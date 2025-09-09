From Nuclear to Blockchain: How xU3O8 is Reimagining Uranium Ownership

xU3O8 has reached a key milestone with the listing of its uranium-backed token across major crypto exchanges, opening the door for investors to gain direct exposure to uranium at a time when demand is accelerating, said Arthur Breitman, co-founder of Tezos, which provides the blockchain platform for xU3O8.

“xU3O8 is a tokenized asset. It represents tokenized beneficial ownership in uranium oxide,” Breitman explained. “And the platform uranium.io allows people to come in and then buy this tokenized ownership in uranium, which can be interesting for people interested in owning the commodity.”

Breitman also explained the advantages of buying tokenized uranium versus investing in uranium stocks or uranium funds.

“If you're talking about (investing in) a uranium mine, for example, you will carry idiosyncratic risk, which is tied to this company … And then there are also (other) products around uranium, like the spot trade ... But these are funds; you're not buying uranium, you're buying a share in a fund.

“With xU3O8, you do not have this issue, because you have convertibility with the physical uranium behind it,” Breitman said.

