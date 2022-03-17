(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - March 17, 2022 : Goldeneye Resources Corp. ( "Goldeneye ") or the " Company ") (TSXV:GOE) announces that the Company entered into a loan agreement with Cache Exploration Inc., a NEX issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange (NEX:CAY.H), under a loan agreement dated May 1, 2021 whereby Goldeneye agreed to lend to Cache Exploration Inc., a loan in the amount of CAD$297,267.00 (the "Loan"), whereupon Cache has agreed to repay the Loan and any interest accrued or charges under the Loan, The Loan bears an interest rate of 5% per annum and the principal amount together with any interest accrued or charges, is to be repaid to Goldeneye within 12 months of the date of the loan agreement.
Both the Company and Cache have certain directors in common. The Loan was approved by the independent directors of Goldeneye.
The Loan was advanced to Cache prior to the completion of the Company's non-brokered private placement announced under news release dated September 27, 2021, whereby the Company issued 6,997,399 units at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $419,844, each unit comprised of one common share and one-half transferable share purchase warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.09 per share for three (3) years expiring on September 26, 2024.
The Loan was used to pay certain third party vendors to Cache, specifically, Ollerhead and Associates who performed a geological survey on Cache's Kiyuk Lake Mineral Property.
The Loan was intended to be very short term but as a result of Cache Exploration Inc. being halted and being unable to raise funds, the Loan was not repaid.
The independent directors determined that the Loan was appropriate having regard to the financial circumstances of the Company.
Details of the Loan have been disclosed in the Company's last interim financial report for the six months ended October 31, 2021.
The Company is not issuing any securities, or paying any bonus, commission or finder's fees on the Loan.
The Loan is subject to review and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.
