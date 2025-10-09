Gilead Sciences to Release Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, October 30, 2025

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its third quarter 2025 financial results and guidance will be released on Thursday, October 30, 2025 after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day, Gilead's management will host a webcast to discuss the company's third quarter 2025 financial results and provide a business update.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
