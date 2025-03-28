GMV Minerals (TSXV:GMV)

GMV Minerals Announces Extension of Expiry Date for Warrants

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date for 10,009,864 of its outstanding unlisted common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). The Warrants, each of which is currently exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.22 per share, were originally issued by the Company as part of non-brokered unit private placement financing completed in June 2023. The Company will extend the expiry date of the Warrants to 4:30 pm PST on June 8, 2026, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Company currently has an aggregate of 10,049,284 Warrants issued and outstanding pertaining to the Private Placement, of which 10,009,864 are eligible for amendment, pursuant to the policies of the Exchange.

About GMV Minerals Inc.
GMV Minerals Inc. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing precious metal assets in Arizona. GMV, through its 100% owned subsidiary, has a 100% interest in a Mining Property Lease commonly referred to as the Mexican Hat Property, located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA. The project was initially explored by Placer Dome (USA) in the late 1980's to early 1990's. GMV is focused on developing the asset and realizing the full mineral potential of the property through near term gold production. The Company's NI 43-101 resource estimate (Inferred) is 36,733,000 tonnes grading 0.58 g/t gold at a 0.2 g/t cut-off, containing 688,000 ounces of gold.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

________________________________________
Ian Klassen, President

For further information please contact:
GMV Minerals Inc.
Ian Klassen
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: Klassen@gmvminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

