Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL,OTC:LITOF) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQB: LITOF) ("Frontier" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the six month period ended September 30, 2026, and highlights from this interim period are set out below. The financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2026 have been filed on SEDAR+ and can be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.frontierlithium.com. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
The Company continues to advance its PAK lithium project (the "PAK Lithium Project" or "Project") and assess the viability of constructing and operating a fully-integrated lithium mine and chemicals processing facility to deliver battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide for the burgeoning lithium-ion battery market in North America.
Highlights for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026, and Recent Developments
Financial
As at September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $15.3 million (September 30, 2025 – $14.9 million), following the closing of the previously announced $15.0 million bought deal offering on April 30, 2026.
Permitting, Government and Regulatory
On November 12, 2026, the Company provided an update on the advancement of the PAK Lithium Project under Ontario's One Project, One Process ("1P1P") permitting framework. The first year of 1P1P has focused on permitting the Junction Road, an approximately 56 km all-season road planned to connect the approved Branchwood Road to the junction point between community winter roads near the PAK Lithium Project. Pre-construction engineering, design, environmental studies and permitting for the Junction Road have been supported by Natural Resources Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund. The Company is also working with First Nations and governments to coordinate permitting, funding and construction scheduling, with the objective of establishing an executable path toward infrastructure construction. The Company is targeting completion of Junction Road permitting in the first quarter of 2027 and key permits for the broader project by the fourth quarter of 2027.
On September 14, 2026, the Company announced that the PAK Lithium Project was selected for inclusion in the Canada Investment Summit Prospectus ("Summit"), which was distributed to participants of the inaugural Canada Investment Summit held in Toronto on September 14–15, 2026. The PAK Lithium Project was also the only lithium project included in Ontario's Deal Book, a collection of 15 major investment opportunities highlighted by the Province of Ontario during the Summit.
On August 6, 2026, the Company announced that its subsidiary, Frontier Lithium Advanced Materials Inc., entered into a contribution agreement with Natural Resources Canada under the Global Partnerships Initiative (the "Program"). The Program provides for a non-repayable contribution to the Company of up to $2.3 million, subject to the terms and conditions of the agreement, and formalizes the conditional approval previously announced by the Company.
Exploration and Development
There has been no drilling on the PAK Lithium Project since September 2024. A full record of drilling results from Phase I through Phase XIV (2013–2024) is available in the NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on July 9, 2025 by the Company. The Company continues to work on environmental baseline studies, a step that will enable it to advance project permitting.
In September 2026, the Company engaged DRA Americas Inc. to update the Mine and Mill technical report using updated macro and management assumptions. The updated technical report is expected to be finalized in 2027.
Financing
On April 30, 2026, the Company closed a $15.0 million bought deal offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units") with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets. An aggregate of 20,000,000 Units were sold at a price of $0.75 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $1.00 for a period of two years from the closing of the Offering.
The net proceeds of the Offering are being used to advance the PAK Lithium Project, including completion of an updated Mine and Mill technical report, activities related to government-funded or cost-shared infrastructure initiatives, permitting, advancement of the Lithium Conversion study, and general administrative and corporate expenses.
On September 16, 2026, the Company entered into an amendment agreement with the holder of its convertible loan to amend certain of its terms, effective August 25, 2026. Under the amendment agreement, the principal amount comprises the original principal amount of $3.35 million together with all accrued and unpaid interest as at August 25, 2026, being the original maturity date. The maturity date was also extended by 18 months to February 25, 2028, and the interest rate remains unchanged at CORRA plus 3.0% per annum, with the conversion price being amended from $0.65 to $0.455 per common share. All other terms and conditions, including the early repayment option, remain unchanged. The amendments did not result in any additional proceeds being received by the Company.
Outlook
The Company is targeting completion of Junction Road permitting in the first quarter of 2027 and key permits for the broader project by the fourth quarter of 2027, with the updated Mine and Mill technical report expected in 2027. Supported by a cash position of $15.3 million as at September 30, 2026, the Company continues to advance the PAK Lithium Project under a phased strategy focused on the mine and mill, together with the related infrastructure and permitting activities.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Trevor R. Walker
President & CEO
Qualified Person
Unless stated otherwise, all scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed, approved and verified by Garth Drever, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration, who is the Company's in-house "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 and a member in good standing of Professional Geoscientists Ontario. Mr. Drever is not independent under NI 43-101.
About Frontier Lithium
Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production mining company with an objective to become a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle, and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium Project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.
About the PAK Lithium Project
The PAK Lithium Project is a fully integrated critical minerals initiative in Ontario, developing a high-grade, large scale lithium resource. Operated as a joint venture between Frontier (92.5%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (7.5%), the project is advancing in parallel with a mine and mill, north of Red Lake, Ontario and a downstream lithium conversion facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which are both key to supporting a secure domestic lithium supply for the clean energy transition. A 2025 Mine and Mill Feasibility Study (FS), prepared by DRA Americas Inc. and entitled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report FS PAK Lithium Project, Mine and Mill, outlines a 31-year Project life with an after-tax net present value of $932 million at an 8% discount rate and an after-tax internal rate of return of 17.9%. These results have been disclosed in the Company's press release dated May 28, 2025, and the accompanying technical report was filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on July 9, 2025.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this news release may include, but are not limited to, the timing and completion of Junction Road permitting and key project permits under Ontario's One Project, One Process framework, the funding and expected benefits of the Global Partnerships Initiative contribution, the timing of the updated Mine and Mill technical report, the use of proceeds from the Offering, the PAK Lithium Project and its estimated economics, and statements with respect to: capital requirements and private and/or public financing initiatives and completion of these financings (if any), estimated mineral resources, estimated capital costs to construct a mine and conversion facilities, estimated operating costs, estimated cash flows, net present value, the Feasibility Study and statements that address future production, resource and reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, including but not limited to capital and operating costs, timelines, internal rates of return, and project development milestones.
Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: market prices for commodities, increases in capital or operating costs, construction risks, availability of infrastructure including roads, regulatory and permitting risks, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, financing costs, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.
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