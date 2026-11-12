Gilead Brings HIV Prevention to the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®

Ahorita Mismo! campaign encourages Latino communities to start conversations about HIV testing and prevention right now

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced a new collaboration with TelevisaUnivision and the 27th Latin GRAMMY Awards that will bring HIV prevention awareness into one of the most prominent cultural moments for Latino audiences.

The collaboration comes at a crucial time for Latino communities in the United States. In 2024, Hispanic/Latino people were 67% more likely than the U.S. population overall to be diagnosed with HIV, with a diagnosis rate of 18.9 per 100,000 compared with 11.3 per 100,000 overall.

Against this backdrop, Gilead's Ahorita Mismo! ("Right Now!") campaign—part of Gilead's Care for the Culture HIV Prevention platform—is designed to help turn awareness into conversation and action by making information about HIV testing and prevention more visible, accessible and culturally relevant. Through this collaboration, the campaign will come to life across the Latin GRAMMY Awards experience, TelevisaUnivision programming and social content, and local community events.

Key Highlights

  • Gilead will integrate HIV prevention throughout the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® experience with red-carpet presence and celebrity interviews.
  • The collaboration includes a segment on Univision's Despierta America® , the number 1 morning show for U.S. Hispanics, and a social-first docuseries featuring emerging Mexican artist/singer Santi Casas.
  • Community events in Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas and Houston will bring the experience directly to local communities, connecting people with HIV prevention education and resources.

Together, these activations aim to increase the visibility and relevance of HIV prevention and normalize it within Latino communities.

"Music and culture have a unique power to connect us, spark conversation and make important health information feel more personal and relevant," said Ashley Gildea, Vice President, U.S. HIV Prevention, Gilead Sciences. "Through Ahorita Mismo and the Latin GRAMMY Awards, we can harness that connection to bring HIV prevention into everyday conversations and move closer to our broader ambition: a future where HIV prevention is a routine part of healthcare and everyone feels empowered to make prevention part of caring for their health."

The 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will take place Thursday, November 12, 2026, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central) on Univision, UNIMÁS, Galavisión and streaming on ViX.

About Care for the Culture

Gilead's Care for the Culture initiative is designed to make HIV prevention more visible, culturally relevant and integrated into everyday conversations within Black and Latino communities, while encouraging open dialogue about HIV testing and prevention options. Ahorita Mismo! is the initiative's campaign focused on reaching Latino communities.

About Gilead HIV

For more than 35 years, Gilead has been a leading innovator in the field of HIV, driving advances in treatment, prevention, and cure research. Gilead researchers have developed 14 HIV medications, including the first single-tablet regimen to treat HIV, the first antiretroviral for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to help reduce new HIV infections, and the first long-acting injectable HIV treatment medication administered twice-yearly. Our advances in medical research have helped transform HIV into a treatable, preventable, chronic condition for millions of people.

Gilead is committed to continued scientific innovation to provide solutions for the evolving needs of people affected by HIV around the world. Through partnerships, collaborations and charitable giving, the company also aims to improve education, expand access and address barriers to care, with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere. Gilead was recognized as one of the leading philanthropic funders of HIV-related programs in a report released by Funders Concerned About AIDS.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer, and inflammation. In 2025, Gilead announced a $32 billion investment to further strengthen its U.S. footprint to power the next era of discovery, job creation and public health preparedness, while continuing to invest globally to ensure patients everywhere benefit from its scientific innovation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, Calif. For additional information about the company, please visit www.gilead.com.

Gilead and the Gilead logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com, follow

Gilead on X (@GileadSciences) and LinkedIn, or contact Gilead Public Affairs.

CONTACTS:
Elizabeth.Baxter@gilead.com , Media
public_affairs@gilead.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

GILDnasdaq:gildpharmaceutical investing
GILD
The Conversation (0)
Appoints global biopharma leader Paul Carter as Non-Executive Director to support next phase of strategic growth

Appoints global biopharma leader Paul Carter as Non-Executive Director to support next phase of strategic growth

Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for high-burden central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Carter as Non-Executive Director, effective 27 October 2025.Paul Carter is a highly... Keep Reading...
CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Hepcludex® for Full Marketing Authorization for the Treatment of Hepatitis Delta Virus

CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Hepcludex® for Full Marketing Authorization for the Treatment of Hepatitis Delta Virus

-- If Granted by the European Commission, Hepcludex will Become the Only Approved Treatment for HDV in the EU -- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive... Keep Reading...
Gilead Remains Steadfast in Support for Hepatitis C Elimination Efforts

Gilead Remains Steadfast in Support for Hepatitis C Elimination Efforts

The recent national conversation on hepatitis C (HCV) is an encouraging step towards viral hepatitis elimination in the U.S. With its long history of leadership in viral hepatitis, Gilead continues to support efforts that focus on HCV elimination. Gilead is proud that its medicines have treated... Keep Reading...
Gilead Sciences Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Gilead Sciences Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Product Sales Excluding Veklury Increased 15% Year-Over-Year to $5.7 billion Biktarvy Sales Increased 24% Year-Over-Year to $2.7 billion Oncology Sales Increased 59% Year-Over-Year to $670 million Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today its results of operations for the first... Keep Reading...
Gilead Sciences Releases Inaugural ESG Impact Report

Gilead Sciences Releases Inaugural ESG Impact Report

Gilead Sciences recently released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report. This is an evolution of our traditional Year in Review, and uses the ESG framework to highlight the successes and achievements of the prior yearThough the report itself is new, our... Keep Reading...
Marvel Announces Final Shank3 Data: MB-204 Highly Effective at Reversing Autism Behaviours

Marvel Announces Final Shank3 Data: MB-204 Highly Effective at Reversing Autism Behaviours

Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL | OTCQB: MBCOF), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively the "Company" or "Marvel"), a drug discovery company developing novel therapeutics for autism spectrum disorder ("ASD") and related neurodevelopmental disorders, is... Keep Reading...
Marvel Biosciences

Marvel Biosciences

Keep Reading...
Medical professional's hand under a digital interface with a glowing cross and circuit design.

Eli Lilly Brings AI to Drug Delivery in METiS TechBio Deal

METiS TechBio (HKEX:7666) could collect up to US$1.1 billion in milestone payments from Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) under a new research pact to design lipid nanoparticles that carry medicines to specific tissues in the body.Lipid nanoparticles, or LNPs, carry therapeutic payloads to target... Keep Reading...
BriaCell and BriaPro to Present Four Posters at SITC 2026 Annual Meeting

BriaCell and BriaPro to Present Four Posters at SITC 2026 Annual Meeting

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXL) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, and its majority-owned subsidiary, BriaPro Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaPro"), today announced that four... Keep Reading...
Two people wearing lab coats shake hands in business agreement.

Telix Acquires Germany's ITM in US$1.65 Billion Deal

Melbourne-based Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) has agreed to acquire Germany’s ITM Isotope Technologies to secure commercial-scale radioisotope manufacturing and expand into neuroendocrine tumor treatments.The deal brings ITM’s global radioisotope production and distribution network spanning... Keep Reading...
Data Safety Monitoring Board Recommends Continuing BriaCell's Phase 3 Metastatic Breast Cancer Study

Data Safety Monitoring Board Recommends Continuing BriaCell's Phase 3 Metastatic Breast Cancer Study

Independent DSMB reports no safety concerns to date and recommends continuing BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT™ plus an immune checkpoint inhibitorSeventh consecutive positive DSMB recommendation reinforces the favorable safety and tolerability of BriaCell's novel immunotherapy... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Reports 8 Completed Drill Holes at Trapper North Aimed to Expand the MRE at the Radar Critical Minerals Project

Steadright Begins Exploration at Péribonka Ree-Niobium Carbonatite Target in Quebec's Niobium District

Red Metal Reports Mine Sampling at Farellon, Including 6.8% Copper on Level 7 and 6.05% Copper on Level 9

Standard Uranium Closes First Tranche of LIFE Offering

Related News

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports 8 Completed Drill Holes at Trapper North Aimed to Expand the MRE at the Radar Critical Minerals Project

base metals investing

Steadright Begins Exploration at Péribonka Ree-Niobium Carbonatite Target in Quebec's Niobium District

base metals investing

Red Metal Reports Mine Sampling at Farellon, Including 6.8% Copper on Level 7 and 6.05% Copper on Level 9

energy investing

Standard Uranium Closes First Tranche of LIFE Offering

base metals investing

Nuvau Intersects 76.23 g/t Au over 0.5 Metres

precious metals investing

Tinka Signs Agreement with Key Community at Ayawilca

base metals investing

Renforth Completes Additional Channel Sampling On Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit In Malartic, Quebec