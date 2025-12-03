Giant Mining Corp. Advances Metallurgical Test Work at Majuba Hill Nevada Copper-Silver-Gold Project as Metal Prices Hit Records

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC — TheNewswire - December 3, 2025 — Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5 | CSE: BFG.WT.A | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.B.) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is planning to undertake additional metallurgical test work to update and expand upon historical metallurgy completed at its Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project in Pershing County, Nevada.
The additional metallurgical work will refine the Company's understanding of copper, silver, and gold recoveries across oxide, transition, and sulphide zones within the Majuba Hill porphyry system.
High-Grade Copper-Silver Historical Drill Support
Majuba Hill has demonstrated strong high-grade copper and silver mineralization in historic drilling, including Hole MHB-30: 74.0 ft averaging 2.6% Cu and 30.1 g/t Ag, within 218 ft averaging 1.35% Cu and 73.4 g/t Ag. These high-grade intervals highlight the system's strength and reinforce the significance of silver. Currently RESPEC Company LLC is refining the geological model and incorporating silver assays to advance the delineation of the copper-silver-gold system at Majuba.
David Greenway, President and CEO of Giant Mining . "With Copper, Silver, and Gold recently hitting all-time highs and analysts suggesting higher prices are still ahead, Majuba Hill is showing excellent potential as a district scale copper-silver project with meaningful gold credits. Historical work indicates copper recoveries of up to 80% and silver recoveries up to 75% with gold requiring modern recovery methods that we intend to evaluate. Updating this work is the natural next step as we advance Majuba Hill. With strong historic drill results and encouraging early stage, historical metallurgical results, we believe continued technical work is warranted to further assess the multi-metal potential that is emerging in the Majuba Hill porphyry system."
Figure 1: Historical drill core from hole MHB-30 (photo for illustrative purposes only). The Company has not verified the historical core assays or logging.
All three of the key commodities at the Majuba Hill Project copper, silver, and gold, have recently achieved record all-time highs, underscoring the strength of the market environment surrounding the project. According to TradingEconomics.com:
Copper reached an all-time high of US$5.94/lb in July 2025 and is currently trading at approximately US$5.21/lb. 1
Silver achieved an all-time high of US$58.85/oz in December 2025 and is currently trading around US$57.65/oz. 2
Gold hit an all-time high of US$4,381.58/oz in October 2025 and is now trading at approximately US$4,216/oz. 3
Commodity prices are provided for context only and do not imply that the Project has demonstrated economic viability.
Objectives of the Planned Metallurgical Program
The Company's metallurgy program aims to:
Assess oxide, mixed, and sulphide mineralization domains
Improve the understanding for copper, silver, and gold recovery processes
Evaluate multi-stage processing options (heap leach and/or flotation and/or vat leaching)
-
Evaluate downstream silver and gold circuits
Generate new technical data for mineralization delineation and future economic studies
Overview of Historical Metallurgical Finding s
Historic metallurgical test work and studies have provided encouraging indications for Majuba Hill's processing potential. The findings reinforced the Companies confidence to press forward and expand the mineralization with the ongoing exploration drilling program that has focused on defining a resource. These historical studies while encouraging are early stage. The results provide the basis for proceeding with the comprehensive metallurgical testing—the focus of the newly announced program.
Acid vs Cyanide Leach Testing Study i (2012-Historic Reverse Circulation Drill Samples)
Acid-soluble and cyanide soluble copper and silver recoveries were evaluated across low, mid, and high-grade material in 231 samples.
-
When adjusting for ferric iron generation typical of operating heap-leach systems, overall copper recovery estimates increased to:
~60% for low-grade,
-
~70% for mid-grade,
-
Laurion Consulting Composite Leach Test i (2013)
A single composite sample grading 0.62% Cu and 34.6 g/t Ag tested using sulfuric acid achieved:
~81.1% Cu extraction at 6-mesh, and ~84.6% Cu extraction at 200-mesh over a 14-day leach cycle.
-
Results suggest Majuba Hill oxide material is amenable to conventional heap-leach processing with copper recovered by SX-EW.
Technical Report for the Majuba Hill Copper Project Amended Date: February 4, 2025
Flotation Study (2017 Internal Company Report for Historic Core Drill Samples)
Comparison study that used copper and silver extraction via flotation and agitated leach. Bench scale testing that varied the collector concentration and pH achieved:
-
44.5% to 74.9% Silver Recovery
-
Results were compared to traditional heap leach/SX/EW process
The metallurgical test work and drilling results referenced in this news release are considered historical in nature. The Company has not independently verified the data, which predates the Company's involvement at Majuba Hill, and the work was not completed in accordance with current CIM Definition Standards or modern QA/QC practices. As such, the results should not be relied upon and are used by the Company solely to guide current and future exploration and metallurgical programs.
Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:
Location:
Nevada, USA — a globally top-ranked mining jurisdiction, ranked #1 in the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies.
Project Size:
9,684 Acres
Infrastructure:
The Majuba Hill property is located 113 road kilometers (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 kilometers (156 miles) northeast of Reno. It is accessible via well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, followed by a 23-mile drive west. People, roads, power, and water are fundamental considerations for infrastructure, and Majuba Hill already benefits from a strong foundation in all these areas. This existing infrastructure provides a significant advantage, offering substantial cost savings compared to more remote projects.
History:
Historical Producer
Drilling:
Approximately 89,395 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $12.1 Million using current costs.
Mineralization:
The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu – Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects.
Expandability:
The IP survey, deep drilling, and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions.
Fully Financed:
Secured funding for next phase of drilling at Majuba Hill
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ( "NI 43- 101" ) .
About Giant Mining Corp.
Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill benefits from a mining-friendly regulatory environment and strong local infrastructure. While still an exploration-stage asset, the geological footprint and scale of mineralization indicate that further work is clearly justified and that the system may host significant copper potential.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
E: info@giantminingcorp.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward ‐ looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward ‐ looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward ‐ looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, including exploration, metallurgical, permitting, environmental, commodity price, and market risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward ‐ looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
