includes the gently dipping gold-rich stacked quartz-sulphide breccias/stock work veins, the gold-rich intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged Reduced Intrusive Related Gold (RIRG) dykes, and the recently discovered broad gold-rich zones of calc-silicate altered breccia, all of which contain substantial amounts of VG-NE and remain wide open for expansion. This confirms the presence of a Motherlode magmatic source at depth, a causative intrusion responsible for the extensive 1.8 km2 high-grade gold system at Surebet.
- The 2025 planned campaign is under way and consists of up to 60,000 meters of systematic drilling with 9 drill rigs. The campaign aims at expanding the full geometry of the Surebet Discovery laterally and to depth. 100% of the drilling will be focused on the Surebet Discovery, where the Company has designed a detailed drill plan that will consist of:
- Testing for the Motherlode Magmatic intrusive gold source;
- Testing an additional 13 Eocene-aged dykes observed on the surface that have never been drill tested for RIRG mineralization;
- Infill drilling with the goal of increasing pierce points density in all known stacked veins with a particular focus on the highest-grade areas from the Bonanza Zone and Surebet Zone intersection domain;
- Testing zones where the RIRG dykes and gently dipping veins crosscut which are being called Goldilocks Zones as they are key locations where there are two styles of gold mineralization enriching the zones; and
- Expanding the known mineralized veins laterally and to depth where they currently remain open.
Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Geologic & Technical Advisor to Crescat Capital, a strategic investor in Goliath, states: “Goliath’s exploration team, having synthesized a detailed model of the Surebet high-grade mineralizing system after the 2024 season, was thoroughly prepared to undertake an aggressive, highly focused drill program this season. The success rate of mineralized intercepts encountered thus far is remarkable, and now we see the fruits of this work in the form of exceptional assays coming back from early holes. Surebet is now continually delivering strong results, a trend I expect to continue given this update.”
Mr. Roger Rosmus, Founder & CEO of Goliath states: “The more we drill at the Surebet the better it gets with pleasant surprises along the way, which is a good rule of thumb about how new discoveries can become future mines. Most notably, the Surebet Discovery has widespread drill holes with gold visible to the naked eye and several containing high gram x meter assays. It is becoming abundantly clear to our team that Surebet is emerging as the most important grassroots high-grade gold discoveries in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia since the Eskay Creek discovery. We still have many holes with assays pending and are progressing toward completing our up to 60,000 meter drill program in 2025. This year's drilling campaign is shaping up to be our most impressive yet at the Surebet high-grade gold discovery. At this point we have only reported 7 holes of the 115 planned holes for 2025. We look forward to substantial assay news flow from this years aggressive drilling program.”
Recent results have returned exceptional high-grade gold from drill hole GD-25-337, which intersected 10.60 g/t Au over 22.82 meters (242 gram*meter hole), including 15.19 g/t Au over 15.71 meters, including two separate intervals consisting of 37.28 g/t Au or 1.20 oz/t Au over 3.36 meters and 36.11 or 1.16 oz/t Au over 3.08 meters from the andesite unit. Which is below the Bonanza Zone containing multiple occurrences of widespread VG-NE between 113.00 meters and 135.82 meters hosted within a zone of dense calc-silicate veins with moderate amounts of sphalerite, pyrrhotite and pyrite. Additional drill results have expanded the high-grade gold mineralization within the Bonanza Zone and associated structures, with several drill holes returning significant intercepts. Notably, drill hole GD-24-277 intersected 12.16 g/t Au over 6.0 meters, including a high-grade core of 18.22 g/t Au over 4.00 meters, hosted in a strongly altered andesite unit. This mineralization at the contact between sedimentary and volcanic rocks corresponding to the Bonanza Zone was further confirmed by hole GD-25-318, which intersected 11.03 g/t Au over 5.7 meters, hole GD-25-343, which returned 10.08 g/t Au over 5.0 meters, as well as hole GD-25-334 which intersected 6.85 g/t Au over 6.00 meters. The exceptional grades coupled with VG-NE within substantial quartz-sulphide veins, stockworks, and breccias, which are mineralized with sphalerite, pyrrhotite, and chalcopyrite, highlight the excellent potential for further resource expansion.
Table 1: Assay highlights from 2025 drill holes reported in this news release.
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Interval
|113.00
|135.82
|22.82
|10.60
|GD-25-337
|including
|120.11
|135.82
|15.71
|15.19
|including
|120.11
|123.47
|3.36
|37.28
|and
|132.74
|135.82
|3.08
|36.11
|GD-25-318
|Interval
|341.00
|346.70
|5.70
|11.03
|GD-25-343
|Interval
|612.00
|617.00
|5.00
|10.08
|GD-25-334
|Interval
|413.00
|419.00
|6.00
|6.85
|GD-24-277
|Interval
|114.00
|120.00
|6.00
|12.16
|Including
|115.00
|119.00
|4.00
|18.22
High-grade gold mineralization has been confirmed in three distinct rock packages at the Surebet Discovery, which include: gently-dipping gold-rich mineralized stacked quartz-sulphide breccias/stock work veins; gold-rich intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged RIRG dykes that crosscut the veins; and the broad zones of calc-silicate altered breccia. All three rock packages contain substantial amounts of VG-NE and remain wide open, which strongly indicates the presence of a Motherlode magmatic causative source at depth responsible for the widespread high-grade gold mineralization at the Surebet Discovery.
Table 2: Collar information for drill holes reported in this news release.
|Hole ID
|CRS
|Northing (m)
|Easting (m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (deg)
|Dip (deg)
|Length (m)
|GD-25-343
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|6162734
|457228
|1481
|138
|50
|660
|GD-25-337
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|6162509
|457818
|1141
|244
|62
|370
|GD-25-334
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|6162734
|457228
|1481
|128
|66
|696
|GD-25-318
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|6162964
|456710
|1635
|105
|77
|662
|GD-24-277
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|6162440
|457701
|1133
|0
|80
|990
The 2025 planned campaign is under way and consists of up to 60,000 meters of systematic drilling with 9 drill rigs. The campaign aims at expanding the full geometry of the Surebet discovery laterally and to depth. 100% of the drilling will be focused on the Surebet Discovery, where the Company has designed a detailed drill plan that will consist of: testing for the Motherlode Magmatic intrusive gold source; testing an additional 13 Eocene-aged dykes observed on the surface that have never been drill tested for RIRG mineralization; infill drilling with the goal of increasing pierce points density in all known stacked veins with a particular focus on the highest-grade areas from the Bonanza Zone and Surebet Zone intersection domain; testing zones where the RIRG dykes and gently dipping veins crosscut which are being called Goldilocks Zones as they are key locations where there are two styles of gold mineralization enriching the zones; and expanding the known mineralized veins laterally and to depth where they currently remain open.
Surebet Discovery Highlights
- 62 out of 65 holes (or 95%) drilled thus far in 2025 contain VG-NE and a 100% hit rate of drill holes have intersected substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization.
- 60 out of 64 holes (or 94%) drilled in 2024 contain VG-NE up to 11.5 mm (7/16 inches) in size, all of which returned high-grade gold.
- The best hole drilled to date is GD-24-260 previously reported from the Bonanza Zone assayed 34.52 g/t AuEq (34.47 Au and 3.96 Ag) over 39.00 meters, including 132.93 g/t AuEq (132.78 Au and 12.98 Ag) over 10.00 meters, and 166.04 g/t AuEq (165.84 Au and 16.07 Ag) over 8.00 meters delivering a 1346 gram*meter hole (see news release dated January 13, 2025).
- The best hole drilled to date from the RIRG Eocene-aged dykes is GD-22-58 that assayed 12.03 g/t AuEq (11.84 g/t Au and 15.61 g/t Ag) over 10.00 meters including 19.91 g/t AuEq (19.62 g/t Au and 25.61 g/t Ag) over 6.00 meters, including 23.82 g/t AuEq (23.47 g/t Au and 30.54 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters, plus a second separate interval down hole of 8.59 g/t AuEq (8.35 g/t Au and 20.74 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters (see news release dated March 13, 2025).
- The best hole drilled to date from the third distinct rock package consisting of calc-silicate altered breccia is drill hole GD-25-337, which intersected 10.60 g/t Au over 22.82 meters, including 15.19 g/t Au over 15.71 meters, including two separate intervals consisting of 37.28 g/t Au or 1.20 oz/t Au over 3.36 meters and 36.11 or 1.16 oz/t Au over 3.08 meters. The intercept is approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received).
- Multiple gently-dipping gold-mineralized stacked veins have been identified every year on the Surebet high-grade gold discovery. Recent discoveries include RIRG Eocene-aged dykes, Goldilocks Zones where the veins and vertical RIRG dykes crosscut (which are characterized by having high-grade gold in two temperature regimes) and recently discovered high-grade gold in a third distinct rock package. Which continuously increase the potential tonnage and gold content of the high-grade gold system at the Surebet discovery.
- A total of 12 stacked gently dipping high-grade gold veins extend for 1.2 kilometers at the Surebet discovery, have been enhanced by four high-grade RIRG Eocene-aged dykes that are up to 25 meters wide and exposed along strike at surface for up to 1,500 meters have been discovered and modelled to date (see news release dated June 23, 2025).
- The footprint of the mineralization discovered to date at Surebet is 1.8 km2, greater then half the size of Central Park in New York City and remains open in all directions.
- Thanks to the mountainous topography, mineralization in the veins is exposed on the surface for 2.1 km of strike (1.0 km on the south slope and 1.1 km on the north slope) with a vertical relief of 700 meters.
- A study completed by the Colorado School of Mines confirms a new interpretation of the ore forming process of high-grade gold mineralization at Surebet and outlines a common magmatic source for the high-grade gold system, now in three distinct rock packages. Which gives the Surebet discovery tremendous untapped discovery potential to increase tonnage and gold content in the various known rock package. Until this study, researchers and explorers in the Golden Triangle had not recognized the high-grade gold discovery potential in the Eocene- aged RIRG dykes (see news release March 13, 2025), which is showing the potential that these discoveries could be a geological breakthrough in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.
- Goliath has drilled a total of 92,000 meters with over 400 pierce points on the Golddigger property between 2021 and 2024, which culminated in the updated geologic model used for this year’s drill planning.
- The Surebet Discovery has predictable continuity and very good metallurgy with gold recoveries of 92.2% from gravity and flotation at a 327-micrometer crush including 48.8% free gold recovery from gravity alone (no cyanide required to recover the gold). The metallurgy completed to date shows a benign rock composition without deleterious elements (see news release March 1, 2023).
- Based on positive grassroots exploration and drill results in recent years, Goliath significantly increased its land package from 66,608 hectares to 91,518 hectares (226,146 acres) and now controls 56 kilometers of key terrain of the Red Line geologic trend providing for additional upside discovery potential.
- The Golddigger Property is located on tidewater with a barge route to Prince Rupert (190 km south) and close to infrastructure including the town of Kitsault adjacent to a permitted mine site on private property.
About Golddigger Property
The Golddigger Property is 100% controlled and covers an area of 91,518 hectares in a highly prospective geological setting of the Eskay Rift, within 3 kilometers of the Red Line in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This area, in close proximity to the Red Line, has hosted some of Canada’s greatest gold mines including Eskay Creek, Premier and Snip. Other significant and well-known deposits in the Golden Triangle include Brucejack, Copper Canyon, Galore Creek, Granduc, KSM, Red Chris, and Schaft Creek. Goliath controls 56 kilometers of the Red Line which is a geologic contact between Triassic age Stuhini rocks and Jurassic age Hazelton rocks used as key markers when exploring for gold-copper-silver mineralization.
The Surebet discovery has predictable continuity and excellent metallurgy with gold recoveries from gravity and flotation at a 327-micrometer crush of 92.2% including 48.8% free gold from gravity alone (no cyanide required to recover the gold). The metallurgy completed to date shows no deleterious elements are present (see news release dated March 1, 2023).
The Property is in an excellent location in close proximity to the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault where there is a permitted mill site on private property. It is situated on tide water with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 kilometers via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). The town of Kitsault is accessible by road (190 kilometers from Terrace, 300 kilometers from Prince Rupert) and has a barge landing, dock, and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people, including high-tension power.
Additional infrastructure in the area includes the Dolly Varden Silver Mine Road (only 7 kilometers to the East of the Surebet discovery) with direct road access to Alice Arm barge landing (18 kilometers to the south of the Surebet discovery) and high-tension power (25 kilometers to the east of Surebet discovery). The city of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to railway, major highways, and airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the town of Prince Rupert (population 12,000) is located on the West Coast of British Columbia and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport.
About CASERM (Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining)
Goliath Resources is a paying member and active supporter of the Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining (CASERM), which is one of the world’s largest research centers in the mining sector. CASERM is a collaborative research venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech that is supported by a consortium of mining and exploration companies, analytical instrumentation and software companies, and federal agencies aiming to transform the way geoscience data is acquired and used across the mining value chain. The center forms part of the I-UCRC program of the National Science Foundation. Research focuses on the integration of diverse geoscience data to improve decision making across the mine life cycle, beginning with the exploration for subsurface resources continuing through mine operation as well as closure and environmental remediation. Over the past three years, Goliath Resources’ membership in CASERM has allowed a high level of research to be performed on the Surebet Discovery.
Qualified Person
Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goliath Resource Limited projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release. Mr. Turna is an Independent Director of the Company.
About Goliath Resources Limited
Goliath Resources is an explorer of precious metals projects in the highly prospective Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects are in high quality geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization that represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Goliath’s key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, a Global Commodity Group (Singapore), McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), Waratah Capital Advisors, Mr. Rob McEwen, Mr. Eric Sprott and Mr. Larry Childress.
For more information please contact:
Goliath Resources Limited
Mr. Roger Rosmus
Founder and CEO
Tel: +1.416.488.2887
roger@goliathresources.com
www.goliathresourcesltd.com
Disclaimer
The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled.
Oriented HQ-diameter or NQ-diameter diamond drill core from the drill campaign is placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the Company. Core boxes are transported by helicopter to the staging area and then transported by truck to the core shack. The core is then re-orientated, meterage blocks are checked, meter marks are labelled, Recovery and RQD measurements taken, and primary bedding and secondary structural features including veins, dykes, cleavage, and shears are noted and measured. The core is then described and transcribed in MX DepositTM. Drill holes were planned using Leapfrog GeoTM and QGISTM software and data from the 2017-2024 exploration campaigns. Drill core containing quartz breccia, stockwork, veining and/or sulphide(s), or notable alteration is sampled in lengths of 0.5 to 1.5 meters. Core samples are cut lengthwise in half: one-half remains in the box and the other half is inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. The bagged samples are then weighed and secured with a zip tie. Certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks and duplicates are added in the sample stream at a rate of 10%. To ensure analytical anonymity, CRM identification labels are removed prior to submission to the laboratory. Additional out-of-sequence blanks are introduced immediately following core samples that contain VG-NE or high-grade sulphide mineralization.
Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate a sample of anywhere between 0.5 to 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample sites were recorded using hand-held GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples are then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicate samples are inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.
All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. The rice bags are transported from the core shacks to the MSALABS facilities in Terrace, BC. MSALABS is certified with both AC89-IAS and ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017. The core samples undergo preparation via drying, crushing to ~70% of the material passing a 2 mm sieve and riffle splitting. The sample splits are weighed and transferred into three plastic jars, each containing between 300 g and 500 g of crushed sample material. A 250 g split is pulverized to ensure at least 85% of the material passes through a 75 µm sieve. The crushed samples are transported to the MSALABS PhotonAssayTM facility in Prince George, where gold concentrations are quantified via photon assay analysis (method CPA-Au1). Samples that result in gold concentrations ≥5 ppm are analyzed to extinction. Photon assay uses high-energy X-rays (photons) to excite atomic nuclei within the jarred samples, inducing the emission of secondary gamma rays, which are measured to quantify gold concentrations. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Multielement analyses are carried at the MSALABS facilities in Surrey, BC, where 250 g of pulverized splits are analyzed via ICF6xx and IMS-230 methods. The IMS-230 method uses 4-acid digestion (a combination of hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric and hydrofluoric acids) followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry to quantify concentrations of 48 elements. Samples with over-limit results for Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn undergo ore-grade analysis via the ICF-6xx method (where ‘xx’ denotes the target metal). This method employs 4-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry.
Widths are reported in drill core lengths and the true widths are estimated to be 80-90% and Gold Equivalent (AuEq) metal values are calculated using: Au 2797.16 USD/oz, Ag 31.28 USD/oz, Cu 4.25 USD/lbs, Pb 1955.58 USD/ton and Zn 2750.50 USD/ton on January 31st, 2025. There is potential for economic recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc from these occurrences based on other mining and exploration projects in the same Golden Triangle Mining Camp where Goliath’s project is located such as the Homestake Ridge Gold Project (Auryn Resources Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Homestake Ridge Gold Project, prepared by Minefill Services Inc. Bothell, Washington, dated May 29, 2020). Here, AuEq values were calculated using 3-year running averages for metal price, and included provisions for metallurgical recoveries, treatment charges, refining costs, and transportation. Recoveries for Gold were 85.5%, Silver at 74.6%, Copper at 74.6% and Lead at 45.3%. It will be assumed that Zinc can be recovered with the Copper at the same recovery rate of 74.6%. The quoted reference of metallurgical recoveries is not from Goliath’s Golddigger Project, Surebet Zone mineralization, and there is no guarantee that such recoveries will ever be achieved, unless detailed metallurgical work such as in a Feasibility Study can be eventually completed on the Golddigger Project.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor the OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Goliath’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the ability of the Company to complete financings and its ability to build value for its shareholders as it develops its mining properties. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Goliath. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the proposed transactions will occur, or that if the proposed transactions do occur, will be completed on the terms described above.
The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and Goliath is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
This announcement does not constitute an offer, invitation, or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither this announcement nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal.
The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
Infographic 1
Infographic 2
Infographic 3
Infographic 4
Infographic 5
Infographic 6
