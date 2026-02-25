FutureFuel to Release Year End 2025 Financial Results on March 16, 2026

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) ("FutureFuel"), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, announced today that it will release its year-end 2025 financial results after market close on Monday, March 16, 2026.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers ("custom chemicals") as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals ("performance chemicals"). FutureFuel's custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel's performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel's biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

COMPANY CONTACT:
FutureFuel Corp.
Roeland Polet
(870)698-5608
www.futurefuelcorporation.com

