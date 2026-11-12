Gilead Brings HIV Prevention to the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®

Ahorita Mismo! campaign encourages Latino communities to start conversations about HIV testing and prevention right now
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced a new collaboration with TelevisaUnivision and the 27th Latin GRAMMY Awards that will bring HIV prevention awareness into one of the most prominent cultural moments for Latino audiences.
The collaboration comes at a crucial time for Latino communities in the United States. In 2024, Hispanic/Latino people were 67% more likely than the U.S. population overall to be diagnosed with HIV, with a diagnosis rate of 18.9 per 100,000 compared with 11.3 per 100,000 overall.
Against this backdrop, Gilead's Ahorita Mismo! ("Right Now!") campaign—part of Gilead's Care for the Culture HIV Prevention platform—is designed to help turn awareness into conversation and action by making information about HIV testing and prevention more visible, accessible and culturally relevant. Through this collaboration, the campaign will come to life across the Latin GRAMMY Awards experience, TelevisaUnivision programming and social content, and local community events.
Key Highlights
- Gilead will integrate HIV prevention throughout the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® experience with red-carpet presence and celebrity interviews.
- The collaboration includes a segment on Univision's Despierta America® , the number 1 morning show for U.S. Hispanics, and a social-first docuseries featuring emerging Mexican artist/singer Santi Casas.
- Community events in Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas and Houston will bring the experience directly to local communities, connecting people with HIV prevention education and resources.
Together, these activations aim to increase the visibility and relevance of HIV prevention and normalize it within Latino communities.
"Music and culture have a unique power to connect us, spark conversation and make important health information feel more personal and relevant," said Ashley Gildea, Vice President, U.S. HIV Prevention, Gilead Sciences. "Through Ahorita Mismo and the Latin GRAMMY Awards, we can harness that connection to bring HIV prevention into everyday conversations and move closer to our broader ambition: a future where HIV prevention is a routine part of healthcare and everyone feels empowered to make prevention part of caring for their health."
The 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will take place Thursday, November 12, 2026, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central) on Univision, UNIMÁS, Galavisión and streaming on ViX.
About Care for the Culture
Gilead's Care for the Culture initiative is designed to make HIV prevention more visible, culturally relevant and integrated into everyday conversations within Black and Latino communities, while encouraging open dialogue about HIV testing and prevention options. Ahorita Mismo! is the initiative's campaign focused on reaching Latino communities.
About Gilead HIV
For more than 35 years, Gilead has been a leading innovator in the field of HIV, driving advances in treatment, prevention, and cure research. Gilead researchers have developed 14 HIV medications, including the first single-tablet regimen to treat HIV, the first antiretroviral for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to help reduce new HIV infections, and the first long-acting injectable HIV treatment medication administered twice-yearly. Our advances in medical research have helped transform HIV into a treatable, preventable, chronic condition for millions of people.
Gilead is committed to continued scientific innovation to provide solutions for the evolving needs of people affected by HIV around the world. Through partnerships, collaborations and charitable giving, the company also aims to improve education, expand access and address barriers to care, with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere. Gilead was recognized as one of the leading philanthropic funders of HIV-related programs in a report released by Funders Concerned About AIDS.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer, and inflammation. In 2025, Gilead announced a $32 billion investment to further strengthen its U.S. footprint to power the next era of discovery, job creation and public health preparedness, while continuing to invest globally to ensure patients everywhere benefit from its scientific innovation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, Calif. For additional information about the company, please visit www.gilead.com.
Gilead and the Gilead logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.
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