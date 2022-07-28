Precious MetalsInvesting News

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $500,000, comprising 16,666,667 units (each a "Unit"), at $0.03 per Unit (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one whole common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance. Additionally, the Warrants will be callable during the 36 month period, at the option of the Company, in the event that the 20-day volume-weighted average price of the Company's common shares meets or exceeds $0.08 for ten consecutive trading days based on trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and Alternative Trading Systems. Subscribers will be notified of the call provision being triggered and will have a 30-day period to exercise the warrants.

Derek Macpherson, President, CEO & Director stated, "While we are drill ready at Gold Chain and expect to receive drill permits to be drill ready in the near-term at Jefferson Canyon, market conditions suggest that these programs may have to wait. This financing puts us in a position to both weather the current market and pursue other corporate initiatives." Mr. Macpherson continued, "Management expects to demonstrate their commitment to the Company by subscribing for a significant component of the financing, while at the same time the CEO and Executive Chairman have voluntarily reduced their compensation by 50%."

Any securities issued under the Offering would be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. This Offering is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The anticipated closing date of the Offering is August 10, 2022.

The Offering will be conducted by the Company utilizing the Existing Security Holder Prospectus Exemption under OSC Rule 45-501 Ontario Prospectus and Registration Exemptions and other equivalent provisions of applicable securities laws in other jurisdictions in Canada (collectively, the "Existing Security Holder Exemptions") as well as the "accredited investor" exemption under National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus and Registration Exemptions and also other exemptions available to the Company.

The Company will make the Offering available to all shareholders of the Company as of July 27, 2022 (the "Record Date") who are eligible to participate under the Existing Security Holder Exemptions and who have notified the Company by no later than August 5, 2022, at 5:00 pm (Eastern) of their intention to participate in the Offering. The Existing Security Holder Exemptions limit a shareholder to a maximum investment of $15,000 unless the shareholder certifies in the subscription agreement that he or she has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment from a registered investment dealer or otherwise qualifies to rely on another private placement exemption.

In the subscription agreement, shareholders will be required to certify the number of common shares of the Company held as of the record date and the total number of Units they wish to subscribe for. Each existing shareholder on the record date will be entitled to purchase that number of Units equal to at least their pro rata share based on the common shares owned on the record date, subject to a $4,500 minimum subscription. Any additional available Units will be allocated by the Company based on subscriptions received and Units available. Orders will be processed by the Company on a first come, first served basis such that it is possible that a subscription received from a shareholder may not be accepted by the Company if the Offering is over subscribed. Any person who becomes a shareholder of the Company after the Record Date shall not be entitled to participate in the Offering under the Existing Security Holders Exemptions.

Approximately 50% of the aggregate proceeds raised under the Offering will be used for property and claim payments and exploration expenditures related to the Gold Chain, Arizona project; the Jefferson Canyon, Nevada project; and, the Tip Top, Nevada project. Approximately 30% will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes and approximately 20% will be used to pay management fees to Company officers.

It is anticipated that certain officers and directors of the Company will participate in the Offering. Gold79 may pay commissions to qualified finders in Canada in connection with the Offering. Any finder fees paid would be in accordance with TSX-V policies.

The offered securities will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in the United States.

Gold Chain Annual Property Payment

The Company announces that it intends to issue 2,130,537 common shares of the Company in connection with a US$48,000 (CDN$61,786) share payment due under the option agreement covering a portion of the Company's land holdings for the Gold Chain Project in Arizona. The common shares issued will have a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. This shares for debt transaction remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds two projects with minority interest being a 36.6% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and a 20% carried interest in the Taviche Project in Oaxaca, Mexico now under option to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

