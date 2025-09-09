From Nuclear to Blockchain: How xU3O8 is Reimagining Uranium Ownership

Video

“There is product market fit between crypto audiences and uranium as an asset to purchase. I like to say that people who like cryptocurrencies, they like technologically flavored commodities, and uranium is that,” explained xU3O8 Co-founder Arthur Breitman.

xU3O8 has reached a key milestone with the listing of its uranium-backed token across major crypto exchanges, opening the door for investors to gain direct exposure to uranium at a time when demand is accelerating, said Arthur Breitman, co-founder of Tezos, which provides the blockchain platform for xU3O8.

“xU3O8 is a tokenized asset. It represents tokenized beneficial ownership in uranium oxide,” Breitman explained. “And the platform uranium.io allows people to come in and then buy this tokenized ownership in uranium, which can be interesting for people interested in owning the commodity.”

Breitman also explained the advantages of buying tokenized uranium versus investing in uranium stocks or uranium funds.

“If you're talking about (investing in) a uranium mine, for example, you will carry idiosyncratic risk, which is tied to this company … And then there are also (other) products around uranium, like the spot trade ... But these are funds; you're not buying uranium, you're buying a share in a fund.

“With xU3O8, you do not have this issue, because you have convertibility with the physical uranium behind it,” Breitman said.

Watch the full interview with xU3O8 co-founder Arthur Breitman above.



Ken Hoffman, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Ken Hoffman: Gold's Path is Clear, Price to Hit US$10,000 Long Term

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodSep 03, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.


Ken Hoffman of Red Cloud Securities shares his gold price target of US$10,000 per ounce.

In his view, the US dollar is set to decline to its lowest level in the last 20 years. Given its usual relationship with gold, that could send the price to US$7,000, and from there it could overshoot.

Basin Energy Managing Director Pete Moorhouse.play icon
Uranium Investing

Basin Energy Shifts Focus to Uranium Assets with District-scale Potential in Queensland

Mari-Len De Guzman
By Mari-Len De GuzmanSep 02, 2025
Mari-Len De Guzman
Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.


Basin Energy’s (ASX:BSN) recent acquisition of a significant landholding in the Mount Isa region of Northwest Queensland has propelled the company into Australia's uranium and rare earths exploration landscape, giving investors exposure to a cost-effective, district-scale opportunity, according to the company’s managing director, Pete Moorhouse.

“The Queensland opportunity provides direct exposure for district-scale wins from first-pass drilling with reverse circulation and aircore, so this is relatively cheap drilling on district-scale opportunities. Northwest Queensland, from the jurisdiction (perspective), is a real prime opportunity for critical minerals,” said Moorhouse.

The Basin Energy executive also noted that there are significant government initiatives in place at both the federal and state level to support the region’s growth, as well as recent M&A activity in the uranium space.

“From a uranium perspective, we look at the work that Laramide Resources (TSX:LAM,OTCQX:LMRXF) has been doing in Northwest Queensland at the West Moreland deposit, and we see that the spotlight is being brought back into uranium in Queensland. Perhaps that's underpinned, notably, by the 20 percent investment recently by Boss Energy (ASX:BOE,OTCQX:BQSSF),” he said.

Basin Energy is currently gearing up to begin exploration work at the property, following the completion of a AU$1.25 million capital raise.

Watch the full interview with Basin Energy Managing Director Pete Moorhouse above.

Silver bars, upward trend arrow and "Weekly Editor's Picks" text on stock market backdrop.play icon
Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Breaks US$3,400, Silver Added to Draft US Critical Minerals List

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodAug 29, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.


The gold price was on the rise this week, breaking through US$3,400 per ounce once again.

It's been pushed higher by US dollar weakness, as well as Federal Reserve turmoil.

President Donald Trump has been pressuring Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates for months, and on Monday (August 25) the situation developed further when Trump posted a letter on his social media platform Truth Social. In it, he said he was removing Lisa Cook from her position on the central bank's board of governors due to allegations of mortgage fraud.

Cook, who has been voting to hold rates steady, was due to serve until 2038; she has now filed a lawsuit asking for Trump's order to be declared "unlawful and void."

The move has spurred questions about whether Trump can actually fire her — while the Federal Reserve Act doesn't allow him to remove Fed officials at will, he can do so "for cause."

For its part, the Fed has said it will abide by any court decision.

The situation is still developing, and gold market watchers are keeping a close eye on how it plays out. The yellow metal tends to fare better when interest rates are low, and some experts believe that a rate cut from the Fed could kick off its next move higher

The Fed's next meeting is scheduled to run from September 16 to 17. Expectations are high that it will cut rates at that time, even though the latest data shows that its preferred measure of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, was up 2.6 percent year-on-year in July.

Core PCE, which excludes food and energy, saw a rise of 2.9 percent.

Bullet briefing — US drafts new critical minerals list, uranium miners make cuts

US drafts new critical minerals list

The US Department of the Interior has released a new draft critical minerals list, and the recommended additions include silver, as well as potash, silicon, copper, rhenium and lead.

Silver's potential inclusion is turning heads in the mining community as market participants assess the potential impact for the metal. The critical minerals list is designed to guide federal strategy, investment and permitting deals as the US works to lock down supply of key commodities, meaning that silver-focused companies could see benefits such as tax breaks and faster timelines.

In total, the draft list has 54 minerals, with 50 included based on results from an economic effects assessment. Three were selected on the back of a qualitative evaluation, and zirconium is there because of the potential for a single point of failure in the US supply chain.

The list was set up after a 2017 executive order from Trump and is updated every three years.

It's worth noting that silver and the other recommended additions aren't officially critical minerals yet — the draft critical minerals list was posted for public comment on Tuesday (August 26), and feedback will be accepted for 30 days. It's also worth noting that two commodities may be stripped of their critical mineral status — arsenic and tellurium have been recommended for removal.

Critical minerals lists vary from country to country based on individual needs, although in many cases they have similarities. In January 2024, a group of silver industry participants, including many major miners, sent a letter to Canada's energy and natural resources minister proposing that silver be included in the nation's critical minerals list; to date, it has not been added.

Uranium miners cut production guidance

Sweden's government has proposed the removal of the country's ban on uranium mining as it looks to reduce its reliance on imports of the energy fuel.

Uranium mining has been banned in Sweden since 2018, but the country has six operating reactors and generates around one-third of its power from nuclear energy.

The ban is set to be removed on January 1, 2026, and comes as nations increasingly look to nuclear power to fill their energy needs. It also comes amid supply questions — although demand is rising and prices are out of a years-long slump, miners have been slow to ramp back up post-Fukushima.

Just last week, Kazatomprom said it was lowering its 2026 production target compared to earlier estimates, cutting about 8 million pounds. Although the company sees stability in long-term uranium prices and strong sector fundamentals, it isn't prepared to return to 100 percent levels.

Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) made a similar statement this week, saying its 2025 output will be impacted by delays in transitioning the Saskatchewan-based McArthur River mine to new mining areas. Production will be 4 million to 5 million pounds lower, although there is a chance for Cigar Lake to partially offset that loss.

Invion Executive Chair and CEO Thian Chew. play icon
Pharmaceutical Investing

Invion CEO Maps Path to Peer-level Valuation as Momentum for Cancer Treatment Trials Builds

Mari-Len De Guzman
By Mari-Len De GuzmanAug 28, 2025
Mari-Len De Guzman
Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.


Invion (ASX:IVX) Executive Chair and CEO Thian Chew says the company sees a path to a rerate toward clinical-stage oncology peers — typically valued from AU$30 million to AU$40 million up to several hundred million — if it executes on a trio of near-term priorities: simplifying licencing, cleaning up shareholder financing structures and dialling up investor awareness.

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Chew stressed that Invion’s fundamentals are already in place: a platform therapy being tested across multiple cancers with an active clinical program, and a US Food and Drug Administration orphan drug designation potentially fast tracking approvals.

“The challenge is making sure people invest the time to understand where we're at. So if we solve all those three, even without doing any more development work, then we believe that we can get around the comparable levels of valuation, and that creates some interesting opportunities for us,” Chew said.

Invion is in the clinical trial stage for its novel PhotoDynamic Therapy for the treatment of certain types of cancer, including prostate cancer, non-melanoma skin cancer and anogenital cancer.

Chew also highlighted a strategic emphasis on unmet needs when it comes to cancer treatment for Asian populations, noting that only about 6 percent of patients involved in US drug development are Asian, while treatment costs often hover around US$300,000.

“(Asia) is our neck of the woods, and in fact, 60 percent of the world lives in our neck of the woods, and yet only 6 percent of patients for new drugs are really designed to look after what's in our backyard. So that really gives an important priority for us to look in our backyard, as opposed to trying to look beyond the Pacific Ocean.”

Watch the full interview with Invion Executive Chair and CEO Thian Chew above.

john hathaway, gold barsplay icon
Gold Investing

John Hathaway: Gold Price Can Double, This Factor Isn't Priced In

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodAug 27, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.


John Hathaway, managing partner at Sprott (TSX:SII,NYSE:SII) and senior portfolio manager at Sprott Asset Management USA, shares his outlook for gold, including how high it could go.

"In my opinion, the gold price could more than double," he said.

Latest News