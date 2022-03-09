Precious Metals Investing News
Golden Independence Mining Corp. is pleased to announce an update on the ongoing permitting activities for the Company's Independence Oxide Heap Leach project which adjoins Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.The Company has engaged EM Strategies, a WestLand Resources Inc. Company, to conduct baseline biological and cultural studies to facilitate an ...

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FRA:6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on the ongoing permitting activities for the Company's Independence Oxide Heap Leach project (the "Project") which adjoins Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

The Company has engaged EM Strategies, a WestLand Resources Inc. Company, to conduct baseline biological and cultural studies to facilitate an engineering study for the powerline (and production water pipeline) route to develop and operate the Project. The results of the 2022 field surveys will be presented in a Baseline Biology Report (BBR), which will include data from field surveys performed in 2021 and incorporate relevant botanical and wildlife data from previous surveys performed at the adjacent Phoenix Mine, and will be submitted to the Nevada Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for review. These studies will support the engagement with the numerous state and federal agencies to permit the utility corridor for the proposed power and water lines as outlined in the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), and is inclusive of a 300-foot buffer.

Jeremy Poirier, CEO and Director of Golden Independence, commented "The Independence joint-venture remains committed to advancing the Project through permitting for the development and operation of a stand-alone, high-margin, heap-leach gold mine. As our Project mining and processing facilities resided entirely within the Plan of Operations for Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix mine, we believe it is reasonable that Project can be permitted by the BLM using an Environmental Assessment in as little as 8 - 12 months. This presents a distinct advantage over other projects, and coupled with the results of our PEA, believe this makes our Project attractive to a number of potential strategic partners. These studies will culminate in an engineering study to be completed by NV Energy for the proposed power corridor and will form part of the formal submission to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for the development and mining permit."

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard DeLong, M.S. P.G., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is a development company currently focused on the advanced-stage Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mine's Phoenix-Fortitude mine in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend of Nevada. The Independence project hosts an M&I resource of 334,300 ounces of gold and an Inferred resource of 847,000 ounces of gold with a substantial silver credit. A 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) outlined a low-cost heap leach operation focusing on the near-surface resource with total production of 195,443 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of US$1,078 per ounce of gold.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jeremy Poirier, Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 1.604.722.9842
Email: info@goldenindependence.co

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things, the timing of the permitting of the Project, the completion and timeline for the submission of an engineering study to the BLM, the potential for development of the Project and the potential attractiveness of the Project to a strategic partner. Statements concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if the Independence project is developed. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the occurrence of unexpected financial obligations, fluctuations in the price of gold or certain other commodities; fluctuations in the currency markets; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins and flooding); the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining and employee relations. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115861

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Golden Independence CSE:IGLD Gold Investing
IGLD:CNX
Golden Independence Announces Filing of PEA Technical Report for the Independence Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Announces Filing of PEA Technical Report for the Independence Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing on an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Company's Independence project which adjoins Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

Independence PEA highlights include:

Keep reading... Show less
Golden Independence Announces Management Change

Golden Independence Announces Management Change

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company" or "Golden Independence") announces that Christos Doulis has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company effective January 20, 2022 to pursue other endeavours. Jeremy Poirier, a director of the Company, has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer until a suitable permanent replacement is located.

"Christos has been instrumental in the advancement of Independence Project and, specifically, in the recent formation of the joint venture with America's Gold Exploration Inc. to develop the project. The board would like to sincerely thank Christos for his significant contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours," commented Jeremy Poirier, Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Keep reading... Show less
Golden Independence Completes PEA for near Surface Resource at the Independence Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Completes PEA for near Surface Resource at the Independence Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) is pleased to announce the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Company's flagship Independence Project (the "Project") which adjoins Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

Independence PEA highlights include:

Keep reading... Show less
Golden Independence Announces M&I Resource of 506,052 Gold Ounces and Inferred Resource of 905,146 Gold Ounces at the Independence Project

Golden Independence Announces M&I Resource of 506,052 Gold Ounces and Inferred Resource of 905,146 Gold Ounces at the Independence Project

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) ("Golden Independence") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Company's flagship Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

The MRE incorporates over 132,000 feet of RC and core drilling in 246 holes, outlining both a near surface and an underground resource and now incorporates a lower cut-off grade for oxide material and higher cut-off grades for transitional and sulphide material based on recent metallurgical and economic analysis for the near surface resource. The resource represents the total modelled mineralization as interpolated by the exploration drilling to date. No constraining economics have been applied to the resource. The Company is actively advancing the near surface portion of the MRE towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment anticipated by year-end 2021. Highlights of the MRE include:

Keep reading... Show less
Golden Independence Forms Joint Venture with Americas Gold Exploration Inc.

Golden Independence Forms Joint Venture with Americas Gold Exploration Inc.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has formed the Joint Venture with Americas Gold Exploration Inc. ("AGEI") to advance the Independence project located approximately twenty-five miles south of the town of Battle Mountain, Nevada.

The Company entered into an option agreement on August 28, 2020 with AGEI to acquire an initial 51% interest in the Independence project subject to the following requirements:

Keep reading... Show less
Surface Results Expand the Main Mineralized Trends at Gold Range and Identify New Exploration Targets

Surface Results Expand the Main Mineralized Trends at Gold Range and Identify New Exploration Targets

Canex Metals Inc. (TSXV:CANX)(OTC PINK:NOMNF)(FRA:NJM1) ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce exploration results for 670 soil samples and 42 rock samples from the Gold Range Project, Arizona. These surface sampling results combined with geologic mapping have added new exploration targets and increased our understanding of, and confidence in, the 3-kilometre-long oxide gold exploration target at Eldorado-Malco-Excelsior

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
SKRR Announces Completion of Drilling at Olson: All Ten Holes Testing Four Target Areas Intersected Sulphide and Quartz Veining Mineralization

SKRR Announces Completion of Drilling at Olson: All Ten Holes Testing Four Target Areas Intersected Sulphide and Quartz Veining Mineralization

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to report a current update on intersections of arsenopyrite-bearing sulphides, along with disseminated arsenopyrite and quartz veining, in the now completed drill program at the flagship Olson Gold property in the Trans-Hudson corridor in Saskatchewan with assay results pending.

Keep reading... Show less
Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX: IPT) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Impact Minerals Limited (‘IPT’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of IPT, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 11 March 2022 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading... Show less
Challenger Exploration

Significant High Grade Intersection At Challenger's 100% Owned El Guayabo Gold-Copper Project In Ecuador

Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”)”) is pleased to announce results from drill hole GYDD-21-008 at its 100% owned El Guayabo Gold-Copper Project in El Oro Province, Ecuador. GYDD-21-008 delivered an exceptional wide and high-grade intercept that, coupled with a review of historical drilling, defines a continuous zone of higher-grade gold-copper-silver mineralisation that significantly upgrades the project and confirms CEL has a meaningful second project in South America.

Keep reading... Show less
smoky tendrils representing ukraine and russia flags

VIDEO — Will Rhind: Gold's "Fear Factor" is Back; Russia/Ukraine Impact for Platinum, Palladium

Will Rhind: Gold's "Fear Factor" is Back; Russia/Ukraine Impact for Platinum, Palladium youtu.be

All eyes are on the gold price as the yellow metal flirts with its all-time high.

Gold made it well past the US$2,000 per ounce level this week, spurred by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and market participants are waiting to see when it will cross over to a fresh high.

Speaking to the Investing News Network ahead of this week's strong price activity, Will Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares, said the "fear factor" has returned for the gold market.

Keep reading... Show less
Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold


Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×