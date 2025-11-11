Video

Generation Uranium
Generation Uranium Eyes Discovery Near Athabasca’s Premier Uranium Zoneplay icon
Generation Uranium Eyes Discovery Near Athabasca’s Premier Uranium Zone

Mari-Len De Guzman
By Mari-Len De GuzmanNov 11, 2025 09:00PM
Mari-Len De Guzman
Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
“Investors are overlooking the potential because the company really hasn't done a lot of work to communicate to investors what we have. Now that things have strengthened, we've put some money into the bank. We've refocused the company and really taken a look at the work that's been done historically,” said Chris Huggins, CEO of Generation Uranium.

At the 51st annual New Orleans Investment Conference, Chris Huggins, CEO of Generation Uranium (TSXV:GEN,OTCQB:GENRF), shared how the company is positioning itself in one of Canada’s most promising uranium belts.

“We have a property called the Yath. It's a uranium grassroots project that is in the middle of ATHA Energy's (TSXV:SASK,OTCQB:SASKF) Angilak project,” said Huggins. “Our claims literally go across the top third of the ATHA properties, from side to side. There's been significant amounts of historical work on the property, and we're excited to kind of ramp things up and get to work and move forward towards discovery.”

The Yath project sits adjacent to ATHA's Lac 50 deposit, one of the most closely watched exploration zones in Northern Canada. Huggins believes investors have yet to appreciate the full potential of Generation’s land position.

“Investors are overlooking the potential because the company really hasn't done a lot of work to communicate to investors what we have,” he said. “Now that things have strengthened, we've put some money into the bank. We've refocused the company and really taken a look at the work that's been done historically.”

Following a recent oversubscribed private placement and an expansion of the Yath land package, the company is gearing up for fieldwork ahead of a planned 2026 Phase 1 program.

“That money gives us some ability to … look at doing some further geological work, a small field program,” Huggins said. “We need to get on the ground, really see what's there … really focus on where we need to spend our exploration dollars.”

Watch the full interview with Chris Huggins, CEO of Generation Uranium, above.

