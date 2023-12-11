Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Chris Vermeulen: Gold's Next Move After New High, Silver and Uranium in 2024

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

When Will Silver Go Up?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Goldrush Mine Gets Go-Ahead

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) The US Bureau of Land Management has issued a Record of Decision ("ROD") approving Nevada Gold Mines' ("NGM") plan of operations for its new Goldrush underground mine at the Cortez Complex near Beowawe, Nevada. The long-life mine is expected to start ramping up production in 2024 after the commissioning of the initial project infrastructure and is forecast to produce 130,000 ounces in 2024 and grow to approximately 400,000 ounces per annum by 2028 (100% basis) 1 .

Barrick and NGM have invested more than $370 million in the project to date and the company anticipates spending a total of approximately $1 billion (100% basis) to get to planned production. Recruitment is being ramped up and the delivery of production equipment is on track.

The issuance of the ROD follows a multi-year consultation and independent impacts analysis process pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act, which included specialist environmental studies. In the course of the analyses, all stakeholders were given the opportunity to engage with NGM and contribute to the outcome.

It is anticipated that Goldrush will create a total of approximately 500 jobs during construction and 570 new jobs during operations. Additionally, Goldrush will generate hundreds of millions of dollars in net proceeds tax and gold and silver excise taxes, the latter of which are earmarked for education in Nevada.

NGM, majority-owned and operated by Barrick Gold Corporation, is the world's largest gold production complex. Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the addition of Goldrush would not only expand an asset base that already hosts three Tier One 2 mines but was a clear indication of the complex's enormous potential for continuing growth.

About Nevada Gold Mines

Nevada Gold Mines is operated by Barrick Gold Corporation and is a joint venture between Barrick (61.5%) and Newmont (38.5%) that combined their significant assets across Nevada in 2019 to create the single largest gold-producing complex in the world.

Barrick Enquiries

Investor and media relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Craig Fiddes, SME-RM, Lead, Resource Modeling, Nevada Gold Mines and Simon Bottoms, CGeol, MGeol, FGS, FAusIMM, Mineral Resource Management and Evaluation Executive — each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

Endnotes

  1. Refer to the Technical Report on the Cortez Complex, Lander and Eureka Counties, State of Nevada, USA, dated December 31, 2021, and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on March 18, 2022.
  2. A Tier One Gold Asset is an asset with a $1,300/oz reserve potential to deliver a minimum 10-year life, annual production of at least 500,000 ounces of gold and with all-in sustaining costs per ounce in the lower half of the industry cost curve. A Tier One Copper Asset is an asset with a $3.00/lb reserve with potential for 5Mt or more of contained copper in support of at least 20 years life, annual production of at least 200ktpa, with all-in sustaining costs per pound in the lower half of the industry cost curve.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "growth", "anticipate", "plan", "on track", "ramp up", "potential", "continue", "future", "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: the anticipated ramp-up of production from the Goldrush underground mine following the issuance of the Record of Decision; Barrick's forward-looking production guidance, including estimated annual production rates for Goldrush and anticipated production growth for the Cortez Complex and Nevada Gold Mines; the multi-year consultation and independent impacts analysis process conducted pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act, including the results of specialist environmental studies for Goldrush and stakeholder engagement; the anticipated benefits of the development of the Goldrush underground mine with respect to local employment, education initiatives and economic contributions to the State of Nevada in line with Barrick's sustainability strategy; our pipeline of high confidence projects at or near existing operations; our ability to identify new Tier One assets and the potential for existing assets to attain Tier One status; and expectations regarding future price assumptions, financial performance and other outlook or guidance.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas and electricity); risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation and for which additional engineering and other analysis is required; risks related to the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, that quantities or grades of reserves will be diminished, and that resources may not be converted to reserves; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes; risks that exploration data may be incomplete and considerable additional work may be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socioeconomic studies and investment; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; political or economic developments in the United States; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; non-renewal of key licenses by governmental authorities; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; increased costs and physical and transition risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations relating to greenhouse gas emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; the liability associated with risks and hazards in the mining industry, and the ability to maintain insurance to cover such losses; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; risks related to operations near communities that may regard Barrick's operations as being detrimental to them; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges, tailings dam and storage facilities failures, and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; risks related to disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with Barrick's infrastructure, information technology systems and the implementation of Barrick's technological initiatives, including risks related to cyber-attacks, cybersecurity breaches, or similar network or system disruptions; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; the impact of inflation, including global inflationary pressures driven by supply chain disruptions caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, global energy cost increases following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; uncertainty whether some or all of Barrick's targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; whether benefits expected from recent transactions are realized; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or complete divestitures; risks related to competition in the mining industry; employee relations including loss of key employees; availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor; and risks associated with diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick GoldABX:CAGold Investing
ABX:CA
The Conversation (0)
Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL)

Firetail Resources: Diversified Portfolio of Battery Metals Assets


Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Announces Successful Closing of $5.2M Warrant Incentive Program

Heliostar Announces Successful Closing of $5.2M Warrant Incentive Program

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Company's warrant exercise incentive program, as previously announced on November 14, 2023 (the "Incentive Program"). A total of 17,581,544 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") were issued upon the exercise of 17,581,544 previously outstanding share purchase warrants (the "Outstanding Warrants"), providing aggregate gross proceeds of $5,274,463.20 to the Company.

For every Outstanding Warrant exercised, the holders of such Outstanding Warrant received the one Common Share to which they were otherwise entitled under the terms of the Outstanding Warrants and one-third of one common share purchase warrant (the "Incentive Warrant"). Each whole Incentive Warrant will allow the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.40 for a period of two years following the date of the issuance of the Incentive Warrant. A total of 5,860,504 Incentive Warrants were issued pursuant to the Incentive Program.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold nuggets with iamgold and vanstar mining logos

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Vanstar Rises on IAMGOLD Acquisition News

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell slightly, losing 8.76 points last week to close at 537.50

Markets ended higher this past Friday as the November jobs report showed continued resilience in the labour market, adding 199,000 new jobs and pushing the unemployment rate down to 3.7 percent. The numbers give further support that the U.S. economy is on track for a soft landing as it inches closer to its inflationary target of 2 percent.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada maintained the benchmark rate at 5 percent. In its statement, the bank cited a 1.1 percent contraction in the GDP and a modest rise in unemployment, which in turn is reducing pressures from inflation. It also stated that it would like to see further and sustained easing in inflation.How has all this impacted the mining sector? Take a look at the five best-performing stocks this past week on the TSXV.

Keep reading...Show less

Porgera Gold Mine Set to Restart Production This Month

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) announced today that the Porgera mine in Papua New Guinea (PNG) is set to resume operations later this month and is expected to start pouring gold again in the first quarter of 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jaxon Mining

Jaxon Mining


Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Announces Successful Early Tender Results for the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations

Newmont Corporation (Newmont or the Company) announced today, in connection with the previously announced offers to exchange (each, an "Exchange Offer" and, collectively, the "Exchange Offers") any and all outstanding notes (the "Existing Newcrest Notes") issued by Newcrest Finance Pty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont ("Newcrest Finance" and, together with Newmont, the "Issuers"), for (1) up to $1.65 billion aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued by the Issuers (the "New Newmont Notes") and (2) cash, and related consent solicitations (each, a "Consent Solicitation" and, collectively, the "Consent Solicitations") to adopt certain proposed amendments to each of the indentures governing the Existing Newcrest Notes (the "Existing Newcrest Indentures Amendments"), that the Issuers have received tenders with respect to the aggregate principal amounts of Existing Newcrest Notes set forth below, which constitute the requisite consents needed to adopt the Existing Newcrest Indentures Amendments with respect to each of the three outstanding series of the Existing Newcrest Notes that are subject to the Exchange Offers and the Consent Solicitations. Newcrest Finance intends to enter into supplemental indentures with the trustee for the Existing Newcrest Notes to implement the Existing Newcrest Indentures Amendments on or prior to the settlement date of the Exchange Offers and the Consent Solicitations.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars and stock chart

Top Stories This Week: Experts Talk Next Move for Gold, Uranium Catalysts Pile Up

The gold price has cooled since making a new all-time high on Monday (December 4), but it remained elevated ahead of the latest US non-farm payroll data and in advance of the US Federal Reserve's meeting next week.

For investors, the key question right now is whether the yellow metal will continue rising or make a retreat. Opinions vary, but I heard recently from two experts who aren't so sure that gold is set to break higher — at least in the near term.

Let's take a look at how David Morgan of the Morgan Report explained it:

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Nevada Sunrise Produces 3-D Model for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Heliostar Announces Successful Closing of $5.2M Warrant Incentive Program

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Produces 3-D Model for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Northern Dynasty Announces US$15 Million Convertible Notes Offering and Up To CAD$3.4 Million Private Placement

Lithium Investing

On the Road to Canadian Lithium Production - Maiden Mineral Resource

Vanadium Investing

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) – Trading Halt

Oil and Gas Investing

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

rare earth investing

DY6 Stakes Highly Prospective REE Carbonatite Project in Malawi

Lithium Investing

Globally Significant Maiden Mineral Resource of 59Mt at 100% Owned Adina Lithium Project

×