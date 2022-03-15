Precious Metals Investing News
Golden Sky Minerals Corp. is pleased to announce that the company has signed an option agreement with Metals Creek Resources Corp. whereby Golden Sky has the right to earn a 100% interest in the company’s Squid East claims in the Yukon. Metals Creek Resources Corp initially staked the Squid East Property in February 2011, during the staking rush that ensued after the discovery of the White Gold deposit. The claims ...

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (TSXV: AUEN.V, OTC:MCREF) (the "Company" or "Golden Sky") is pleased to announce that the company has signed an option agreement with Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK, OTC: MCREF) whereby Golden Sky has the right to earn a 100% interest in the company's Squid East claims in the Yukon.

Metals Creek Resources Corp (Metals Creek) initially staked the Squid East Property in February 2011, during the staking rush that ensued after the discovery of the White Gold deposit. The claims are located proximal to the Matson Creek placer gold operations, approximately 80 km northwest of Newmont's Coffee Project and 90 km southwest of Dawson City. Soil sampling, trenching and limited diamond drilling carried out in 2013 and 2017 resulted in the discovery of a new gold (Au)-silver (Ag) zone with characteristics similar to other discoveries in the White Gold district. Adding the Squid East Property bolsters Golden Sky's land package in a district known for metallogenically diverse deposit settings including significant porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum (Cu-Au-Mo) systems, Intrusion Related Gold systems (IRGS), and Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) systems (Figure 1).

John Newell, President and CEO of Golden Sky Minerals Corp. states: "Golden Sky Minerals and the geological team are excited to compile the recently acquired Squid East data and get boots on the ground as soon as possible. We plan on confirming and expanding the known showings but also investigating areas that previous exploration may have overlooked. To add to this, the Squid East property is a neighbour to our recent bonanza-grade discovery on the Hotspot Property (42.4 g/t Au over 1.05 m, within 102 meters of 0.85 g/t Au in hole HS-21-02) . We plan on using what we've learned at Hotspot and applying some of the same techniques at Squid East."

Golden Sky Minerals Hotspot Property is located 18 kilometers southwest of the Squid East option along the Yukon-Alaska border (Figure 2). The properties are located in the North Ladue placer district which has produced >20,000 oz of placer gold. The North Ladue area is ~50km south of the prolific Sixtymile placer district which has produced >230,000 oz of placer gold historically.

Squid East Property Highlights

  • The Squid Property is located within the Tintina Gold Province, which is a region that underwent significant magmatism during the Cretaceous period (Figure 1). This period of magmatism is associated both with Cu-Au-Mo Porphyry systems and Intrusion Related Gold systems such as the Casino porphyry Cu-Mo-Au-Ag deposit (2.4 Bt grading 0.14% Cu and 0.19 g/t Au) and the nearby Tanacross Project, which hosts the Taurus porphyry Cu-Mo-Au-Ag deposit in Alaska (75.2 Mt grading 0.275% Cu and 0.166 g/t Au).
  • The property is located at the intersection of northwest and northeast trending fault systems that developed in conjunction with the more regional Tintina and Denali fault systems. Magmatic activity is often concentrated around these secondary structures, which commonly act as conduits for mineralized fluids.
  • In 2013, airborne magnetic geophysical surveys were flown by Metals Creek Resources, which outlined several magnetic anomalies in the southwest area of the property (Figure 3). These magnetic anomalies are haloed by moderate "low" magnetic signatures, interpreted as zones of magnetic destruction due to localized metasomatism. Soil geochemical sampling revealed that these features are associated with elevated Cu, Au, Ag, Mo, zinc (Zn), mercury (Hg), arsenic (As), barium (Ba), and antimony (Sb) values. Anomalous zones with elevated molybdenum, copper, gold, and zinc may outline potential porphyry targets (Figure 3).
  • Soil sampling in 2012 outlined the Exploits zone (~600m x 200m) with gold-in-soil values ranging from 15.6 ppb up to 1,086.5 ppb gold (Figure 4). Trenching in 2013 uncovered bleached, locally hematite and fuchsite-altered sericite schist that returned 1.96 g/t Au and 160.6 g/t Ag over 22 metres. A 4-hole, 428 m diamond drilling program defined a shallowly dipping mineralized zone, with the best interval assaying 1.55 g/t Au and 114.1 g/t Ag over 21.0 metres (see MEK press releases dated August 6, 2013 and October 8, 2013)(Figure 5).
  • Additional drilling was carried out by Trifecta Gold in 2017, totaling 546.5 metres in five holes. This drilling yielded elevated gold and silver assays to a maximum of 2.1 g/t Au and 325 g/t Ag over 1.19 metres. (See Trifecta Gold's news release dated November 13, 2017). While Trifecta's drill program did not replicate the Metals Creek intersection, the mineralized horizons were intersected where anticipated, and the target remains open down-dip and along strike in both directions.

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc6b56a8-c295-445b-994f-46784f853f30

Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87a81e07-3c97-467d-8085-a94015ecfbfa

Figure 3 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/033e1063-0696-40fa-b2d9-4d827a61c58b

Figure 4 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8c3ee16-afe2-45eb-8bda-5b139e204b6f

Figure 5 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fadbcd1b-1ace-400b-b4b9-b223d75c99da

Transaction Details

Gold Sky Minerals will be deemed to have exercised the Option upon:

issuing an aggregate 1,200,000 Shares to Metals Creek as follows:

  • 150,000 Shares upon receipt of TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval for the proposed transaction.
  • 150,000 Shares on or before the 31 st of December 2022;
  • 200,000 Shares on or before the 31 st of December 2023;
  • 300,000 Shares on or before the 31 st of December 2024; and
  • 400,000 Shares on or before the 31 st of December 2025.

Golden Sky will pay an aggregate of $100,000 to Metals Creek as follows.

  • $10,000 upon receipt of Exchange approval for the proposed transaction.
  • $15,000 on or before the 31st of December 2022;
  • $20,000 on or before the 31st of December 2023;
  • $20,000 on or before the 31 st of December 2024; and
  • $35,000 on or before the 31 st of December 2025

Golden Sky having expended a minimum of $850,000 of Exploration Expenditures on the Property as follows:

  • $50,000 on or before the 31 st of December 2022;
  • a further $100,000 on or before the 31 st of December 2023;
  • a further $200,000 on or before the 31 st of December 2024; and
  • a further $500,000 on or before the 31 st of December 2025.

Once Golden Sky is vested at 100% by meeting all the payments and expenditures above, Metals Creek will retain a 2.0% Net Smelter Return (NSR) Royalty on any future mineral production. Golden Sky Minerals Corp. will have the right to purchase 50% of the NSR from MEK for $1,000,000.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO of Metals Creek states, "We are delighted to find an option partner such as Golden Sky that is active in the Yukon, for an option agreement on the Squid East property. This agreement allows for the Squid East Project to receive the exploration it deserves while Metals Creek remains committed to and focused on the Dona Lake Gold Project in northwestern Ontario and the Ogden Project in Timmins."

The foregoing proposal may be subject to Exchange approval, in which regard the parties will provide such assistance and cooperation as may reasonably be required.

About Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in highly prospective areas and mining-friendly districts. Golden Sky's mandate is to develop its portfolio of projects to the mineral resource stage through systematic exploration.

The drill-ready projects include Hotspot, Bullseye, and Luckystrike, all in Yukon, Canada. In addition, the recent purchases of the Rayfield Copper-Gold Project in southern British Columbia, and the staking of the Eagle Mountain Gold Project in the Cassiar Gold District in northern British Columbia, add to the company's substantial early-stage Canadian project pipeline.

The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

More information can be found at the Company's website at www.goldenskyminerals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Newell, President and Chief Executive Officer

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Golden Sky's Yukon exploration projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

For new information from the Company's programs, please visit Golden Sky's website at www.GoldenSkyMinerals.com or contact John Newell by telephone (604) 568-8807 or by email at info@goldenskyminerals.com or john.newell@goldenskyminerals.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Golden Sky has attempted to identify important factors and risks that could affect Golden Sky and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, without limitation: inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with Golden Sky's expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters; labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on its projects; that Golden Sky may not be able to confirm historical exploration results and other risks set forth in Golden Sky's public filings at www.sedar.com. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, Golden Sky has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Golden Sky does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


Primary Logo

It’s been 125 years since George Carmack found himself in Yukon, Canada, after a failed attempt to capitalize on the reported gold strikes in Alaska. What started as a lucky discovery of a few gold nuggets in a creek bed ended up becoming one of the last great gold rushes in North America.

Gold mining in Canada occupies a rich and vital place in the country’s history. Mineralization of the precious metal exists throughout its landscape, including Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador and Yukon Territory. Over the 70 years following Carmack’s discovery, Yukon would yield over C$250 million in gold. Even with that much already found, these historical discoveries are only scratching the surface.

Metals Creek Resources (TSXV:MEK) is a Canada-based mineral acquisition and development company focused on exploring future mining opportunities throughout Canada. The company is currently operating world-class properties in Ontario, Yukon Territory and Newfoundland and Labrador. The mining and investor-friendly jurisdictions and rich resource histories of these properties primes Metal Creek Resources for significant high-grade discovery and yield.

The company has two key projects in operation: its Dona Lake gold project and Ogden gold project in Ontario. Metal Creek’s flagship projects are well-positioned for advanced exploration in collaboration with strategic partners and joint venture agreements.

Metal Creek’s Ontario properties’ biggest attractions are their high grade drill results, location and history of past-producing high-grade gold exploration.

The company has the option to earn 100 percent interest in the Dona Lake gold project. Metals Creek CEO Alexander Stares mentioned projected drill program expansion for Dona Lake when discussing future exploration plans. “We’ll have lots of news coming up. Once we finish drilling, we’ll get everything back compiled into computers. We will go back in late summer and do another drill program.” The company’s current funds and exploration plans have primed it for fast-tracked advancement in the near future.

The Ogden property is hosted in the prolific Timmins gold camp and Pickle Lake area. Metals Creek currently has a 50/50 joint venture with Newmont Corp (TSX:NGT) in the Timmins Camp and strategic positioning as the project operator. A 2013 drilling campaign on the property uncovered 210.19 g/t gold over 12.5 meters.

Metal Creek’s management team combines years of experience in the mineral exploration, geology and financial sectors. The company’s diverse shareholder portfolio and strategic partnerships also position the company for exceptional acquisition opportunities, economic growth and expansive gold mining success.

Metals Creek’s Company Highlights

  • Metals Creek Resources is a junior exploration company focused on developing past-producing and world-class gold properties in Canada.
  • The company’s flagship projects include the Dona Lake and Thomas Ogden gold projects in Ontario. The company is also operating prospective properties in Newfoundland and Labrador.
  • Drill campaigns have found high grades of gold and silver
  • Metals Creek has created an option agreement with Newmont Corp for potential 100 percent ownership of the Dona Lake project. Additionally, the company has formed a 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement with Newmont for the Ogden gold project in the Timmins Camp.
  • Past-producing gold and mineralization histories prime the company for expansive development plans and potentially high-grade high yield as seen by neighboring projects.
  • Metals Creek intends on advancing drill campaigns to explore project targets and dive deeper into investor and growth opportunities its properties have to offer.

Metals Creek’s Key Projects

Dona Lake Gold Project

The Dona Lake Gold project is one of Metal Creek’s flagship gold properties, and it is located in the Pickle Lake area of Northern Ontario. The property hosts high-grade gold within its widespread banded iron formation structures and leverages favorable mining conditions.

This project is Metal Creek’s second option agreement with Newmont Corp. The company has the option to earn 100 percent ownership of the projects with the issuing of seven million shares and spending of C$4 million over three years.

The company has already completed a successful drill program for the project. This program’s results have confirmed gold mineralization outside of current mined areas and potentially deeper gold mineralization. Present grades have hovered as high as 8.37g/t gold in all three targets.

Past-producing history on the property indicates the production of 246,500 ounces of gold priced at US$375 an ounce before mine closures in 1994. Metals Creek expects to continue drilling campaigns into depths below current mine workings.

Ogden Gold Project

The Ogden gold property covers 8 kilometers of strike length on the Porcupine-Destor Break in Ogden Township, Ontario. Metals Creek Resources and Newmont have formed a 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement on the property, with Metal Creeks as the operator. The property has the potential to mimic successful gold production levels reaching 17 million ounces of gold as seen by its eastern neighbors.

Ogden hosts six mineralized gold zones and a historic non 43-101 compliant resource of one million tonnes at 4.12 g/t gold. A 2013 drilling campaign uncovered 210.19 g/t gold over 12.5 meters. In 2017, the company reported 4.39 g/t gold grades over 12.45 meters after drilling the target TOG-17-53 on the property.

Exciting discoveries of visible gold in the core have prompted additional investment interests and points to fold structure orientations that could correlate to high-grade gold mineralization. Metals Creek intends to expand drilling to explore this project’s potential further.

Metals Creek’s Management Team

Alexander Stares — President, CEO & Director

Alexander “Sandy” Stares comes from a family with a long line of prospectors. He has in excess of 25 years experience in mineral exploration, spanning a variety of Canadian geological terranes, from Newfoundland to Yukon. He has also completed several tours prospecting in Indonesia and Mexico. He was instrumental in the discovery of the H-Pond Gold Prospect and the Lost Pond Uranium Prospect. He also discovered numerous major mineral occurrences in Canada and abroad which have been the subject of extensive exploration programs. Sandy assumed the role of President and CEO of Metals Creek Resources Corp.in December of 2007. He is also a Director of Leocor Gold Inc White Metal Resources Corp and a Director of the Qalipu Development Corporation. In February 2013, Sandy was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his dedication to his Peers, Community, Canada and the Prospecting Community. He was also one of the recipients of the PDAC “Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year” Award in March 2007, which was awarded to members of the Stares/Keats family. Prior to his exploration career, Mr. Stares served in the Canadian Air Force for 15 years and was awarded the Deputy Commander in Chief of NORAD “Certificate of Achievement” Award for exceptional performance.

Michael MacIsaac P.Geo — VP Exploration

Michael MacIsaac brings to Metals Creek Resources over 33 years of exploration and management experience. He received his B.Sc from Lakehead University and has a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo) designation from the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. MacIsaac’s vast experience entails both grassroots and advanced projects across Canada in gold, base metal and PGE environments. His expertise includes base metal exploration with Noranda Exploration in the Geco and Mattabi Mining Camps, gold exploration in the prolific Hemlo and Red lake Gold Camps and PGE exploration for North American Palladium in Northern Finland and Northwestern Ontario.

MacIsaac’s vast background in different metallogenic terranes and exploration techniques will help this young company poised for growth attain its strategic objectives through quality acquisitions and sound exploration.

Wayne Reid P.Geo — VP Corporate Development & Director

Wayne Reid has over 35 years of experience in exploration and mining geology, spanning various Canadian geological terranes, from Newfoundland to Northern BC and Alaska. Reid was instrumental in discovering the Brewery Creek Gold Deposit in the Yukon Territory and the Boundary Massive Sulphide Deposit / Duck Pond Mine in Central Newfoundland. His experience includes gold, base metal and uranium exploration in most geological environments in North America. Reid has over 20 years with the Noranda / Hemlo group in district and regional manager capacity in several areas across Canada. He has over 10 years of experience in the Timmins camp with as a Canadian manager with Echo Bay Mines, and as an exploration manager with St. Andrew Goldfields. Most recently, he was vice president of Exploration for Ucore Uranium.

Nikolaos S. Tsimidis — CFO & Director

Nikolaos S. Tsimidis is an entrepreneur and a specialist in the financial aspects of real estate investments. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto in 1987. Upon graduation, he spent six years at KPMG in the audit department, providing various client services. In September 1993, Tsimidis left KPMG to set up his own chartered accounting firm, focusing on tax and financial planning. He is the CFO and the principal broker for Union Capital Management Inc and Haven Property Development Inc. Tsimidis has also been intimately involved with mortgage origination and real estate development projects. He is the CFO and a director of Bold Stroke Ventures.

Michael Stares — Director

Michael Stares has been a successful entrepreneur with 50 percent ownership in Stares Contracting Corp., and he is president and CEO of White Metal Resources. Stares’ background comes from over 30 years of prospecting, eight years for Noranda Exploration, having a fantastic track record for new discoveries. Alongside the Stares-Keats family of prospectors, Stares was the honored recipient of the Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award at the 2007 PDAC Conference. He currently serves as a Benton Resources Corp director.

Pat Mohan — Director

Pat Mohan is president and CEO of the Mohan Group. Mohan has worked in the marketing, advertising and promotions field for over 20 years. In 1986, he founded The Mohan Group. He has been the driving force behind its growth from a fledgling firm to one of Canada’s fastest-growing and best-respected advertising and marketing companies. Mohan is also a director with Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc.

Malvin Spooner — Director

Malvin Spooner was the founder, president, CEO and director of Mavrix Fund Management Inc., an award-winning investment management company with mutual and other funds distributed across Canada until acquired in 2009. He has been a portfolio manager for over 25 years in the Canadian financial services industry. He introduced and was responsible for a successful series of tax-advantaged limited partnerships in more recent years, which invested over half a billion dollars in junior mining exploration companies. Spooner has appeared frequently on television and in print media as an investment expert over his entire career and is a widely respected professional.

Lorne Woods — Director

Lorne Woods graduated from Concordia University in 1986 with a BA, majoring in Political Science. He served as a chair, board member, and director for Concordia University Alumni Association. He co-founded Judson Woods back in 1987 with a partner to work with a large group of small mining companies. The company’s principal business started with creating and producing advertising to assist in marketing clients to the investment community. It also specialized in investor relations, promoting its clients’ assets and projects to the financial media and investing public.

Metals Creek Options Squid East in Yukon to Golden Sky Minerals

Metals Creek Options Squid East in Yukon to Golden Sky Minerals

 Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that the company has signed an option agreement with Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (TSXV: AUEN) (Golden Sky) whereas Golden Sky has the right to earn a 100% interest in the company's Squid East claims in the Yukon.

MEK initially staked the Squid East Property in February, 2011, during the staking rush that ensued after the discovery of the White Gold deposit. The claims are located proximal to the Matson Creek placer gold operations, approximately 80 km northwest of the Goldcorp's Coffee Project and 90 km southwest of Dawson City. Soil sampling, trenching and limited diamond drilling carried out in 2013 resulted in the discovery of a new gold-silver zone with characteristics similar to other discoveries in the White Gold district. Results included 22.0 meters (m) of 1.96 grams per ton (g/t) gold (Au) and 160.6 g/t Silver (Ag) from trenching and 1.55 g/t Au and 114.1 g/t Ag over 21.0 m from the subsequent drilling (see MEK press releases dated August 6, 2013 and October 8, 2013).

Metals Creek Drill Hole DL21-022 Returns 2.26 g/t Gold over 22.04 Meters, Including 3.45 g/t Gold over 10.13 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Drill Hole DL21-022 Returns 2.26 g/t Gold over 22.04 Meters, Including 3.45 g/t Gold over 10.13 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (the "Company" or Metals Creek, TSXV: MEK, OTCQB: MCREF, FRA:M1C1) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill holes DL21-022 and DL22-023 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Drill hole DL21-022 intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy at approximately 518 meters(m) below surface and 68m below the lowermost mine working (455 Level) returning a core length intercept of 3.45 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 10.13m (557.00 - 567.13m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 2.26 g/t Au over 22.04m (549.11 - 571.15m). (See Table 1 Significant Results). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 1 to 15% with local pyrite. Alteration consists of moderate to strong hornblende, garnet and grunerite. Primary banding within the iron formation has become more diffuse with an increase in alteration intensity. Visible Gold (VG) was noted in this intercept.

Metals Creek Resources Provides Results of Annual General Meeting

Metals Creek Resources Provides Results of Annual General Meeting

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its annual general and special meeting held on January 20, 2022 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, shareholders voted to approve the Company's stock option plan, which is done annually, approved the re-appointment of Wasserman Ramsey, Chartered Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and also re-elected Alexander Stares, Wayne Reid, Michael Stares, Nick Tsimidis, Patrick Mohan, Malvin Spooner, and John Anderson as directors to the board of directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual shareholder's meeting or until a successor is elected.

Metals Creek has also entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (INN). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. For the 12 month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $32,400 Cdn payable in standard net 30 terms. INN currently holds no securities in Metals Creek.

Metals Creek Drill Hole DL21-021 Delivers 5.14 g/t Gold Over 12.76 Meters, Including 8.55 g/t Gold Over 6.19 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Drill Hole DL21-021 Delivers 5.14 g/t Gold Over 12.76 Meters, Including 8.55 g/t Gold Over 6.19 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill holes DL21-020A and DL21-021 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Drill hole DL21-021 intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy at approximately 465 meters(m) below surface and 15m below the lowermost mine working (455 Level) returning a core length intercept of 8.55 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 6.19m (506.81 - 513.00m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 5.14 g/t Au over 12.76m (506.81 - 519.57m). (See Table 1 Significant Results). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 3 to 25% with local pyrite. Alteration consists of moderate to strong hornblende, grunerite and occasional garnets. With an increase in alteration, primary banding within the iron formation has become more diffuse. The bottom portion of this unit sees an increase in magnetite content with associated amphiboles.

Metals Creek Drills 9.2 g/t Gold over 4.47 meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Drills 9.2 g/t Gold over 4.47 meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce results for six holes recently drilled on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 5050 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.

The Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) was the main focus of the drill program, totalling 2,076 meters. By means of oriented core, the program's emphasis was to further define the orientation of high-grade cross cutting veins and mineralization, as well as determining true orientations of contacts, fold structures and faults within a very complex sequence of stratigraphy. Three of the six holes drilled had visible gold.

Nevada Sunrise Begins Maiden Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Begins Maiden Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

TSXV: NEV

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that an inaugural drilling program has commenced at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini", or the "Project"), located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada .

Endurance Gold Announces DTC Eligibility for its Common Shares and Berlin Open Market Acceptance

Endurance Gold Announces DTC Eligibility for its Common Shares and Berlin Open Market Acceptance

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (BE: 3EG) ("Endurance or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. DTC eligibility will enable an accelerated settlement process and the Companies shares to be economically transferred between brokerage accounts electronically within the United States. The company's common shares trade on the OTC Pink under the ticker symbol ENDGF.

In addition, the Company was sponsored by a German financial institution and has been accepted for listing of its shares on the Berlin Open Market with the Company's common shares trading in Germany under the ticker symbol 3EG.

Collective Mining Makes a Significant New Discovery at Olympus, Drilling 302 Metres at 1.11 g/t Gold Equivalent From Near Surface

Collective Mining Makes a Significant New Discovery at Olympus, Drilling 302 Metres at 1.11 g/t Gold Equivalent From Near Surface

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of the first three diamond drill holes at the Olympus Central Target within the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), Colombia. The Company currently has three diamond drill rigs operating at Olympus with two rigs testing the Olympus Central Target and one rig at the Olympus South Target as part of its minimum 20,000 metre program for 2022. A fourth diamond drill rig is expected to commence drilling at the Guayabales project prior to the end of March 2022.

"The broad intercepts from the initial drilling results at the Olympus Central Target represent a major gold and silver discovery within the Guayabales project. Our work to date has defined a large area of known mineralization and these results simply represent the beginning of drill testing within this target," commented Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman. "With multiple drill holes advancing and plans to begin testing other major targets at Guayabales in the near term, including an outcropping copper and gold porphyry system at the Victory Target, there is much to look forward to as our fully funded drill program advances in 2022."

GCM Mining Provides Production Update; Declares April 15, 2022 Monthly Dividend; Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Webcast

GCM Mining Provides Production Update; Declares April 15, 2022 Monthly Dividend; Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Webcast

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Segovia Operations produced 17,184 ounces of gold in February 2022, up from 15,360 ounces of gold in February last year. This brings the total gold production for the first two months of 2022 to 33,658 ounces, up from 30,415 ounces in the first two months last year. Segovia's trailing 12-months' total gold production at the end of February 2022 was 209,632 ounces, up about 1.6% over last year.

GCM Mining processed a total of 48,512 tonnes in February 2022 at its Maria Dama plant at Segovia, representing a daily processing rate of 1,733 tonnes per day ("tpd"), compared with 42,345 tonnes and 1,512 tpd in February 2021. Segovia's head grades averaged 12.2 g/t in February 2022 compared with 12.5 g/t in February last year. For the first two months of 2022, a total of 90,527 tonnes were processed at Segovia at an average head grade of 12.8 g/t compared with a total of 83,771 tonnes at an average head grade of 12.6 g/t in the first two months last year.

Excellent Gold and Encouraging Nickel Results Received from Golden Ridge

Excellent Gold and Encouraging Nickel Results Received from Golden Ridge

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce new gold and nickel drilling results from the 100% owned Golden Ridge gold project area located 18km southeast of Kalgoorlie - Boulder in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1).

Tchaga Deep Extensional Drilling Delivers High-grade Gold at Napié

Tchaga Deep Extensional Drilling Delivers High-grade Gold at Napié

Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has received assay results from the final 10 diamond drill (DD) holes at the Tchaga Prospect, within the Company’s flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Tchaga is located on a +23km soil anomaly and coincident 30km-long Napié Fault (Figure 3).

