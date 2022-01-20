Gold Investing News
Golden Independence Mining Corp. announces that Christos Doulis has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company effective January 20, 2022 to pursue other endeavours. Jeremy Poirier, a director of the Company, has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer until a suitable permanent replacement is located."Christos has been instrumental in the advancement of Independence Project and, ...

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company" or "Golden Independence") announces that Christos Doulis has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company effective January 20, 2022 to pursue other endeavours. Jeremy Poirier, a director of the Company, has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer until a suitable permanent replacement is located.

"Christos has been instrumental in the advancement of Independence Project and, specifically, in the recent formation of the joint venture with America's Gold Exploration Inc. to develop the project. The board would like to sincerely thank Christos for his significant contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours," commented Jeremy Poirier, Interim Chief Executive Officer.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is a development company currently focused on the advanced-stage Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mine's Phoenix-Fortitude mine in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend of Nevada. The Independence project hosts an M&I resource of 334,300 ounces of gold and an Inferred resource of 847,000 ounces of gold with a substantial silver credit. A 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) outlined a low-cost heap leach operation focusing on the near-surface resource with total production of 195,443 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of US$1,078 per ounce of gold.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jeremy Poirier, Interim Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 1.604.722.9842 Email: info@goldenindependence.co

This press release contains forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, and include, without limitation, statements regarding timing of the filing of the PEA and the development potential of the Independence Project. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information in this news release, including without limitation, risks related to uncertainties inherent in the preparation of PEAs, drill results and the estimation of mineral resources, including changes in the economic parameters, risks relating to not securing agreements with third parties or not receiving required permits, risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies, including costs and expenses, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion & analysis. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. This forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management on the date hereof and is expressly qualified by this notice. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111050

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Golden Independence CSE:IGLD Gold Investing
IGLD:CNX
Golden Independence Completes PEA for near Surface Resource at the Independence Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Completes PEA for near Surface Resource at the Independence Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) is pleased to announce the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Company's flagship Independence Project (the "Project") which adjoins Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

Independence PEA highlights include:

Keep reading... Show less
Golden Independence Announces M&I Resource of 506,052 Gold Ounces and Inferred Resource of 905,146 Gold Ounces at the Independence Project

Golden Independence Announces M&I Resource of 506,052 Gold Ounces and Inferred Resource of 905,146 Gold Ounces at the Independence Project

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) ("Golden Independence") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Company's flagship Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

The MRE incorporates over 132,000 feet of RC and core drilling in 246 holes, outlining both a near surface and an underground resource and now incorporates a lower cut-off grade for oxide material and higher cut-off grades for transitional and sulphide material based on recent metallurgical and economic analysis for the near surface resource. The resource represents the total modelled mineralization as interpolated by the exploration drilling to date. No constraining economics have been applied to the resource. The Company is actively advancing the near surface portion of the MRE towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment anticipated by year-end 2021. Highlights of the MRE include:

Keep reading... Show less
Golden Independence Forms Joint Venture with Americas Gold Exploration Inc.

Golden Independence Forms Joint Venture with Americas Gold Exploration Inc.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has formed the Joint Venture with Americas Gold Exploration Inc. ("AGEI") to advance the Independence project located approximately twenty-five miles south of the town of Battle Mountain, Nevada.

The Company entered into an option agreement on August 28, 2020 with AGEI to acquire an initial 51% interest in the Independence project subject to the following requirements:

Keep reading... Show less
Golden Independence Appoints Jeremy Poirier to the Board of Directors

Golden Independence Appoints Jeremy Poirier to the Board of Directors

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) ("Golden Independence" or the "Company") an exploration company focused on the development of its flagship advanced stage Independence property located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mine's Phoenix-Fortitude mine in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend of Nevada today announced the appointment of Mr. Jeremy Poirier to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Poirier brings nearly two decades of capital markets experience in the natural resource and technology sectors. He has served in various senior officer and corporate development roles at exploration mining companies. From September 2016 through December 2019, Mr. Poirier was CEO of Bearing Lithium Corp. and was instrumental in the Company's acquisition of Li3 Energy. Prior to Bearing Lithium, Mr. Poirier held senior roles at Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. and is currently the CEO of Hilo Mining Ltd.

Keep reading... Show less
Golden Independence and Hilo Mining Complete Spin-Out

Golden Independence and Hilo Mining Complete Spin-Out

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) ("Golden") and Hilo Mining Ltd. ("Hilo") are pleased to announce that they have completed their previously announced spin-out transaction (the "Spin-Out") involving common shares of Hilo ("Hilo Shares").

In accordance with the terms of the arrangement agreement between Golden and Hilo, 1,000,000 Hilo Shares have been distributed and holders of common shares of Golden received 01594764 of a Hilo Share for each common share of Golden held by such holder. Golden shareholders do not need to take any action to receive their Hilo Shares. Further details on the Spin-Out are contained in Golden's news release date November 5, 2021. As a result of the Spin-Out, Hilo is now a "reporting issuer" in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario but is not currently listed on a stock exchange. There are currently 1,500,000 Hil0 common shares issued and outstanding.

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Samples Up To 32.9 g/t And 27.6 g/t Gold at Mets, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. Samples Up To 32.9 g/t And 27.6 g/t Gold at Mets, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the results of the 2021 exploration program at its former producing high-grade gold Mets Mining Lease located in the road accessible Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central, B.C. Highlights include grab samples yielding 32.90 grams per tonne ("gt") gold ("Au") and 27.61 gt Au collected from locations of known historical drill collars (Table 1

TDG's Mets Mining Lease consists of 200 hectares located 23 kilometres ("km") by road from TDG's Baker Mine (Figure 1). A summary of historical exploration work completed at Mets was published by TDG in its news release dated May 19, 2021 (here). TDG has recompiled 7,944 metres ("m") of diamond drilling of the 8,784 m reported to have been drilled historically, along with review of the 2,622 m of historical trenching. Historical drill highlights include DDH MT86-08 which intersected 25.9 m of 9.52 g/t Au and MT86-05 intersecting 46.4 m of 3.57 g/t Au (including 11.8 m of 13.93 g/t Au).

Keep reading... Show less
Finlay Minerals drills 76.57m @ 0.45% copper, 14.6g/t silver, and 0.14g/t gold in the Gaul Zone on the Silver Hope Property

Finlay Minerals drills 76.57m @ 0.45% copper, 14.6g/t silver, and 0.14g/t gold in the Gaul Zone on the Silver Hope Property

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (" Finlay " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of its 1,968 metres (m), nine hole, oriented-core drill program completed in November, 2021 on its Silver Hope Property.  The Silver Hope property is located approximately 70 kilometres (km) southeast of Houston, BC and surrounds Newmont Corporation's former Equity Silver Mine.

Aimed at outlining shallow zones of open-pit copper-silver-gold (Cu-Ag-Au) mineralization, the program targeted Gaul, Superstition and Hope mineralized zones along with the Main Trend, which has the potential to host significant Cu-Ag-Au mineralization. The 2021 drill holes span a strike distance of over 1,750 m , within three distinct mineralized zones which are offset and truncated by cross-structures. Specifically, the Gaul Zone hosts significant copper with appreciable silver and gold grades that could be extracted by open pit methods. The Gaul Zone remains open along trend to the south, north, and at depth and has been drill tested for a strike length of 400m and a vertical depth of 100m . Within the Superstition and Hope Zones, the 2021 drilling intersected several narrower mineralized intervals.  However, historical drilling shows the potential for thicker mineralized intercepts at depth, suggesting that the northern zones may have formed higher up in the mineralizing system than in the Gaul. Potential remains to demonstrate continuity between the Superstition and Gaul Zones.

Keep reading... Show less
i-80 Gold Awards Contract for Lone Tree Autoclave Engineering Study

i-80 Gold Awards Contract for Lone Tree Autoclave Engineering Study

Bolsters Nevada Operation Team with Multiple Key Hires

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has awarded the engineering study for restart of the Lone Tree autoclave to Hatch Ltd. The study will complete a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") level mechanical and operational review of all aspects necessary for the restart of the Company's autoclave processing facility located in northern Nevada. Additionally, as a part of its comprehensive plan to create a Nevada focused gold mining company, i-80 has recently filled multiple key positions continuing to build a tier-one operations team.

Keep reading... Show less
Leocor Gold Completes Phase 1 Soil Campaign at Hodges Hill Project, North Central Newfoundland, Canada

Leocor Gold Completes Phase 1 Soil Campaign at Hodges Hill Project, North Central Newfoundland, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Leocor Gold Inc.

Leocor Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " Leocor ") (CSE:LECR ) (CNSX:LECR.CN) ( OTC:LECRF ) ( FRA:LGO) is pleased to announce the completion of a soil sampling campaign, consisting of 4583 soils, on the Hodges Hill Property, consisting of nine mineral licenses totaling 1562 claims and covering 39,050 hectares (390 square km) in the southwest corner of the Western Exploit District, north central Newfoundland, Canada

Keep reading... Show less
FireFox Gold Moves Drill to Next Promising Target: Sarvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Moves Drill to Next Promising Target: Sarvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the winter drilling program is progressing as planned with approximately 3,800 metres drilled to date on three separate projects. The Company is now set to begin its first drilling at the Sarvi Project, which adjoins Rupert Resources' Area 1 property. The first phase of diamond drilling at Sarvi is slated to start before the end of January and will include up to 500m in the northwestern portion of the project, where trenching and base-of-till (BOT) sampling have identified several gold and multielement anomalies. There is an ongoing BOT sampling program at Sarvi and results are not yet available for the southern and eastern portions of the property (see Figure 1: https:bit.ly357FBo0). The Company expects to bring the drill rig back to Sarvi during the second quarter for an estimated 2,000 metres of additional drilling

Carl Löfberg, President and CEO of FireFox, commented, "Our winter drill program is going very well so far. In fact, for the first time in FireFox's history we have a core rig operating at the same time as two base-of-till drilling rigs. We have already drilled three of our four permitted projects and are now advancing towards the first drilling on our Sarvi Project. Our integrated interpretation of geophysics, mapping, BOT sampling, and new trenching data has dramatically improved our understanding of the geology and targets at Sarvi. Our team believes that the southern portion of the Sarvi Project occupies a similar geologic setting to Rupert's Area 1 Project, so this is a very exciting time in the company's short history."

Keep reading... Show less
Rox Resources Logo

Youanmi Deeps Resource Upgrade Lifts Total Youanmi Resource to 3 Moz Au

West Australian focused gold exploration and development company, Rox Resources Limited (“Rox” or “the Company”) (ASX:RXL), in conjunction with its joint venture partner Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX: VMC) is pleased to report a significant increase to the Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the Youanmi Gold Project near Mt Magnet, WA.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×