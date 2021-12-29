Precious Metals Investing News
Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") announces that it has retained Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN") to provide investor relations services for the Company in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. Under the terms of the contract for this advertising and investor awareness campaign INN will provide various digital media advertising and related services to increase public awareness of the Company.

Derek Macpherson, President and CEO, stated, "We look forward to working with INN to increase market awareness of Gold79. With active exploration programs continuing at our Gold Chain, Arizona project and with drill permitting nearing completion at our Jefferson Canyon, Nevada project we anticipate an exciting year ahead for Gold79."

Under the terms of the agreement with INN, the Company has agreed to pay INN a cash fee of $4,167 per month, plus applicable taxes. The agreement has a term of 12 months commencing January 1, 2022. INN will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation for services under the agreement. INN currently holds 833,400 common shares and 416,700 warrants of the Company, representing approximately 0.86% of the Company's outstanding common shares on a partially-diluted basis. Gold79 and INN are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and INN is an arm's length party to the Company.

About Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds two projects with minority interest being a 36.6% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and a 20% carried interest in the Taviche Project in Oaxaca, Mexico now under option to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

For further information regarding this press release contact: Derek Macpherson, President and Chief Executive Officer by email at dm@gold79mines.com or by phone at 416-294-6713. Gold79's website is located at www.gold79mines.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including any future private placements, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Gold79 does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Gold79 Mines

Gold79 Mines

Overview

Gold79 Mines (TSXV:AUU) is a resource development company focused on gold exploration properties in Nevada and Arizona. The company owns a trio of properties located in the renowned Walker Lane gold trend, the Jefferson Canyon project, the Tip Top project and the Gold Chain project.

Nevada’s Walker Lane gold trend is home to a number of past-producing gold mines including the Comstock lode, the Denton-Rawhide mine and the Paradise Peak mine. Nevada is recognized as one of the world’s most productive gold regions and was ranked as the third-best jurisdiction in terms of investment attractiveness according to the Fraser Institute’s 2019 mining survey.

Gold79 Mines’ Jefferson Canyon gold project is an early-stage exploration project located on the north side of the Walker Lane gold trend. The project is located only nine kilometers away from Kinross Gold Corporation’s (TSX:K, NYSE:KGC) Round Mountain mine, which has produced approximately 3.1 million ounces of gold. Gold79 Mines’ Gold Chain project was home to historical exploration and production, which the company intends to expand upon with further exploration. The property hosts oxidized conditions that extend at least 100 meters below the surface, which Gold79 Mines believes could be conducive to gold recovery by leaching.

Gold79 Mines’ Tip Top gold project is comprised of 22 unpatented mining claims totaling 173 hectares. The project contains several low-sulfidation oxide gold-silver epithermal veins with low base metal contents. Two of the veins on the Tip Top project historically produced 6,900 ounces of gold, with some silver production as well. While the project has sat dormant for more than 20 years, the property has excellent road access and benefits from strong regulatory support through Nevada’s mining-friendly state government.

Facing economic uncertainty moving forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of analysts and investment companies have recognized the potential for gold investment to remain strong as a common economic hedge. For example, Hong Kong investment firm CLSA projects the commodity is expected to outperform the S&P 500 Index in 2020, according to Forbes.

Gold79 Mines’ Company Highlights

  • Gold expected to outperform the S&P 500 Index in 2020, according to Hong Kong investment firm CLSA
  • Nevada recognized as the third-most mining-friendly jurisdiction according to the 2019 Fraser Institute annual survey
  • Jefferson Canyon, Tip Top and Gold Chain projects have seen limited exploration, offering potential upside
  • Jefferson Canyon and Tip Top projects are both located inside the Walker Lane gold trend, with Gold Chain just outside the zone
  • Jefferson Canyon project is located only nine kilometers away from the Kinross Round Mountain mine, which has produced 3.1 million ounces of gold
  • Strong management team brings years of experience in mineral exploration

Gold79 Mines’ Jefferson Canyon Project

The Jefferson Canyon gold-silver project is located in Nye County in Nevada, only nine kilometers away from the Kinross Round Mountain mine, which has produced approximately 3.1 million ounces of gold. The project contains a large volcanic-hosted epithermal gold-silver system that is similar in age to the Round Mountain deposit. The gold systems found on both properties are both hosted in felsic ash-flow tufts and contain a strong northwest-trending structural control to veins.

The Jefferson Canyon property hosts a historical database that has been passed down from several exploration companies based on exploration campaigns conducted between 1969 and 1986. This era of exploration included 134 drill holes totaling 17,979 meters, the majority of which were cut using reverse circulation drilling. Geographical studies have since been conducted on the property, revealing strong alteration within the intra-volcanic package. Because the exploration work conducted on the Jefferson Canyon property was before the establishment of the NI-43 101 standards, additional exploration will be necessary in order to define a mineral resource.

Gold79 Mines’ Tip Top Project

The Tip Top gold project is located in the Walker Lane gold trend, in Esmerelda Country, Nevada approximately five miles south of Montgomery Pass. The project is home to several low-sulfidation oxide gold-silver epithermal veins with low base metal contents.

Two of the veins found on the Tip Top project have historically produced a total of 6,900 ounces of gold and some silver. Since 1980, the property has been drilled by five companies, with a total of 143 drill holes cut for over 24,000 feet.
Exploration

Historical exploration has been conducted on the Tip Top project, including:

  • Hole TTD-02 returned 2.44 meters of 19.82 g/t gold from 20.20 meters depth;
  • Hole TTD-04 returned 2.59 meters of 7.89 g/t gold from 32.00 meters depth;
  • Hole T98-12 returned 4.57 meters of 16.31 g/t gold from 28.97 meters depth,
  • Hole T98-14 returned 9.14 meters of 14.42 g/t gold from 21.34 meters depth.

The historical drilling conducted at the Tip Top gold vein, especially exploration conducted near the Top Top adit, has identified gold-bearing veins that have shown the potential to expand the known mineralization along strike and to depth. There is not currently enough confidence in the historical data to support resource modeling, however, the company believes there is significant exploration potential along the Tip Top vein system and parallel veins.

Gold79 Mines’ Gold Chain Project

The Gold Chain projected is located in Mohave County, Arizona near the Nevada border. The project is comprised of 100 mining claims where work has been conducted by previous operators, indicating the potential for gold mineralization across the project area. The Gold Chain project is home to several mineralized exposures over five kilometers, including epithermal-style gold mineralization. Limited mining was conducted on the property in the 1940s, with companies continuing to explore the property in the 1980s.

Historical records indicate that drilling identified oxidized conditions extending to at least 100 meters below the surface, which Gold79 Mines believes could be conducive to gold recovery by leaching.

Past drill intercepts at the Gold Chain project include:

Gold Chain Zone

  • DH 80263 59.7m @ 0.283 g/t gold
  • DH 80267 18.4m @ 1.42 g/t gold
  • DH 80272 16.8m @ 0.51 g/t gold

Black Dyke Zone

  • DH RSM-2 23m @ 0.71 g/t gold
  • DH RSM-3 16.8m @ 0.91 g/t gold
  • DH RSM-15 19.9m @ 0.65 g/t gold

Roadside Zone

  • DH RSM-1b 27.6m @ 0.82 g/t gold
  • DH AT-15a 9.2m @ 2.24 g/t gold
  • DH RM88-8 39.8m @ 0.65 g/t gold

Moving forward, Gold79 Mines intends to continue exploration on the Gold Chain property while working towards a potential Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) compliant with NI 43-101 standards.

Gold79 Mines Management Team

Gary R. Thompson-Chairman

Gar R. Thompson is the founder of Territory Metals as well as the founder, CEO and chairman of Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV:BBB). He is the former CEO of Sierra Geothermal Power Corp, which was sold to Ram Power in 2010. He has 27 years of experience in resources and capital markets.

Robert Johansing, M.Sc.-Chief Executive Officer

Robert Johansing has 40 years of experience in mining and mineral development. He has worked as PM and President of Kinross El Salvador, S.A. de C.V. and worked as a consultant in exploration and mining projects in Central and S. America.

John McNeice, CA, CPA-CFO & Corporate Secretary

John McNeice operated as the CFO of Ur-Energy Inc. from 2004 to 2007. He has also worked as CFO of Carube Copper Corp. and Northern Graphite Corp. during his career. He currently acts as a financial consultant to emerging private and publicly traded junior mining companies.

James M. Franklin, PhD, FRSC, P.Geo.-Director

James has 40 years of geology experience, including time operating as Director of Ur-Energy Inc and Nuinsco Resources Ltd. During his career, he has also served as the President of the Geological Association of Canada and of the Society of Economic Geologists.

W. William Boberg, M.Sc., P.Geo.-Director

W. William Boberg is the Director of Ur-Energy Inc. and served as Ur-Energy’s President and CEO from 2006 to July 2011. Boberg has 35 years of experience investigating, assessing and developing mineral resources. Throughout his career, Boberg has worked with resource companies including Gulf Minerals, Hecla Mining, Anaconda, Continental Oil Minerals Department, World Nuclear, Kennecott, Western Mining.

TSXV:AUU

GOLD79 Intersects 10.68 g/t Gold over 3.1m at Its Gold Chain Project in Arizona

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from its recently completed 16 hole drill program at the Gold Chain project in western Arizona. The remaining 12 holes (852 meters) highlighted in this release were focused on the northwestern-most 2 kilometers of the 10 km North Oatman trend which includes the historical Roadside mine and the Banner mine to the southeast (Figure 1).


Highlights

TSXV:AUU

Gold79 Drills 21.3m of 2.0 g/t Gold at the Tyro Target at Its Gold Chain Project in Arizona

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary results for the first four drill holes (223 meters) from its recently completed 16 hole program at the Gold Chain project in western Arizona. The four holes highlighted in this release were drilled across the northernmost exposures of the Tyro target and tested broadly mineralized surface exposures at depths from 20 to 40 meters below the surface. Results from the remaining 12 holes (852m) are pending.

Highlights

GOLD79 Further Consolidates its Gold Chain Land Position with Agreement for Tyro Patented Claims and Provides Sampling Results

GOLD79 Further Consolidates its Gold Chain Land Position with Agreement for Tyro Patented Claims and Provides Sampling Results

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a Definitive Lease and Option to Purchase Agreement for the Tyro Group patented claims and results of initial sampling from the Tyro claims. The claims, covering 57.4 acres, are immediately northeast of the Banner patented claims (Figure 1). The Tyro claims were subject to historical mining as recently as the 1980's (Figure 2) and our initial work has yielded positive gold results.

Mr. Derek Macpherson, President & CEO stated, "The Tyro claims contain another highly prospective exploration target for the Company which we plan to test with the current drill program. The ~1 km northeast-trending structure has yielded impressive results from initial sampling and is a high-priority drill target for Gold79." Mr. Macpherson continued, "This agreement provides us with another set of patented claims, which will be of strategic advantage when we get to the development phase for Gold Chain."

fortuna silver mines

Drilling Underway at Gold79's Gold Chain Project in Arizona

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it commenced drilling on September 17, 2021 at its Gold Chain Project in Arizona. To date, 5 holes have been completed at the Roadside Mine area and the drill is in the process of being moved to the Banner Mine area. The program is expected to comprise approximately 1,500m testing several near-surface targets.

Mr. Rob Johansing, Vice President Exploration, stated, "Our drill program has been initiated at the Roadside mine where we are following shallow zones of quartz stockwork away from the historical mine." Mr. Johansing continued, "We are looking forward to the initial tests of several targets in the Banner Mine area, an historic mine which has never seen modern exploration."

Gold79 Prepares for Maiden Drill Program at Gold Chain Project

Gold79 Prepares for Maiden Drill Program at Gold Chain Project

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it expects to start drilling at its Gold Chain Project in Arizona this week as the drill rig is enroute to the project. The program is anticipated to be at least 13 holes following up on our recent sampling success on the Banner patents (Figure 1) and the historical drilling at the Roadside mine (Figure 2).

Mr. Derek Macpherson, President & CEO stated, "While difficulties securing a drill resulted in this program starting later than expected, I am excited that we now have secured a drill rig and will start testing the approximately 12km of favourable altered and mineralized rocks in this trend." Mr. Macpherson continued, "I am particularly excited that we are going to put the first drill holes into the historic Banner Mine during this program."

North Mara Achieves Tailings Storage Target

 Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Barrick's North Mara mine today announced that it had achieved its commitment to bring the operation's tailings storage facility's (TSF) pond back within its permitted design capacity by the end of this year.

Barrick made the commitment to the Tanzanian government when it took over control of the mine in September 2019, at a time when the country's National Environment Management Council (NEMC) had closed down the TSF, then holding significantly more water than it should.

Endurance Expands the Eagle Zone with 8.62 GPT Gold over 24.4 Metres

Endurance Expands the Eagle Zone with 8.62 GPT Gold over 24.4 Metres

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report further encouraging assay results from its 2021 diamond drilling program at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results have been received for three (3) additional diamond drill holes completed at the Eagle Zone. The maiden diamond drilling program at the Eagle Zone continues to report near-surface high-grade gold intervals that confirm the zone is open to expansion. Highlights include:

Collective Mining Reviews 2021 Achievements and Announces Plans for 2022

Collective Mining Reviews 2021 Achievements and Announces Plans for 2022

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to review its accomplishments of 2021 and outline its business plan for 2022 for its Guayabales and San Antonio projects. The properties are located in Caldas Colombia and the Company has the right to earn 100% unencumbered interests in both projects.

2021 Highlights

Challenger Exploration

Drilling Significantly Extends the High-Grade Magnata Fault Mineralisation Along Strike and at Depth

Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”)”) is pleased to announce results from the Company's flagship Hualilan Gold Project in San Juan, Argentina. The results are from a series of drill holes designed to test for extensions of high-grade mineralisation on the Magnata Fault at depth and along strike. The program was successful, with all 18 drill holes intersecting mineralisation and the footprint of the high-grade Magnata Fault mineralisation extended significantly.

gold and silver coins

VIDEO — Gwen Preston, Peter Krauth: Watch These Gold and Silver Price Drivers in 2022

Gwen Preston, Peter Krauth: Watch These Gold and Silver Price Drivers in 2022 youtu.be

After a year of relatively little price movement for gold and silver, investors are wondering what threw the precious metals off track, as well as what factors to watch in 2022.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Gwen Preston of Resource Maven and Peter Krauth of Silver Stock Investor and Gold Resource Investor shared their thoughts on what's to come.

To begin, both experts emphasized that 2021 didn't actually bring poor performances from gold and silver — although there wasn't a repeat of the excitement seen in 2020, the sister metals held their ground.

Bam Bam closes $3.26-million private placement

Bam Bam closes $3.26-million private placement

VANCOUVER, BC - December 24, 2021- Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR / OTC: NPEZF / FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed an over-subscribed non-brokered private placement financing for total gross proceeds of $3,262,099.75 (the "Placement").

