Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Elixir Energy

Gas Flow from Permeable Zone Provides Unexpected Upside

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044) located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Daydream-2 reaches Total Depth of 4,300 metres
  • Permeable gas bearing zone discovered - with gas flowed to surface without stimulation
  • Gross interval of 607 metres intersected with peak gas shows of 800 units
  • Drilled ahead of schedule and under budget

An unexpected naturally permeable gas bearing zone has been discovered – with gas flowed to surface without stimulation:

Flare at Daydream-2

Overnight Daydream-2 reached a Total Depth (TD) of 4,300 metres. This was approximately 100 metres deeper than originally planned, as the well continued to demonstrate elevated levels of gas in excess of pre-drill estimates. The deeper TD also allows for greater operational flexibility in relation to the next few phases of the Company’s appraisal plans for the well.

During the course of drilling the final 100 metres of the well, a rapid increase in the rate of well penetration (“drill break”) was encountered. This drilling break was associated with a gas influx from the formation into the well bore.

Using drilling best practice, this gas influx was circulated out of the well to the rig’s flare – see short video on the Company’s youtube channel - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/onDTRPqfwyo

The volume of gas flared was estimated at the wellsite to be approximately 50,000 cubic feet. As a result of the influx, the drilling fluid was “weighted up” and the well safely and successfully drilled to a TD of 4,300 metres.

To encounter a permeable reservoir section this deep in the well provides significant upside for Elixir’s Grandis Gas Project. Substantial further work is required to truly establish the implications of this discovery, but these could be materially positive.

During the course of drilling through the Permian strata, gas shows continued through the primary objective reservoir sections. Peaks of up to 800 units were noted, consistent with nearby wells. In total, a gross interval of 607 metres was intersected. The dominant lithologies within the interval were sandstones, coals and siltstones.

Gas shows on seismic line between Daydream-1 and Daydream-2

The well has been drilled to a total depth greater than planned, in a timeframe and at a cost less than budgeted. That was the case even allowing for time spent acquiring data for Origin Energy under the Information Sharing Agreement announced to the ASX on 6 November 2023. Origin has now paid Elixir in full for the services rendered under this Agreement.

Wireline logs will now be acquired and a petrophysical evaluation undertaken. The well will be then cased and suspended. Once all the data has been compiled, Elixir will finalise its forward plan for extensive evaluation, completion and production testing of this well.

Elixir’s Managing Director, Mr Neil Young, said: “Flowing gas without stimulation from a deep section is immensely exciting for Elixir. Although these are still early days, the unexpected intersection of a permeable gas zone this deep in the section may unlock another new Australian deep gas play and will be of interest to many parties. Furthermore, on almost every other front the well has exceeded expectations – in terms of geology, engineering, economics and project management.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:exrelixir energyoil and gas explorationresource investingoil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Elixir Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 7 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has spud the previously announced joint well located at 9-18-3-8W3 (" Joint Well #2 ") on joint lands held at Mankota in Saskatchewan. Joint Well #2 is approximately six kilometers north of HEVI's helium discovery at 2-31-2-8W3 (" Joint Well #1 "), as announced on November 21, 2023 .

HEVI will participate in the drilling of Joint Well #2 at its 20% working interest, which is estimated to cost the Company approximately $0.4 million net. Funding of the Company's share of Joint Well #2 is supported by HEVI's strong working capital position which totaled $7.8 million at September 30, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Daydream-2 Progress Report

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044) located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
chart showing rising gas prices

ASX Oil and Gas Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

In 2023, the global oil market saw a significant upturn in prices, while global gas demand slowed slightly.

Thanks to factors including Saudi Arabia's voluntary production cuts and a drop in U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, Brent crude oil prices rose to an average of US$94 per barrel in September.

While oil prices surged this year, global natural gas prices decreased in the first three quarters of 2023. This shift was particularly evident in mature markets, such as Asia Pacific, Europe and North America, which experienced a decline in gas demand and sought alternatives like renewables and improved energy efficiency.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Daydream-2 Progress Report

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling of the Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044) located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Perforates 2 Wells for Helium and Natural Gas and Results of Post-AGM Board Meeting

VVC Perforates 2 Wells for Helium and Natural Gas and Results of Post-AGM Board Meeting

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, (" VVC ") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following:

Perforation of 2 Wells in Syracuse

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Elixir Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

EMU Records Gold Assays to 36.1 g/t - Georgetown, Queensland

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) – Trading Halt

Corporate Update

Blackstone Completes Institutional Component of Entitlement Offer

Related News

Resource Investing

EMU Records Gold Assays to 36.1 g/t - Georgetown, Queensland

Lithium Investing

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) – Trading Halt

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Completes Institutional Component of Entitlement Offer

Gold Investing

Investor Education: US Debt and Currency Collapse with Expert Don Hansen

uranium investing

Biggest Uranium Mines in Australia

Gold Investing

Falcon Gold Eyes Spring Drilling at Newfoundland Copper, Lithium and Gold Projects

Agriculture Investing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes $105,000 Initial Tranche of Unit Offering

×