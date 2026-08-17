Galloper Gold Appoints Mr. Peter Lauder as Acting Vice President of Exploration

Galloper Gold Appoints Mr. Peter Lauder as Acting Vice President of Exploration

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM,OTC:GGDCF) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peter Lauder as the Acting Vice President of Exploration of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan, CEO for Galloper, commented: "Peter has been a valuable member of the Galloper team since its founding days, he has overseen major drill programs throughout his career and has been instrumental in the geological research of Glover Island and target generation for our upcoming drill program. With the commencement of our drill program imminent, Peter is more than capable and will have full oversight of field operations while he continues to support Galloper's search for a Vice President of Exploration on a permanent basis. We are extremely excited with what the future holds and are focused on delivering results."

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper Gold Corp. is focused on mineral exploration in central Newfoundland on its Glover Island exploration project. The property comprises 466 mining claims on 13 mineral licences covering 117.21 sq/km (11,721 Ha). Historic exploration efforts produced the LPSE 2026 Gold Resource which is wholly controlled by Galloper Gold Corp.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gallopergold/
X: https://x.com/Gallopergold?s=20
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@gallopergold

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan
CEO and Director
Galloper Gold Corp.

Company Contact:

info@gallopergold.com
Tel: 778-655-9266

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310062

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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