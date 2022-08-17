Precious MetalsInvesting News

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has monetized its remaining 20% interest in the Taviche Project in Mexico. Additionally, despite strong support from insiders and existing shareholders for the financing announced July 28, 2022, the Company has determined that it will not proceed with the private placement. As well certain members of management have agreed to loan the Company up to CDN$230,000.

Mr. Derek Macpherson, President & CEO stated, "I am pleased to be able to monetize our minority interest in the Taviche property providing the Company with a cash infusion. The completion of this transaction will also allow Gold79 to simplify its corporate structure by dissolving its Mexican subsidiary resulting in reduced corporate overhead costs in the future." Mr. Macpherson continued, "I would also like to thank insiders and existing shareholders for strong support shown for the withdrawn financing and to my fellow insiders for stepping up and providing interim funding for the Company."

Monetization of Gold79's 20% Interest in the Taviche Project

Minaurum Gold Inc. and its subsidiary Minera Minaurum Gold, S.A. de C.V., together "Minaurum" have exercised its exclusive option for CDN$1,000,000 for the remaining 20% interest in the Taviche Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico under the terms of the option and free carried interest agreement with the Company and its subsidiary Aura Resources Mexico, S.A. de C.V., originally entered into in 2019. Once the option exercise is completed in accordance with its terms along with certain other transactions between the parties, Gold79 will pay CDN$800,000 for a full and final release regarding any claims associated with the project to Minaurum. This will result in Gold79 receiving net cash proceeds of CDN$200,000 in addition to a full and final release regarding any claims in respect of the Taviche Project. This transaction is expected to close upon the filing of title transfer documents with authorities in Mexico.

Terms of Interim Loans

Derek Macpherson, President, CEO and Director, Gary Thompson, Executive Chairman and Director and John McNeice, CFO individually have agreed to provide the Company unsecured promissory notes for up to CDN$230,000 in aggregate. The promissory notes will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum and will be repayable on demand with earlier repayment at the option of the Company. Interest will only be paid on money loaned to the Company. There are no other payments, securities or warrants associated with these promissory notes. These promissory note agreements are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Shares Issued for Gold Chain Option Payment

Additionally, as announced on July 28, 2022, the Company has issued 2,130,537 common shares for payment of US$48,000 due under the option agreement covering a portion of the Company's landholdings for the Gold Chain, Arizona project. The common shares issued have a statutory hold period until November 30, 2022.

About Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds a 36.6% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

For further information regarding this press release contact:
Derek Macpherson, President & CEO
Phone: 416-294-6713
Email: dm@gold79mines.com
Website: www.gold79mines.com.

Stay Connected with Us:
Twitter: @Gold79Mines
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gold79Mines
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gold79-mines-ltd/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including any private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Gold79 does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Gold79 Announces Private Placement Financing of up to $500,000 and Issues Shares for Gold Chain Anniversary Payment

Gold79 Announces Private Placement Financing of up to $500,000 and Issues Shares for Gold Chain Anniversary Payment

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $500,000, comprising 16,666,667 units (each a "Unit"), at $0.03 per Unit (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one whole common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance. Additionally, the Warrants will be callable during the 36 month period, at the option of the Company, in the event that the 20-day volume-weighted average price of the Company's common shares meets or exceeds $0.08 for ten consecutive trading days based on trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and Alternative Trading Systems. Subscribers will be notified of the call provision being triggered and will have a 30-day period to exercise the warrants.

Derek Macpherson, President, CEO & Director stated, "While we are drill ready at Gold Chain and expect to receive drill permits to be drill ready in the near-term at Jefferson Canyon, market conditions suggest that these programs may have to wait. This financing puts us in a position to both weather the current market and pursue other corporate initiatives." Mr. Macpherson continued, "Management expects to demonstrate their commitment to the Company by subscribing for a significant component of the financing, while at the same time the CEO and Executive Chairman have voluntarily reduced their compensation by 50%."

Gold79 Returns 19.52 g/t Au over 3.7m From the Sheep Trail Mine Area at its Gold Chain Project and Presents the Gold Chain Project Virtual Tour

Gold79 Returns 19.52 g/t Au over 3.7m From the Sheep Trail Mine Area at its Gold Chain Project and Presents the Gold Chain Project Virtual Tour

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed additional mapping and sampling at the Sheep Trail Mine Area within its Gold Chain project, located in northwest Arizona. Additionally, the Company has completed a virtual tour video of the project, providing an overview of the project and its potential. Click here to start your tour (https:youtubejbbtqC5wmG8).

Highlights from these results include:

  • 6.0m of 3.96 g/t gold (composite of samples 752-754)
  • 7.0m of 5.06 g/t gold (composite of samples 755-757)
  • 3.7m of 19.52 g/t gold (composite of samples 758-759)

This sampling program focused on the Sheep Trail patented claim block (113.15 acres) and followed up initial sampling focused on the numerous small pits and mine dumps which revealed multiple high-grade sample results. The results reported below reflect chip-channel samples collected from widely mineralized outcrops spatially proximal to the initial results and likely reflect source material. All recent sample results from the Sheep Trail area are presented in Table 1 below.

Mr. Derek Macpherson, President & CEO, stated, "These new results from our Sheep Trail block, and in particular the Golden Elbow zone, continue to support our view that Sheep Trail could deliver a high-grade resource from surface. While more surface work is warranted, some of these targets are drill ready and we hope to test them later this year." Mr. Macpherson continued, "We encourage current and potential investors, to take the time to view the Gold Chain virtual tour video as it demonstrates why we are so excited about the scale of this project."

Drill Targets Identified

Figure 1 provides a view of the Sheep Trail geology mapped by Gold79's geologic staff along with rock samples collected to date. Gold mineralization is mostly hosted in the Miocene rhyolite dike complex near contacts with the hosting Precambrian granite. The primary structural corridor here is the Sheep Trail ledge (fault zone) where historical mining has occurred. Figure 1 clearly shows a bend in the ledge from E-W to the west and S50oE on the eastern side. At this pronounced bend, referred to as the Golden Elbow, quartz-chalcedony-calcite veins and veinlets attain greater widths (50-75 metres) and suggest a southwest-plunging shoot (see Figure 2). The rhyolite intrusive within this jog displays strong quartz-pyrite-illite alteration consistent with gold mineralization at depth. Figure 2 presents a geologic section thru this zone along with immediate targets within both the Sheep Trail and Red Hill (hanging wall) ledges.

Figure 1 also reveals that important gold values continue to the southeast through the Boulevard mine and beyond the limits of the patented claim or a distance of about 700 metres southeast of the Golden Elbow zone. Alteration of the rhyolite dike complex remains strong throughout this area.

Sampling Results

The results from this sampling campaign are shown below in Table 1. All samples are chip samples unless noted otherwise.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/126834_0d212a67e4af3b22_001.jpg

Figure 1. Surface geology of the Sheep Trail patented claim with gold-in-rock sample results (2021 & 2022). Section A-A' (Figure 2) is also shown for reference.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/126834_0d212a67e4af3b22_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/126834_tab1a.jpg

Table 1. Gold results and sample widths from recent sampling within the Sheep Trail claim block.

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/126834_0d212a67e4af3b22_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/126834_0d212a67e4af3b22_003.jpg

Figure 2. Geologic section drawn across the Golden Elbow of the Sheep Trail block showing gold-bearing veins, veinlets and breccia along the Sheep Trail (FW) and Red Hill (HW) ledges. The preliminary design for proposed drilling is also shown.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/126834_0d212a67e4af3b22_003full.jpg

Mine History

The Sheep Trail mine was discovered in 1865 and later acquired by the New Comstock Mining Company who, in turn, was purchased by the Arizona-Pyramid Gold Mining Company in 1904. Mining occurred both at the Sheep Trail and Boulevard mines (about 1km to the southeast; Figure 1) where multi-ounce gold grades were exploited. The Sheep Trail mine was developed from the crest of the ridge to a depth of 428 feet and was accessed by a 750 foot tunnel from the north side of the ridge (Figure 1). It is reported that more than 5,000 feet of workings have been developed on the Sheep Trail vein system. The vein zone is reported to consist of quartz stringers with iron and manganese oxides and platy calcite (lattice texture); the best values were associated with vuggy quartz with manganese oxides which has been observed throughout the Gold Chain project area. It is reported that the mine produced about 15,000 tons of ore.

Qualified Person / Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for all phases of sample collection, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay labs of Sparks, Nevada. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 34 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES, over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during field work until delivery to the analytical facility.

About Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds two projects with minority interest being a 36.6% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and a 20% carried interest in the Taviche Project in Oaxaca, Mexico now under option to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

For further information regarding this press release contact:
Derek Macpherson, President & CEO
Phone: 416-294-6713
Email: dm@gold79mines.com
Website: www.gold79mines.com.

Stay Connected with Us:
Twitter: @Gold79Mines
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gold79Mines
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gold79-mines-ltd/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including any private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Gold79 does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

GOLD79 Samples 2.53 g/t Gold over 25.4 m from the Underground Workings at the Tyro Mine on the Gold Chain Project

GOLD79 Samples 2.53 g/t Gold over 25.4 m from the Underground Workings at the Tyro Mine on the Gold Chain Project

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has a completed a mapping and sampling program of the 200 foot level ("200L") of the Tyro mine. Results from the chip-channel sampling returned similar grades and widths to the fall 2021 drill program, approximately 600 metres south of that drilling.

Sampling highlights:

Gold79 Releases Newly Obtained Historical Drill Results and Provides a Permitting Update for Jefferson Canyon

Gold79 Releases Newly Obtained Historical Drill Results and Provides a Permitting Update for Jefferson Canyon

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") has recently obtained additional historical drill hole data for its Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada. These newly acquired results confirm the current geologic model. In addition, Gold79 is pleased to provide an update on the current permitting program for the Company's maiden drill program at Jefferson Canyon.

"New" Historical Drill Hole Highlights:

Gold79 Recaps 2021 and Provides 2022 Outlook

Gold79 Recaps 2021 and Provides 2022 Outlook

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is happy to provide an update to investors on its plans for 2022 and to recap its 2021 accomplishments.

Key 2021 Highlights:

American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17 categories.

Some 110 finalists have been selected from 22 countries for the tenth annual Platts Global Metals Awards. The awards program, operated and hosted by S&P Global Commodity Insights, recognizes and celebrates the best-of-the-best in the metals industry spanning both individual and company achievements.

First Tellurium Finalizing Upcoming Work Programs in British Columbia and Colorado

First Tellurium Finalizing Upcoming Work Programs in British Columbia and Colorado

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that the Company is finalizing upcoming work programs for both its Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike Project in Colorado. Exploration will focus initially on the Deer Horn Property, with work expected to begin in September.

"Work at Deer Horn will concentrate on the copper porphyry showings detailed in our latest PEA," said FTEL CEO Tyrone Docherty. "While Deer Horn supports one of the world's only NI 43-101 qualified tellurium-silver-gold resources, past prospecting has revealed significant potential for copper porphyry mineralization outside of the known resource area."

Newfoundland Discovery Options Schefferville Gold Project in Quebec, Canada

Newfoundland Discovery Options Schefferville Gold Project in Quebec, Canada

 Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC PINK: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property option agreement with Prospector Metals Corp. ("Prospector") in which the Company may earn up to a 100% interest in the Schefferville Gold Project, which consists of the Sable and Hamard Blocks ("Schefferville Project").

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/134086_6ad78e1564386823_002.jpg

Figure 1. Property location map of the Schefferville Gold Project displaying Mineralized Prospect Areas, Magnetics and Geology within the Schefferville, Quebec Area

FireFox Gold Extends Mineralized Zone at Central Zone on Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Extends Mineralized Zone at Central Zone on Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from its 2022 core drilling program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Of particular note are results from drill hole 22MJ015, which intersected 1 metre averaging 46.93 gt gold from 33.5 metres down-hole. This hole was collared approximately 40 metres northeast of the easternmost drill hole at the Central Zone. Drill hole 22MJ016 also encountered 1.15 metres averaging 4.4 gt gold from 94.4m depth on the western end of the Central Zone

In addition, drilling intersected elevated gold grades within the Gabbro Target in drill holes 22MJ004 and 22MJ013. The Gabbro Target lies farther west at Mustajärvi and has seen very limited drill testing (see Figure 1). These new narrow low grade gold intercepts associated with veining and alteration are considered encouraging for the future potential of this part of the property.

RooGold Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

RooGold Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

CSE:ROO) (OTC:JNCCF) (Frankfurt:5VHA) RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Company

RooGold announces the appointment of Vishal Gupta to the Board of Directors. Mr. Gupta replaces Carlos Espinosa, who will be stepping down as a director in order to make room for Mr. Gupta to join the Company's board of directors. Mr. Espinosa will remain in his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

TomaGold reports strong geophysical anomalies on the southern portion of Obalski

TomaGold reports strong geophysical anomalies on the southern portion of Obalski

Company starts 3,000-metre drilling program to test the new anomalies

CEO Interview today at 9:00 AM ET: Update on Obalski

