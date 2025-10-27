Appoints global biopharma leader Paul Carter as Non-Executive Director to support next phase of strategic growth

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for high-burden central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Carter as Non-Executive Director, effective 27 October 2025.
Paul Carter is a highly accomplished global biopharmaceutical leader with nearly three decades of senior executive experience spanning commercial, operational, and strategic leadership roles. He has built and scaled businesses across Europe, North America, and Asia, combining deep operational expertise with a proven record of driving transformational growth and delivering long-term shareholder value.
Paul currently serves as Non-Executive Chair of Clinigen Group plc, a leading global pharmaceutical services and supply company supporting access to medicines in over 120 countries. He is also Chair of Memo Therapeutics AG, a Swiss-based private clinical-stage biotech developing novel antibody therapeutics, and Chair of Kyowa Kirin International plc, the European subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (TSE: 4151), a Japan-based global specialty pharmaceutical company. In addition, Paul serves as Non-Executive Director at Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, pioneering TCR-based immunotherapies for cancer.
He previously held senior global roles including Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD), where he oversaw international operations across 38 markets and delivered annual revenues exceeding US$30 billion.
His appointment strengthens the Solvonis Board as the Company continues to advance its differentiated CNS pipeline and execute its capital-efficient, licensing-first growth strategy across addiction, psychiatry, and neurology.
Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer of Solvonis, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Paul to the Solvonis Board. He brings an exceptional depth of global leadership experience and strategic insight from some of the world's most successful pharmaceutical organisations. His expertise in scaling innovative science into global commercial success will be invaluable as Solvonis advances its CNS pipeline and builds towards the next phase of sustainable growth."
Paul Carter added: "Solvonis is building an exciting and differentiated CNS biopharmaceutical platform with significant potential to deliver impact for patients and value for shareholders. I look forward to working with Anthony and the Board to help shape strategy, strengthen partnerships, and support the Company's continued evolution and growth."
Option Grant
Mr Carter has been granted 21 million share options under the Company's existing long term incentive plan ("LTIP"), exercisable over ordinary shares of £0.001 each in Solvonis Therapeutics Plc at an exercise price of £0.0034 per share. The options have a three-year life and vest in three equal tranches: one-third on grant date, one-third on the first anniversary of grant date, and one-third on the second anniversary of grant.
Enquiries:
Solvonis Therapeutics plc
Anthony Tennyson, CEO & Executive Director
anthony@solvonis.com
Singer Capital Markets (Broker)
Phil Davies
+44 (0) 20 7496 3000
About Solvonis Therapeutics plc
Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing novel small-molecule therapeutics for high-burden central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Headquartered in London and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, Solvonis is advancing a differentiated pipeline of repurposed and novel compounds across addiction, psychiatry, and neurology.
The Company's lead programmes address Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), with additional discovery work supporting expansion into broader CNS indications. Its lead asset, SVN-001, is currently in Phase 3 for severe AUD in the UK, while SVN-002 is preparing for a Phase 2b trial in the US targeting moderate-to-severe AUD. The preclinical PTSD programme (SVN-SDN-14) leverages novel serotonin-dopamine modulators designed to enhance pro-social behaviour and long-term outcomes.
In parallel, Solvonis is advancing proprietary CNS discovery programmes built on a dedicated compound library to identify new small-molecule modulators of key neurotransmitter systems. This platform enables efficient early-stage innovation and supports the Company's integrated approach to developing therapies across its three strategic pillars.
With a capital-efficient model, dual development strategy, and near-term partnering opportunities, Solvonis is positioned to deliver sustained value through innovation in CNS therapeutics.
solvonis.com | LinkedIn | X (Twitter)
Director/PDMR MAR disclosures
The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, gives further details.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Paul Carter
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Solvonis Therapeutics Plc
b)
LEI
2138005PH7OJRCRPUD88
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.001 each in Solvonis Therapeutics Plc
Identification code (ISIN) for Solvonis Therapeutics Plc ordinary shares: GB00BMD1Z199
b)
Nature of the transaction
Issue of Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIPs')
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information:
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
27 October 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, XLON
