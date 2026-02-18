Successful A$175M Capital Raising

Successful A$175M Capital Raising

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Successful A$175M Capital Raising

HRZ:AU
Horizon Minerals
Studies Support Standalone Gold Development in WA Goldfields

Studies Support Standalone Gold Development in WA Goldfields

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Studies Support Standalone Gold Development in WA GoldfieldsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Gold Ore Reserve Update

Gold Ore Reserve Update

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Ore Reserve UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Gold Mineral Resources Update

Gold Mineral Resources Update

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Mineral Resources UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cash Flow Report 31 December 2025

Quarterly Cash Flow Report 31 December 2025

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 31 December 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the advancement of its Beacon Gold Mill restart plans, further to the Company's press release dated January 26, 2026, which outlined its near-term... Keep Reading...
Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the eighth batch of results from the 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs), for the Nordeau Sector and more precisely, the East Nordeau Zone (″ ENZ ″), on the 100%-owned Cadillac... Keep Reading...
NevGold Drills 8.51 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 10.6 Meters Within 2.32 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 86.8 Meters ; Discovers High-Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony "Armory Fault" Structure At Bullet Zone

NevGold Drills 8.51 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 10.6 Meters Within 2.32 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 86.8 Meters ; Discovers High-Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony "Armory Fault" Structure At Bullet Zone

Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce the high-grade oxide gold-antimony discovery of the "Armory Fault" at the Bullet Zone at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The discovery of the... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Ranks 4th on the 2026 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

1911 Gold Ranks 4th on the 2026 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

1911 Gold Corporation (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FSE: 2KY) ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") as a 2026 Top 50 Company. 1911 Gold achieved a share price appreciation of 468% and market cap growth of... Keep Reading...
Goldgroup Named to TSXV List of Top 50 Performing Companies

Goldgroup Named to TSXV List of Top 50 Performing Companies

Ranking #10 With a Market Cap Growth of 2,711% and 875% Share Price GrowthGoldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GGA,OTC:GGAZF) (OTCQX: GGAZF) (FSE: 55G0) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been included in the 2026 TSX Venture 50TM list of top performing companies.TSX... Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Gold Advances Multi-Target Exploration at Tahami Project, Segovia

Quimbaya Gold Advances Multi-Target Exploration at Tahami Project, Segovia

~$12M in Treasury; Three Active Project Areas; Red Cloud EngagedQuimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") provides an update on its 2026 exploration program at the Tahami Project (24,724 ha) in Colombia's Segovia Gold District, adjacent to... Keep Reading...

Horizon Minerals
