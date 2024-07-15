At-The-Market Raise

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

New High-Grade 35% Copper and 10g/t Gold Rock Chips at Ti-Tree

Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Provides Exploration Update on Geophysical Programs at Russell South, Tabbernor, and Smart Lake Projects

HMW Project Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Augustus Minerals

AUG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Galan Lithium

At-The-Market Raise

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has utilised its At-the-Market Subscription Agreement (“ATM”) with Acuity Capital (see announcements on 12 April 2024 and 14 May 2024) to raise $1,100,000 (inclusive of costs) by agreeing to issue 7,050,000 fully paid ordinary GLN.ASX shares to Acuity Capital at an issue price of $0.156 per share.

The 7,050,000 Galan shares will be issued out of the Company’s LR7.1A capacity. The issue price of $0.156 represents a discount of 8.8% to the 15-day VWAP of $0.171 to Friday 12 July 2024 (inclusive).

The funds raised will be put towards the further development of its Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project in Argentina and working capital.

In addition, Galan is pleased to advise that in accordance with Resolution 10 at its General Meeting held on Friday 12 July 2024 it has placed an additional 7,950,000 fully paid ordinary shares to Acuity Capital to top up the shares held as security against the ATM. The shares were issued for nil cash consideration and bring the total number of shares held as security held by Acuity Capital to 15,000,000 (“Collateral Shares”).

Galan has to date utilised the ATM to raise a total of $3,350,000 (see announcement dates above). The remaining standby equity capital available under the ATM is $11,650,000 and the ATM expiry date is 31 January 2029.

Please note there is no requirement on Galan to utilise the ATM and there were no fees or costs associated with the increase in Collateral Shares. The Company may at any time cancel the ATM, including buying back and cancelling the Collateral Shares for nil cash consideration (subject to shareholder approval).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium explorationlithium stocksasx:glnlithium investingLithium Investing
GLN:AU
Galan Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Galan Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Premier1 Lithium

Strategic Project Review Commenced: Gold and Copper Potential

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s activities including a recently commenced strategic review of all exploration assets. The strategic review follows the recent refresh of the board and management including new Managing Director, Chair and Exploration Manager, as well as the relocation of all company functions to Perth.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium

Update on "Expressions of Interest" RFI Process

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, comments on the Chilean Government's announcement yesterday on the "Expressions of Interest" ("RFI"), which is part of the process towards award of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") required to develop lithium projects in the country. As previously announced on the 17th June 2024, the Company submitted RFIs for the advanced Laguna Verde and Viento Andino projects and three others in Joint Ventures ("JV") and, as per yesterday's update, now expects to hear back by the end of August 2024. CTL believes it is well positioned to meet the criteria set out by the Government as evidenced by CTL's advancement in Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") and the existing alliance with the local communities to co-develop the Company's lithium projects.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

IOCG and Epithermal Mineralisation Discovered in Maiden Field Program at Great Bear Lake

Canadian Government grants received to further exploration

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that widespread, IOCG-U polymetallic, mineralisation has been visually observed1 during the first week of its maiden fieldwork program at its Great Bear Lake U-Cu-Au-Ag Project in northern Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX:JLL) (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to share its Entitlement Offer Prospectus.
Keep reading...Show less
Lithium-ion batteries surrounding lithium's periodic table symbol.

5 Themes from Fastmarkets' 2024 Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Event

Demand for lithium is expected to grow in the next 10 years as electric vehicle proliferation continues and the energy storage sector expands.

While experts are optimistic about the market’s medium- and long-term fundamentals, the current market oversupply and weak EV sales have weighed on prices over the last year.

Although prices have remained subdued through 2023 into 2024, investor interest in the battery metal market has grown, which was evident at Fastmarkets’ 2024 Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials conference.

The four-day event saw record attendance, with more than 1,100 attendants and 150 speakers gathering in Las Vegas to learn more about the trajectory of the lithium industry and other key battery raw materials.

Keep reading...Show less
Charger Metals

Drilling Commences at Lake Johnston

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that RC drilling is underway at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project (“Lake Johnston”), in Western Australia. This work is being funded by Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (“RTX”) pursuant to RTX’s farm-in agreement with Charger in relation to the project.1

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Galan Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Galan Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Completion of $7.1M Placement and Priority Offer

Siren Signs Agreement for Sale of Reefton Project for A$20M

Share Purchase Plan Closure

Antilles Gold Entitlement Offer Closed

Related News

Agriculture Investing

Completion of $7.1M Placement and Priority Offer

Gold Investing

Siren Signs Agreement for Sale of Reefton Project for A$20M

Gold Investing

Share Purchase Plan Closure

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Entitlement Offer Closed

Rare Earth Investing

Investor Presentation - Proposed Earn-in to NeoRe SpA

Nickel Investing

Drilling Delivers 10.2m @ 2.3% CuEq, and DHEM Expands Further Potential in all Three Directions at Horden Lake

Gold Investing

Byron King: Will Gold Miners' Q2 Results Catch Wall Street's Attention?

×