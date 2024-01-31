Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has successfully completed drilling and casing of the farm-out well located at 9-35-3-9W3 (" Test Well Area #1 "). NAH was responsible for 100% of the drilling costs for Test Well Area #1. Going forward, any joint operations involving Test Well Area #1 will be shared by NAH and HEVI at an 80% and 20% ratio, respectively. NAH and HEVI plan to complete, test and evaluate Test Well Area #1 in the coming weeks to verify the presence of helium and assess commerciality of this potential helium discovery, and will keep investors updated on progress.
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report
Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Global or Company) is pleased to provide the following activities report for the quarter ending 31 December 2023.
Highlights
- Acquisition of extensive historical dataset at the 4,858km2 Technical Evaluation Agreement LXXXVI (TEA) offshore Peru oil and gas exploration block completed – includes more than 3,800km2 of 3D seismic
- Review of historical information identifies more than 20 potential leads within the TEA area
- Highly experienced oil and gas group with proven experience in frontier offshore oil and gas projects, Havoc Services Pty Ltd, appointed as advisors
- Transformational Board changes
Figure 1 – Tumbes Basin TEA area in northern Peru.
Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA) LXXXVI Offshore Oil and Gas Block (GLV 80% Working Interest)
During the December 2023 quarter, Global and US-based joint venture partner Jaguar Exploration Limited (Jaguar), obtained over 3,800km2 of historic 3D seismic data, more than 7,000 line kilometres of 2D seismic data as well as information from more than 50 oil and gas wells together with numerous technical reports related to the TEA area.
The 4,858km2 TEA incorporates almost all of the Peruvian offshore Tumbes Basin, in moderate water depths of between 100m and 1,500m. There are several oil and gas discoveries in the Tumbes Basin (Figure 2) with the majority of them hosted within the Miocene Zorritos Formation, with hydrocarbons sourced from the Oligo-Miocene Heath Formation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Global Oil & Gas Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Global Oil & Gas Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Global Oil & Gas
Overview
Global Oil & Gas (ASX:GLV) is an Australia-based oil and gas exploration company focused on developing its recently acquired Tea LXXXVI oil and gas block in Peru, located in the Tumbes-Progreso basin and near the prolific Talara basin. The project’s hydrocarbon exploration potential leverages Peru’s long history as an oil and gas producer, which dates back to the late 19th century when the country drilled its first well more than 150 years ago.
Oil and gas production in Peru is led by the Peruvian National Agency of Hydrocarbons (Perupetro). The country is resource-rich, with over 421 million barrels (MMbbl) of proven and probable reserves located in the 18 sedimentary basins.
Hydrocarbon fields, both on and offshore, in the Tumbes-Progreso and Talara basins currently contribute over 1.4 billion barrels of domestic oil production and 1.7 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of natural gas production. The Talara basin itself has cumulatively produced more than 1.6 billion barrels of oil and is surrounded by multiple historic and currently producing oil and gas fields.
GLV’s Tea LXXXVI project is the result of a technical evaluation agreement (TEA) with the Peruvian National Agency of Hydrocarbons (Perupetro), which provides GLV and its partner, US-based oil and gas exploration company Jaguar Exploration, the exclusive right for greenfield exploration activities over the TEA area. GLV holds an 80-percent interest in the asset with the remaining 20 percent held by Jaguar.
The project comprises a 4,858-square-kilometer oil and gas block in proven offshore hydrocarbon-bearing basins in Peru, including the prolific Talara basin. Offshore, Peru remains dramatically underexplored and has immense potential for hydrocarbon plays.
The TEA LXXXVI project entitles GLV to a two-year assessment of the block with the option to extend it for one extra year. This requires no minimum spending commitments from GLV. As such, GLV can focus on high-impact, low-cost exploration activities for the next 12 to 18 months, which includes desktop studies, and reprocessing of old 3D seismic data, among other activities. This is beneficial for GLV as it provides the company with an inexpensive and exclusive two-year option to convert all or part of the TEA LXXXVI area into a licence contract. In addition, news flow from low-cost exploration activities should keep investors excited about the company’s future.
Considering the block's potential, GLV has appointed a world-class technical team with more than 200 years of collective experience to develop the TEA LXXXVI asset. Several of the newly appointed team members have previously worked on the area covered by GLV, which should help in fast-tracking the development of the block. The team comprises proven oil finders with collective discoveries of more than 480 million barrels of oil equivalent of 2P reserves and more than 400 million barrels of oil equivalent in contingent resources in Peru and Colombia.
The experience of working in the TEA LXXXVI property and surrounding fields will be vital for GLV to expedite the understanding and evaluation of the asset.
Company Highlights
- Global Oil & Gas Ltd. is an Australia-based oil & gas exploration company focused on developing its recently acquired oil and gas block in Peru, TEA LXXXVI
- The TEA LXXXVI project comprises a 4,858 square-kilometer oil & gas block in proven hydrocarbon-bearing basins offshore including the prolific Talara basin (1.6 billion barrels produced, so far). GLV holds an 80 percent interest in the asset with the remaining 20 percent held by US-based oil & gas exploration company, Jaguar Exploration.
- The block is in proximity to multiple historic and current producing oil & gas fields. This includes the Corvina oil field, producing 4,000 barrels of oil per day, and the Alto-Pena Negra oil field which is currently producing around 3,000 barrels of oil per day, along with a total historical production of more than 143 million barrels of oil. This increases confidence regarding the hydrocarbon exploration potential of TEA LXXXVI.
- The company is undertaking a detailed work program on the project, including 3D seismic data processing, and geological and geophysical studies. This should help GLV generate certified prospective resources along with three to four drill-ready targets over the next 12-18 months.
- A world-class technical team with more than 200 years of collective experience was appointed by GLV to develop and advance the TEA LXXXVI offshore block.
- The company's other projects include the Georgina Basin project (EP-127) and the Sasanof Prospect (WA-519-P).
- EP-127 is located in the Southern Georgina Basin in the Northern Territory. The Basin covers more than 100,000 square kilometers in the Northern Territory and the western part of Queensland. This basin is one of the most prospective onshore basins in Australia with potential for both very large conventional and unconventional oil and gas deposits.
- The Sasanof Prospect is located in permit WA-519-P, where GLV holds a 25 percent interest. The Sasanof Prospect covers an area of up to 400 square kilometers and is estimated to contain a 2C prospective resource of 7.2 trillion cubic feet of gas and 176 million barrels of condensate.
Key Project
TEA LXXXVI Project
This oil and gas block is located on the northwest coast of Peru in the Tumbes-Progreso basin, in water depths that range from 100 meters to 1,500 meters. The project spans 4,858 square kilometers and is surrounded by historical and current producing oil and gas fields. The block includes the Corvina oil field which generated past production rates of up to 4,000 barrels of light oil per day. In the south is the Talara basin, which is one of the most productive basins in Peru having produced more than 1.6 billion barrels of oil. To the southeast is the Alto-Pena Negra oil field, one of Peru’s most productive fields, currently producing around 3,000 barrels of oil per day and with a total historical production of more than 143 million barrels of oil.
The project benefits from the presence of excellent infrastructure, including a refinery that is only 70 kilometers away. The block has seen exploration in the past, specifically in the early 1970s, when three exploration wells were drilled, all showing the presence of oil. In addition, historical data from 2D seismic surveys and more than 3,800 square kilometers of 3D seismic surveys are available for processing. The rarity of finding a large, undrilled area in a proven hydrocarbon basin system with completed 3D surveys is noteworthy.
The historical discoveries were mostly located in shallow waters and could prove to be an easy target for GLV. In addition, there is a high likelihood of further discoveries in deeper waters (400 meters to 800 meters). Utilizing historical seismic data, GLV along with its partner Jaguar have identified prospects and leads in the block that can be classified as prospective resources. Of particular interest are two main prospects – Bonito and Tiburon.
The company has planned extensive work over the next 12 to 24 months. The first 12 months will focus on reprocessing 1,000 square kilometers of 3D seismic data and carrying out amplitude versus offset (AVO) studies. The following 12 months will then focus on geological and geophysical studies including 3D seismic interpretation and structural analysis. By the end of two years, GLV aims to generate certified prospective resources along with three to four drill-ready targets. In addition, GLV is looking for a farming partner to cover the cost of drilling. The block has a billion-barrel potential according to Perupetro.
TEA’s 2-Year Work Commitment
Management Team
Matt Ireland - Non-executive Chairman
Matt Ireland, a partner at Steinepreis Paganin, is a highly experienced corporate and commercial lawyer with extensive experience in corporate governance and compliance matters as well as in mining and oil & gas transactions including joint venture agreements, M&A transactions, capital raisings and asset acquisitions/disposals. Ireland graduated from Murdoch University with a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Commerce in 2002 and was admitted to the Supreme Court of New South Wales in 2003 and the Supreme Court of Western Australia in 2004.
Scott Macmillan - Non-executive Director
Scott Macmillan is the managing director and founder of Invictus Energy Limited (ASX:IVZ) which, since listing on the ASX in 2018, has seen Invictus grow substantially in value from a microcap frontier explorer to an emerging oil and gas developer. Invictus Energy is an oil and gas company opening one of the last untested large fronter rift basins in onshore Africa. Macmillan is a reservoir engineer with more than 15 years of experience in oil and gas exploration, field development planning, reserves and resources assessment, reservoir simulation, commercial valuations and business development. Before founding Invictus, Macmillan worked as a senior reservoir engineer at Woodside Energy and AWE, during which time he participated in large offshore oil and gas field operations and the development of the Waitsia Gas Field.
Troy Hayden – Non-executive Director
Troy Hayden has more than 25 years of experience in the upstream oil and gas industry. He has worked on numerous oil and gas asset acquisitions, divestments, and M&A transactions. He is currently the business development manager at Transborder Energy, a small-scale Floating LNG company. He was the CEO at ASX-listed Tap Oil for six years and worked at Woodside Petroleum for 12 years, where he held a number of senior leadership positions. He has consulted with several resource companies, working with First Quantum Minerals (acting CFO), QR National (group treasurer) and Western Gas.
Anna Mackintosh – Company Secretary
Anna Mackintosh has over 26 years of commercial experience, including 11 years with BHP and 10 years with AFSL holder Kirke Securities as compliance manager, finance manager and responsible executive. In addition to GLV, she also serves as company secretary of TAO Commodities (ASX:TAO), Marquee Resources (ASX:MQR), and XS Resources.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023
Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Daydream-2 well successfully drilled on time and under budget
- Gas flowed from a permeable zone provided unexpected upside
- Daydream-2 now proceeding to stimulation and flow testing stages
- Nomgon pilot continues to make steady progress
- $1.8 million received from Origin Energy under Information Sharing Agreement
- Strong “net” cash position of $16 million fully funds work programs for the year
MANGAGING DIRECTOR’S REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR THE QUARTER
During the last quarter Elixir drilled the highest impact well in the Company’s history: Daydream-2:
Daydream-2 Flare
The results from this well greatly exceeded our pre-drill expectations on multiple fronts:
- The well was drilled safely, on time and under budget, to a depth of 4,300 metres. Elixir understands this is the deepest well drilled in Queensland for a decade and this achievement is a great credit to our internal team and suite of contractors
- The target gas-bearing Permian section was logged with a gross 607 metres. This section will be the subject of a multiple interval stimulation and flow testing program in the first half of 2024.
- An initial net pay figure in the gas-bearing sandstones in the was logged at 154 metres. This figure is subject to further ongoing analysis.
- An additional 65 metres of gassy coals were logged. Elixir’s plans for the next 6 months include the stimulation and flow testing of these coals, which if successful should add material new contingent resources.
- An unexpected permeable zone was intersected – which free-flowed gas to surface without stimulation from a depth of 4,200 metres.
- Strong over-pressures were encountered – which is a key factor to support strong flow rates, ultimate recoveries per well – and hence development economics.
Work is now well underway in analysing and integrating the extensive data gathered to optimize the imminent stimulation and flow testing program.
Laboratory work on various cuttings obtained from sandstone and coal intervals is due to be finalized and reported on shortly.
Extensive samples collected by Daydream-2 mudlogging unit are now under lab analysis
Multiple stakeholder engagement and securing the support of local communities for the areas in which we operate is a key priority for Eliixr. In that light, Elixir’s Board was pleased to meet with representatives of the Mandandanji people and execute an enduring Cultural Heritage Management Agreement (CHMA) This provides a framework under which future work in the broader Grandis Project can be managed effectively from all parties point of view.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
BPH Energy (ASX:BPH) is pleased to present December 2023 Quarter (“Quarter”) Operations Report.
Clean Hydrogen Technologies
On 2 August 2022 BPH announced that, following its shareholders’ meeting on 21 June 2022 at which shareholders voted unanimously to approve an investment in hydrogen technology company Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation (“Clean Hydrogen” or “Vendor” or “Borrower”), BPH and its investee Advent Energy Ltd (“Advent” or “Lender”), together the “Purchasers”, settled for the acquisition of a 10% interest in Clean Hydrogen for US$1,000,000 (“Cash Consideration”) (8% BPH and 2 % Advent.
The Purchasers had a first right of refusal to invest further in Clean Hydrogen to a maximum of a further US$1,000,000 for an additional 10% interest. The Purchasers loaned a further US$950,000 (“Additional Cash Consideration”) under this agreement and the Purchasers and Clean Hydrogen will execute a Loan Conversion Agreement which will enable the conversion of the US$950,000 loan into the relevant Subscription Shares Tranche 2, representing the Purchasers further 9.5% interest in Clean Hydrogen. BPH now has an interest of 15.6% and Advent has an interest of 3.9% interest in Clean Hydrogen. Clean Hydrogen will issue 760 share options to BPH and 190 share options to Advent, with an exercise price of USD$3,000 each, exercisable immediately, with the option to convert into shares in Clean Hydrogen expiring ten years from the date of issue.
The parties acknowledge and agree that the Cash Consideration and Additional Cash Consideration shall be used by Clean Hydrogen to design, build, produce and test a reactor that can produce a minimum of 3.2kgs and as high as 15kgs of hydrogen per hour and to submit at least 2 new patents in an agreed geography, relevant to the production of hydrogen from proprietary technology.
Clean Hydrogen has developed and tested its processing capabilities which have successfully produced hydrogen, with no CO2 emissions, achieving on average above 90% cracking efficiency. Cracking efficiency refers to the percentage of hydrocarbons broken into solid carbon and hydrogen per hour. This high level of cracking efficiency has been consistently achieved across proof-of-concept tests undertaken by Clean Hydrogen in 2022 and 2023.
Clean Hydrogen have tested the performance of a number of catalysts in the period between April 2022 and September 2022 and have determined that several of the catalysts have given methane cracking conversion rate (efficiency) more than 90%, for several hours. To achieve these results, Clean Hydrogen currently uses methane as its feedstock however, in the future, plans to use natural gas as its feedstock through the pyrolysis method (explained further below).
Clean Hydrogen’s development activities and testing have shown that, by pyrolysis processing (not burning) methane gas using its catalyst in a modified fluidised bed reactor, it can produce hydrogen with no CO2 emissions. This is referred to as Turquoise Hydrogen, which is hydrogen that is produced using a process called pyrolysis, where the feedstock is natural gas (specifically the hydrocarbons such as acetylene, methane, butane, propane, and others). Pyrolysis is defined as the method of heating solids, liquids, or gases in the absence of oxygen1. The pyrolysis process is not new and has been used by the oil industry for many years. What is new, is Clean Hydrogen’s success in the efficiency of its cracking the methane into Turquoise Hydrogen with non-CO2 emissions and the quality of the carbon black produced, being majority Carbon Nano-Tubes (CNTs), which are highly conductive and used in battery manufacturing.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from BPH Energy Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Helium Evolution Announces Most Recent Farmout Well Encounters Helium - Completion and Testing Proceeding
Stay Connected to Helium Evolution
Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website , which includes an updated corporate presentation , and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned ‘deep-dive' research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition to recent media articles , HEVI maintains a profile on the Investing News Network platform, where further information, editorial pieces and industry reviews are available.
About Helium Evolution Incorporated
Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.
For further information, please contact:
| Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO
| Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https:// www.heliumevolution.ca/
|Cindy Gray, Investor Relations
|heviinfo@5qir.com | 1-403-705-5076
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the Company becoming a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium, future updates on exploration and development activities, timeline of the completion, testing and evaluation stage for Test Well Area #1 and the success thereof, presence of helium and commerciality of the potential discovery at Test Well Area #1 and, the Company's beliefs regarding growth of the global helium market and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: NAH may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the Company or NAH may abandon or defer plans for the completion, testing and evaluation of Test Well Area #1; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses and the Company's working capital position; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.
When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Tumbes Basin TEA Technical Update
Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Global or Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Tumbes Basin Technical Evaluation Agreement (“TEA”) offshore Peru (Figure 1). In August 2023, the Company executed TEA LXXXVI with PeruPetro, the Government department responsible for the administration and promotion of oil and gas exploration in Peru. The 4,858km2 TEA incorporates almost all of the offshore Tumbes Basin, in moderate water depths of between 100m and 1,500m. The block is surrounded by, and includes, multiple historic and currently producing oil and gas fields.
Highlights
- Identification and interpretation of historical data has identified more than 20 potential leads in the TEA area.
- Work programme commenced to develop, rank and ‘high-grade’ these leads and define new prospective features.
- The next milestone will be to select areas for 3D seismic reprocessing with a view to the deployment of new Quantitative Interpretation and Artificial Intelligence based interpretation methodologies.
Figure 1 – Tumbes Basin TEA area in northern Peru.
The Company has now collected and curated a significant quantity of geophysical and geological data over the TEA and the wider Tumbes Basin and interpretation work is underway.
Figure 2 - TEA geophysical data
There are several oil and gas discoveries in the Tumbes Basin itself, with the southerly adjacent Talara Basin representing the most prolific offshore hydrocarbon basin in Peru. The majority of existing discoveries and prospective targets in the Tumbes Basin are within the Miocene Zorritos Formation, with hydrocarbons sourced from the Oligo-Miocene Heath Formation (Figure 3).
Figure 3 – Tumbes Basin stratigraphy. Primary reservoir objectives are in the Miocene Zorritos Formation with secondary objectives in the Miocene Tumbes Formation and Pliocene Mal Pelo Formation. The primary source rock is the Oligo-Miocene Heath Formation with secondary potential in the Miocene Cardalitos Formation where it is buried deep enough to reach maturity.
The Tumbes Basin has a complex geological history related to the Pacific Plate colliding with, and being subducted beneath, the South American Plate. The basin is heavily faulted (Figure 4) creating a multitude of structural trapping styles.
Despite the presence of several discoveries within and adjacent to the TEA area, only one well, Marina- 1, has been drilled to test an exploration prospect informed by 3D seismic data. Marina-1 was drilled in 2020 and encountered some hydrocarbon shows in shallow Pliocene reservoirs, however the anticipated reservoirs in the Tumbes Formation were not well developed. The well did not reach the Zorritos Formation which is the primary reservoir target in the basin.
Marina-1 was a commitment well drilled in the early period of the COVID pandemic when oil prices had dropped significantly due to global uncertainty.
The results of the Marina-1 are to be reviewed in detail and will be of value in determining where the Tumbes reservoir might be better developed. There are over 3,800 km2 of 3D seismic data within the TEA area and, as noted above, Marina-1 is the only exploration well to have been drilled since these data were acquired.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Global Oil & Gas Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
ASX Oil and Gas Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024
In 2024, the global oil and gas markets are expected to see volatility in prices amidst ongoing geopolitical conflicts and economic uncertainty.
Thanks to factors including Saudi Arabia's voluntary production cuts and a drop in U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, Brent crude oil prices rose to an average of US$94 per barrel in September. However, the US Energy Information Administration reported that concerns over global oil demand growth and rising global inventories pushed prices down to US$78 per barrel in December.
While oil prices surged in the first three quarters of 2023, global natural gas prices decreased. This shift was particularly evident in mature markets, such as Asia Pacific, Europe and North America, which experienced a decline in gas demand and sought alternatives like renewables and improved energy efficiency.
Looking forward to 2024, oil prices are expected to continue to rise, while natural gas demand is projected to remain slow.
With compelling reasons to enter the oil and gas sector, what's the best way for Australian investors to get exposure? The biggest ASX-listed oil and gas stocks by market cap are one place to start. Data for the list below was obtained on January 9, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener. All market cap and share price data was accurate at that time.
1. Woodside Energy Group
Market cap: AU$59.234 billion; current stock price: AU$31.10
As the biggest ASX oil and gas stock by market cap, Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS) leads the country in natural gas production and is considered a pioneer in Australia’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry.
In June 2022, Woodside Petroleum merged with BHP's (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) oil and gas business to form Woodside Energy Group. The new company's natural gas production accounts for 5 percent of global LNG supply. With its newly expanded portfolio, Woodside saw a record H1 net profit after tax of US$1.74 billion in the first half of 2023. In the third quarter, the company achieved first production at Shenzi North in the US Gulf of Mexico, ahead of its 2024 target, and is on track to achieve first production at the Sangomar project in Senegal in mid-2024.
2. Santos
Market cap: AU$24.595 billion; current stock price: AU$7.57
Australian energy company Santos (ASX:STO) is the country’s second biggest oil and gas producer. The ASX-listed firm supplies its products to markets located across Australia and Asia.
In its third quarter 2023 report, Santos highlighted robust performance with significant free cash flow of US$470 million and an underlying profit of US$1.6 billion to date.
Santos has partnered with SK E&S and others to develop carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in Australia. “Just as Australia has been a reliable energy producer for Asian economies for more than half a century, there is an enormous opportunity for Australia to be at the forefront of helping them decarbonise using our natural competitive advantage in carbon storage resources and knowhow,” said Santos CEO and Managing Director Kevin Gallagher.
3. Viva Energy Group
Market cap: AU$5.315 billion; current stock price: AU$3.49
Viva Energy Group (ASX:VEA), based in Melbourne, owns the Geelong oil refinery and distributes Shell-branded (LSE:SHEL,NYSE:SHEL) fuels throughout Australia. Viva Energy oversees a vast network of over 1,300 Shell and Liberty service stations nationwide.
In its 2023 half-year report, Viva Energy reported a year-over-year increase in fuel sales of 11 percent for the period, as well as an increase in EBITDA of 40 percent, reaching AU$362 million. In the third quarter, the company saw its fuel sales increase year-over-year by 4.7 percent.
4. Beach Energy
Market cap: AU$3.634 billion; current stock price: AU$1.59
Oil and gas exploration and production company Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) has a diverse portfolio, with onshore and offshore oil and gas production in five basins across Australia and New Zealand.
Beach Energy doubled the production capacity of Otway gas plant in 2022 to 180 terajoules per day with the connection of two new wells
In May 2023, the company announced the connection of two new wells, meaning that four of the six wells that were initially drilled in 2022 are now connected and delivering gas. Additionally last year, the company made gas discoveries at both Tarantula Deep 1 and Trigg Northwest 1, as part of its ongoing Perth Basin gas exploration campaign.
In its fiscal year 2023, Beach Energy reported AU$1.62 billion in sales revenue. However, in its fiscal year 2024 first quarter the company disclosed a 12 percent decrease in revenue to AU$397 million on lower production and lower gas prices. Production for Q1 was down 10 percent quarter-on-quarter on lower Otway Basin customer nominations.
5. Karoon Energy
Market cap: AU$1.627 billion; current stock price: AU$2
Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR) is focused on continued company growth through a broad pipeline of exploration and development projects in Brazil, including its producing Baúna and Piracaba oil fields.
In its 2023 annual report, Karoon outlined production of 7.04 million barrels, up 52 percent from the previous year. This resulted in sales revenue of AU$566.5 million, representing an increase of 47 percent year-over-year.
In December, Karoon completed its acquisition of interests in the US Gulf of Mexico from LLOG, which include a 30 percent working interest in the Who Dat and Dome Patrol oil and gas fields and associated infrastructure, a nearly 16 percent working interest in the Abilene field and varying interests in adjacent exploration acreage.
FAQs for oil and gas investing
What is crude oil?
Crude oil is a mixture of hydrocarbons in liquid form that is found in natural underground reservoirs in the Earth's crust. This petroleum liquid is refined to produce a variety of energy and industrial products, including asphalt, diesel and jet fuels, gasoline, heating oils, lubricants and propane.
Does Australia have oil?
Geoscience Australia states that the country hosts about 0.3 percent of global oil reserves.
“Most of Australia's known remaining oil resources are condensate and liquefied petroleum gas associated with giant offshore gas fields in the Browse, Carnarvon and Bonaparte basins,” according to the government agency.
Where does Australia get its oil?
Australia’s domestic oil production does not cover its oil consumption; for that reason, the country receives oil imports from Singapore, South Korea, China, Malaysia and India.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Daydream-2 Update
Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the next stages of its Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Very positive log results for recently discovered deep permeable zone
- Extent of this new play could be significant
- Stimulation and testing phase due to commence imminently
The discovery of the presence of porous and permeable sandstone reservoirs at 4,200 metres in the Daydream-2 well - which produced gas to surface - has great significance for Elixir’s Grandis Project
- and for the greater Taroom Trough. Daydream-2 was drilled to a total depth of 4,300 metres, which Elixir understands to be the deepest well in Queensland in over a decade.
During the drilling of Daydream-2 in December 2023, the well intersected a sandstone interval with significantly better than prognosed reservoir properties. Porosity of greater than 10% was logged, which is generally unusual for this depth onshore, other than in certain locations such as the Permian section of the Perth Basin.
The petrophysical log analysis and the recovery of gas indicates that there are three sandstone reservoirs in this section that are gas saturated. The gross thickness of these sands extends over ~12 metres.
Daydream-2 Petrophysical Logs over the Lower Lorelle Sandstone
The log character of the zone reveals significant information about the sands, namely:
1. The sands have sharp bases and are generally fine upwards, indicating they were deposited in a channelised fluvial depositional setting.
2. A good “resistivity profile” is noted between the shallowest and deepest readings. This is considered a good indicator of permeable rock and is particularly evident in Sand 1.
3. The yellow highlighted cross-over of the neutron and density logs is generally an indicator of gas producing reservoir sandstone in the Cooper and Bowen Basins.
Stratigraphic correlations show a similarity with the Lower Lorelle Sandstone identified in the well reports from the Dunk-1 well drilled by BG Group around a decade ago – located in PCA 305 (Shell – 100%) some 26 kilometres away – see map below.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Global Oil & Gas Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.