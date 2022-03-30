Precious MetalsInvesting News

Golden Independence Mining Corp. announces the acquisition by staking of the Fraser Lake copper project located in the Quesnel Trough of Central British Columbia. The project is comprised of three claim blocks totalling approximately 9,900 hectares and are located between 40 to 55 kilometres northwest of Fraser Lake, BC."The addition of the Fraser Lake copper project provides the Company with portfolio ...

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company" or "Golden Independence") announces the acquisition by staking of the Fraser Lake copper project located in the Quesnel Trough of Central British Columbia. The project is comprised of three claim blocks totalling approximately 9,900 hectares and are located between 40 to 55 kilometres northwest of Fraser Lake, BC.

"The addition of the Fraser Lake copper project provides the Company with portfolio diversification, at a very low cost due to staking and without the typical encumbrances of royalties or work commitments," commented Jeremy Poirier, Chief Executive Officer. "This large land position within the prolific Quesnel Trough is prospective for copper porphyries of which gold and molybdenum are typically associated. We are currently reviewing the historical data on the project, including geophysical surveys completed in the late 2000's, and will provide an update on exploration plans once completed."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7273/118532_02ba783c24d69ad6_001.jpg

Figure 1. Fraser Lake Claim Blocks

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7273/118532_02ba783c24d69ad6_001full.jpg.

The exploration target is porphyry copper molybdenum associated with a series of Endako plutons intruding Cache Creek complex, carbonate, clastic and volcanic rocks. The Quest West regional lake sediment geochemistry identified areas of anomalous copper and/or molybdenum in the drainage systems from the low ridges hosting the plutons. A 2008 AeroTEM III airborne electromagnetic and magnetometer survey identified magnetic and/or electromagnetic anomalies up drainage from the anomalous geochemistry and make compelling exploration targets.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), a Director and President of Golden Independence Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is a development company currently focused on the advanced-stage Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mine's Phoenix-Fortitude mine in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend of Nevada. The Independence project hosts an M&I resource of 334,300 ounces of gold and an Inferred resource of 847,000 ounces of gold with a substantial silver credit. A 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) outlined a low-cost heap leach operation focusing on the near-surface resource with total production of 195,443 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of US$1,078 per ounce of gold.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jeremy Poirier, Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 1.604.722.9842 
Email: info@goldenindependence.co

This press release contains forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, and include, without limitation, statements regarding timing of the filing of the PEA and the development potential of the Independence Project. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information in this news release, including without limitation, risks related to uncertainties inherent in the preparation of PEAs, drill results and the estimation of mineral resources, including changes in the economic parameters, risks relating to not securing agreements with third parties or not receiving required permits, risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies, including costs and expenses, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion & analysis. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. This forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management on the date hereof and is expressly qualified by this notice. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118532

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Golden IndependenceCSE:IGLDGold Investing
IGLD:CNX
Golden Independence Announces Results from Ongoing Exploration at the Independence Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Announces Results from Ongoing Exploration at the Independence Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from ongoing exploration activities at the Company's Independence Oxide Heap Leach project (the "Project") which adjoins Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

Since tabling a PEA for near-surface heap-leach operation at the Project, the Company has been focused on improving the metrics of the project which yielded an after-tax NPV5% of US$45M and IRR of 22%. Specifically, exploration has been focused on delineating additional near-surface oxide resources to expand the open pit and reclassify waste with mineralized material. Both of the aforementioned would have the possibility to increase the production profile, extend the mine life, and improve project economics from a cost and valuation perspective (i.e., NPV and IRR).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Independence Announces Update on Permitting for the Independence Oxide Heap Leach Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Announces Update on Permitting for the Independence Oxide Heap Leach Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FRA:6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on the ongoing permitting activities for the Company's Independence Oxide Heap Leach project (the "Project") which adjoins Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

The Company has engaged EM Strategies, a WestLand Resources Inc. Company, to conduct baseline biological and cultural studies to facilitate an engineering study for the powerline (and production water pipeline) route to develop and operate the Project. The results of the 2022 field surveys will be presented in a Baseline Biology Report (BBR), which will include data from field surveys performed in 2021 and incorporate relevant botanical and wildlife data from previous surveys performed at the adjacent Phoenix Mine, and will be submitted to the Nevada Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for review. These studies will support the engagement with the numerous state and federal agencies to permit the utility corridor for the proposed power and water lines as outlined in the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), and is inclusive of a 300-foot buffer.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Independence Announces Filing of PEA Technical Report for the Independence Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Announces Filing of PEA Technical Report for the Independence Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing on an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Company's Independence project which adjoins Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

Independence PEA highlights include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Independence Announces Management Change

Golden Independence Announces Management Change

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company" or "Golden Independence") announces that Christos Doulis has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company effective January 20, 2022 to pursue other endeavours. Jeremy Poirier, a director of the Company, has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer until a suitable permanent replacement is located.

"Christos has been instrumental in the advancement of Independence Project and, specifically, in the recent formation of the joint venture with America's Gold Exploration Inc. to develop the project. The board would like to sincerely thank Christos for his significant contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours," commented Jeremy Poirier, Interim Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Independence Completes PEA for near Surface Resource at the Independence Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Completes PEA for near Surface Resource at the Independence Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) is pleased to announce the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Company's flagship Independence Project (the "Project") which adjoins Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

Independence PEA highlights include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OUTBACK COMPLETES INITIAL PHASE OF EXPLORATION ON THE YEUNGROON GOLD PROPERTY

OUTBACK COMPLETES INITIAL PHASE OF EXPLORATION ON THE YEUNGROON GOLD PROPERTY

TSX.V: OZ          OTCQB: OZBKF               FSE: S600

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Yeungroon gold property located in central Victoria, Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont to Acquire Properties to Support Land Use Planning in Tahltan Territory

Planned Acquisition Intended to Protect and Conserve Lands Under Tahltan Stewardship Initiative

Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM, TSX:NGT) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Skeena Resources Limited to acquire certain properties located in Tahltan Territory in northwestern British Columbia conditional upon the successful completion of Skeena's proposed acquisition of QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. Newmont will work in collaboration with the Tahltan Nation, the Iskut community and the British Columbia government to make available portions of the acquired properties to support the land use planning objectives of the Tahltan Nation and the Iskut community.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Intersects 40.07 g/t Gold Over 1.18 Meters at the North End of Surluga and Presents Additional Results from Darwin-Grace

Red Pine Intersects 40.07 g/t Gold Over 1.18 Meters at the North End of Surluga and Presents Additional Results from Darwin-Grace

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report on new results from its 2022 Phase 1 exploration program, which have provided confirmation of potential to expand the current resource models of the Wawa Gold Project. Of significance is an intersection of quartz veining with visible gold in hole SD-22-321, located at the north end of Surluga, above the Jubilee Shear Zone. Intersections in holes SD-22-326 and SD-22-337 of the same system also contain visible gold (assays pending). Refer to Figure 1.

Table 1 – Quartz veining above the Jubilee Shear Zone*

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Wide High-Grade Results Returned from Gogbala as Third Drill is Mobilised

Wide High-Grade Results Returned from Gogbala as Third Drill is Mobilised

Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has received assay results from 39 reverse circulation (RC) holes from the ongoing drill program at the Gogbala Prospect, within the Company’s flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Gogbala is located on a +23km soil anomaly and coincident 30km-long Napié Fault (Figure 3).

Keep reading...Show less
Challenger Exploration

Drilling significantly extends the high-grade gold mineralisation in multiple locations at CEL's Hualilan Gold Project

Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from recent drilling targeting extensions to the high-grade mineralisation at the Company's flagship Hualilan Gold Project, in San Juan Argentina. A total of 48 of the 58 drill holes (83%) reported significant gold mineralisation demonstrating the Company's ongoing success in extending the high-grade gold mineralisation at Hualilan.

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross plans to divest its Russian assets

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) ("Kinross" and the "Company") today provided an update regarding its activities in Russia.

Subsequent to Kinross' disclosure on March 2, 2022, the Company has been developing a transition plan to divest its Russian assets. Kinross has received a number of unsolicited proposals regarding its Russian business and is now in exclusive negotiations with a third-party mining company regarding a potential sale of 100% of its assets in the country. Any such divesture or change of control would be subject to Russian government approval.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×