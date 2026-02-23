Giant Mining Receives RESPEC Report Validating Technical Breakthrough and Drill Program Advancement for Majuba Hill Copper Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire)
-
Independent RESPEC report validates refined geological model and supports upcoming, fully funded drill program that is targeting copper-silver mineralization.
VANCOUVER, BC — TheNewswire - February 23, 2026 — Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5 | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.A | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.B.) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") announces the completion of an independent recommendations report prepared by RESPEC Company, LLC ("RESPEC") for the Company's flagship Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project ("Majuba Hill") in Pershing County, Nevada.
The report reviews the updated geological framework and provides a disciplined exploration roadmap that the Company believes represents an important step in evaluating Majuba Hill's longer-term potential as a domestic U.S. copper and silver asset.
This report in combination with the Company's technical team will guide the Company's Up to 10,000 Foot Drill program as announced Company's News Release (January 30th, 2026).
"The independent RESPEC report represents a transformational technical milestone for Giant Mining and significantly advances our understanding of the opportunity at Majuba Hill," said David Greenway, President & CEO of Giant Mining Corp. "With a refined geological model, secured funding, and a clearly defined drill strategy, we are now positioned to aggressively pursue discovery-driven exploration across this highly prospective system. The identification of key geological controls substantially enhances our ability to target high-priority zones with precision and confidence. Majuba Hill is emerging as a compelling U.S.-based copper-silver exploration opportunity at a time when domestic critical mineral security has never been more important. Nevada is the top-ranked mining jurisdiction in the United States, and we believe Majuba Hill has the scale, infrastructure, and geological foundation to support meaningful exploration success. Our team is energized and fully focused on executing our upcoming drill program and unlocking the broader potential of Majuba Hill as we work to create substantial long-term value for our shareholders, subject to continued exploration success."
Figure 1: Giant Mining Target Map at Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project
RESPEC Recommendations
The RESPEC report recommends that the Company focus on discovery-driven exploration. RESPEC identifies recognition of the tourmaline breccia pipe-hosted copper system as a significant technical advancement that materially improves the Company's ability to target higher-grade mineralization and assess future development possibilities.
Copper is a critical mineral fundamental to electrification, infrastructure, defense applications, and data-center growth within the United States. With long-term demand projected to outpace supply, the Company views Majuba Hill's location in Nevada, a top-ranked mining jurisdiction, as strategically relevant to America's future domestic copper and silver requirements, subject to continued exploration success.
The completion of the RESPEC technical recommendations represents an important milestone in Giant Mining's systematic advancement of Majuba Hill. With a refined geological model, secured exploration funding, and an upcoming drill program of up to 10,000 feet, the Company is positioned to execute the next phase of disciplined, data-driven exploration. Management believes these developments strengthen the technical foundation of the project and enhance its strategic relevance within the U.S. critical minerals landscape, subject to continued exploration success.
Key Findings and Strategic Implications
The RESPEC report highlights several factors that underpin the project's longer-term potential while reinforcing the need for continued exploration:
• Identification of tourmaline breccia pipes as a key control of copper mineralization, providing a refined exploration model
• Recognition that high-grade copper and silver mineralization may occur in discrete breccia zones that require careful geological targeting
• Recommendation to re-evaluate historical drilling, surface data, and geophysics within the context of the new deposit model prior to systematic drilling
• Acknowledgement that future development scenarios are contingent on discovering additional high-grade breccia bodies and defining their spatial distribution
• Confirmation that Nevada's mining jurisdiction, infrastructure, and regulatory environment are supportive of potential future development if exploration is successful
Figure 2: Majuba Hill External Target Areas Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project
RESPEC outlines conceptual scenarios under which continued exploration success could ultimately support either bulk-tonnage open pit or smaller-scale underground mining approaches. These scenarios are presented as exploration targets, not mineral resources or economic assessments, and remain subject to significant geological risk.
Alignment With U.S. Domestic Supply Objectives
While Majuba Hill remains at an exploration stage, the Company believes that advancing a disciplined, science-driven, staged-exploration program is the necessary first step in determining whether the project could, over time, contribute to domestic U.S. copper and silver supply. The RESPEC recommendations provide a technically sound framework for advancing the project responsibly while maintaining alignment with broader U.S. critical-mineral priorities.
Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:
|
Location:
|
Nevada, USA — a globally top-ranked mining jurisdiction, ranked #1 in the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies.
|
Project Size:
|
9,684 Acres
|
Infrastructure:
|
The Majuba Hill property is located 113 road kilometers (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 kilometers (156 miles) northeast of Reno. It is accessible via well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, followed by a 23-mile drive west. People, roads, power, and water are fundamental considerations for infrastructure, and Majuba Hill already benefits from a strong foundation in all these areas. This existing infrastructure provides a significant advantage, offering substantial cost savings compared to more remote projects.
|
History:
|
Historical Producer
|
Drilling:
|
Approximately 89,395 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $12.1 Million using current costs.
|
Mineralization:
|
The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu – Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects.
|
Expandability:
|
The IP survey, deep drilling, and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions.
|
Fully Financed:
|
The Company has secured funding for its next phase of drilling at Majuba Hill.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").
Restricted Stock Unit Issuance
The Company announces it has granted 9,650,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The RSUs are valid for a term of one year and under the terms of the Company's restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan").
About Giant Mining Corp.
Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill benefits from a mining-friendly regulatory environment and strong local infrastructure. While still an exploration-stage asset, the geological footprint and scale of mineralization indicate that further work is clearly justified and that the system may host significant copper potential.
With a strengthened technical framework, supportive jurisdiction, and funded exploration program, Giant Mining is focused on advancing Majuba Hill through systematic drilling and technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration, technical transparency, and creating long-term shareholder value through discovery-focused exploration.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
E: info@giantminingcorp.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
LIKE AND FOLLOW
Click Here
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding planned exploration activities and anticipated outcomes.
This news release contains certain forward‐looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, including exploration, metallurgical, permitting, environmental, commodity price, and market risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
###
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.