xU3O8 Token Launches on Major Global Trading Venues: KuCoin, MEXC and Gate.com

July 24, 2025
The simultaneous listing of the xU3O8 token across major cryptocurrency trading venues: KuCoin, MEXC, and Gate.com has been announced today. This multi-platform launch marks a significant milestone in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, bringing institutional-grade uranium investment to a combined user base of over 115 million traders worldwide.
The xU3O8 token represents fractional ownership of physical uranium ore concentrate (yellowcake) stored with Cameco in regulated facilities. This breakthrough democratizes access to the uranium market, which previously required minimum investments of 100,000 lbs (approximately $7.2 million) and specialized broker relationships, effectively limiting participation to institutional investors and large corporations.
The coordinated listing across leading trading venues ensures maximum accessibility and liquidity for xU3O8 tokens:
- KuCoin, trusted by over 41 million users across 200+ countries, provides comprehensive trading services including spot, margin, options, and futures. As a pioneering technology platform, KuCoin is committed to user-centric principles and making cryptocurrency accessible to everyone, resonating with xU3O8’s goal of breaking down traditional investment barriers.
- MEXC, founded in 2018 and serving 36 million global users, has demonstrated remarkable growth with a 143% increase in spot trading volume and 118% jump in futures trading volume throughout 2024. Known for making crypto “simple, accessible, and rewarding,” MEXC’s user-friendly platform aligns perfectly with xU3O8’s mission to democratize uranium investment.
- Gate.com, one of the world’s top 3 cryptocurrency exchanges by real trading volume with over 32 million users, brings institutional-grade security and supports 3,600+ digital assets. As an industry pioneer committed to 100% reserve holdings, Gate.com provides the robust infrastructure needed for tokenized commodities.
The listing comes at a pivotal moment for uranium markets. According to the World Nuclear Association, uranium demand is projected to increase 28% by 2030 and 51% by 2040, driven by global decarbonization efforts, energy security concerns, and the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure requiring reliable baseload power. The uranium market already faces a significant supply-demand imbalance, with global production in 2024 at approximately 155 million lbs falling short of current demand at 197 million lbs, creating a deficit of over 40 million lbs per year, without accounting for additional reactors coming online
The multi-platform listing eliminates traditional barriers that have kept uranium investment exclusive. Investors can now start with any amount instead of millions of dollars, benefit from instant blockchain settlement versus 14-30 day traditional settlement cycles, and access global trading 24/7 from anywhere versus limited OTC market hours. xU3O8 provides complete on-chain visibility versus opaque traditional markets and enables continuous trading across multiple venues versus limited OTC liquidity.
The RWA tokenization market is projected to reach $16 trillion by 2030, with commodities representing a significant portion of this growth. xU3O8’s multi-platform listing provides a blueprint for how traditional commodity markets can be revolutionized through blockchain technology.
Built on Tezos blockchain technology via Etherlink, xU3O8 leverages a sophisticated smart contract architecture. The primary layer tracks physical uranium holdings while the secondary layer manages fractional ownership. xU3O8 trading is now live across all trading venues, with users able to access detailed market data, trading charts, and educational resources through each platform’s interface. The coordinated launch ensures optimal liquidity and price discovery across global markets.
20h
Lo Herma Drilling Permit & Contract Confirmed
GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Lo Herma Drilling Permit & Contract Confirmed
23 July
Major Uranium Deposit Find Lifts Beijing’s Nuclear Ambitions
China has discovered a new uranium deposit in the Tarim Basin at a depth of 1,820 meters, the deepest recorded for sandstone-type uranium in the country, according to state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).
CNNC said the discovery was made through a combination of deep drilling and predictive geological modeling and is part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on imported nuclear fuel.
This type of deposit, long favored for its relative ease and low cost of extraction, is emerging as a crucial part of China’s strategy to reduce reliance on foreign uranium amid an unprecedented expansion of its nuclear power fleet.
“By implementing relatively deep drilling verification, we finally discovered thick industrial uranium mineralisation in the desert heart,” said Qin Mingkuan, principal investigator at CNNC, as quoted by state broadcaster CCTV.
According to official data, China imported about 13,000 metric tons of uranium in 2023, while domestic production amounted to just 1,700 metric tons. However, demand is still soaring.
The International Atomic Energy Agency estimates that China’s nuclear fleet could require over 40,000 metric tons of uranium annually by 2040, nearly triple today’s global annual uranium production.
Shifting ground
Until recently, most of China’s uranium was extracted from granite and volcanic rock formations in the southern provinces, which are harder to mine and less scalable.
In contrast, sandstone-hosted uranium, found in northern regions like Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang, is more conducive to in-situ leaching, a process that allows for less invasive, lower-cost recovery.
According to CNNC, The newly discovered deposit in Tarim is a proof point for China’s investment in geophysical modeling, which it used remote sensing and predictive analytics to identify the site before drilling.
The achievement is also being seen as a technological validation for CNNC’s flagship “National No. 1 Uranium” demonstration project in the Ordos Basin in Inner Mongolia — now the country’s largest uranium production base by capacity. Earlier this month, that site produced its first barrel of uranium, just a year after breaking ground.
The project employs advanced in-situ leaching techniques that use carbon dioxide and oxygen-enriched water to extract uranium from underground ore bodies. The process is touted as not only environmentally cleaner than traditional mining, but also more efficient.
Strategic push for uranium
China’s renewed focus on domestic uranium forms part of its overall strategy to support its nuclear energy ambitions, which are now among the most aggressive in the world. According to a report from Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), roughly half of all nuclear reactors currently under construction worldwide are located in China.
As of the end of 2024, the country had 58 operational reactors generating about 56.9 gigawatts of electricity, with another 32 reactors under construction expected to add more than 34 gigawatts of capacity.
Dozens more are in the planning pipeline.
The China Nuclear Energy Association further projects that installed capacity will reach 200 gigawatts by 2040 — a level that would more than double the current US nuclear fleet and make China the undisputed global leader in atomic energy.
To fuel that expansion, China has adopted a “three-thirds” approach: one-third of uranium to be sourced domestically, one-third from overseas joint ventures or equity stakes, and one-third purchased on the open market.
But recent geopolitical tensions — including US export restrictions on some nuclear-related equipment — have increased pressure on Beijing to accelerate domestic uranium production.
In April, China’s State Council approved the construction of additional reactors across five coastal sites, requiring a combined investment of nearly 200 billion yuan (US$27.9 billion).
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
23 July
IsoEnergy and Purepoint Extend High-Grade Mineralization at the Dorado JV with a 70 Metre Step-Out Peaking at 110,800 CPS
IsoEnergy Ltd. (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) ("IsoEnergy") and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU)PTU) (OTC: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") are pleased to report continued strong results from drilling at their 50/50 Dorado joint venture project ("Dorado" or the "Project"), located in Saskatchewan's world-class Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). The most recent drill hole, PG25-07A, stepped out approximately 70 metres northeast of the "Nova Discovery" intercepts at the Q48 target area and returned stronger mineralization, with an average of 11,100 counts per second (CPS) measured on a Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole radiometric probe across a much wider interval of 14.0 metres, including a peak reading of 110,800 CPS.
The recent Nova Discovery results further define the mineralized trend at the Q48 target as a steeply dipping, uranium-bearing structure hosted within the basement rocks, underscoring the potential scale and strength of the system emerging at Dorado. All assays from the current program, including holes PG25-04 and PG25-05, are pending on a rush basis and will be disclosed once available.
Highlights
- PG25-07A intersected a continuation of the Nova Discovery uranium basement hosted mineralization approximately 70 metres northeast of PG25-05 and 60 metres below the unconformity, averaging 11,100 CPS over 14.0 metres with a peak of 110,100 CPS.
- The Nova Discovery mineralization at Q48 remains open to the northeast, the direction of increasing radioactivity, but wet marsh ground conditions currently prevent further drilling in that direction. Follow-up drilling is expected to resume this winter, when frozen ground allows for more efficient land-based access.
- The drill rig has now been mobilized to the Turaco target, located approximately 8 km northeast of the Q48 target within the Dorado project. Up to four holes are planned at Turaco as part of the 5,400-metre drill program approved by the joint venture partners for 2025.
"The recent Nova Discovery results underscore just how much potential remains at Dorado," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint Uranium. "PG25-07A has successfully extended the Nova Discovery zone by 70 metres and delivered our strongest intercept to date, both in intensity and thickness based on radioactivity. The systematic way we've approached Q48 is paying off, and we expect the next phase of drilling will push this discovery even further."
"The results from PG25-07A mark a significant leap forward for our new Nova discovery," added Philip Williams, CEO and Director of IsoEnergy. "This step-out hole shows that the mineralized structure continues northeast and that the grades and thickness are improving as we move along the trend. While we have had to pause advancement in this direction due to ground conditions, we are eager to return this winter to continue following what we believe is shaping up to be an exciting discovery."
Figure 1: Location of the Q48 and Turaco Target areas, the initial focus of the 2025 drill program, highlighted. (CNW Group/IsoEnergy Ltd.)
Figure 2: Location Map of 2025 Drill Program at Q48 Target Area and the new Nova Discovery. (CNW Group/IsoEnergy Ltd.)
Figure 3: IsoEnergy and Purepoint Uranium Joint Venture including, Dorado Project, Aurora Project and Celeste Block (CNW Group/IsoEnergy Ltd.)DDHs PG25-06 and PG25-07A
Drill hole PG25-06 targeted the brittle fault associated with mineralization (Figure 1) at the unconformity approximately 20 metres northeast of initial drilling (Figure 2). The drill hole was collared with a dip of -64 degrees and encountered Athabasca sandstone to a depth of 316 metres. Granitic gneiss displaying paleoweathering alteration was drilled to 341 metres then generally unaltered granite, pegmatites and pelitic gneiss was drilled to the completion depth of 482 metres. Projection of the Nova Discovery zone mineralization suggests the radioactive sandstone interval of 1,040 cps over 2.3 metres in the Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole gamma probe (Table 1), which occurs within core lost between 312.4 to 314.0m, is related to the primary mineralized structure.
Hole PG25-07A was collared from the PG25-04 drill pad and initial deviation resulted in a large 70 metre step out to the northeast of the PG25-05 mineralized intercept. The unconformity was intersected at a depth of 322 metres and the drill hole intercepted the radioactive structure approximately 40 metres up-dip of PG25-04. From the unconformity, granitic gneiss with pegmatitic intervals was encountered to a depth of 392 metres that was initially clay altered for 5 metres, weakly chlorite altered for 20 meters, unaltered for 36 metres, then became chloritized and silicified for 9 metres. Chloritized pelitic gneiss was drilled from 392 to 441 metres, unaltered graphitic and pyritic pelitic gneiss to 459 metres, followed by unaltered granitic gneiss and pegmatites with minor pelitic gneiss to the completion depth of 548 metres.
The PG25-07A Nova zone mineralization starts within granitic gneiss at 382.3 metres and extends into pelitic gneiss to a depth of 396.3 metres returning an average of 11,100 cps over 14.0 metres. A primary mineralized structure of the Nova zone is hosted in sheared, reddish-brown altered granitic gneiss with pitchblende that returned an average of 82,300 cps over 0.6 metres with a peak of 110,800 cps. A second strongly mineralized interval occurs within lost pelitic gneiss core and returned an average of 46,000 cps over 0.4 metres.
* See Qualified Person Statement below.
Table 1: Downhole Gamma Results of Drill Holes PG25-06 and 07A
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Avg. cps
Max. cps
PG25-06
250.8
251.5
0.7
665
805
312.6
314.9
2.3
1,040
1,770
341.2
345.3
4.1
980
1,980
347.6
348.4
0.8
860
1,060
351.4
353.1
1.7
910
1,320
403.3
404.7
1.4
1,410
2,600
PG25-07A
382.3
396.3
14.0
11,100
110,800
Includes
385.5
386.1
0.6
82,300
Includes
392.3
392.7
0.4
46,000
397.4
399.8
2.4
4,500
20,200
401.5
402.8
1.3
6,200
21,500
Includes
402.0
402.4
0.4
14,400
484.4
484.9
0.5
1,720
3,680
Note: Mt. Sopris 2PGA probe used to record downhole gamma readings
Q48 Target Area
The Q48 zone lies within the southern portion of the Project and is characterized by a steeply dipping, north-south trending conductive package identified through geophysical surveys. Historic drilling in the area intersected strongly altered and structurally disrupted rocks at the unconformity and in the basement, including garnetiferous pelitic gneiss, graphitic pelitic gneiss, and semipelite, with local weak radioactivity and zones of intense clay alteration. These results, combined with the geophysical response, highlighted Q48 as a highly prospective but underexplored target.
Drilling by IsoEnergy in 2022 confirmed that the conductive trend at Q48 hosts brittle faults, shears, and alteration, characteristics of uranium-bearing hydrothermal systems in the Athabasca Basin. The current program is designed to systematically follow-up and fully test the Q48 conductive corridor.
Turaco Target Area
The Turaco zone lies within the central portion of the Project and is characterized by a broad area with high conductivity. Although numerous geophysical surveys have been conducted, including airborne electromagnetics (VTEM), ground EM, induced polarization and gravity, previous drilling has failed to properly explain the interpreted EM conductors. A recent review of the geophysical results by Condor Consulting North of Vancouver, BC has selected alternative EM conductor picks that better explain the conductive responses and used Maxwell Modeling to accurately locate the position of discreet conductors. Drilling will commence at one of the high priority target areas identified by Condor.
About the Dorado JV Project
Dorado (Figure 3) is the flagship project of the IsoEnergy-Purepoint 50/50 joint venture, a partnership encompassing more than 98,000 hectares of prime uranium exploration ground. The Project includes the former Turnor Lake, Geiger, Edge, and Full Moon properties, all underlain by graphite-bearing lithologies and fault structures favorable for uranium deposition.
Recent drilling by IsoEnergy east of the Hurricane Deposit has intersected strongly elevated radioactivity in multiple holes. The anomalous radioactivity confirms the continuity of fertile graphitic rock package and further highlights the opportunity for additional high-grade discoveries across the region.
The shallow unconformity depths across the Dorado property—typically between 30 and 300 metres—allow for highly efficient drilling and rapid follow-up on results.
* See Qualified Person Statement below.
Gamma Logging and Geochemical Assaying
A Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole total gamma probe was utilized for radiometric surveying. The total gamma results provided in Table 1 were selected using a cutoff of 500 cps over a 0.5 metre width. All drill intercepts are core width and true thickness is yet to be determined.
Core samples are submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon. The SRC facility is independent of IsoEnergy and PurePoint and is ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (scope of accreditation #537). The samples are analyzed for a multi-element suite using partial and total digestion inductively coupled plasma methods, for boron by Na2O2 fusion, and for uranium by fluorimetry.
Qualified Person Statement
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to IsoEnergy and Purepoint was reviewed and approved by Dr. Dan Brisbin, P.Geo., IsoEnergy's Vice President, Exploration and Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, who are "Qualified Persons" (as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")).
For additional information with respect to the current mineral resource estimate for IsoEnergy's Hurricane Deposit, please refer to the Technical Report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 entitled "Technical Report on the Larocque East Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated August 4, 2022, available under IsoEnergy's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
This news release refers to properties other than those in which IsoEnergy and Purepoint have an interest. Mineralization on those other properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Joint Venture properties.
About IsoEnergy Ltd.
IsoEnergy (NYSE American: ISOU; TSX: ISO) is a leading, globally diversified uranium company with substantial current and historical mineral resources in top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, the U.S. and Australia at varying stages of development, providing near-, medium- and long-term leverage to rising uranium prices. IsoEnergy is currently advancing its Larocque East project in Canada's Athabasca basin, which is home to the Hurricane deposit, boasting the world's highest-grade indicated uranium mineral resource. IsoEnergy also holds a portfolio of permitted past-producing, conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels. These mines are currently on standby, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning IsoEnergy as a near-term uranium producer.
About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. Highly prospective uranium projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.
Additionally, the Company holds a promising VMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Mining Corporation's McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". This forward-looking information may relate to additional planned exploration activities, including the timing thereof and the anticipated results thereof; and any other activities, events or developments that the companies expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, that planned exploration activities are completed as anticipated; the anticipated costs of planned exploration activities, the price of uranium; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Joint Venture's planned activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although each of IsoEnergy and Purepoint have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Such statements represent the current views of IsoEnergy and Purepoint with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by IsoEnergy and Purepoint, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: the inability of the Joint Venture to complete the exploration activities as currently contemplated; ; uncertainty of additional financing; no known mineral resources or reserves; aboriginal title and consultation issues; reliance on key management and other personnel; actual results of technical work programs and technical and economic assessments being different than anticipated; regulatory determinations and delays; stock market conditions generally; demand, supply and pricing for uranium; and general economic and political conditions. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in each of IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's most recent annual management's discussion and analyses or annual information forms and IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators which are available, respectively, on each company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. IsoEnergy and Purepoint do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
22 July
Scott Melbye: Uranium Outlook Bullish, Expect "Epic" Returns in 2025
Scott Melbye of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) shares his thoughts on uranium supply, demand and prices.
"I just think it's going to be an epic year for returns on uranium investments across the board," said Melbye, who is also president of the Uranium Producers of America organization.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
21 July
Terra Clean Energy Corp. Drills 18 meters of 0.03% U3O8 at the South Falcon East Uranium Project
TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“Terra” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0, is pleased to announce results from the Winter 2025 drill program and provide an update on the upcoming summer drill program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project (the “Property”) which hosts the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit.
The Property lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine (Figure 1). The Company entered into an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (“Skyharbour”) in October of 2022 whereby the company can earn up to a 75% interest in the Property.
Winter 2025 Assay Results
The Company conducted a helicopter supported drill program at the South Falcon East Property between February 16 and March 26, 2025. Seven diamond drill holes were completed on the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit, for a total of 1,927 m. The initial results of these drill holes were reported in press releases dated March 10, 2025, and April 1, 2025.
During the winter drill program, 682 samples were submitted for geochemical analysis at the Geoanalytical Laboratory at the Saskatchewan Research Council in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Results have been received and compiled with the results presented in Table 1.
Results highlight several wide zones of uranium mineralization in holes SF0063, SF0065, SF0066, and SF0067 drilled to test an inferred NW-SE trending fault cutting through the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit (Figure 2). The easternmost hole, SF0065, returned 18.1 m at 0.03 %U3O8, including a sub interval of 0.12 %U3O8 over 1.6 m. Another interval within this hole returned 0.13 %U3O8 over 0.51 m within a 3.72 m interval that ran 0.09 %U3O8.
The northernmost hole, SF0067, returned 3.87 m at 0.05 %U3O8, including a sub interval of 0.17 %U3O8 over 0.5 m. This 0.5 m interval represents the best sample of the program. Another interval within this hole returned 0.03 %U3O8 over 8.05 m with a 0.16 %U3O8 over 0.5 m interval within. The best intersections of the program, which are some of the better intersections for both grade and width within the deposit, are open to the north and the east.
When compared with previously released equivalent uranium (%eU3O8) results from the downhole gamma logging, the lab results typically highlight wider intervals of mineralization with higher grades than those identified within the probe. It is not unexpected or unusual for the lab results to be higher than the equivalent gamma results. The variation is on average +5% to +30% higher, with the large range of variation due to dealing with the overall grades, with a small difference in grade leading to a larger apparent variation.
Full table of drill results follows:
Table 1: Winter 2025 %U3O8 results from the Fraser Lakes B Deposit at the South Falcon East Uranium Project
The typical pathfinder elements used to vector towards uranium in the basin, cobalt (Co), nickel (Ni), copper (Cu), lead (Pb) and zinc (Zn) all appear elevated within the metasedimentary package hosting the mineralized pegmatites, in particular Co and Ni. Elevated Pb is closely associated with elevated uranium. Hole SF0067 contains some of the higher pathfinder values, indicating another vector towards the north.
“The analysis results from the winter drilling program are very encouraging,” commented Trevor Perkins, Vice President of Exploration for Terra Clean Energy Corp. “The thick mineralized intersections within the pegmatites and graphitic sediment package are a very positive sign. The fact that the grades are improving to the north along the NW fault shows that we are moving in the right direction for a higher-grade discovery,” continued Mr. Perkins.
“These are some of the best drill results to date at South Falcon,” said Greg Cameron, CEO of Terra Clean Energy. “The drills returned multiple hits, and an 18-meter run of uranium at the established grade of the deposit is an extremely significant and positive development. Several holes returned higher-grade values, including as much as 466 percent greater than the deposit average. These results indicate our plan to increase the size and grade of the deposit is both sound and compelling. Drilling will continue almost immediately, and we’re excited to see what the next phase reveals,” continued Mr. Cameron.
Summer 2025 Drill Program
The Company is planning an extensive follow-up drill program for mid-late summer of 2025, consisting of approximately 2,500 meters of drilling. The purpose is to test an area highlighted in the Winter 2025 program where it is interpreted that a north-northwest trending brittle structure, a north dipping structure with strong clay alteration, and mineralized pegmatites with hydrothermal hematite alteration hosted in graphitic pelitic gneiss all intersect. This puts many of the indicators identified as being key components for higher grade uranium mineralization all in the same location.
It is generally accepted that for higher grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin you require several key indicators:
- Graphitic metasediments,
- Brittle reactivated basement structures,
- Reducing fluid (indicated by clay alteration),
- Oxidizing fluid (indicated by hematite alteration, transports uranium),
All these features have now been identified in the Fraser Lakes B deposit area. Where they are projected to intercept is considered a top priority target area for the discovery of a higher-grade unconformity related basement hosted uranium deposit and additional mineralized pegmatites.
The upcoming program will be a helicopter supported drill program encompassing seven to ten diamond drill holes targeting an area approximately 120 to 150 m north of drill holes SF0063, SF0065, SF0066 and SF0067 which were completed during the winter program (Figure 2). The summer field program is anticipated to commence early-to-mid August and run for approximately 4-5 weeks. The campaign will be executed by Terralogic Exploration Inc. under the supervision of Terra Logic staff and C. Trevor Perkins, Vice President, Exploration for Terra Clean Energy. Operations will be based out of a local contracting camp with helicopter support for the daily drilling operations. The expected budget for this program is anticipated to be $2.0 million CDN.
”We are excited to get back in there and test where the clay alteration intersects the mineralized zone and graphitic sediment package,” commented Trevor Perkins, Vice President of Exploration for Terra Clean Energy Corp. “This an exciting target as it can bring together many of the key features associated with the known basement hosted unconformity deposits in and around the Athabasca Basin,” continued Mr. Perkins.
Figure 1: South Falcon East Uranium Project Location – Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada
Figure 2: 2025 – Planned summer drilling area and completed winter drill holes at South Falcon East Uranium Project
About the South Falcon East Project
The South Falcon East Project is a uranium exploration project in the southeast Athabasca Basin and represents a portion of Skyharbour Resources Ltd.’s former South Falcon Project. The project covers approximately 12,464 hectares and lies 18 kilometers outside the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 kilometers east of the Key Lake Mine.
The South Falcon East Project contains the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Thorium Deposit with a historic mineral resource* of 6.9 Mlbs U3O8 inferred at a grade of 0.03% U3O8 and 5.3 Mlbs ThO2 inferred at a grade of 0.023 % ThO2. Uranium and thorium mineralization discovered to date is hosted in shallow metasedimentary rocks and pegmatites with some classic Athabasca-style characteristics typical of basement hosted deposits and associated with well-developed EM conductors.
About Terra Clean Energy Corp.
Terra Clean Energy (formerly Tisdale Clean Energy Corp) is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP.
“Greg Cameron”
Greg Cameron, CEO
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., the Company’s Vice President, Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
*The historical resource is described in the Technical Report on the South Falcon East Property, filed on sedarplus.ca on February 9, 2023. The Company is not treating the resource as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify the resource as a current mineral resource. While the Company is not treating the historical resource as current, it does believe the work conducted is reliable and the information may be of assistance to readers.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including statements regarding the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and general economic and political conditions. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary approvals, including governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable laws. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Company’s public filings available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information please contact:
Greg Cameron, CEO
info@tcec.energy
Terra Clean Energy Corp
Suite 303, 750 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 2T7
www.tcec.energy
14 July
Exploration for Rare Earths to commence at Myoff Creek
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Exploration for Rare Earths to commence at Myoff Creek
