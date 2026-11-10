Global Citizen and Circle Partner to Expand Economic Opportunity Across Africa Through Digital Financial Innovation

Multi-year partnership will introduce USDC payments into Move Afrika, build financial skills among local businesses and creators, and explore new ways to mobilize funding and reward civic action.

Global Citizen, the world's largest movement to end extreme poverty, and Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL), one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies and the issuer of USDC through its regulated entities, announced a multi-year partnership to expand economic opportunity across Africa through digital financial innovation, beginning with Global Citizen and pgLang's Move Afrika initiative.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261110617783/en/

The partnership brings together two missions: Circle's work to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value, and Global Citizen's work to end extreme poverty. Making value easier to move can expand economic opportunity and strengthen the communities Global Citizen serves.

Move Afrika is Global Citizen and pgLang's pan-African touring initiative designed to address the world's inequities by creating job and entrepreneurship opportunities for the continent's emerging generations through an annual series of live music events. Behind every Move Afrika concert are local businesses, suppliers, creators and production professionals whose work powers Africa's growing live entertainment industry, and through the partnership, Global Citizen and Circle will introduce USDC as a new payment option for participating vendors. Beginning in Rwanda in 2027, the initiative will expand access to digital payments, helping businesses get paid faster, reduce transaction costs and participate more easily in international commerce.

Beyond payments, the partnership will invest in building financial skills and capabilities across Africa's creative economy. Through the Move Afrika Production Alliance, Circle will support practical financial education, technical training and hands-on guidance to help local entrepreneurs and production professionals manage digital payments securely and develop skills that support their businesses long after the concert ends.

"Global Citizen brings people together around real change, and Move Afrika is a great example of that mission in action," said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle . "We're excited to help the local businesses and vendors behind these concerts reach the global economy more easily and eager to explore how digital dollars can get funding to great charitable organizations faster, and make it easier for people to take part in the causes they care about."

Since its launch, Move Afrika has brought artists including Kendrick Lamar, John Legend and Doja Cat to stages across Rwanda, Nigeria and South Africa, with a focus on bringing world-class live entertainment to African audiences, and building the local businesses, workforce and infrastructure needed to sustain a thriving live entertainment industry across the continent.

Beyond Move Afrika , the partnership will explore how digital financial innovation can support charitable funding and encourage civic participation. This includes exploring how Global Citizen's community engagement and rewards program, which recognizes people for taking action, could be brought onchain. Through the new Global Citizen & Circle Impact Champions Award , Circle will also provide USDC funding to qualified charitable organizations supported by artists, athletes and cultural leaders.

"Behind every Move Afrika concert are hundreds of people and businesses making it happen. We want to ensure the opportunities created by these events extend well beyond the stage. Our partnership with Circle is about helping local businesses get paid at the speed of the show, while building the financial skills and capabilities they need to grow long after the tour moves on," said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen.

For more information about Move Afrika visit moveafrika.org .

About Circle
Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through programmable blockchain infrastructure, digital assets and payment applications. Circle's platform includes the world's largest stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation.

About Global Citizen
Global Citizen is the world's largest movement to end extreme poverty. Powered by a worldwide community of everyday advocates raising their voices and taking action, the movement is amplified by campaigns and events that convene leaders in music, entertainment, public policy, media, philanthropy and the private sector. Since the movement began, more than $50 billion in commitments announced on Global Citizen platforms has been deployed, impacting 1.3 billion lives. Established in Australia in 2008, Global Citizen operates in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Brazil, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, the UAE, and across Asia. Join the movement at globalcitizen.org , download the Global Citizen app , and follow Global Citizen on TikTok , Instagram , YouTube , Facebook , X and LinkedIn .

Press Kit: Click here to download artwork and assets

Press Contact:
media@globalcitizen.org

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

crclnyse:crclblockchain investing
CRCL
The Conversation (0)
Corcel Outlines Phase 2 Drill Program at the Yuma King Critical Minerals Project, Arizona

Corcel Outlines Phase 2 Drill Program at the Yuma King Critical Minerals Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce plans for its upcoming Phase 2 drill program at its Yuma King Project (the "Project"), in west-central Arizona. Yuma King is considered prospective for high-grade copper-silver-gold... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") issuing 26,765,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of... Keep Reading...
Corcel Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 31, 2026, in response to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the gross proceeds of its previously announced... Keep Reading...
Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering").Each Unit will consist... Keep Reading...
Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce the final assay results from the recently completed Phase I drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona. The initial campaign... Keep Reading...
Magnifying glass focuses on gold Bitcoin coin on dark wooden surface.

Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin Touches August Low Amid NVIDIA Probe

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (November 9) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Downward red arrow overlays stock market graphs and numeric data, with part of a digital globe visible.

Crypto Market Update: Midterm Rally Fades After Tech Stocks Plummet

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (November 6) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateDon't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
Physical Uranium, xU3O8 and the Zuri-Invest Tracker: How The Structure Works

Physical Uranium, xU3O8 and the Zuri-Invest Tracker: How The Structure Works

The Zuri-Invest Physical Uranium Tracker is designed to follow the value of physical U3O8. xU3O8 represents beneficial ownership of physical uranium held in regulated storage.

Trading physical uranium is not as straightforward as trading many other commodities.Physical uranium trades in a specialised and regulated market, usually in large lot sizes, with settlement processes that can take weeks. Its market structure also requires specialist custody and storage... Keep Reading...
Five white voting booths with American flag posters.

What a Democrat-Controlled Congress Could Mean for Crypto Investors

Americans are voting today (November 3) in midterm elections that will decide which party controls Congress, and crypto investors are watching closely.Republicans currently hold both the House and the Senate, but their House majority is narrow. A change in control of either chamber could affect... Keep Reading...
Canada flag and various crypto coins, including Bitcoin, Ether and XRP.

15 Canadian Crypto ETFs in 2026

While directly holding cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether is a popular option, investors looking for alternatives are clamoring for financial products such as crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs).Canada first launched Bitcoin and Ether ETFs in 2021. These Canadian Bitcoin and Ether ETFs... Keep Reading...
Vladimir Tikhomirov.

Tokenized Assets Need More Than Blockchain

Tokenizing real-world assets like stocks, funds or real estate expands global investor access, but turning an asset into a digital token does not automatically create a functioning market. In a recent discussion, Vladimir Tikhomirov, founder of Theorem, highlighted the critical infrastructure... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

Excalibur Engages Precision GeoSurveys for Airborne Geophysical Survey at Bellehelen

Premier American Uranium Completes US$5 Million Strategic Equity Investment by DISA Uranium; IsoEnergy Increases its Strategic Holding

Related News

silver investing

Silver Miners Post Q3 Profits Despite Slide From January Peak

precious metals investing

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

precious metals investing

Excalibur Engages Precision GeoSurveys for Airborne Geophysical Survey at Bellehelen

energy investing

Premier American Uranium Completes US$5 Million Strategic Equity Investment by DISA Uranium; IsoEnergy Increases its Strategic Holding

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

base metals investing

Finlay Drill Hole Ends in Higher Grade Gold and Copper Mineralization on the PIL Property

precious metals investing

Massan grade control drilling commenced