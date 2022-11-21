Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000, comprising 28,571,428 units (each a "Unit"), at $0.035 per Unit (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one whole common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance. Additionally, the Warrants will be callable during the 36 month period, at the option of the Company, in the event that the 20-day volume-weighted average price of the Company's common shares meets or exceeds $0.08 for ten consecutive trading days based on trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and Alternative Trading Systems. Subscribers will be notified of the call provision being triggered and will have a 30-day period to exercise the warrants.
Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement financing, raising gross proceeds of $947,324 through the issuance of 27,066,401 units at $0.035 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one whole common share purchase warrant. A total of 27,066,401 warrants were issued, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share until November 18, 2025. The warrants are callable, at the option of the Company, in the event that the 20-day volume-weighted average price of the Company's common share meets or exceeds $0.08 for ten consecutive trading days based on trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and Alternative Trading Systems. Subscribers will be notified of the call provision being triggered and will have a 30-day period to exercise the warrants.
Derek Macpherson, President, CEO & Director, stated, "We are pleased to complete this financing and are thankful for the ongoing support of our existing shareholders and a number of new shareholders including Kinross Gold Corp. whosubscribed for $275,000. Additionally, Gold79 management and directors have demonstrated their continuing commitment to the Company by subscribing for a component of the financing."
In connection with the private placement, the Company paid eligible finders cash commissions of $13,843 and an aggregate of 395,500 finders' warrants. Each finder's warrant entitles the finder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.05 and is exercisable until November 18, 2025.
This private placement is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the placement are subject to a statutory hold period until March 19, 2023.
Officers and directors of the Company including Derek Macpherson, Gary Thompson, Paul Carrelo and John McNeice participated in the private placement and acquired 6,867,858 units for $240,375. The participation of these insiders in the private placement constitutes a Related Party Transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The board of directors of the Company, with Messrs. Macpherson, Thompson and Carrelo abstaining, determined that the transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for the related party transaction, as neither the fair market value of securities issued to the insiders nor the consideration paid by the insiders exceeded 25 percent of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the transaction 21 days in advance of the closing of the private placement because insider participation had not been confirmed. The shorter period was necessary in order to permit the Company to close the private placement in a timeframe consistent with usual market practice for transactions of this nature.
Approximately 50% of the aggregate proceeds raised in the placement will be used for exploration and drilling expenditures related to the Gold Chain, Arizona project; approximately 25% will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes; approximately 15% will be used to pay management fees to Company officers; and, approximately 10% will be used to repay promissory notes with officers that funded working capital and general corporate costs during August 2022 to date.
The securities issued in the private placement will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in the United States.
Early Warning Report
Derek Macpherson of Toronto, Ontario acquired 3,225,000 units directly and 1,000,000 units through Kanaga Capital Corp. ("Kanaga") pursuant to the private placement. Mr. Macpherson acquired the 4,225,000 units at a price of $0.035 per unit for an aggregate purchase price of $147,875. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant of the Company. Each warrant is exercisable for $0.05 per share until their expiry on November 18, 2025. As noted above, all securities issued to Mr. Macpherson and Kanaga pursuant to the placement are subject to a statutory hold period which expires March 19, 2023.
Immediately prior to the private placement, Mr. Macpherson and joint actors Kanaga and Olive Resource Capital Inc. owned 6,510,000 common shares of the Company, representing 4.4% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. As a result of the private placement Mr. Macpherson's and joint actors' ownership of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company increased from 4.4% to 6.2% on an undiluted basis. In addition, if Mr. Macpherson and joint actors were to exercise all of their stock options and warrants of the Company, they would own 22,722,500 common shares of the Company, representing 12.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a partially-diluted basis, assuming no further common shares of the Company have been issued.
Mr. Macpherson acquired the securities for investment purposes. Mr. Macpherson may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership of the Company's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.
The disclosure respecting Mr. Macpherson's shareholdings contained in this press release is made pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 and a copy of the report in respect of the above acquisition will be filed with applicable securities commissions using the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and will be available on Gold79's SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com)
About Gold79 Mines Ltd.
Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds a 36.6% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.
For further information regarding this press release contact:
Derek Macpherson, President & CEO
Phone: 416-294-6713
Email: dm@gold79mines.com
Website: www.gold79mines.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain forward looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including any future private placements, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Gold79 does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Gold79 Mines
Overview
Gold79 Mines (TSXV:AUU) is a resource development company focused on gold exploration properties in Nevada and Arizona. The company owns a trio of properties located in the renowned Walker Lane gold trend, the Jefferson Canyon project, the Tip Top project and the Gold Chain project.
Nevada’s Walker Lane gold trend is home to a number of past-producing gold mines including the Comstock lode, the Denton-Rawhide mine and the Paradise Peak mine. Nevada is recognized as one of the world’s most productive gold regions and was ranked as the third-best jurisdiction in terms of investment attractiveness according to the Fraser Institute’s 2019 mining survey.
Gold79 Mines’ Jefferson Canyon gold project is an early-stage exploration project located on the north side of the Walker Lane gold trend. The project is located only seven kilometers away from Kinross Gold Corporation’s (TSX:K, NYSE:KGC) Round Mountain mine, which has produced approximately 15 million ounces of gold.
Gold79 Mines’ Gold Chain project was home to historical exploration and production, which the company intends to expand upon with further exploration. The property hosts oxidized conditions that extend at least 100 meters below the surface, which Gold79 Mines believes could be conducive to gold recovery by leaching.
Gold79 Mines’ Tip Top gold project is comprised of 22 unpatented mining claims totaling 173 hectares. The project contains several low-sulfidation oxide gold-silver epithermal veins with low base metal contents. Two of the veins on the Tip Top project historically produced 6,900 ounces of gold, with some silver production as well. While the project has sat dormant for more than 20 years, the property has excellent road access and benefits from strong regulatory support through Nevada’s mining-friendly state government.Facing economic uncertainty moving forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of analysts and investment companies have recognized the potential for gold investment to remain strong as a common economic hedge. For example, Hong Kong investment firm CLSA projects the commodity is expected to outperform the S&P 500 Index in 2020, according to Forbes.
Company Highlights
- Gold expected to outperform the S&P 500 Index in 2020, according to Hong Kong investment firm CLSA
- Nevada recognized as the third-most mining-friendly jurisdiction according to the 2019 Fraser Institute annual survey
- Jefferson Canyon, Tip Top and Gold Chain projects have seen limited modern exploration, offering potential upside
- Gold Chain, Jefferson Canyon and Tip Top projects are both located inside the Walker Lane gold trend
- Jefferson Canyon project is located only seven kilometers away from the Kinross Round Mountain mine, which has produced 15 million ounces of gold
- Strong management team brings years of experience in mineral exploration
- Gold79 Mines purchased the Sheep Trail Group of patented claims and reported 51.9 g/t gold from Initial Sampling.
Project
Gold79 Mines’ Gold Chain Project
The Gold Chain project is located in Mohave County, Arizona near the Nevada border. The project is comprised of a combination of BLM and patented mining claims covering ~2,860 hectares where work has been conducted by previous operators, indicating the potential for gold mineralization across the project area. The Gold Chain project is home to several mineralized exposures over twelve kilometers, including epithermal-style gold mineralization. Limited mining was conducted on the property.
Recent drill results from the Gold Chain project include:
- GC21-08 3.1m at 10.68 g/t Au at the Banner Mine
- GC21-10 13.7m at 2.56 g/t Au at the Banner Mine
- GC21-15 21.3m at 2.00 g/t Au at the Tyro Mine
- GC21-14 29.0m at 1.3 g/t Au at the Tyro Mine
- GC21-03 21.3m at 0.98 g/t gold at the Roadside Mine
Gold79 Mines’ Jefferson Canyon Project
The Jefferson Canyon gold-silver project is located in Nye County in Nevada, only nine kilometers away from the Kinross Round Mountain mine, which has produced approximately 15 million ounces of gold. The project contains a large volcanic-hosted epithermal gold-silver system that is similar in age to the Round Mountain deposit. The gold systems found on both properties are both hosted in felsic ash-flow tufts and contain a strong northwest-trending structural control to veins.
The Jefferson Canyon property hosts a historical database that has been passed down from several exploration companies based on exploration campaigns conducted between 1969 and 1986. This era of exploration included 134 drill holes totaling 17,979 meters, the majority of which were cut using reverse circulation drilling. Geographical studies have since been conducted on the property, revealing strong alteration within the intra-volcanic package. Because the exploration work conducted on the Jefferson Canyon property was before the establishment of the NI-43 101 standards, additional exploration will be necessary in order to define a mineral resource.
Gold79 Mines’ Tip Top ProjectThe Tip Top gold project is located in the Walker Lane gold trend, in Esmerelda County, Nevada approximately five miles south of Montgomery Pass. The project is home to several low-sulfidation oxide gold-silver epithermal veins with low base metal contents.
Two of the veins found on the Tip Top project have historically produced a total of 6,900 ounces of gold and some silver. Since 1980, the property has been drilled by five companies, with a total of 143 drill holes cut for over 24,000 feet.
Exploration
Historical exploration has been conducted on the Tip Top project, including:
- Hole TTD-02 returned 2.44 meters of 19.82 g/t gold from 20.20 meters depth;
- Hole TTD-04 returned 2.59 meters of 7.89 g/t gold from 32.00 meters depth;
- Hole T98-12 returned 4.57 meters of 16.31 g/t gold from 28.97 meters depth,
- Hole T98-14 returned 9.14 meters of 14.42 g/t gold from 21.34 meters depth.
The historical drilling conducted at the Tip Top gold vein, especially exploration conducted near the Top Top adit, has identified gold-bearing veins that have shown the potential to expand the known mineralization along strike and to depth. There is not currently enough confidence in the historical data to support resource modeling, however, the company believes there is significant exploration potential along the Tip Top vein system and parallel veins.
Management Team
Derek Macpherson - President & CEO
Derek Macpherson has 10+ years of experience in mining capital markets. He was previously Senior VP, Investment Banking & formerly was a VP, Mining Analyst at Red Cloud. Prior to capital markets, Derek worked as a metallurgist for six years.
Gary R. Thompson - Executive Chairman
Gar R. Thompson is the founder, CEO and chairman of Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV:BBB). He is the former CEO of Sierra Geothermal Power Corp, which was sold to Ram Power in 2010. He has 27 years of experience in resources and capital markets.
Robert Johansing, M.Sc. - VP Exploration
Robert Johansing has 40 years of experience in mining and mineral development. He has worked as PM and President of Kinross El Salvador, S.A. de C.V. and worked as a consultant in exploration and mining projects in Central and S. America.
John McNeice, CA, CPA - CFO & Corporate Secretary
John McNeice operated as the CFO of Ur-Energy Inc. from 2004 to 2007. He has also worked as CFO of Carube Copper Corp. and Northern Graphite Corp. during his career. He currently acts as a financial consultant to emerging private and publicly traded junior mining companies.
James M. Franklin, PhD, FRSC, P.Geo. - Director
James has 40 years of geology experience, including time operating as Director of Ur-Energy Inc and Nuinsco Resources Ltd. During his career, he has also served as the President of the Geological Association of Canada and of the Society of Economic Geologists.
W. William Boberg, M.Sc., P.Geo. - Director
W. William Boberg is the Director of Ur-Energy Inc. and served as Ur-Energy’s President and CEO from 2006 to July 2011. Boberg has 35 years of experience investigating, assessing and developing mineral resources. Throughout his career, Boberg has worked with resource companies including Gulf Minerals, Hecla Mining, Anaconda, Continental Oil Minerals Department, World Nuclear, Kennecott, Western Mining.
Gold79 Announces Private Placement Financing of up to $1,000,000
Derek Macpherson, President, CEO & Director stated, "In connection with the recently announced Exploration and Option Agreement for the Jefferson Canyon project, Kinross Gold Corp. has committed to subscribe for $275,000 (US$200,000) in the private placement. Additionally, Gold79 management and directors expect to demonstrate their commitment to the Company by subscribing for a component of the financing. It is anticipated that this financing will put the Company in a position to execute a second round of drilling at the Gold Chain project, Arizona."
Any securities issued under the Offering would be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. This Offering is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The anticipated closing date of the first tranche of the Offering is November 14, 2022.
The Offering will be conducted by the Company utilizing the Existing Security Holder Prospectus Exemption under OSC Rule 45-501 Ontario Prospectus and Registration Exemptions and other equivalent provisions of applicable securities laws in other jurisdictions in Canada (collectively, the "Existing Security Holder Exemptions") as well as the "accredited investor" exemption under National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus and Registration Exemptions and also other exemptions available to the Company.
The Company will make the Offering available to all shareholders of the Company as of November 4, 2022 (the "Record Date") who are eligible to participate under the Existing Security Holder Exemptions and who have notified the Company by no later than November 10, 2022 at 5:00 pm (Eastern) of their intention to participate in the Offering. The Existing Security Holder Exemptions limit a shareholder to a maximum investment of $15,000 unless the shareholder certifies in the subscription agreement that he or she has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment from a registered investment dealer or otherwise qualifies to rely on another private placement exemption.
In the subscription agreement, shareholders will be required to certify the number of common shares of the Company held as of the record date and the total number of Units they wish to subscribe for. Each existing shareholder on the record date will be entitled to purchase that number of Units equal to at least their pro rata share based on the common shares owned on the record date, subject to a $4,500 minimum subscription. Any additional available Units will be allocated by the Company based on subscriptions received and Units available. Orders will be processed by the Company on a first come, first served basis such that it is possible that a subscription received from a shareholder may not be accepted by the Company if the Offering is over subscribed. Any person who becomes a shareholder of the Company after the Record Date shall not be entitled to participate in the Offering under the Existing Security Holders Exemptions.
It is anticipated that approximately 50% of the aggregate proceeds raised under the Offering will be used for exploration and drilling expenditures related to the Gold Chain, Arizona project; approximately 25% will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes; approximately 15% will be used to pay management fees to Company officers; and, approximately 10% will be used to repay promissory notes with officers that funded working capital and general corporate costs during August 2022 to date.
It is anticipated that certain officers and directors of the Company will participate in the Offering. Other than in respect of the Kinross subscription, Gold79 may pay commissions to qualified finders in Canada in connection with the Offering. Any finder fees paid would be in accordance with TSX-V policies.
The offered securities will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in the United States.
About Gold79 Mines Ltd.
Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds a 36.6% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain forward looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including the proposed private placement or any future private placements, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Gold79 does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR
FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S NEWS WIRE SERVICES
Gold79 Signs Exploration and Option Agreement with Kinross on its Jefferson Canyon Project, Nevada
Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) (the "Company" or "Gold79"), through its wholly-owned US subsidiary, is pleased to announce an Exploration and Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with Kinross Gold USA Inc. ("Kinross"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K) (NYSE: KGC) on its Jefferson Canyon Gold-Silver Project located in Nye County, Nevada, approximately 7 kilometers from Kinross's Round Mountain operations.
Mr. Derek Macpherson, President & CEO, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Kinross, a senior gold mining company, as a partner at Jefferson Canyon and as a strategic investor. The agreement with Kinross is a strong endorsement of Jefferson Canyon's potential and will accelerate exploration while allowing Gold79 shareholders to retain a significant interest in what we view as a very prospective project. With Jefferson Canyon only 7 kilometers from Kinross's operating Round Mountain Mine, we believe Kinross is better positioned to quickly and cost effectively advance Jefferson Canyon."
The terms of the Agreement include:
Initial cash payments and cost reimbursements from Kinross totaling US$50,000.
A commitment to purchase up to 9.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of Gold79 on a partially diluted basis (for no greater than US$200,000).
Kinross will make ongoing lease payments of US$75,000 per year for the term of the agreement, this first payment of which is due within 30 days of closing.
Kinross is required to spend US$600,000 in exploration work and will be responsible for making the payments to keep the unpatented claims in good standing.
During the term of the agreement, Kinross has the option to acquire 70% of the project for a cash payment of US$5,000,000 to Gold79 and form a joint venture LLC, and a second option to acquire an additional 10% of the project for a further payment of US$5,000,000 to Gold79.
The term of the Agreement is four years commencing from receipt of the pending drill permit, with a potential extension of up to two years, subject to certain conditions.
If an LLC is formed, in the event that either party is diluted below 10%, its interest converts to a 1% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty.
Mr. Gary Thompson, Chairman, stated, "We are excited to be working with Kinross on the Jefferson Canyon Project as the proximity to the Round Mountain Mine complex makes Kinross the natural partner. This agreement will allow Gold79 to focus more of its resources on the Gold Chain project in Arizona, where we are permitted to drill multiple high-potential targets, while Kinross advances Jefferson Canyon."
Red Cloud Securities Inc. acted as an advisor to Gold79 with respect to this transaction.
Jefferson Canyon Permitting Update
The Company continues to work on permitting the Jefferson Canyon Project for an initial drill program. All permitting work was previously completed by Gold79 and the application was deemed complete by the United States Forest Service ("USFS"). Issuance of the final permit by the USFS is pending.
About Gold79 Mines Ltd.
Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds a 36.6% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain forward looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including any strategic discussions, private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Gold79 does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Gold79 Monetizes Minority Interest in Taviche Project
Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has monetized its remaining 20% interest in the Taviche Project in Mexico. Additionally, despite strong support from insiders and existing shareholders for the financing announced July 28, 2022, the Company has determined that it will not proceed with the private placement. As well certain members of management have agreed to loan the Company up to CDN$230,000.
Mr. Derek Macpherson, President & CEO stated, "I am pleased to be able to monetize our minority interest in the Taviche property providing the Company with a cash infusion. The completion of this transaction will also allow Gold79 to simplify its corporate structure by dissolving its Mexican subsidiary resulting in reduced corporate overhead costs in the future." Mr. Macpherson continued, "I would also like to thank insiders and existing shareholders for strong support shown for the withdrawn financing and to my fellow insiders for stepping up and providing interim funding for the Company."
Monetization of Gold79's 20% Interest in the Taviche Project
Minaurum Gold Inc. and its subsidiary Minera Minaurum Gold, S.A. de C.V., together "Minaurum" have exercised its exclusive option for CDN$1,000,000 for the remaining 20% interest in the Taviche Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico under the terms of the option and free carried interest agreement with the Company and its subsidiary Aura Resources Mexico, S.A. de C.V., originally entered into in 2019. Once the option exercise is completed in accordance with its terms along with certain other transactions between the parties, Gold79 will pay CDN$800,000 for a full and final release regarding any claims associated with the project to Minaurum. This will result in Gold79 receiving net cash proceeds of CDN$200,000 in addition to a full and final release regarding any claims in respect of the Taviche Project. This transaction is expected to close upon the filing of title transfer documents with authorities in Mexico.
Terms of Interim Loans
Derek Macpherson, President, CEO and Director, Gary Thompson, Executive Chairman and Director and John McNeice, CFO individually have agreed to provide the Company unsecured promissory notes for up to CDN$230,000 in aggregate. The promissory notes will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum and will be repayable on demand with earlier repayment at the option of the Company. Interest will only be paid on money loaned to the Company. There are no other payments, securities or warrants associated with these promissory notes. These promissory note agreements are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Shares Issued for Gold Chain Option Payment
Additionally, as announced on July 28, 2022, the Company has issued 2,130,537 common shares for payment of US$48,000 due under the option agreement covering a portion of the Company's landholdings for the Gold Chain, Arizona project. The common shares issued have a statutory hold period until November 30, 2022.
About Gold79 Mines Ltd.
Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds a 36.6% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including any private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Gold79 does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Gold79 Announces Private Placement Financing of up to $500,000 and Issues Shares for Gold Chain Anniversary Payment
Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $500,000, comprising 16,666,667 units (each a "Unit"), at $0.03 per Unit (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one whole common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance. Additionally, the Warrants will be callable during the 36 month period, at the option of the Company, in the event that the 20-day volume-weighted average price of the Company's common shares meets or exceeds $0.08 for ten consecutive trading days based on trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and Alternative Trading Systems. Subscribers will be notified of the call provision being triggered and will have a 30-day period to exercise the warrants.
Derek Macpherson, President, CEO & Director stated, "While we are drill ready at Gold Chain and expect to receive drill permits to be drill ready in the near-term at Jefferson Canyon, market conditions suggest that these programs may have to wait. This financing puts us in a position to both weather the current market and pursue other corporate initiatives." Mr. Macpherson continued, "Management expects to demonstrate their commitment to the Company by subscribing for a significant component of the financing, while at the same time the CEO and Executive Chairman have voluntarily reduced their compensation by 50%."
Any securities issued under the Offering would be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. This Offering is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The anticipated closing date of the Offering is August 10, 2022.
The Offering will be conducted by the Company utilizing the Existing Security Holder Prospectus Exemption under OSC Rule 45-501 Ontario Prospectus and Registration Exemptions and other equivalent provisions of applicable securities laws in other jurisdictions in Canada (collectively, the "Existing Security Holder Exemptions") as well as the "accredited investor" exemption under National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus and Registration Exemptions and also other exemptions available to the Company.
The Company will make the Offering available to all shareholders of the Company as of July 27, 2022 (the "Record Date") who are eligible to participate under the Existing Security Holder Exemptions and who have notified the Company by no later than August 5, 2022, at 5:00 pm (Eastern) of their intention to participate in the Offering. The Existing Security Holder Exemptions limit a shareholder to a maximum investment of $15,000 unless the shareholder certifies in the subscription agreement that he or she has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment from a registered investment dealer or otherwise qualifies to rely on another private placement exemption.
In the subscription agreement, shareholders will be required to certify the number of common shares of the Company held as of the record date and the total number of Units they wish to subscribe for. Each existing shareholder on the record date will be entitled to purchase that number of Units equal to at least their pro rata share based on the common shares owned on the record date, subject to a $4,500 minimum subscription. Any additional available Units will be allocated by the Company based on subscriptions received and Units available. Orders will be processed by the Company on a first come, first served basis such that it is possible that a subscription received from a shareholder may not be accepted by the Company if the Offering is over subscribed. Any person who becomes a shareholder of the Company after the Record Date shall not be entitled to participate in the Offering under the Existing Security Holders Exemptions.
Approximately 50% of the aggregate proceeds raised under the Offering will be used for property and claim payments and exploration expenditures related to the Gold Chain, Arizona project; the Jefferson Canyon, Nevada project; and, the Tip Top, Nevada project. Approximately 30% will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes and approximately 20% will be used to pay management fees to Company officers.
It is anticipated that certain officers and directors of the Company will participate in the Offering. Gold79 may pay commissions to qualified finders in Canada in connection with the Offering. Any finder fees paid would be in accordance with TSX-V policies.
The offered securities will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in the United States.
Gold Chain Annual Property Payment
The Company announces that it intends to issue 2,130,537 common shares of the Company in connection with a US$48,000 (CDN$61,786) share payment due under the option agreement covering a portion of the Company's land holdings for the Gold Chain Project in Arizona. The common shares issued will have a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. This shares for debt transaction remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.
About Gold79 Mines Ltd.
Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds two projects with minority interest being a 36.6% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and a 20% carried interest in the Taviche Project in Oaxaca, Mexico now under option to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain forward looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including the proposed private placement or any future private placements, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Gold79 does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR
FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S NEWS WIRE SERVICES
Gold79 Returns 19.52 g/t Au over 3.7m From the Sheep Trail Mine Area at its Gold Chain Project and Presents the Gold Chain Project Virtual Tour
Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed additional mapping and sampling at the Sheep Trail Mine Area within its Gold Chain project, located in northwest Arizona. Additionally, the Company has completed a virtual tour video of the project, providing an overview of the project and its potential. Click here to start your tour (https:youtubejbbtqC5wmG8).
Highlights from these results include:
- 6.0m of 3.96 g/t gold (composite of samples 752-754)
- 7.0m of 5.06 g/t gold (composite of samples 755-757)
- 3.7m of 19.52 g/t gold (composite of samples 758-759)
This sampling program focused on the Sheep Trail patented claim block (113.15 acres) and followed up initial sampling focused on the numerous small pits and mine dumps which revealed multiple high-grade sample results. The results reported below reflect chip-channel samples collected from widely mineralized outcrops spatially proximal to the initial results and likely reflect source material. All recent sample results from the Sheep Trail area are presented in Table 1 below.
Mr. Derek Macpherson, President & CEO, stated, "These new results from our Sheep Trail block, and in particular the Golden Elbow zone, continue to support our view that Sheep Trail could deliver a high-grade resource from surface. While more surface work is warranted, some of these targets are drill ready and we hope to test them later this year." Mr. Macpherson continued, "We encourage current and potential investors, to take the time to view the Gold Chain virtual tour video as it demonstrates why we are so excited about the scale of this project."
Drill Targets Identified
Figure 1 provides a view of the Sheep Trail geology mapped by Gold79's geologic staff along with rock samples collected to date. Gold mineralization is mostly hosted in the Miocene rhyolite dike complex near contacts with the hosting Precambrian granite. The primary structural corridor here is the Sheep Trail ledge (fault zone) where historical mining has occurred. Figure 1 clearly shows a bend in the ledge from E-W to the west and S50oE on the eastern side. At this pronounced bend, referred to as the Golden Elbow, quartz-chalcedony-calcite veins and veinlets attain greater widths (50-75 metres) and suggest a southwest-plunging shoot (see Figure 2). The rhyolite intrusive within this jog displays strong quartz-pyrite-illite alteration consistent with gold mineralization at depth. Figure 2 presents a geologic section thru this zone along with immediate targets within both the Sheep Trail and Red Hill (hanging wall) ledges.
Figure 1 also reveals that important gold values continue to the southeast through the Boulevard mine and beyond the limits of the patented claim or a distance of about 700 metres southeast of the Golden Elbow zone. Alteration of the rhyolite dike complex remains strong throughout this area.
Sampling Results
The results from this sampling campaign are shown below in Table 1. All samples are chip samples unless noted otherwise.
Figure 1. Surface geology of the Sheep Trail patented claim with gold-in-rock sample results (2021 & 2022). Section A-A' (Figure 2) is also shown for reference.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/126834_0d212a67e4af3b22_001full.jpg
Table 1. Gold results and sample widths from recent sampling within the Sheep Trail claim block.
To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/126834_0d212a67e4af3b22_002full.jpg
Figure 2. Geologic section drawn across the Golden Elbow of the Sheep Trail block showing gold-bearing veins, veinlets and breccia along the Sheep Trail (FW) and Red Hill (HW) ledges. The preliminary design for proposed drilling is also shown.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/126834_0d212a67e4af3b22_003full.jpg
Mine History
The Sheep Trail mine was discovered in 1865 and later acquired by the New Comstock Mining Company who, in turn, was purchased by the Arizona-Pyramid Gold Mining Company in 1904. Mining occurred both at the Sheep Trail and Boulevard mines (about 1km to the southeast; Figure 1) where multi-ounce gold grades were exploited. The Sheep Trail mine was developed from the crest of the ridge to a depth of 428 feet and was accessed by a 750 foot tunnel from the north side of the ridge (Figure 1). It is reported that more than 5,000 feet of workings have been developed on the Sheep Trail vein system. The vein zone is reported to consist of quartz stringers with iron and manganese oxides and platy calcite (lattice texture); the best values were associated with vuggy quartz with manganese oxides which has been observed throughout the Gold Chain project area. It is reported that the mine produced about 15,000 tons of ore.
Qualified Person / Quality Control and Quality Assurance
Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for all phases of sample collection, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay labs of Sparks, Nevada. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 34 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES, over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during field work until delivery to the analytical facility.
About Gold79 Mines Ltd.
Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds two projects with minority interest being a 36.6% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and a 20% carried interest in the Taviche Project in Oaxaca, Mexico now under option to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain forward looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including any private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Newmont Announces 2023 Guidance and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that it will release its 2023 guidance and longer-term outlook, along with full year and fourth quarter 2022 operations and financial results, on Thursday, February 23, 2023 . Newmont will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time) the same day, which will be available on the Company's website. Positioning guidance alongside the fourth quarter results going forward aligns with industry timing, and will allow for more relevant macro-economic conditions to be considered for the upcoming year.
Conference Call Details
Dial-In Number
844.200.6205
Intl Dial-In Number
929.526.1599
Dial-in Access Code
885411
Conference Name
Newmont
Replay Number
866.813.9403
Intl Replay Number
44.204.525.0658
Replay Access Code
661698
Webcast Details
Title: Newmont 2023 Guidance and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/718711521
The webcast materials will be available before the market opens on Thursday, February 23, 2023 on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, www.newmont.com . Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.
About Newmont
Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005287/en/
Media Contact
Courtney Boone
303.837.5159
courtney.boone@newmont.com
Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com
3 Out of This World Gold Facts
The history of gold spans every society and has been instrumental in the modern financial system. However, most people don’t know of the many ways gold impacts their daily lives.
For instance, every smart phone on earth has an estimated 50 milligrams of gold conductors that assist in resisting corrosion. A similar amount is used in televisions and computers, facilitating electrical conduction.
The yellow metal is also used to tint and increase the climate-controlling capabilities in glass. In high-end beauty, some products and treatments rely on the metal’s anti-aging properties and ability to increase circulation and improve skin elasticity and tone.
At the Gold Forum Americas event held earlier in the fall, the Investing News Network asked three gold experts from the World Gold Council about their favorite little known gold fact and was surprised by the answers they gave.
Gold and aerospace
The metal’s corrosion resistance and conduction abilities make it ideal for the aerospace sector. Gold plating improves the overall performance of electronic components by reducing susceptibility to temperature, wear and abrasion.
Along with silver, platinum and palladium, there is more than US$15,000 worth of precious metals in a modern jet engine.
Farther out, gold is instrumental in the suits astronauts wear to prevent radiation penetration and deflect the sun’s rays and heat. Surprisingly, gold also makes an ideal lubricant its malleability enables it to be processed into very thin sheets of film that coat and protect vital electronic parts and circuitry.
For David Tait, CEO of the WGC, gold’s space applications is one of the yellow metal’s best qualities.
“My favorite (gold fact) is the James Webb telescope,” he said. “I sit there glued looking at those pictures … it’s just nice to be part of something like that.”
The James Webb telescope's image of the pillars of creation
Photo via Nasa
The telescope, which was 17 years in the making, launched in December 2021 with a goal of sending images of the “hidden universe” back to earth. Described as a reflecting telescope, Webb uses three different-sized mirrors to allow for a wide field of view.
The primary mirror is comprised of 18 smaller hexagonal mirrors that unfolded to create a concave structure once the telescope was in orbit. Although the mirrors are made of beryllium, a durable yet light element able to hold its shape in extremely low temperatures, gold is also an important component.
According to McGill University each beryllium mirror was coated in a very thin layer of gold.
“At about 100 nanometer thickness, (the coating) is roughly one ten-thousandth the thickness of a human hair,” the University reported. “The mirrors were placed in vacuum chambers where the gold was quite literally vaporized and deposited on the surfaces.”
From there, a layer of glass was placed over the gold to protect it.
Gold’s ability to reflect both visible light and other forms of radiation, particularly in the infrared range, made it the ideal material to enhance the mirror's capabilities.
“Our basic silver and aluminum mirrors here on Earth reflect 85-95 percent of infrared light, whereas gold reflects 99 percent," it read. “Gold is also relatively un-reactive, so it won’t tarnish easily.”
Gold and medicine
In the medical sector, gold nanoparticles and their reflection and absorption characteristics are an important tool in diagnostics and treatments. In photodynamic therapy, the nanoparticles penetrate cancer cells and are heated with light to destroy tumors.
Gold’s use in medicine is the favorite gold fact of Terry Heymann, chief financial officer at the WGC.
“I'm afraid to say you’ve been misled, gold is purple,” Heymann quipped.
He went on to explain: “When you take gold down to nanoparticle level, it's purple; the refraction of light through it changes and it becomes purple.”
This color variation has become especially important over the last two years in diagnostics.
“You know what you use purple gold for?” Heymann asked. “There are actually a wide variety of use cases. The one where it's most prevalent, is it's used in rapid flow testing kits.”
The rapid test kits that have now become synonymous with COVID-19 are made functional by gold nanoparticles, which produce the colored bars in the results window.
Gold and accessibility
According to the USGS, to date there has been 244,000 metric tons (MT) of gold discovered throughout history, and the vast majority of that gold is still in existence.
Despite its rarity, gold is becoming more accessible to investors and collectors around the globe. This makes Joseph Cavatoni, chief market strategist of the Americas at World Gold Council, happy.
“The fact that I think people need to have an appreciation for is the level of consumption in Western markets,” he said.
In fact, total gold demand rose 28 percent year-over-year during the third quarter to 1,181 MT. Investment demand did see a decline, however, as rising interest rates led to 227 MT of outflows from ETFs.
Gold’s history of hedging inflation and risk led to a 36 percent (351 MT) uptick in bar and coin purchases.
Since 2004, bar and coin demand in North America has soared from 9.55 MT annually to 1,801 MT in 2021. European consumption has followed a similar trajectory, reaching 1,567 MT last year.
For Cavatoni, ease of access has not only helped the bar and coin segment grow, but it also led to more investor interest in other areas.
“I've been pleasantly surprised at the amount of firms that are offering access to physical gold, the number of different venues where you can own it,” he said. “For example, you can own gold in your IRA portfolio in the US, your retirement portfolio — it's not really well known, but it's starting to become more commonly done.”
The global head of sales applauded the companies that are engaged in offering clear cut ways to gain exposure to the yellow metals value.
“I'm talking about the fact that you can own physical gold and the firms that are doing it (are) sophisticated, they're energized, they're thinking about technology, they're getting to young people, they're getting to different places where they're getting the traction,” Cavatoni added.
Tell us your favorite gold facts @INN_Gold and follow us for real-timeupdates!
Finding New Frontiers in British Columbia's Golden Triangle
British Columbia's Golden Triangle hosts some of the world's largest, richest metal deposits, with the first major gold discovery in the region dating back to the early 1900s.
Roughly the size of Portugal, the mining district stretches from the city of Stewart in the south to the Alaskan panhandle in the north. It is home to a range of precious and base metals, including gold, silver, copper, jade, zinc, obsidian and nickel.
Today, the Golden Triangle is a hotbed of exploration. Receding glaciers further heighten the region's prospective value, unveiling previously inaccessible deposits.
Experts believe that as mining and exploration companies continue to invest in the Golden Triangle and exploration technology grows progressively more advanced, there is the potential to discover deposits collectively worth hundreds of billions of dollars.
A prime region for precious metals
Situated within the Stikine Arch geological province, the Golden Triangle is exceptionally mineral-rich, with a prolonged, complex and varied metallogenetic history. It houses multiple porphyry and porphyry-related gold deposits and volcanogenic massive sulfides, resulting in some of the world's richest known deposits. This unique geology is largely a matter of location.
The Golden Triangle is situated along multiple deep faults, each of which served as a major conduit for mineral formation. Although the majority of this mineralization occurred between the late Triassic and early Jurassic periods, there is at least one major molybdenum deposit that formed during the Eocene era. The Larder-Cadillac zone in Lake Superior is the Golden Triangle's closest analogue in North America.
From prospecting to production
Home to several past-producing assets, the Golden Triangle's history is inextricably wrapped up in the history of Canada's mining sector — even before Canada was officially recognized as a country, the region was widely known amongst prospectors.
It has been the site of no less than three gold rushes, beginning with Alexander "Buck" Choquette's discovery of gold at the confluence of the Anuk and Stikine Rivers in 1861. This was followed almost immediately by the Cassiar Gold Rush in the 1870s and the Atlin Gold Rush, which began in 1898.
Gold rushes aside, the first major discovery in the region was the Premier Gold Mine, which began operations in 1918. Regarded as one of the greatest silver and gold mines in the world for its time, it remained the largest gold mine in North America until its closure in 1952. The former mine is now part of the 8,133 hectare Premier gold project, owned and operated by Ascot Resources (TSX:AOT).
The Snip mine, discovered by Cominco in 1964, was another major source of gold. First drilled in 1986 via a joint venture with Delaware Resources, the mine produced roughly one million ounces of gold from 1991 to 1999 at an average grade of 27.5 g/t. Skeena Resources (TSX:SKE) currently holds a 100 percent interest in the mine; exploration and development efforts are currently underway.
The third major operating mine in the Golden Triangle's history, Eskay Creek, produced 3.3 million ounces of gold and 160 million ounces of silver from 1994 to 2008. It is currently the site of a major revitalization project spearheaded by Skeena Resources.
Development in the region since 2008 has been relatively modest.
In 2008, Newcrest Mining (TSX:NCM) discovered the Brucejack gold and silver deposit, developing an underground mine that began operations in 2017. Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA) in 2013 established the KSM project, which at the time was one of the world's largest undeveloped gold projects. Early stage construction began at the site in 2021. Finally, in 2015 Newcrest's Red Chris mine shipped its first load of copper concentrate.
A combination of then low gold prices and a relative lack of infrastructure were likely the causes for the relative lull in interest and development in the Golden Triangle. Economics didn't support the development of any assets in the Triangle, as logistics, labor and power costs were simply too high. Since then, however, gold prices have more than tripled in recent years, with new technology and infrastructure making exploration and development significantly more cost-effective.
Said infrastructure includes a C$700 million high-voltage transmission line, a paved highway between British Columbia and the Yukon Territory, the opening of ocean port facilities in the BC municipality of Stewart, and the completion of a 277 MW hydroelectric facility 70 kilometers to Stewart's northwest.
Blazing trails through unexplored potential
The Golden Triangle is now the site of another gold rush — one with the potential to be the largest yet.
For the past several years, it has been a veritable hotbed of exploration and discovery. The retreating glacier provides the opportunity to explore multiple regions that were previously inaccessible. Moreover, because so much of the region remains unexplored, new deposits could surface virtually anywhere.
The Golden Triangle hosts 26 exploration and development projects at various stages of completion as of 2021.
These include Goldplay Mining (TSXV:AUC) and its Scottie West gold project, Goliath Resources' (TSXV:GOT) prospective Golddigger property and the Cambria, Silver Crown, Independence, American Creek, Lower Bear and Bear Pass projects, owned by the now-merged Scottie Resources (TSXV:SCOT) and Aux Resources.
Other mining and exploration firms operating in the region include Origen Resources (CSE:ORGN) and Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG), the latter of which recently made an compelling discovery at its Trek South project following the completion of a 2022 induced polarization survey.
The survey detected a strong IP chargeability high estimated to be over 800 meters long and up to 500 meters wide. The zone extends down below a depth of 600 meters, beneath both a large copper-tungsten skarn and the 1 kilometer wide porphyry-style alteration and mineralization zone the company discovered in 2021. The newly discovered anomaly also flanks both a recently exposed granodiorite pluton and a postulated buried pluton reflected by a circular aeromagnetic high.
The Trek South project sits within 1.3 kilometers of the partially cleared road route to Teck (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) and Newmont’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) enormous Galore Creek copper-gold porphyry deposits and just 13 kilometers from the proposed Galore Creek mill site.
"The combination of a large skarn target flanking an intrusion that is a potential host to porphyry type mineralization creates a drill target of the highest priority that will require a substantial financial commitment, and we are actively engaged in identifying a potential partner to bring their expertise and funding to support this important program," explained Stephen Burega, Romios Gold’s president and CEO.
Both the strength and the size of the main anomaly are very encouraging, Burega added. “While there is no guarantee of economic mineralization here, the size of the anomaly is comparable to some of the individual ore bodies at the Galore Creek deposit and it is flanked by three additional anomalies that remain to be evaluated in the field."
Takeaway
The Golden Triangle holds incredible promise. Though it's far from the only value-rich mining district in British Columbia, it has for decades been considered one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. A significant new discovery in this region has the potential to completely change the fortunes of the company that claims it.
This fact alone should more than catch the interest of any prospective investors — and more than justifies paying very close attention to current developments, discoveries and plans for the future.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Romios Gold Resources (TSXV:RG,OTCQB:RMIOF,FWB:D4R). This INNSpired article provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Romios Gold Resourcesin order to help investors learn more about the company. Romios Gold Resourcesis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Romios Gold Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Yamana Provides Notice of Record and Meeting Dates for the Proposed Transaction With Agnico and Pan American Silver and Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX: YRI, NYSE: AUY, LSE: AUY) ("Yamana" or the "Company") announces that it has filed the required notice setting the record and meeting dates in respect of the special meeting of shareholders to consider the previously announced proposed transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Pan American Silver Corp. ("Pan American Silver"). The record date, which is the date of record for determination of shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the special meeting of shareholders, is set as December 14, 2022 and the special meeting of shareholders will be convened on January 31, 2023. Yamana has been advised that a Pan American Silver shareholder meeting is scheduled for the same day as the Company's special meeting of shareholders.
Further details relating to the Proposed Transaction and the Yamana and Pan American Silver shareholder meetings will be contained in the respective management information circulars of Yamana and Pan American Silver.
Yamana is also pleased to declare a fourth quarter dividend of $0.03 per share (annual $0.12 per share). Shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022, will be entitled to receive payment of this normal course dividend on January 13, 2023. The dividend is an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.
About Yamana
Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations
416-815-0220
1-888-809-0925
Email: investor@yamana.com
FTI Consulting (UK Public Relations)
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton
+44 7974 201 715 / +44 203 727 1000
This news release contains or incorporates by reference "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to information with respect to the Proposed Transaction. Forward-looking statements are characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "budget", "target", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include transaction risks, risks relating to the completion of Proposed Transaction, including receipt of all necessary regulatory, court and securityholder approvals in connection with the Proposed Transaction, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to herein and in the Company's Annual Information Form filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com, and the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates, assumptions or opinions should change, except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
ALX Resources Corp. Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement
ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing today of the third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see ALX news releases dated (October 24, 2022,November 3, 2022, andNovember 17, 2022) consisting of 2,200,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $110,000 (the "Third Tranche"). A total of 20,000,000 FT units and 6,125,000 non flow-through units were sold in three tranches for gross proceeds to the Company of $1,245,000 (the "Offering").
The FT Units in the Third Tranche were sold at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one-half of one non flow-through common share purchase warrant. One whole common share purchase warrant from the FT Units entitles the holder to purchase one non flow-through common share of the Company at a price of $0.075 for a period expiring 36 months from closing, that date being November 21, 2025.
Finder's fees for Third Tranche of the Offering totaled $6,600 cash and 132,000 finder's warrants paid to Red Cloud Securities Inc. The finder's warrants are exercisable at $0.05 (the price of each FT Unit placed) for one common share of the Company for a period of three years following closing of the Third Tranche, and expiring November 21, 2025. Finder's fees for the Offering totaled $56,850 cash and 1,137,000 finder's warrants.
All securities issued in the Third Tranche will be subject to a resale restriction expiring March 22, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities regulations. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used for exploration programs on the Company's critical minerals properties in Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Nova Scotia.
About ALX
ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".
ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include uranium, lithium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 220,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.
ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, the Sabre Uranium Project and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.
ALX owns 100% interests in four lithium exploration properties staked in September 2022 collectively known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, and a 100% interest in the Anchor Lithium Project in Nova Scotia, Canada.
ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying Vee Nickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.
For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Resources Corp.
"Warren Stanyer"
Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: the anticipated use of proceeds of the Third Tranche of the Offering. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties for the Company include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration on our exploration projects, including drilling; our initial findings at our exploration projects may prove to be unworthy of further expenditures; commodity prices may not support further exploration expenditures; exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to any delays experienced in consultation and engagement activities with First Nations and Metis communities and the results of such consultations; and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop our projects, and even if uranium, lithium, nickel, copper, gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, ALX's projects may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
Barrick Announces Expiration and Final Results of its Tender Offer
All amounts expressed in US dollars
Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick," the "Company" or the "Offeror") today announced the expiration and final results of its previously announced tender offer (the "Offer") to purchase for cash any and all of its 5.250% Notes due 2042 (the "Notes"). The Offer was made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated November 14, 2022 relating to the Notes (the "Offer to Purchase") and the accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery" and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the "Tender Offer Documents"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.
Set forth in the table below is the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Date, according to information provided by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Information Agent and Depositary in connection with the Offer.
|Title of Security
|CUSIP
|Maturity Date
| Principal Amount Outstanding
(USD millions)
| Total Consideration
(USD) 1
| Principal Amount Tendered
(USD millions) 2
|5.250% Notes due 2042
|067901AH1
|April 1, 2042
|$693.988
|$956.04
|$322.652
The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on November 18, 2022 (the "Expiration Date"). For Holders who delivered a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and all other required documentation at or prior to the Expiration Date, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Tender Offer Documents, the deadline to validly tender Notes using the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures will be the second business day after the Expiration Date and is expected to be 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on November 22, 2022 (the "Guaranteed Delivery Date"). The Settlement Date is expected to be November 23, 2022, the third business day after the Expiration Date and the first business day after the Guaranteed Delivery Date, unless extended.
Barrick has accepted for purchase all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date. Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, Holders whose Notes have been accepted for purchase will receive the Total Consideration specified in the table above for each $1,000 principal amount of such Notes in cash on the Settlement Date. In addition to the Total Consideration, Holders whose Notes have been accepted for purchase will receive a cash payment equal to the accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from and including the immediately preceding interest payment date for such Notes to, but excluding, the Settlement Date (the "Accrued Coupon Payment"). Interest will cease to accrue on the Settlement Date for all Notes accepted in the Offer.
The Offeror retained Barclays Capital Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC to act as the dealer managers for the Offer. Questions regarding the terms and conditions of the Offer should be directed to Barclays at (800) 438-3242 (toll-free) or (212) 528-7581 (collect), J.P. Morgan at (866) 834-4666 (toll-free) or (212) 834-3424 (collect), or RBC at (877) 381-2099 (toll-free) or (212) 618-7843 (collect).
Global Bondholder Services Corporation acted as the Depositary and the Information Agent for the Offer. Questions or requests for assistance related to the Offer or for additional copies of the Offer to Purchase may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (855) 654-2015 or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com. You may also contact your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Offer. The Tender Offer Documents can be accessed at the following link: https://www.gbsc-usa.com/barrick/
General
This announcement is for informational purposes only. This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes or any other securities of the Company. The Offer was made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase. The Offer was not made to Holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws require the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offer will be deemed to have been made on behalf of the Offeror by the Dealer Managers or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.
No action has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction that would permit the possession, circulation or distribution of either this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or any material relating to us or the Notes in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Accordingly, neither this announcement, the Offer to Purchase nor any other offering material or advertisements in connection with the Offer may be distributed or published, in or from any such country or jurisdiction, except in compliance with any applicable rules or regulations of any such country or jurisdiction.
Enquiries:
President and CEO
Mark Bristow
+1 647 205 7694
+44 788 071 1386
Senior EVP and CFO
Graham Shuttleworth
+1 647 262 2095
+44 779 771 1338
Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com
Website: www.barrick.com
Endnote 1
The Total Consideration for the Notes (such consideration, the "Total Consideration") payable per each $1,000 principal amount of the Notes validly tendered for purchase. The Total Consideration does not include the Accrued Coupon Payment, which will be payable in cash in addition to the Total Consideration.
Endnote 2
The Principal Amount Tendered includes $3,715,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Tender Offer Documents, which remain subject to the Holders' performance of the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "strategy", "target", "plan", "on track", "opportunities", "guidance", "project", "continue", "committed", "estimate", "potential", "progress", "proposed", "warns", "future", "prospect", "focus", "during", "ongoing", "following", "subject to", "scheduled", "will", "could", "would", "should", "may" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas and electricity); risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation and for which additional engineering and other analysis is required; risks related to the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, that quantities or grades of reserves will be diminished, and that resources may not be converted to reserves; risks associated with the fact that certain of the initiatives are still in the early stages and may not materialize; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes; risks that exploration data may be incomplete and considerable additional work may be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socioeconomic studies and investment; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States or other countries in which Barrick does or may carry on business in the future; risks relating to political instability in certain of the jurisdictions in which Barrick operates; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; non-renewal of or failure to obtain key licenses by governmental authorities; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; the liability associated with risks and hazards in the mining industry, and the ability to maintain insurance to cover such losses; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; risks related to operations near communities that may regard Barrick's operations as being detrimental to them; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges, tailings dam and storage facilities failures, and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; risks related to disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with artisanal and illegal mining; risks associated with Barrick's infrastructure, information technology systems and the implementation of Barrick's technological initiatives; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; the impact of inflation, including global inflationary pressures driven by supply chain disruptions caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and global energy cost increases following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; adverse changes in our credit ratings; fluctuations in the currency markets; changes in U.S. dollar interest rates; risks arising from holding derivative instruments (such as credit risk, market liquidity risk and mark-to-market risk); risks related to the demands placed on the Company's management, the ability of management to implement its business strategy and enhanced political risk in certain jurisdictions; uncertainty whether some or all of Barrick's targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; whether benefits expected from recent transactions being realized; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or complete divestitures; risks related to competition in the mining industry; employee relations including loss of key employees; availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor; risks associated with diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; risks related to the failure of internal controls; and risks related to the impairment of the Company's goodwill and assets. Barrick also cautions that its 2022 guidance may be impacted by the unprecedented business and social disruption caused by the spread of Covid-19. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
