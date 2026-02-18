The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
February 18, 2026
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Successful A$175M Capital Raising
Sign up to get your FREE
Horizon Minerals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
21 August 2025
Horizon Minerals
17 February
Studies Support Standalone Gold Development in WA Goldfields
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Studies Support Standalone Gold Development in WA GoldfieldsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 February
Gold Ore Reserve Update
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Ore Reserve UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 February
Trading Halt
12 February
Gold Mineral Resources Update
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Mineral Resources UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 January
Quarterly Cash Flow Report 31 December 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 31 December 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12h
LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the advancement of its Beacon Gold Mill restart plans, further to the Company's press release dated January 26, 2026, which outlined its near-term... Keep Reading...
13h
Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone
Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the eighth batch of results from the 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs), for the Nordeau Sector and more precisely, the East Nordeau Zone (″ ENZ ″), on the 100%-owned Cadillac... Keep Reading...
13h
NevGold Drills 8.51 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 10.6 Meters Within 2.32 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 86.8 Meters ; Discovers High-Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony "Armory Fault" Structure At Bullet Zone
Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce the high-grade oxide gold-antimony discovery of the "Armory Fault" at the Bullet Zone at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The discovery of the... Keep Reading...
13h
1911 Gold Ranks 4th on the 2026 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies
1911 Gold Corporation (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FSE: 2KY) ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") as a 2026 Top 50 Company. 1911 Gold achieved a share price appreciation of 468% and market cap growth of... Keep Reading...
13h
Goldgroup Named to TSXV List of Top 50 Performing Companies
Ranking #10 With a Market Cap Growth of 2,711% and 875% Share Price GrowthGoldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GGA,OTC:GGAZF) (OTCQX: GGAZF) (FSE: 55G0) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been included in the 2026 TSX Venture 50TM list of top performing companies.TSX... Keep Reading...
13h
Quimbaya Gold Advances Multi-Target Exploration at Tahami Project, Segovia
~$12M in Treasury; Three Active Project Areas; Red Cloud EngagedQuimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") provides an update on its 2026 exploration program at the Tahami Project (24,724 ha) in Colombia's Segovia Gold District, adjacent to... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Horizon Minerals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00