Giant Mining Highlights Tourmaline Breccia Pipe Controls to Copper and Silver Zones at Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC — TheNewswire — January 16, 2026 — Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5 | CSE: BFG.WT.A | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.B.) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further results from its Breccia Study at the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County, Nevada. The ongoing review of the exploration, core relogging, surface geologic mapping, and additional surface geochemical sampling indicates many discrete breccia bodies.
Tourmaline breccia pipes have been observed in the drill core, the historic underground workings, and outcropping at the surface (See Figures 1 and 2). High grade copper and silver values reported previously in Giant news releases are associated with these breccia pipes (See News Release's dated May 22, 2025; September 24, 2024). The intercepts in core holes MHB-30 and MHB-32 returned high grade copper and silver as well as highly anomalous gold. The high-grade intercepts noted on Table 1 correlate with the margins of the breccia pipes.
Table 1: Assay Summary of significant intercepts for core holes cutting known pipes
Figure 1: Majuba Hill showing Southern, Northern, and Ball Park Breccia Zones, tourmaline breccia pipes, and faulting
David Greenway, President and CEO of Giant Mining "Majuba Hill is demonstrating the hallmarks of a large, copper-silver mineralized system with meaningful gold potential. Silver prices have increased by more than 150% over the past 12 months, strengthening the economics of silver-rich copper projects like Majuba. Our current geological and metallurgical programs are designed to systematically advance this system toward its full multi-metal potential."
Figure 2: Southern Breccia Zone with observed and potential breccia pipes. Drill holes known to cross the breccia pipes are highlighted in red.
All three of the key commodities at the Majuba Hill Project copper, silver, and gold, have recently achieved record all-time highs, underscoring the strength of the market environment surrounding the project. According to TradingEconomics.com:
-
Copper reached an all-time high of US$6.07/lb in January 2025 and is currently trading at approximately US$5.97/lb.1
-
Silver achieved an all-time high of US$93.22/oz in January 2025 and is currently trading around US$90.77/oz.2
-
Gold hit an all-time high of US$4,794.85/oz in December 2025 and is now trading at approximately US$4,607.70/oz.3
According to TradingEconomics (data as of December 2025), copper, silver and gold prices have recently reached historically high levels. TradingEconomics is an independent third-party data provider, and the Company has not independently verified the information. Commodity prices are provided for general market context only and do not imply that Majuba Hill has demonstrated economic viability.
Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:
|
Location:
|
Nevada, USA — a globally top-ranked mining jurisdiction, ranked #1 in the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies.
|
Project Size:
|
9,684 Acres
|
Infrastructure:
|
The Majuba Hill property is located 113 road kilometers (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 kilometers (156 miles) northeast of Reno. It is accessible via well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, followed by a 23-mile drive west. People, roads, power, and water are fundamental considerations for infrastructure, and Majuba Hill already benefits from a strong foundation in all these areas. This existing infrastructure provides a significant advantage, offering substantial cost savings compared to more remote projects.
|
History:
|
Historical Producer
|
Drilling:
|
Approximately 89,395 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $12.1 Million using current costs.
|
Mineralization:
|
The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu – Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects.
|
Expandability:
|
The IP survey, deep drilling, and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions.
|
Fully Financed:
|
The Company has secured funding for its next phase of drilling at Majuba Hill.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").
Market Awareness
Furthermore, the Company announces it has entered into an agreement with Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH ("Plutus") on December 28th, 2025, for a term of one year commencing on January 2nd, 2026. The Company has agreed to pay Plutus an initial fee of €120,000 expandable up to a total of €480,000 if the Company requests to expand the initial campaign. The services to be provided include consulting services related to advertising, marketing, PR strategies and investor awareness in the European market. Plutus has a business address at Buchtstr. 13, Bremen 28195, Germany and can be contacted at (email: contact@plutuinves.de), or by telephone: (+49 42117540174). Plutus (including its directors and officers) has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to Plutus as compensation for its marketing services.
About Giant Mining Corp.
Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill benefits from a mining-friendly regulatory environment and strong local infrastructure. While still an exploration-stage asset, the geological footprint and scale of mineralization indicate that further work is clearly justified and that the system may host significant copper potential.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward‐looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, including exploration, metallurgical, permitting, environmental, commodity price, and market risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
