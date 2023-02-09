Preclinical Data Shows ARG-007 Inhibits One Of The Main Causes Of Alzheimer’s Disease

Gold Port Corporation (CSE:GPO)

Gold Port hires Dig for 12-month advertising program


Gold Port Corporation (CSE: GPO) (OTCQB: GPOTF) (the "Company") is pleased to advise shareholders regarding market awareness activities for 2023. The Company has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (INN). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. For the 12 month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The monthly cost of the campaign is CDN $ 6,300.00. INN currently holds no securities in Gold Port Corporation. In addition, the Company is conducting internal advertising and shareholder contact programs.

The Company is well funded to continue its evaluation of the Groete Gold Copper Project located in Guyana. A 2023, 35 core hole drill program has been designed to delineate a higher grade gold zone within the known deposit. The Company owns and operates its own new Multi-Power track mounted core drill rig and additional heavy equipment. Road access is under completion and drilling is expected to begin once the rig is on site. In addition, a metallurgical evaluation is being conducted on historical drill core to determine optimal recovery methods.

The Project was last explored in 2012, which included a drill program that allowed the calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million gold copper equivalent ounces within 74 million tonnes, at a grade of 0.66 grams per tonne gold equivalent. A cutoff grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and copper price of US$3.00 per pound was used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019, available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk President, CEO and Director
Mr. William Feyerabend, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, participated in the writing of, and has reviewed and approves of the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

Gold Port Initiates Metallurgical Test Program

Gold Port Corporation (CSE: GPO) (OTCQB: GPOTF) (the "Company") has initiated a metallurgical test program regarding the Groete Gold Project, located in Guyana SA. The Company has arranged with P&E Mining Consultants Inc. of Brampton, Ontario, Canada to provide Qualified Person supervision for updated leach test work on Groete Gold Project drill core. Test work will be performed by SGS Laboratories of Lakefield, Ontario, Canada . A site visit has been completed and 100 kilograms of drill core has been acquired for testing at SGS.

Recent developments in leaching reagents may offer an alternative to cyanide leaching or grind and float recovery methods. The Company will provide further information upon completion of the vendor selection process for alternative reagents.

The Company is well funded to continue its evaluation of the Groete Gold Copper Project located in Guyana . The Project was last explored in 2012, which included a drill program that allowed the calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million gold copper equivalent ounces within 74 million tonnes, at a grade of 0.66 grams per tonne gold equivalent. A cutoff grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and copper price of US$3.00 per pound was used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana , South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019 , available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk
President, CEO and Director

Mr. William Feyerabend , a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, participated in the writing of, and has reviewed and approves of the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

Kinross to provide update on Great Bear project

On Monday February 13, 2023, Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) ("Kinross") will release its initial resource statement (together with a NI 43-101 Technical Report focused on geology and metallurgy) for its Great Bear project in Red Lake, Ontario, followed by a virtual review session with a short presentation.

Kinross' management team will host this presentation and question and answer session at 10 a.m. EST on Monday February 13, 2023 , to discuss the project via an audio webcast at: https://app.webinar.net/0Okn1ZlLmMX .

Focus on Tier One Assets Delivers Significant Increase in Resources and Reserves, Underpinning Industry-Leading Production Profile Growth

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) grew attributable proven and probable gold mineral reserves by 6.7 million ounces net of depletion in 2022, while maintaining grade despite an increase in the reserve price assumption. Reported at $1,300oz 1 attributable proven and probable mineral reserves now stand at 76 million ounces 2 at 1.67gt, increasing from 69 million ounces 3 at 1.71gt reported at $1,200oz 1 in 2021. Led by Pueblo Viejo and the Africa & Middle East region, Barrick has now delivered a second consecutive year of gold reserve growth over and above annual depletion, with nearly 12 million ounces 2 of attributable proven and probable reserve gains in 2022 before depletion.

gold bars

Gold Stands Tall as Safe Haven, Experts Say at VRIC

Gold dominated conversations at a leading conference for mining investors in Vancouver, with experts focusing on future projections and the metal's ability to offer investors more portfolio stability.

Leading market watchers praised gold for withstanding the difficult investment conditions seen in 2022, while sharing positive expectations for the precious metal's performance in an altered economic situation.

Read on to learn about some of the biggest takeaways on gold from the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC).

Snowline Gold CEO Scott Berdahl

Snowline Gold to Ramp Up Gold Exploration at Yukon Property

Snowline Gold to Ramp Up Gold Exploration at Yukon Propertyyoutu.be

Beroni Group Limited Advances R&D of Enhanced COVID-19 Antigen RTK

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Beroni Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) (NSX:BTG), an Australia-based biopharmaceutical enterprise, announced that its enhanced COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit - Colloidal Gold Method has been undergoing clinical trial in China, for eventual application to the National Medical Product Administration (NMPA) for marketing authorisation in the country.

In response to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron strain which is more contagious but less severe, Beroni Group further optimised its COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit and started the clinical trial of the Rapid Test Kit in March 2022, in collaboration with Tianjin Haihe Hospital, Tianjin Hospital of ITCWM Nankai Hospital and the Second Hospital of Tianjin Medical University. As of December 2022, 276 subjects (100 negative subjects, 176 positive subjects) were enrolled and tested. The test results of 229 subjects in the first group (100 negative subjects, 129 positive subjects) showed that the positive coincidence rate was 86.57%, the negative coincidence rate was 88.89%, and the total coincidence rate was 88.21%, which performed better than many others in the industry. At present, the research team is sorting out the relevant data of the second group of subjects to apply for marketing authorization in China.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is developing and we may coexist with the virus for a long time. Rapid test kits that can be used at home will become essential products for our daily health surveillance. China is a highly dynamic market in the world with huge market potential. Beroni's COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit is expected to become a key product for SARS-CoV-2 antigen detection in China's market. Beroni Group always emphasizes on product quality and excellent customer service, and we strive to provide customers with fast, accurate, easy-to-operate products" said Jacky Zhang, CEO of Beroni Group.



About Beroni Group Limited:

Beroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.



Breaker Resources

Building Shareholder Wealth Through Exploration

Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB, Breaker, or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


×