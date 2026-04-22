Giant Mining Announces Proposed Name Change and Consolidation and Strategic Focus on Copper

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC — April 22, 2026 - TheNewswire — Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") announces that it intends to change the Company's name from "Giant Mining Corp." to "Copper One Resources Corp." (the "Name Change"), reflecting the Company's strategic evolution and expanded focus on copper exploration and development.
Copper is widely recognized as a critical metal underpinning global economic growth and the transition to a low-carbon future. Its essential role in electrification, renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, and infrastructure development continues to drive strong long-term demand fundamentals. The Company believes that aligning its corporate identity with this key commodity better positions it to capitalize on emerging opportunities within the copper sector and to communicate its strategic direction more clearly to investors and stakeholders.
David C. Greenway, President and CEO of Giant Mining Corp., commented, "The proposed name change to Copper One Resources Corp. marks an important step in aligning our corporate identity with our strategic focus on copper, a metal that is fundamental to global economic development and the ongoing energy transition. As demand for copper continues to accelerate, we believe this repositioning enhances our ability to create long-term value for our shareholders."
Share Consolidation
Concurrently with the Name Change, the Company intends to consolidate its common shares on a ten (10) for one (1) basis (the "Share Consolidation"). The Company currently has 237,189,466 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the proposed Share Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 23,718,947 common shares issued and outstanding prior to the treatment of fractional shares. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Share Consolidation, and any fractional shares will be rounded in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").
The Share Consolidation and Name Change were approved by the board of directors of the Company but remain subject to the approval of the CSE. The Company will issue a further news release upon receiving CSE approval, announcing the effective date of the Name Change and Consolidation.
Upon completion of the Name Change, the Company's common shares will continue to trade under the existing symbol "BFG" and will be assigned new CUSIP and ISIN numbers.
Registered holders of physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal by mail advising that the Name Change and Consolidation has been effected and will contain instructions on how to exchange share certificates evidencing pre-consolidated Common Shares for new share certificates representing the number of post-consolidated Common Shares to which they are entitled. No action is required for shares held by non-registered holders (shareholders who hold their shares through an intermediary) and outstanding Direct Registration System ("DRS").
The Company believes the Name Change and strategic repositioning will enhance its visibility within the copper sector and better align with broader market interest in critical minerals supporting electrification and energy transition initiatives.
About Giant Mining Corp.
Giant Mining Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals required for electrification, renewable energy infrastructure, and modernization of energy systems.
The Company's primary exploration asset is the Majuba Hill project, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage property in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with established infrastructure, where the Company is advancing ongoing exploration activities.
In addition, the Company has entered into an option agreement to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Redhill Property is an exploration-stage property.
Giant Mining is advancing its projects through systematic exploration and technical evaluation, with a focus on responsible exploration practices, technical transparency, and long-term value creation.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
P: (604)-499-6791
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U.S. Securities Law Disclaimer
The securities issuable pursuant to the proposed name change and share consolidation (the "Proposed Transaction") have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation statements regarding the proposed name change and share consolidation, the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the Company's strategic focus on copper, are Forward-Looking Statements. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "target," "plan," "forecast," "may," "schedule," and similar words or expressions identify Forward-Looking Statements.
Forward-Looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the completion and timing of the proposed name change and share consolidation, the receipt of required approvals from the Canadian Securities Exchange and other regulators, the Company's strategic repositioning toward copper, and broader market conditions affecting copper demand and the mining industry. These Forward-Looking Statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management of the Company as of the date of this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements are necessarily subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the proposed name change and share consolidation are not completed on the terms described or at all, the failure to obtain required regulatory, Canadian Securities Exchange, or third-party approvals on a timely basis or at all, general risks associated with capital markets and economic conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices including copper prices, risks inherent in the mineral exploration and development industry, and changes in applicable laws, regulations, or government policies. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. The Forward-Looking Statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Additional information about these and other risks and uncertainties is available in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca
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