Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - Monday, March 28, 2022 Goldeneye Resource Corp. is pleased to announce the addition of Konstantine Tsakumis to the Board of Directors. Konstantine Tsakumis has over 15 years of investment experience representing with private and public companies as both an Investor Relations and Corporate Development Consultant.  Mr. Tsakumis has been involved in all aspects from creation

Goldeneye Resources

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - Monday, March 28, 2022 Goldeneye Resource Corp. ("Goldeneye" or the "Company") (TSXV: GOE ) is pleased to announce the addition of Konstantine ("Kon") Tsakumis to the Board of Directors.

Konstantine Tsakumis has over 15 years of investment experience representing with private and public companies as both an Investor Relations and Corporate Development Consultant.  Mr. Tsakumis has been involved in all aspects from creation through to development and maintenance of public companies and played a pivotal role serving as the primary contact to buy side and sell side analysts, investment bankers, retail brokers and key shareholders.  His experience covers corporate communications, corporate governance, capital formation and management, including corporate governance helping to enhancing his client company's shareholder base and corporate presence.

Kon will replace Ian Graham as a board member. We thank Ian for his valuable service to the board of Goldeneye Resources Corp.

About Goldeneye Resources Corp.

Goldeneye is a mineral exploration company engaged in exploration of precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Goldeneye has signed definitive agreements with Unity Resources Inc. to acquire 100-per-cent interest in mineral claims known as the Roberts Arm, Grand Lake and Gander River Ultramafic Belt East (GRUBE) projects. The projects are located in the province of Newfoundland and cumulatively encompass a land area of approximately 148 square kilometres (approximately 14,800 hectares).

For further information, please contact:

Jack Bal

CEO of Goldeneye Resources Corp.

Email: jackbalyvr@gmail.com

P hone: 604-306-5285

Additional information about the Company is available under Goldeneye's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor does its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and using information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

Newfoundland’s rich geological history makes it a rich and unique province for mining. The province supports the mineralization of gold due to the presence of shale, gypsum and sandstone. It’s also home to large deposits of copper, nickel and iron ore. Many experts say Newfoundland benefited from the continental separation that occurred approximately 600 million years ago, which likely played a key role in the formation of these large mineral deposits.

Small-scale mining in the province is believed to date back to the 1770s, but it didn’t become a major industry until the 1860 discovery of a major copper deposit. Additionally, gold did not become an integral aspect of Newfoundland’s mining history until 1976 when gold mineralization was discovered near Cape Ray. Between 1986 and 1997, the first major gold mine in the area produced 752,000 ounces of gold.

Goldeneye Resources (TSXV:GOE) is a mineral exploration company that is engaged in the exploration of base metal and precious metal projects within North America. Goldeneye currently has projects located within Newfoundland that cumulatively encompass approximately 148 square kilometers. Goldeneye’s projects will enable the company to produce gold, copper and silver. Goldeneye Resources also has a fourth project located in Red Lake, Ontario, that has a history of gold production.

Goldeneye Resource’s flagship project is its Gander River Ultramafic Belt East, known as GRUBE. There was a recent gold discovery in the Keats, Knob and Lotto Zones that are located approximately 20 kilometers to the north. The GRUBE project has similar geology to these zones, creating the potential to host additional gold deposits.

Recently, Goldeneye Resources signed definitive agreements with Unity Resources Inc. to acquire 100 precent interest in the mineral claims located in Gander River Ultramafic Belt East, Roberts Arms and Grand Lake. Each of these projects are located within Newfoundland, which has recently become a hotbed for mining activities for various minerals, including gold. This agreement must still be approved by TSXV.

Jack Bal, Chief Executive Officer of Goldeneye, commented, “Newfoundland has gained a lot of

attention with new high-grade gold discoveries such as the Keats Zone. Our GRUBE Project has geologic attributes similar to that area and we are excited to learn more about the project this field season. The Roberts Arm and Grand Lake Projects have proven targets to be followed up on for high-grade copper and gold. We plan to conduct work on all properties once the definitive agreements have been signed and approved by the regulatory bodies.”

Goldeneye Resources’ Company Highlights

  • Goldeneye Resources has three projects located in Newfoundland, which has become a hotbed for mining activities. Newfoundland has a long history of mining, however, recent discoveries have created a new influx of mining businesses in the area.
  • Their flagship project, GRUBE, is located approximately 20 kilometers south of the Keats Zone. Gold has recently been discovered in the Keats Zone. The similar geological history of the GRUBE location leads Goldeneye Resources to believe it will contain high-grade gold deposits.
  • Goldeneye Resources recently signed definitive agreements with Unity Resources Inc. that will allow them to acquire 100% interest on their claims in Newfoundland. These agreements must still be approved by TSX-V.
  • Goldeneye Resources will immediately execute a phase one reconnaissance program on all three Newfoundland projects once they receive exchange approval.

Goldeneye Resources’ Key Projects

Gander River Ultramafic Belt East (GRUBE)

Goldeneye Resouce’s flagship project has a total land area of 76.5 square kilometers and is adjacent to the productive New Found Gold’s Queensway project. The geology of the GRUBE project is composed of polydeformed psammites, shale, and siltstone.

This project is believed to be located on a corridor for the transportation of gold mineralization due to previous discovery of gold in the Keats Zone. The geology of the GRUBE project has the potential to host similar structures that may mean gold is in the region.

Grand Lake

The Grand Lake project is located on a total land area of 52 square kilometers. This project is accessed by helicopter or by boat, plus an additional 2.5 kilometers to travel through Ridge Creek.

A historical high-grade grab sample indicated that the area has 1,234 g/t gold. Another seven kilometers southwest of this project is the Glover Island Project, which is believed to contain an estimated 4.5 million tonnes of 1.7 g/t gold.

Roberts Arm

The Roberts Arm project is adjacent to the town of Roberts Arm. The project encompasses a total land area of 19.5 square kilometers. The entire property is 100% accessible by paved roads and forest service roads.

Approximately one kilometer east of the Roberts Arm project is eight historic copper and gold mineral occurrences. The exact historic production data at these mines is unknown, but ore dumps at the project location contained 4,430 tons at a grade of 0.92% copper and 0.35 oz/t/silver. Additional historical grab samples indicate up to 2.27 g/t gold and 4.56% copper.

Corallen Lake

Corallen Lake is located in Red Lake, Ontario, and is currently the only Goldeneye Resources project located outside of Newfoundland. This property was acquired through a deal with Windfall Geotek, in which Goldeneye Resources has a 4-year option to earn 95% of the project. Windfall Geotek will assist Goldeneye Resources with AI digital exploration services.

Corallen Lake is road-accessible and is close to major infrastructure. There is potential for brittle-ductile structures, which are known to host gold deposits in this region. There are other geological units present within the property boundary that further indicate the presence of gold deposits.

Goldeneye Resources’ Management Team

Jack Bal — Chief Executive Officer

Jack Bal has worked in natural resource exploration since 2009. He has successfully led natural resource exploration and extraction companies ever since. Bal currently serves as the President of Cardiff Energy Corp, an oil and gas company, as well as the Chief Executive Officer of Goldeneye Resources.

Goldeneye Announces Loan to Cache Exploration Inc.

Goldeneye Announces Loan to Cache Exploration Inc.

Goldeneye Resources

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - March 17, 2022 : Goldeneye Resources Corp. ( "Goldeneye ") or the " Company ") (TSXV:GOE) announces that the Company entered into a loan agreement with Cache Exploration Inc., a NEX issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange (NEX:CAY.H), under a loan agreement dated May 1, 2021 whereby Goldeneye  agreed to lend to Cache Exploration Inc., a loan in the amount of CAD$297,267.00 (the "Loan"), whereupon Cache has agreed to repay the Loan and any interest accrued or charges under the Loan,  The  Loan bears an interest rate of 5% per annum and the principal amount together  with any interest accrued or charges, is to be repaid to Goldeneye within 12 months of the date of the loan agreement.

adastra corporation

Goldeneye Resources Corp. Announces Private Placement Closing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - TheNewswire September 27, 2021 :  Goldeneye Resources Corp. ( "Goldeneye ") or the " Company ") ( TSXV:GOE ) announces that the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement announced July 26, 2021.

hard hat and charts on a table

ESG Compliance and Better Technology a “Strategic Imperative” for Gold Miners

One of the key themes that will drive the gold space and the broader mining sector in 2022 and the years ahead is environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

Encompassing an array of topics, from employee safety to jurisdictional relations to environmental stewardship, ESG has become especially important in the last five years as more investors take these goals into consideration.

In fact, according to a PwC survey of 325 global investors, 19 percent are “prepared to take a hit on their returns exceeding one percentage point in the pursuit of ESG goals.”

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources Logo

Sarama Resources Receives Strong Demand in Equity Raising for Dual Listing on the Australian Securities Exchange

Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SWA) is pleased to advise that following the lodgement of a prospectus (the "Prospectus") in relation to its proposed dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"), it has received subscriptions in excess of A$10 million for its equity raising and anticipates closing on or before the planned closing date of March 30, 2022, with gross proceeds being limited to the prescribed maximum of A$8 million.

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF BOARD CHAIR

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Doug Holtby intends to retire as both Chair and Non-Executive Director of the Board upon the completion of his term at the upcoming 2022 annual general and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 13, 2022 (the "AGM"). Mr. Holtby has been a director since 2006 and the Chair of Wheaton since 2009.

"On behalf of the Board and the management team at Wheaton, I would like to thank Doug for his dedication and guidance over the last 16 years," said Randy Smallwood , President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Under his leadership, Wheaton grew from a small, niche player in the silver industry to one of the largest and most profitable precious metals companies in the world. As Board Chair, his leadership kept us focussed on always improving the streaming model and moving forward in all aspects of the business."

gold bars with stock chart

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Gains Again, Expert Outlines Key Support Level

- YouTubeyoutu.be

The gold price was on the move again this week, rising from a low point of about US$1,915 per ounce on Tuesday (March 22) to a high of around US$1,965 on Thursday (March 24).

It was changing hands just below US$1,955 at the time of this writing on Friday (March 25).

I had the chance to speak with David Erfle of Junior Miner Junky, who said he sees support for gold trying to hold at the US$1,900 or US$1,920 level, although he wouldn't be surprised to see the yellow metal test US$1,850 since it was facing "strong resistance" there before the Russia/Ukraine war prompted it to break higher.

Keep reading...Show less
Satori Commences Drilling and Preliminary Work for an IP Survey

Satori Commences Drilling and Preliminary Work for an IP Survey

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a drilling campaign and preliminary work to complete an IP survey are underway at the Tartan Lake project, Flin Flon, Manitoba.

The first 2,000 metres of a 5,000 metre drilling campaign has commenced at the McFadden Zone, a 30 metre by 40 metre stripped shear zone outcrop located 1 kilometre south-east of the known Main Zone deposit. Drilling at McFadden will precede the 3,000+ metre drill program planned to further test the Main Zone, the South Zone, and the interpreted new Hanging Wall Zone, which returned the second highest value intercept ever recorded at Tartan Lake at hole TLMZ21-12, intersecting 47.56 g/t Au averaged over 5.8 meters, within a wider interval averaging 23.76 g/t Au over 12.6 meters (See news release dated December 6, 2021).

Due to Investor Demand iMetal Increases Size of Private Placement

Due to Investor Demand iMetal Increases Size of Private Placement

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR) (OTC PINK:ADTFF) (FRA:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that as a result of market interest it has elected to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Placement"). The Company will continue to offer up to 16,666,667 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each "Unit" will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of twenty-four (24) months (each, a "Warrant

The Company will also offer up to 6,666,667 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") at a price of $0.15 per FT Unit for further gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each "FT Unit" will also consist of one common share (each, an "FT Share") of the Company and one Warrant. The FT Shares will qualify as flow-through shares within the meaning of Subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

