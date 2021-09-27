VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – TheNewswire September 27, 2021 : Goldeneye Resources Corp. or the “ Company ”) announces that the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement announced July 26, 2021. On closing the Company issued 6,997,399 units at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $419,844. Each Unit was comprised of one common share and one-half transferable share purchase warrant. …

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – TheNewswire September 27, 2021 : Goldeneye Resources Corp. ( “Goldeneye ”) or the “ Company ”) ( TSXV:GOE ) announces that the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement announced July 26, 2021.

On closing the Company issued 6,997,399 units at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $419,844. Each Unit was comprised of one common share and one-half transferable share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.09 per share for three (3) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued 128,000 finders’ warrants (each a “ Finders’ Warrant ”) and paid a cash fee of $7,680 to certain finders. Each Finders’ Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.09 a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued are subject to a four-month and one-day statutory hold period.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used to settle existing debt, one year of corporate overhead expenses and as a contingency for working capital.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Goldeneye Resources Corp.

“Jack Bal”)

Jack Bal, Chief Executive Officer

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jack Bal

Telephone: 604.306.5285

jackbalyvr@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Private Placement and Share Consolidation of Goldeneye Resources Corp. (“Goldeneye”); the availability of capital and finance for Goldeneye to execute its strategy going forward. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Goldeneye in light of its experience and perception of current and expected future developments, as well as other factors that Goldeneye believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause Goldeneye’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, including: discrepancies between actual and estimated results from exploration and development and operating risks, dependence on early exploration stage concessions; uninsurable risks; competition; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions and liability; currency fluctuations; defective title to mineral claims or property and dependence on key employees. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION

