Gold Port: 2023 Gold Exploration

Gold Port (CSE:GPO, OTCQB:GPOTF), OTCQB:GPOTF) is now preparing for its upcoming drill campaign at its 100 percent owned gold asset in Guyana. The company’s Groete gold-copper project has an NI 43-101 AuCuEq resource estimate with an inferred 1.57 million ounces of gold equivalent. The asset is in close proximity to deep water and road access to support potential future production development.

Guyana consistently has a gold mining history and is one of the best places to work in South America. This mining-friendly jurisdiction allows new operations to receive permits and license projects relatively quickly to support exploration and development. Gold Port holds, through a common law agreement, three mining permits that comprise the Groete project’s 1,384-hectare area.

Groete Gold Deposit Inferred Resource Calculation based on 2012 DrillingGroete Gold Deposit Inferred Resource Calculation based on 2012 Drilling

The upcoming drill program includes 35 targets totaling 8,102 meters, with depths ranging from 60 to 370 meters. These priority targets were chosen to confirm the continuity of the known higher-grade zone. In addition, the drill program aims to establish an indicated mineral resource estimate for the zone. Exploration upside to the east identified by surface work in 2012 will also likely be drill-tested. Gold Port designed a brand new tracked rig specifically for this program. Upon road access completion, the unit and support equipment will be moved to site to initiate the program.

  • Gold Port is a gold exploration company with a 100 percent owned gold asset in Guyana.
  • The company’s Groete asset has an inferred resource estimate of 1.57 million ounces of gold equivalent. Details of the Mineral Resource Estimate are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P & E Mining Consultants Ltd., dated April 16, 2019.
  • Guyana is a highly ranked South American mining jurisdiction with a mining-friendly government.
  • Gold Port’s Groete project has three mining permits covering 1,384 hectares of relatively unexplored land.
  • The company is embarking on its 2023 35-hole drill program. The campaign aims to follow up on priority targets and to increase the quality of the historic resource.
  • Gold Port’s upcoming drill campaign targets 35 priority locations totaling 8,102 meters.
  • A highly competent management team, with experience operating within Guyana, leads the company toward fully realizing the potential of its asset.

Gold Port Initiates Metallurgical Test Program

Gold Port Corporation (CSE: GPO) (OTCQB: GPOTF) (the "Company") has initiated a metallurgical test program regarding the Groete Gold Project, located in Guyana SA. The Company has arranged with P&E Mining Consultants Inc. of Brampton, Ontario, Canada to provide Qualified Person supervision for updated leach test work on Groete Gold Project drill core. Test work will be performed by SGS Laboratories of Lakefield, Ontario, Canada . A site visit has been completed and 100 kilograms of drill core has been acquired for testing at SGS.

Gold Port Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Gold Port Corporation)

Recent developments in leaching reagents may offer an alternative to cyanide leaching or grind and float recovery methods. The Company will provide further information upon completion of the vendor selection process for alternative reagents.

The Company is well funded to continue its evaluation of the Groete Gold Copper Project located in Guyana . The Project was last explored in 2012, which included a drill program that allowed the calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million gold copper equivalent ounces within 74 million tonnes, at a grade of 0.66 grams per tonne gold equivalent. A cutoff grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and copper price of US$3.00 per pound was used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana , South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019 , available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk
President, CEO and Director

T: 954-684-8040
E: info@goldportcorporation.com
W: www.goldportcorporation.com

Mr. William Feyerabend , a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, participated in the writing of, and has reviewed and approves of the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730048/Gold_Port_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-port-initiates-metallurgical-test-program-301725642.html

SOURCE Gold Port Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/19/c3600.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Breaker Resources

Breaker Resources Financial Report For The Half Year Ended 31 December 2022

Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB, Breaker, or the Company) is pleased to present its Half Year Report.

randy smallwood, gold bars

Randy Smallwood: Gold Ready to Step Up, New Deals in the Works for Wheaton

Market turmoil has pushed the gold price back above US$1,900 per ounce, and Randy Smallwood, president and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) believes that the yellow metal now has a strong base to stand on.

"We keep on building higher platforms, higher basements that we're building off of," he told the Investing News Network at the the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, held recently in Toronto.

"In my feeling, 2022 was some of the strongest US dollar numbers we've seen in terms of how it was trading relative to every other currency," he continued. "2023 I think is the time that gold starts taking up that mantle and stepping up. It has performed very well in the face of a very strong US dollar — I think the US dollar's probably too strong and that bodes well for gold."

gold bars

Top 5 Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2023

The gold price has remained above US$1,800 so far in 2023, spiking as high as US$1,959.40 back in late January and rising again in mid-March when news of US banks failing hit the market.

Although gold moved down in February and early March, news of multiple banks in North America failing drove the yellow metal steeply upward, from US$1,834.60 on March 8 to US$1,915.90 March 13. While US President Joe Biden assured those with deposits in the failed banks — Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank — that their money was safe, he said that investors in the bank would not be protected.

“They knowingly took a risk and when the risk didn’t pay off, the investors lose their money. That’s how capitalism works,” President Biden explained in a White House speech.

FireFox Gold Chairman Patrick Highsmith

FireFox Gold Chairman Wants Mining Industry to "Get Back to Recruiting" Young Professionals

Faced with an aging workforce, the mining industry needs to get back to recruiting and attracting a younger generation of skilled workers, according to FireFox Gold (TSXV:FFOX,OTCQB:FFOXF,FWB:A2PDU7) Chairman Patrick Highsmith.

“Geologists and the mining industry, in general, we've done a poor job of bringing in young talent,” Highsmith said. “The best and brightest, in the US in particular, used to go into mining, if you go back to the early 1900s … then fast forward to today, the best and brightest are often choosing tech.”

Succession planning has been a passion for Highsmith, and Firefox Gold’s team of young executives and mining professionals is evidence of that.

Franco-Nevada Reports 2022 Results

Diversified Portfolio Outperformed

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

adrian day, gold bars

Adrian Day: Gold, the Fed, the US Economy — What's Next in 2023?

The US Federal Reserve's next meeting is approaching quickly — what will the central bank do and how will it affect gold?

Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, said there's less certainty about what the Fed will do compared to last year. However, in his view it's fairly clear that it wants to leave interest rates elevated, at least for now.

"I think the new message from the Fed obviously is higher for longer," he told the Investing News Network at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention. "I'm not sure we're going to see much in the way of higher rates, but they're going to keep repeating (that) those rates are going to stay high until the economy comes down."

