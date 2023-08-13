Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Galan Lithium Secures Final Permitting to Commence Construction at Hombre Muerto West
Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) has secured all permits required to clear the way for construction at its Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium brine project in Argentina, according to an article published by The West Australian.
The Catamarca Ministro – Ministerio de Mineria (Mines Department Minister) has approved all permits for Galan’s Phase 1 construction for 5,400 tons per annum lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) production.
Capital cost for Phase I construction is US$104 million (AU$158.8 million) before contingency and the operating cost is at US$3,963 (AU$6,053.2) per tonne of LCE placing it in the lower half of the lithium cost curve globally, the article said.
Galan’s Phase I is planned to deliver lithium chloride production in the first half of 2025. According to the article, this will provide crucial cash flow to support the project’s second phase, which is anticipated to increase the production rates fourfold.
Click here to connect with Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) for an Investor Presentation
.
Galan Lithium
Overview
Argentina is no stranger to lithium mining. The South American nation is one of three encompassed in the prolific Lithium Triangle, a region that holds more than half of the world’s lithium deposits. About 70 percent of global lithium reserves lie beneath Argentina’s salt flats concentrating lithium operations in the provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca.
Amidst electrification and decarbonisation, analysts are forecasting a global supply deficit of 89,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in 2023 and the Argentinian government aims to double down on lithium to meet the increasing demand. Argentina expects a US$4.2bn investment in its lithium sector and projects to produce about 50,000 tonnes of lithium in 2022.Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) is an Australian-based international mining development company focused on its high-quality lithium brine projects in the world-class Hombre Muerto region in Argentina and its highly prospective lithium JV project in Australia.
The company’s flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project hosts some of Argentina’s highest grade and lowest impurity levels with an inventory of 2.3Mt LCE. The 100 percent owned property also leverages close proximity to Livent Corporation’s El Fenix operation and Galaxy Resources and POSCO’s Sal de Vida projects. Extensive groundwork has demonstrated the significant potential of a deep basin on the property, warranting exciting advanced exploration.
Galan’s secondary Candelas project comprises a sizable valley-filled channel with a potential indicated presence of substantially high volume brine characteristics. The project’s maiden resource estimates stand upwards of 685ktLCE according to surveying from October 2019 and demonstrate exceptional discovery opportunities across this unexplored asset.
In January 2021, Galan acquired 80 percent of the Greenbushes South lithium project from Lithium Australia NL. The project boasts advantageous positioning three kilometers south of the prolific Greenbushes lithium mine owned by Talison Lithium Pty Ltd., a notable lithium exploration company that operates one of the world’s largest, highest-grade, hard rock spodumene deposits. Galan’s joint venture project has the potential to see similar large-scale discoveries and high-grade lithium mineralisation across its Greenbushes South property.
Partial aerial view of HMW with drilling at Pata Pila in the lower part of the picture
Galan announced the results of its phase 1 definitive feasibility study (DFS) for HMW with an initial 5.37 ktpa lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) operation targeting 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product in the first half of 2025. Highlights of the DFS include:
- A post-tax NPV of 8 percent of US$460 million, IRR of 36 percent and free cash flow of US$54 million per year, facilitating Galan’s funding for further expansions.
- Capex before contingency of US$104 million and opex of US$3,963/t of recoverable LCE contained in concentrated lithium chloride product; Phase 1 costing in the first half of world lithium cost curve.
- Approximate two-year payback from the commencement of production.
- Significant economic upside in the phase 2 DFS (20 ktpa LCE), due in September 2023; with Phase 2 production expected in 2026.
The HMW phase 1 DFS delivers an annual production rate of 5,367 recoverable tonnes of LCE contained in a concentrated lithium chloride product for a period of 40 years.
Galan completed its first exploration sampling and mapping work at the Greenbushes South Lithium project. Reports from the geochemical survey showed 425 soil samples and 14 rock chip samples taken at the northern edge of Galan’s E70/4790 tenement and at the mapped location of the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone (DBSZ). The DBSZ a primarily associated with syntectonic emplacement of the lithium-bearing pegmatites of the Greenbushes mine to the north.
Galan Lithium Limited has a highly experienced management team with over a century of professional expertise in the resource, finance and energy sectors. This results-oriented board and their vested interest in company success prime Galan for exceptional discovery potential and advanced development of its high-quality projects.
Company Highlights
- Galan Lithium Limited is an ASX-listed company developing lithium brine projects within South America’s lithium triangle on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.
- The company has three high-quality projects in the works, including its flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) and Candelas lithium projects in Argentina and Greenbushes South lithium project in Australia.
- The Hombre Muerto project leverages advantageous positioning near notable mining operations, including Livent Corporation’s El Felix project and hosts exceptional high-grade lithium and low impurity drilling possibilities.
- Geophysics has indicated Candela’s potential to host a substantial brine volume and provide significant amounts of processing water through low-grade brine treatment without using surface water from the Los Patos river.
- Galan acquired 80 percent ownership of the Greenbushes South lithium project through the sale and joint venture with Lithium Australian NL.
- Galan aims to transition into a major lithium project developer and remains committed to conducting fast-tracked lithium carbonate production in its prolific and mining-friendly jurisdictions of operation.
- Galan’s HMW definitive feasibility study (DFS) delivers an annual production rate of 5,367 recoverable tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), contained in a concentrated lithium chloride product for a period of 40 years.
- HMW mineral resource estimate increased to 6.6 million tons LCE @ 880 mg/l lithium at 72 percent in the measured category.
- The pilot plant construction is progressing well with the main pond completed with brine filling imminent and evaporation piloting to follow.
Key Projects
Hombre Muerto West Project
Tier 1- Location Worldwide for Li Brines
The 100 percent owned Hombre Muerto West project (HMW) is a large land property that sits on the west coast of the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina, the second-best salar in the world for the production of lithium from brines. The property also leverages strategic positioning adjacent to notable competitors like Livent Corp. to the east.
The company has reported a combined total indicated resource of 2.3 million tonnes LCE at 946mg/l lithium. Additionally, the project hosts some of the lowest impurities and best grades in Argentina across its rich geological profile comprising groundwater sourcing volcanic rocks, faulting and hydrothermal activity. A December 2019 drilling campaign reported airlift test sampling of 1,010mg/l lithium over an approximately 330-meter interval, which confirmed outstanding grade averages at its main Rana de Sal target.
Galan has conducted a compelling scoping and PEA study, which revealed a competitive CAPEX of US$338 million, a low OPEX of US$3,518/t LCE and a production rate of 20ktpa targeting battery-grade lithium carbonate across the property. Galan ended 2021 with stronger and more compelling HMW economic study completed indicating unleveraged pre-tax NPV of US$2.2 billion, an IRR of 37.5 percent and less than three years of payback period. The company also revealed a resource of 2.3Mt LCE @ 946 mg/l Li for HMW.
Candelas Project
The Candelas project is a 15-kilometer by 4-kilometer property along the prolific Los Patos channel in Argentina. The Rio Los Patos currently accounts for approximately 79 percent of incoming waters in the salar, creating world-class lithium draining opportunities from source rocks in the Cerro Galan volcano. Project geophysics and drilling have indicated the potential for Candelas to host a substantial volume of brine and upwards of 685kt LCE in maiden estimated resources.
Drilling at Candelas looking south.
The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Candelas project showed a Pre-tax NPV of US$1,225 million at an 8 percent discount rate and an IRR of 27.9 percent with a four year payback period. Candelas has a life projection of 25 years of 14ktpa of battery grade lithium carbonate (LCE). The cash production cost for Li2CO3 is at US$4,277/t, positioning the Candelas project as a low-cost developer in the lithium industry.Candelas also leverages potential for evaporation pods, processing infrastructure and has access to great, fresh process water. This advantageous positioning and exceptional geological and resource profile pose Candelas as a highly prospective world-class soluble lithium deposit.
Greenbushes South Lithium Project
The Greenbushes South lithium project covers approximately 43 square kilometers located three kilometers south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, owned and managed by Talison Lithium Pty Ltd. Galan acquired 80 percent of the project from Lithium Australia NL in January 2021, including a 100 percent interest in an exploration license application (E70/4629).
The Greenbushes Lithium project and map of arsenic (AS) anomaly in laterite soil.
Greenbushes South hosts elevated abundances of pathfinder elements with well-defined anomalies adjacent to the property. The company has completed a review of the property’s datasets and historical laterite geochemistry data and remains excited to explore and develop its highly prospective project.
Galan’s project acquisition of Greenbushes South secures and consolidates a significant package of exploration ground hovering upwards of 396 square kilometers. The company completed its first exploration sampling and mapping work at the Greenbushes South Lithium project aimed to identify and map the surface expression of the DonnybrookBridgetown Shear Zone (DBSZ) that hosts the Greenbushes deposit.
Recent mapping indicates the major geological structure hosting the world classGreenbushes LCT pegmatite transects the current holdings. Furthermore, soil and rock chip samples show continuation of anomalous levels of pathfinder elements associated with Greenbushes Li-Ta-Sn mineralisation. Galan would continue targeted sampling and potential future localised geophysical work.
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and has extensive board and operational experience in the resources and energy sectors. He is executive chairman of ASX listed uranium exploration and development company Toro Energy Limited, executive VP of Australia of TSX listed uranium exploration company Mega Uranium Ltd. and the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a boutique corporate and energy & resources law firm.
He is also the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia Ltd (HIF) and listed Redstone Resources Limited and Central Iron Ore Limited and is a non-executive director of Brookside Energy Ltd. Homsany’s past career includes time working at the Minera Alumbrera Copper and Gold mine located in the Catamarca Province, northwest Argentina.
Juan Pablo (‘JP’) Vargas de la Vega - Managing Director and Company Founder
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega is a Chilean/Australian mineral industry professional with 18 years of broad experience in ASX mining companies, stockbroking and private equity firms. JP founded Galan in late 2017. He has been a specialist lithium analyst in Australia, has also operated a private copper business in Chile and worked for BHP, Rio Tinto and Codelco.
Daniel Jimenez - Non-Executive Director
Daniel Jimenez is a civil, industrial engineer and has worked for a world leader in the lithium industry, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, for over 28 years. He was the VP of Sales of Lithium, Iodine and Industrial Chemicals where he formulated the commercial strategy and marketing of SQM’s industrial products and was responsible for over US$900 million worth of estimated sales in 2018.
Christopher Chalwell - Non-Executive Director
Christoper Chalwell has been involved in the gas to coal conversion of the Mica Creek Power station in Mt Isa and the Pasminco Century Mine in North Queensland. He also holds extensive experience with feasibility studies, commercial reviews for project funding, contract appraisal and award.
Terry Gardiner - Non-Executive Director
Terry Gardiner has over 20 years of experience in capital markets, stockbroking & derivatives trading. Prior, Gardiner had many years trading in equities & derivatives for his family accounts. Gardiner is currently a director of stockbroking firm Barclay Wells Limited and a non-executive director of Cazaly Resources Limited.
Jinyu (Ramond) Liu - Non-executive Director
Jinyu Liu is a mining executive with over 13 years of experience in the resources sector. He possesses a results-oriented track record developed in deal origination, project evaluation, negotiation, due diligence and capital raising. Liu is the founding managing partner of Havelock Mining investment, a Hong Kong investment company and has been involved with numerous ASX-listed companies. Liu is currently a director of Okapi Resources Ltd and Heritage Minerals. He previously held investment and technical roles at Fosun International, Rio Tinto, KCGM and Mt Gibson Iron.
Graeme Fox - Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Fox is an Australian CPA qualified accountant and experienced business analyst, with over 25 years of experience in the mining, contracting and transport industries, with a focus on strategic planning, financial modelling, investment evaluation, management accounting and compliance. During the last 20 years, Graeme’s career has been focused on the resources sector, including diverse roles throughout the value chain, working with BHP, WMC & Macmahon.
Lithium Universe's New Chairman Shares Company Vision to Shareholders
Dear Lithium Universe Limited Shareholder
I am writing to introduce myself and also share with you my vision for your company, Lithium Universe Limited (ASX code LU7). I am extremely excited to be a part of your new company and the new direction. I believe that we can achieve great things together. In this letter, I would like to present an overview of my vision for Lithium Universe Limited and share some of the ideas I have in mind to achieve our goals. The name of your new company, "Lithium Universe Limited," is a cheeky reminder to the lithium industry that we can do it all again.
Let me begin by providing some background on my experience and why I was chosen to lead your new Company. I am considered a pioneer in the modern lithium industry, and after a ten-year hiatus, I have returned to spearhead this exciting venture. Over twenty years ago, I was one of the first Australian mining executives to recognize the potential of the emerging lithium-ion battery industry. I led Galaxy Resources Limited (Galaxy) and I built the Mt Cattlin Spodumene Project (137,000 tpa of spodumene product) and the downstream Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Project (with a capacity of 17,000 tpa).
This was the first large-scale vertically integrated, mine-to-battery-grade lithium carbonate, project in the world. During my tenure, I also headed the acquisitions by Galaxy of the James Bay Spodumene Project in Canada and the Sal de Vida Brine Project in Argentina. I left Galaxy in August 2013.
In 2014, the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate plant was sold to Tianqi Lithium Corp for US$260 million, and in 2018, the north portion of the Sal de Vida project was sold to
POSCO for US$280 million. At the beginning of my time at Galaxy, the company's market capitalization was less than A$10 million, but it has since grown to a valuation of approximately A$2.5 billion at the merger with Orocobre Ltd to form Allkem Limited in August 2021. Most recently, in May 2023, Allkem merged with Livent in a $15.7 billion deal to form a top 3 lithium producer and superpower in Lithium. In addition to my experience leading Galaxy in its formative stages, my involvement with lithium extends back to the early 1990s when I briefly managed the Greenbushes
Lithium Mine and commissioned the first Lithium Carbonate plant for Gwalia Consolidated. I am proud to have contributed to the early development of this industry and to have witnessed its incredible growth in recent years.
When I accepted the position of Chairman at Lithium Universe Limited, I had a vision that the Company should seek to prioritize the rapid development and construction of successful lithium projects, rather than solely focusing on lithium exploration, this being a natural step in the evolution of a successful explorer. My belief is that while there are many lithium explorers in the world today, only a handful have the expertise and skills required to effectively develop and construct viable projects. Lithium Universe has a rich pedigree of lithium experience and skill, and our goal should be to establish a lithium processing hub in Québec, Canada, as quickly as possible.
One of the reasons I was drawn back to the lithium industry was the tremendous potential of the Apollo Lithium Project in James Bay, Québec, in which your company holds an 80% ownership stake. I am intimately familiar with the James Bay region, as noted above. The James Bay region is known for its thick, high-grade spodumene mineralization, as evidenced by the positive results of lithium exploration in the area. Notably, the Apollo Lithium Project covers an impressive 240 square kilometres and boasts 17 pegmatite outcrops visible at the surface. One significant advantage of the James Bay region is that spodumene-bearing pegmatites are often quite conspicuous as outcrops, which makes it easier to identify potential lithium deposits. It is an exciting opportunity for us to explore this promising area and discover new deposits that could contribute to our long-term success.
When our partner staked the Apollo tenements in early 2022, the full potential of the project was not realized. However, today we discover that the Apollo Lithium Project is strategically located between two other significant lithium projects, Patriot Battery Metals' (Patriot) Corvette Lithium Project (29km to the northwest) and Winsome Resources' (Winsome) Adina Lithium Project (28km to the east). There have been significant spodumene discoveries by both Patriot Battery Metals and Winsome Resources. As an international benchmark, an intercept of +30m at +1.3% Li2O is considered an excellent result for lithium exploration companies. Patriot reported their best drill result of 156m at 2.12% Li2O at CV5, while Winsome's best drill result was 107m at 1.34% Li2O from 2.3m (AD-22-005). In layman's terms, these are outstanding drill results. This thick and high- grade spodumene mineralisation typically occurs as pegmatite outcrops close to the surface.
These neighbouring companies have seen significant increases in market capitalization, with Patriot now valued at over A$1.4 billion and Winsome at over A$300 million. Lithium Universe's market capitalization prior to re-listing is circa $12 million with an EV of approximately $5 million. The Apollo project is located in the same greenstone belt as these two projects, and similar host geology with similar pegmatite occurrences visible in satellite images. This is why I was attracted back to the lithium industry.
The other advantage of the area is that the spodumene in the neighbouring discoveries is of coarse crystal size, as reported by Patriot and Winsome in their early test work. This feature is not surprising as the Allkem James Bay deposit in the region also contains coarse-grained spodumene. Coarse spodumene requires less fine crushing to extract the lithium from the waste rock and can be processed using simple dense media separation (DMS). This processing method was used at Mt Cattlin and generally, DMS plants result in lower capital and operating costs.
The lithium industry faces a significant hurdle in the form of lengthy project development timelines. From initial resource discovery to the completion of feasibility studies, construction of a lithium concentrator, and eventual product launch, the process can take up to eight (8) years.
Unfortunately, even successful projects often encounter issues during execution, resulting in insufficient supply to meet growing demand. Canada boasts abundant spodumene deposits, making it a prime location for lithium production. However, despite being considered a promising investment opportunity, Canada has seen very little lithium production, in stark contrast to similarly invested countries like Argentina.
Recent developments indicate a shift in the Canadian government's stance concerning the export of critical lithium spodumene concentrate to other countries, particularly China, for downstream processing of battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide. In late 2022, the government ordered Sinomine, a Chinese state-owned company, to divest from Canadian company Power Metals Corp and relinquish its spodumene concentrate off-take contract. The government stated that the decision was made following a comprehensive "multi-step security review" conducted under the Investment Canada Act. This action aligns with the Critical Minerals Strategy and the Investment Canada Act, demonstrating the government's commitment to adding value to the entire supply chain, including downstream processing, rather than solely exporting spodumene concentrate. I believe that this has serious implications for the many lithium junior exploration/mining companies operating in Canada today.
The challenges faced by lithium explorers are twofold. It is not enough to simply unearth lithium deposits; a company must possess the expertise and resources to build and operate fully integrated lithium processing and downstream facilities. This includes an intricate understanding of each stage, from extraction and purification to the final production of battery-grade lithium products.
I acknowledge the admirable intentions of the Canadian government in promoting local downstream processing of spodumene concentrate. However, there are challenges faced in realising this strategy, the main one being the current lack of independent spodumene converters outside of China. Presently, the majority (95%) of spodumene concentrate produced in Australia is sold to China for conversion. China remains the main destination for Australian spodumene concentrate, serving as a vital component in China's lithium-ion battery supply chain. In 2022, more than 2.3 million tonnes of (or 330 Ktpa LCE equivalent) were exported to China for conversion.
While Australia has aspirations to play a part in the conversion process, the two lithium hydroxide plants in Western Australia are still in the commissioning phase. Over the past decade, there have been two vertically integrated lithium projects in Canada—Nemaska Lithium and Canada Lithium—that ultimately failed. Despite significant investments made in Canada comparable to those in Argentina, no noteworthy lithium concentrate production has emerged from Canada.
So the situation is that there are no announced independent spodumene converters in Canada, the United States, or Europe. In addition, the few announced potential lithium refineries in the United States and Europe have secured dedicated spodumene feedstock supply contracts resulting in little capacity to take on additional supply. In essence, there are currently no available spodumene converters outside of China, making it vital for Canadian junior lithium explorers to develop vertically integrated solutions.
These initiatives by the Canadian Federal Government may inadvertently hinder the growth of the local Canadian lithium industry. While there are many junior lithium explorers in Canada, few possess the necessary experience and skills to successfully develop and construct a fully integrated lithium project, spanning from exploration and mining, concentrating, and finally production of battery-grade lithium carbonate or hydroxide. Each stage of the process requires distinct skill sets and mindsets, including exploration mining, crushing and concentrating, and high-grade chemical expertise. It is challenging to find this extensive skillset embedded within a single company, as demonstrated by the difficulties faced by the two previous fully integrated Canadian lithium companies.
I now want to share with you my vision that can promote collaborative growth among lithium junior exploration companies operating in the James Bay area and position Canada as a major supplier of lithium to the global market. In pursuit of this goal, and while we develop our exploration assets, we may also investigate the feasibility of establishing a vertically integrated lithium processing hub (QLPH) in Québec, Canada. My vision is to assess the feasibility of constructing a multi-purpose independent concentrator (QLPH Concentrator) that may supply a battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery (QLPH Lithium Carbonate Refinery) capable of producing 16,000 tons per annum (tpa).
This processing facility (QLPH) should be ideally located along the Trans Taiga Highway in the James Bay district.
As mentioned previously, Lithium Universe already owns 80% of the highly prospective Apollo Lithium Project in the James Bay district. The Company intends to conduct comprehensive drilling activities for resource development, and if successful develop a mine at Apollo. The run of mine (ROM) ore potentially generated from Apollo will form part of the spodumene ROM ore mix feeding the QLPH concentrator. In addition, to feed the QLHP Concentrator, Lithium Universe may consider entering into long-term off-take run of mine contracts with regional lithium junior partners, who could supply spodumene ROM ore.
Now that I am assuming the role of Chairman and have shared a larger prospective vision for our company, my next step is to engage with the board and shareholders in order to gather valuable feedback and gauge interest in exploring this concurrent and complementary strategy further. We have the opportunity to create a new chapter in the history of lithium exploration and project development in Canada. With your support, and our team's expertise and dedication, we are confident that we can make this vision a reality.
Once again, welcome to this exciting lithium journey. Yours sincerely
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Update on NASDAQ Listing, Sizzle Lodges Amendment to F-4
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to provide an update of progress on the proposed merger transaction and NASDAQ listing.
Tony Sage, Chairman, commented: 'The latest F-4 amendment was lodged on Monday, 7 August. When declared effective by the SEC, the board of Sizzle will convene a shareholder meeting to approve the transaction. We will work to finalise the NASDAQ listing process shortly thereafter."
On 26 October 2022, the Company announced that it has entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition Corp., a US special purpose acquisition company listed on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:SZZL) (Sizzle), pursuant to which EUR will combine its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg Project) with Sizzle via a newly-formed, lithium exploration and development company named “Critical Metals Corp.” (CRML) which is expected to be listed on NASDAQ (Transaction).
On 23 December 2022, the Company advised that the Form F-4 Registration Statement had been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with the Transaction.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
BMM Receives Exploration Permit for the Gorge Lithium Project
Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; “BMM” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce receipt of an exploration permit for the Gorge Lithium Project in the Georgia Lake pegmatite district of northern Ontario, approximately 200 km northeast of Thunder Bay. The exploration permit, granted by the Ontario Ministry of Mines, is effective for a period of three years.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Receipt of exploration permit for the Gorge Lithium Project.
- The permit paves the way for the Company’s upcoming maiden drill program.
- Granted by the Ontario Ministry of Mines, the permit is effective for a period of three years.
“BMM is excited to continue working in northern Ontario’s lithium district. The award of this exploration permit allows us to implement a drill program across the exciting targets that our team have identified over the course of mapping, channelling and soil sampling over the past 12 months. We look forward to continuing to engage and collaborate with local First Nations communities throughout the course of the planned work.” – Ross Cotton, Managing Director
The permit paves the way for the Company to begin siteworks for the planned drill program that will focus on the areas of interest identified across the Nelson and Koshman pegmatites1. BMM will update the market in the coming days as further progress is made with respect to the program.
For further information please contact:
Ross Cotton Managing Director T: +61 8 6109 6684
E: Ross.Cotton@balkanmin.com
Authorised for release by the Managing Director of Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited
-ENDS-
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Balkan Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Drilling Returns High-Grade Infill And Extensional Intersections Ewoyaa Lithium Project Ghana, West Africa
Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce further assay results from the resource and exploration drilling programme underway at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.
Highlights:
- Further assay results received for 5,444m of infill and exploration reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling completed at Ewoyaa as part of the broader 18,500m 2023 planned drilling programme.
- Newly reported assay results infill mineralisation at the Ewoyaa South-2 deposit, part of the 35.3 Mt @ 1.25% Li2O Ewoyaa Mineral Resource Estimate1 (“MRE” or the “Resource”), and extend mineralisation to depth at the Ewoyaa North-East deposit, outside of the current Resource.
- Infill drilling designed to convert Inferred Resources to higher confidence Indicated Resources at the Ewoyaa South- 2 deposit for future mine sequencing optionality and to grow the MRE where mineralisation remains open at depth or along strike.
- Multiple high-grade drill intersections reported as downhole intercepts, with estimated true widths included in the intersections table, including highlights at a 0.4% Li2O cut-off and a maximum 4m of internal dilution of:
- GRC0928: 23m at 1.75% Li2O from 184m
- GRC0911: 15m at 1.3% Li2O from 68m
- GRC0911: 14m at 1.27% Li2O from 48m
- GRC0927: 9m at 1.57% Li2O from 263m
- GRC0912: 14m at 0.99% Li2O from 6m
- GRC0910: 11m at 1.22% Li2O from 65m
- GRC0914: 13m at 0.97% Li2O from 96m
- GRC0935: 10m at 1.22% Li2O from 202m
- GRC0918: 9m at 1.33% Li2O from 94m
- GRC0915: 11m at 0.98% Li2O from 106m
“We are pleased to report ongoing drilling assay results across the Ewoyaa Lithium Project, which have returned high- grade infill and extension intersections. These include some significant apparent widths and grades from relatively shallow depths.
“Results are from the Ewoyaa South-2 deposit, where we are infill drilling to convert Inferred to Indicated Resources to provide optionality for future mine scheduling, and from the Ewoyaa North-East deposit, where mineralisation has been confirmed outside of the current Resource envelope and at depth.
“A total of 18,500m of infill, extensional and exploration RC drilling has been planned for 2023. These programmes are intended to grow and improve the confidence of the Ewoyaa Resource, in turn, improving the economics of the Project.
“Following the completion of the passive seismic survey over the central portion of the Ewoyaa Resource area, we have decided to demobilise the equipment, rather than extending the survey. Due to various limitations, not all known pegmatites were identified by the survey. Whilst a 10m mineralised pegmatite was intersected in drilling from one of the targets, this was the extension of a known pegmatite where mineralisation remains open at depth.
“The survey has enhanced our knowledge of the Ewoyaa deposits and provided valuable learnings for potential future use of the technology across the Company’s portfolio or new opportunities at a later date. However, at this stage, we see greater value in deploying capital towards the systematic drilling programmes that have been proven to deliver significant value to the Company to date. This will comprise further drilling for resource growth within the immediate Project area, whilst continuing to grow the exploration pipeline within the broader portfolio using soil sampling, geophysics and auger drilling ahead of RC drill testing.
“We look forward to updating shareholders on our ongoing progress, including as remaining assay results become available.”
New Drilling Results
Further assay results have been received for 5,444m of RC drilling from the ongoing infill, extensional and exploration drill programme at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project. Multiple high-grade drill intersections have been reported for infill drilling results at the Ewoyaa South-2 deposit within the current MRE1 and the Ewoyaa North-East deposit, which currently sits outside of the current MRE1 (refer Table 1, Appendix 1 and Appendix 2).
Drilling aims to intersect mineralised pegmatite dykes perpendicular to strike and dip to approximate true width. This is not always achieved due to the variable nature of pegmatites or challenging drill access, with some drill intersections drilled down-dip as apparent widths. Accordingly, estimated true widths are included in the intersections table in Appendix 1.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Full HMW Phase 1 Construction Permits Granted
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is very pleased to announce that late yesterday, Argentina time, the Catamarca Ministro – Ministerio de Mineria (Mines Department Minister) granted Galan the full Phase 1 construction permits for 5.4ktpa LCE production at the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium brine project. The granting of the permits means full construction can commence with the aim of delivering lithium chloride production in H1 2025.
Highlights:
- Initial Phase 1 Hombre Muerto West (HMW) construction permits granted late yesterday, Argentina time
- Permits include ponds, plant, onsite laboratory, 200-man camp, power and other required infrastructure
- Six (6) additional production wells also approved
- HMW is the highest grade, lowest impurity lithium brine deposit in Argentina
- Phase 1 preparation works, engineering and long lead orders are on track for delivering lithium chloride production of 5.4ktpa LCE in H1 2025
- Appointment of main contractor imminent; full phase 1 pond construction to commence with 2 weeks
- Phase 2 DFS progressing well; results on track for September 2023
Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented: “This is a major development in the history of Galan and we are proud to be sharing this moment with the Government of the Catamarca Province in Argentina in a major step towards the production of a premium quality lithium chloride product from the HMW Project. The Government and its officials have been on the journey from the start and have always acted very professionally through the whole approval process.
The permits cover the full Phase 1 DFS production rate of 5.4ktpa LCE including full spec ponds design and size plus the carbonate plant using the lithium concentration feed from the existing ponds already built. All required infrastructure is also approved, which means it is all systems go to we meet our production target in H1 2025. The Galan team, from top to bottom, has been simply outstanding and this is the most significant milestone in the relatively short history of the HMW Project.”
The Chairman of Galan, Richard Homsany also said“We are excited not only about the robust financial outcomes that HMW has for the benefit of our shareholders and personnel, who we sincerely thank for their support to date, but also for the Catamarca community and stakeholders in the region who will benefit economically and socially through the education, training and employment opportunities which Galan will offer, including diversity objectives, and prioritise our investment in. We look forward to continuing to work in co-operation with the Catamarca Government to maximise the positive impact of Galan’s mining and processing operations in the community, and ensure it is sustainable and will endure over the longer term.
We also look forward to rapidly advancing the development and construction of HMW and providing updates on our progress.
Galan is well poised to achieve its purpose of economically producing valuable products from the highest grade and lowest impurity lithium brine deposit in Argentina.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Lithium Australia Signs Landmark Joint Development Agreement With Mineral Resources
Lithium Australia Limited (ASX:LIT) (‘Lithium Australia’, or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered a joint development agreement (“Agreement”) with leading ASX-listed mining company Mineral Resources Ltd (“MinRes”).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lithium Australia signs joint development agreement with leading ASX-listed mining company Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) (“MinRes”) related to disruptive lithium extraction technology LieNA®
- MinRes has extensive operations in lithium and mining services across Western Australia, with a market capitalisation of A$13.6bn1
- MinRes will solely fund the development and operation of a pilot plant up to the total budgeted cost of A$4.5 million and provide raw materials for the pilot plant at no cost to Lithium Australia, with Lithium Australia to contribute its LieNA® technology
- Subject to the results of the pilot plant, MinRes and Lithium Australia will form a 50:50 joint venture to own and commercialise the LieNA® technology through a licensing model
- MinRes can elect to sole fund, develop and operate a demonstration scale plant under a license agreement with the joint venture
- This licence will apply to current and future projects of MinRes and is based on a targeted headline gross product royalty rate of 8.0% with a first mover discount applied
Under the Agreement, MinRes will solely fund the development and operation of a pilot plant and an engineering study for a demonstration plant up to the total budgeted cost of A$4.5 million, and will also supply the required raw materials to support the extraction process at no cost to Lithium Australia. Lithium Australia will contribute its patented LieNA® technology, which has the potential to enhance lithium extraction yields by up to 50%3 over current market performance, and will manage the pilot plant’s production process.
Lithium Australia’s patented extraction technology is underpinned by recovering lithium from fine and low-grade spodumene, which is usually disposed of as waste streams, improving mining efficiency, sustainability and potential profitability.
On successful completion of the pilot plant operations and engineering study, MinRes’ convertible note will convert into equity in a new joint venture (“JV”) between MinRes and Lithium Australia. Lithium Australia and MinRes will each have a 50% interest in the JV entity, which will wholly own the LieNA® technology going forward.
The JV plans to license the LieNA® technology to third-parties at a target headline gross product royalty rate of 8%4. The royalty model materially expands Lithium Australia’s addressable market as it has the potential to capture a fee on all tonnage processed via any mine utilising the LieNA® technology.
The JV will initially license the LieNA® technology to a larger demonstration plant which MinRes can elect to independently fund, develop, and operate. The larger plant will aim to extract lithium salt at a commercial scale under the licence. The licence will apply to current and future projects of MinRes and the royalty payable by MinRes under the licence is based on a discount to the headline royalty rate above in acknowledgement of MinRes’ first mover position.
MinRes is an optimal strategic partner for Lithium Australia, as it mines substantial quantities of lithium at its own operations. Early target jurisdictions for licencing include Western Australia and North America, with potential for expansion into Europe and Africa as well.
Comment from Lithium Australia Chief Executive Officer, Simon Linge
“We are thrilled by the formation of a new partnership with Mineral Resources, one of Australia’s largest and most prominent mining companies. MinRes is the perfect partner to complement our leading lithium extraction technology, given its extensive owned operations and strategic movement downstream into the battery materials sector.
Securing a development partner is also noted as a significant step within Lithium Australia’s recently released roadmap and serves as a powerful validation of our patented technology. We are excited by the future opportunity to license our proven high- value technology to all existing and new lithium mines across Australia and the rest of the world.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Australia, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
