Precious MetalsInvesting News

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is pleased to announce that Jordan Carroll has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.Mr. Carroll is a certified electrician and has extensive experience in mining operations and mineral extraction. Mr. Carroll led a team involved in the commissioning of the Rio Tinto Alcan aluminum smelter located in Kitimat, B.C. and has prospected and owned placer mine claims. Mr. ...

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company" or "Golden Independence") is pleased to announce that Jordan Carroll has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Carroll is a certified electrician and has extensive experience in mining operations and mineral extraction. Mr. Carroll led a team involved in the commissioning of the Rio Tinto Alcan aluminum smelter located in Kitimat, B.C. and has prospected and owned placer mine claims. Mr. Carroll was formerly a director of American Battery Minerals Corp as well as Pike Mountain Minerals Inc., and is currently a director of J4 Ventures Inc. He has completed courses in public company governance through Simon Fraser University.

The Company also announces the grant of an aggregate of 235,000 incentive stock options with an exercise price of $0.10 to certain of its directors.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is a development company currently focused on the advanced-stage Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mine's Phoenix-Fortitude mine in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend of Nevada. The Independence project hosts an M&I resource of 334,300 ounces of gold and an Inferred resource of 847,000 ounces of gold with a substantial silver credit. A 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) outlined a low-cost heap leach operation focusing on the near-surface resource with total production of 195,443 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of US$1,078 per ounce of gold.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jeremy Poirier, Interim Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 604-722-9842

This press release contains forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information in this news release, including without limitation, risks related to uncertainties inherent in the preparation of PEAs, drill results and the estimation of mineral resources, including changes in the economic parameters, risks relating to not securing agreements with third parties or not receiving required permits, risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies, including acquiring additional properties, increased costs and expenses, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion & analysis. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. This forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management on the date hereof and is expressly qualified by this notice. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120765

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Golden IndependenceCSE:IGLDGold Investing
IGLD:CNX
Golden Independence Announces Change to Board of Directors

Golden Independence Announces Change to Board of Directors

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company" or "Golden Independence") is pleased to announce that Ben Hinkle has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

"We are excited to welcome Ben to the Board," commented Jeremy Poirier, Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Ben brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in resource modelling that will not only advance our knowledge and understanding of the Independence Project but will also aid us in identifying other opportunities."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Independence Acquires Fraser Lake Copper Porphyry Project

Golden Independence Acquires Fraser Lake Copper Porphyry Project

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company" or "Golden Independence") announces the acquisition by staking of the Fraser Lake copper project located in the Quesnel Trough of Central British Columbia. The project is comprised of three claim blocks totalling approximately 9,900 hectares and are located between 40 to 55 kilometres northwest of Fraser Lake, BC.

"The addition of the Fraser Lake copper project provides the Company with portfolio diversification, at a very low cost due to staking and without the typical encumbrances of royalties or work commitments," commented Jeremy Poirier, Chief Executive Officer. "This large land position within the prolific Quesnel Trough is prospective for copper porphyries of which gold and molybdenum are typically associated. We are currently reviewing the historical data on the project, including geophysical surveys completed in the late 2000's, and will provide an update on exploration plans once completed."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Independence Announces Results from Ongoing Exploration at the Independence Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Announces Results from Ongoing Exploration at the Independence Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from ongoing exploration activities at the Company's Independence Oxide Heap Leach project (the "Project") which adjoins Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

Since tabling a PEA for near-surface heap-leach operation at the Project, the Company has been focused on improving the metrics of the project which yielded an after-tax NPV5% of US$45M and IRR of 22%. Specifically, exploration has been focused on delineating additional near-surface oxide resources to expand the open pit and reclassify waste with mineralized material. Both of the aforementioned would have the possibility to increase the production profile, extend the mine life, and improve project economics from a cost and valuation perspective (i.e., NPV and IRR).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Independence Announces Update on Permitting for the Independence Oxide Heap Leach Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Announces Update on Permitting for the Independence Oxide Heap Leach Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FRA:6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on the ongoing permitting activities for the Company's Independence Oxide Heap Leach project (the "Project") which adjoins Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

The Company has engaged EM Strategies, a WestLand Resources Inc. Company, to conduct baseline biological and cultural studies to facilitate an engineering study for the powerline (and production water pipeline) route to develop and operate the Project. The results of the 2022 field surveys will be presented in a Baseline Biology Report (BBR), which will include data from field surveys performed in 2021 and incorporate relevant botanical and wildlife data from previous surveys performed at the adjacent Phoenix Mine, and will be submitted to the Nevada Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for review. These studies will support the engagement with the numerous state and federal agencies to permit the utility corridor for the proposed power and water lines as outlined in the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), and is inclusive of a 300-foot buffer.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Independence Announces Filing of PEA Technical Report for the Independence Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Announces Filing of PEA Technical Report for the Independence Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing on an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Company's Independence project which adjoins Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

Independence PEA highlights include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aben Resources Provides Project Updates Ahead of 2022 Exploration Programs

Aben Resources Provides Project Updates Ahead of 2022 Exploration Programs

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTCQB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Justin Gold Project, Slocan Graphite Project and Pringle North Gold Project.

Justin Gold Project Update:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Further Strengthens Its Management Team

Snowline Gold Further Strengthens Its Management Team

  • Sergio Gamonal, most recently Chile Exploration Manager for Barrick, joins as Snowline's Lead Geologist
  • Stephanie Hansen, marketing specialist, joins as Snowline's Marketing and Investor Relations Manager

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce updates to the Company's management team, with the recent appointments of Sergio Gamonal as Lead Geologist and Stephanie Hansen as Marketing and Investor Relations Manager

Sergio Gamonal brings over 15 years' exploration experience to the Company, having held senior roles at major mining companies Barrick and Kinross. Most recently, he served as country Exploration Manager for Argentina and then Chile with Barrick Gold, where he led the development of a robust pipeline of early to advanced stage gold targets throughout the Andes. Prior to this, he spent over 10 years with Kinross in the roles of Senior Specialized Geologist and Exploration Geologist, integrating geological and geochemical datasets with assessment and exploratory fieldwork at project sites in Russia, Africa, and South America. Mr. Gamonal holds an M.Sc. in Geology from the Mineral Deposit Research Unit at the University of British Columbia.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold Grows Land Position at Santa Fe

Lahontan Gold Grows Land Position at Santa Fe

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG) (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its land holdings at its flagship Santa Fe Project by staking 22 unpatented lode mining claims. The claims cover potential southern extensions to the high-grade BH Zone as well as surface geochem and hydrothermal alteration anomalies. The claims also cover small gaps between existing land holdings and adjacent claimants. With the new unpatented lode mining claims, Lahontan's Santa Fe project now encompasses over 19 square kilometers in the heart of Nevada's prolific Walker Lane

Kimberly Ann, President & CEO commented: "The Walker Lane of Nevada is an incredibly competitive mining and exploration jurisdiction, and Lahontan wants to be very proactive when the opportunity to acquire new claims is available. A portion of our new claims cover geologic structures which extend southerly from the Santa Fe open pit and the BH Zone. The structures influence the distribution of hydrothermal alteration in outcrop and represent future exploration targets. Our team is gearing up for the resumption of drilling at Santa Fe and it's important to complete these tasks before drilling commences".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Drilling Update: High-Grade Intersect in the Southern Extension of the Surluga Deposit of 8 g/t Au over 11.38 m and Multiple High-Grade Intersects in the North

Red Pine Drilling Update: High-Grade Intersect in the Southern Extension of the Surluga Deposit of 8 g/t Au over 11.38 m and Multiple High-Grade Intersects in the North

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report on new and significant results from its 2022 Phase 1 exploration program (Figure 1).

  • Surluga South (Figures 1 and 2) – SD-21-312A confirms additional gold (Au) mineralization at depth with 8 g/t Au over 11.38 m between 640.69 and 652.07 m, including three high grade intersections of 57.99 g/t Au, 15.92 g/t Au and 9.33 g/t Au. Refer to Table 1.
  • Surluga North (Figures 1 and 3)– SD-22-321 expands gold mineralization beneath the current resource at the northern extension of the Surluga deposit with 8.46 g/t Au over 6.42 m between 219.79 and 226.21 m.  SD-22-326 intersected 11.19 g/t Au over 2.61 m. Refer to Table 2.

The exploration results continue to support the expansion of the current resources of the Wawa Gold Project along strike, dip and plunge.  Zones can achieve a notable grade and thickness of high-grade gold mineralization existing outside of the defined resources of the Surluga deposit. The current 2022 Phase 1 program has been advancing at an efficient pace with 14,864 m of drilling achieved year-to-date.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Completes Ground Magnetic Survey at Lynx Nickel Property Generating Numerous Drill Targets

Inomin Completes Ground Magnetic Survey at Lynx Nickel Property Generating Numerous Drill Targets

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports completion of a ground magnetics survey on the Lynx property, generating numerous drill targets. Approximately 171 line-kilometres (kms) of magnetic readings were taken across two grids encompassing the Bear and a portion of the Skulow zones, two large 2 x 3 km nickel targets (Figure 1).

As at Inomin's Beaver property, where the Company reported on March 29, 2022 a significant discovery of critical minerals including magnesium, nickel, and cobalt, ground magnetics have delineated multiple linear features extending up to 1.5 kms in length. These strong magnetic structures - typically associated with mineralization - will be used for drill targeting. Given the geologic and mineral similarities, the Company anticipates Lynx hosting potentially comparable nickel and magnesium grades as at Beaver.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less