Giant Mining Announces Effective Date of Previously Announced Name Change to Copper One Resources Corp. and Consolidation

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC — April 24, 2026 - TheNewswire — Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") announces that effective April 29, 2026, the Company's name will change from "Giant Mining Corp." to Copper One Resources Corp." (the "Name Change") and the Company will consolidate its common shares (the "Common Shares") on a ten (10) to one (1) basis (the "Consolidation") as previously announced on April 22, 2026.
It is expected that the Company will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the new name and on a consolidated basis on April 29, 2026. The new CUSIP number will be 21751T103 and the new ISIN number will be CA21751T1030 for the post Consolidation Common Shares of Copper One Resources Corp. The total issued and outstanding number of Common Shares post-consolidation will be approximately 23,718,947. The Company's stock symbol will remain unchanged.
The Company believes the Name Change and strategic repositioning will enhance its visibility within the copper sector and better align with broader market interest in critical minerals supporting electrification and energy transition initiatives.
Registered holders of physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal by mail advising that the Name Change and Consolidation has been effected and will contain instructions on how to exchange share certificates evidencing pre-consolidated Common Shares for new share certificates representing the number of post-consolidated Common Shares to which they are entitled. No action is required for shares held by non-registered holders (shareholders who hold their shares through an intermediary) and outstanding Direct Registration System.
About Giant Mining Corp.
Giant Mining Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals required for electrification, renewable energy infrastructure, and modernization of energy systems.
The Company's primary exploration asset is the Majuba Hill project, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage property in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with established infrastructure, where the Company is advancing ongoing exploration activities.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
E: info@giantminingcorp.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
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Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are Forward-Looking Statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the proposed name change of the Company (the "Name Change"); the proposed consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Consolidation"); the anticipated timing and completion of the Name Change and Consolidation; the completion of any proposed transactions; and the Company's business objectives, exploration plans, and strategic direction.
When used in this news release, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "will", "schedule", and similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-Looking Statements.
Forward-Looking Statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Name Change or Consolidation may not be completed on the terms described herein or at all; the failure to obtain necessary approvals in a timely manner or at all; changes in market conditions; risks inherent in the mineral exploration and development industry; uncertainties relating to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes in applicable laws, regulations, or government policies; and general economic, market, and business conditions.
Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Forward-Looking Statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Additional information regarding these and other risk factors is available in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca
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