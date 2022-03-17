Precious MetalsInvesting News

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - March 17, 2022 : Goldeneye Resources Corp. ( "Goldeneye ") or the " Company ") (TSXV:GOE) announces that the Company entered into a loan agreement with Cache Exploration Inc., a NEX issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange (NEX:CAY.H), under a loan agreement dated May 1, 2021 whereby Goldeneye  agreed to lend to Cache Exploration Inc., a loan in the amount of CAD$297,267.00 (the "Loan"), whereupon Cache has agreed to repay the Loan and any interest accrued or charges under the Loan,  The  Loan bears an interest rate of 5% per annum and the principal amount together  with any interest accrued or charges, is to be repaid to Goldeneye within 12 months of the date of the loan agreement.

Both the Company and Cache have certain directors in common.  The Loan was approved by the independent directors of Goldeneye.

The Loan was advanced to Cache prior to the completion of the Company's non-brokered private placement  announced under news release dated September 27, 2021, whereby the Company issued 6,997,399 units at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $419,844, each unit comprised of one common share and one-half transferable share purchase warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.09 per share for three (3) years expiring on September 26, 2024.

The Loan was used to pay certain third party vendors to Cache, specifically, Ollerhead and Associates who performed a geological survey on Cache's Kiyuk Lake Mineral Property.

The Loan was intended to be very short term but as a result of Cache Exploration Inc. being halted and being unable to raise funds, the Loan was not repaid.

The independent directors determined that the Loan was appropriate having regard to the financial circumstances of the Company.

Details of the Loan have been disclosed in the Company's last interim financial report for the six months ended October 31, 2021.

The Company is not issuing any securities, or paying any bonus, commission or finder's fees on the Loan.

The Loan is subject to review and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Goldeneye Resources Corp.

" Jack Bal"

Jack Bal, Chief Executive Officer

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jack Bal

Telephone: 604.306.5285

jackbalyvr@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Goldeneye Resources Corp. Loan ("Goldeneye"); the availability of capital for Goldeneye to execute its strategy going forward. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Goldeneye in light of its experience and perception of current and expected future developments, as well as other factors that Goldeneye believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause Goldeneye's results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, including: discrepancies between actual and estimated results from exploration and development and operating risks, dependence on early exploration stage concessions; uninsurable risks; competition; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions and liability; currency fluctuations; defective title to mineral claims or property and dependence on key employees. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Newfoundland’s rich geological history makes it a rich and unique province for mining. The province supports the mineralization of gold due to the presence of shale, gypsum and sandstone. It’s also home to large deposits of copper, nickel and iron ore. Many experts say Newfoundland benefited from the continental separation that occurred approximately 600 million years ago, which likely played a key role in the formation of these large mineral deposits.

Small-scale mining in the province is believed to date back to the 1770s, but it didn’t become a major industry until the 1860 discovery of a major copper deposit. Additionally, gold did not become an integral aspect of Newfoundland’s mining history until 1976 when gold mineralization was discovered near Cape Ray. Between 1986 and 1997, the first major gold mine in the area produced 752,000 ounces of gold.

Goldeneye Resources (TSXV:GOE) is a mineral exploration company that is engaged in the exploration of base metal and precious metal projects within North America. Goldeneye currently has projects located within Newfoundland that cumulatively encompass approximately 148 square kilometers. Goldeneye’s projects will enable the company to produce gold, copper and silver. Goldeneye Resources also has a fourth project located in Red Lake, Ontario, that has a history of gold production.

Goldeneye Resource’s flagship project is its Gander River Ultramafic Belt East, known as GRUBE. There was a recent gold discovery in the Keats, Knob and Lotto Zones that are located approximately 20 kilometers to the north. The GRUBE project has similar geology to these zones, creating the potential to host additional gold deposits.

Recently, Goldeneye Resources signed definitive agreements with Unity Resources Inc. to acquire 100 precent interest in the mineral claims located in Gander River Ultramafic Belt East, Roberts Arms and Grand Lake. Each of these projects are located within Newfoundland, which has recently become a hotbed for mining activities for various minerals, including gold. This agreement must still be approved by TSXV.

Jack Bal, Chief Executive Officer of Goldeneye, commented, “Newfoundland has gained a lot of

attention with new high-grade gold discoveries such as the Keats Zone. Our GRUBE Project has geologic attributes similar to that area and we are excited to learn more about the project this field season. The Roberts Arm and Grand Lake Projects have proven targets to be followed up on for high-grade copper and gold. We plan to conduct work on all properties once the definitive agreements have been signed and approved by the regulatory bodies.”

Goldeneye Resources’ Company Highlights

  • Goldeneye Resources has three projects located in Newfoundland, which has become a hotbed for mining activities. Newfoundland has a long history of mining, however, recent discoveries have created a new influx of mining businesses in the area.
  • Their flagship project, GRUBE, is located approximately 20 kilometers south of the Keats Zone. Gold has recently been discovered in the Keats Zone. The similar geological history of the GRUBE location leads Goldeneye Resources to believe it will contain high-grade gold deposits.
  • Goldeneye Resources recently signed definitive agreements with Unity Resources Inc. that will allow them to acquire 100% interest on their claims in Newfoundland. These agreements must still be approved by TSX-V.
  • Goldeneye Resources will immediately execute a phase one reconnaissance program on all three Newfoundland projects once they receive exchange approval.

Goldeneye Resources’ Key Projects

Gander River Ultramafic Belt East (GRUBE)

Goldeneye Resouce’s flagship project has a total land area of 76.5 square kilometers and is adjacent to the productive New Found Gold’s Queensway project. The geology of the GRUBE project is composed of polydeformed psammites, shale, and siltstone.

This project is believed to be located on a corridor for the transportation of gold mineralization due to previous discovery of gold in the Keats Zone. The geology of the GRUBE project has the potential to host similar structures that may mean gold is in the region.

Grand Lake

The Grand Lake project is located on a total land area of 52 square kilometers. This project is accessed by helicopter or by boat, plus an additional 2.5 kilometers to travel through Ridge Creek.

A historical high-grade grab sample indicated that the area has 1,234 g/t gold. Another seven kilometers southwest of this project is the Glover Island Project, which is believed to contain an estimated 4.5 million tonnes of 1.7 g/t gold.

Roberts Arm

The Roberts Arm project is adjacent to the town of Roberts Arm. The project encompasses a total land area of 19.5 square kilometers. The entire property is 100% accessible by paved roads and forest service roads.

Approximately one kilometer east of the Roberts Arm project is eight historic copper and gold mineral occurrences. The exact historic production data at these mines is unknown, but ore dumps at the project location contained 4,430 tons at a grade of 0.92% copper and 0.35 oz/t/silver. Additional historical grab samples indicate up to 2.27 g/t gold and 4.56% copper.

Corallen Lake

Corallen Lake is located in Red Lake, Ontario, and is currently the only Goldeneye Resources project located outside of Newfoundland. This property was acquired through a deal with Windfall Geotek, in which Goldeneye Resources has a 4-year option to earn 95% of the project. Windfall Geotek will assist Goldeneye Resources with AI digital exploration services.

Corallen Lake is road-accessible and is close to major infrastructure. There is potential for brittle-ductile structures, which are known to host gold deposits in this region. There are other geological units present within the property boundary that further indicate the presence of gold deposits.

Goldeneye Resources’ Management Team

Jack Bal — Chief Executive Officer

Jack Bal has worked in natural resource exploration since 2009. He has successfully led natural resource exploration and extraction companies ever since. Bal currently serves as the President of Cardiff Energy Corp, an oil and gas company, as well as the Chief Executive Officer of Goldeneye Resources.

