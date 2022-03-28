Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - Monday, March 28, 2022 Goldeneye Resource Corp. is pleased to announce the addition of Konstantine Tsakumis to the Board of Directors. Konstantine Tsakumis has over 15 years of investment experience representing with private and public companies as both an Investor Relations and Corporate Development Consultant. Mr. Tsakumis has been involved in all aspects from creation ...

GOE:CA