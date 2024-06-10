Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
FPX Nickel Re-initiates Exploration at the Mich Property in the Yukon

FPX Nickel Re-initiates Exploration at the Mich Property in the Yukon

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the re-initiation of exploration activities at the Company's Mich property (" Mich "), located 50 km southeast of Whitehorse in the Yukon.  The Company has recently expanded its claims at Mich by over 350% and will conduct a wide-ranging surface sampling program over the summer of 2024 with the goal of advancing Mich to drill-ready status.

Highlights

  • FPX has staked approximately 68 km 2 of new ground contiguous to the existing Mich claims package, bringing the total claimed area at Mich to 87 km 2
  • FPX has will conduct geological mapping and surface sampling, aiming to expand the footprint of known awaruite nickel mineralization, from where previous sampling and drilling has generated positive results
  • FPX has been awarded a non-repayable grant under the Yukon Mineral Exploration Program which will be used to offset program costs.

"On the basis of our historical work at Mich, augmented by our advanced understanding of awaruite mineralization and mineral processing advantages, we are excited to undertake a new exploration campaign at the expanded Mich claim package," commented Andrew Osterloh , FPX's Senior Vice-President of Projects and Operations.  "The initial drill program at Mich in 2014 identified long intercepts of near-surface awaruite mineralization similar to those at our flagship Baptiste Nickel Project.  We look forward to further defining the geological potential at Mich in preparation for a future drill program."

Through staking, FPX has expanded the Mich claims package by approximately 68 km 2 , bringing the total Mich claims package to approximately 87 km 2 , as shown in Figure 1.  The Mich claims are underlain by serpentinized ultramafic rocks of the Cache Creek Terrane, the same belt of rocks that host the awaruite mineralization at FPX's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") in central British Columbia . The Mich property is located 50 km southeast of Whitehorse , just 18 km off the Alaska Highway. The Mich mineral claims are located on the territories of the Ta'an Kwach'an Council, the Kwanlin Dun First Nation, and the Carcross /Tagish First Nation.

Figure 1 – Expanded Claims Package for the Mich Project in Yukon (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Historical work at Mich includes field mapping and surface sampling in 2011-13 which defined a 1.3 km long northwest-southeast trending zone of disseminated awaruite mineralization with surface samples ranging from below 0.02% to 0.143% Davis Tube Recoverable (" DTR ") nickel.  An initial two-hole drill program, both drilled from the same collar location in 2014, identified long intercepts of near-surface awaruite mineralization, including 0.087% DTR nickel over 454 metres.  Mineralization remains open in all directions.

A renewed exploration program will be conducted over the summer of 2024 to further refine and expand the footprint of known mineralization at Mich.  Grid-based rock sampling will cover areas of previously identified mineralization and aim to expand the mineralized footprint to the southeast.  All samples will be analyzed for total and DTR nickel content.  Results from both historical and 2024 work will be synthesized to refine FPX's geological interpretation at Mich and will allow for detailed planning of a future drill program.

FPX has been awarded a non-repayable grant of $38,000 by the Yukon Mineral Exploration Program (" YMEP ") to partially support 2024 field activities.

Keith Patterson , P.Geo., FPX's Vice President, Generative Exploration, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 408 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/10/c2452.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

OTXQB: FPOCF

FPX Nickel


FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting

FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting held on May 29 2024.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

At the meeting, the shareholders voted to set the number of Board members at seven and elected Kim Baird , Peter M.D. Bradshaw , Anne Currie , James S. Gilbert , Peter J. Marshall , Robert B. Pease and Martin E. Turenne as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year.  The shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and approved the Company's Share Compensation Plan.

The Company notes that William ("Bill") H. Myckatyn , who had served with distinction on the Board since 1999, did not stand for re-election at the meeting.

"Bill's extensive knowledge as a mining engineer has been very important in guiding the Company's growth, from the initial focus on the novel style of awaruite nickel mineralization at Baptiste to the completion of a preliminary feasibility study and all the milestones achieved along the way," said Mr. Bradshaw, Chairman of the Board.  "Bill has always been very generous with his time and contributing the wisdom gained from his very successful career, from being the President and CEO of Princeton Mining and Gibraltar Mines, as the founder and CEO of Quadra Mining, and from over 17 years with Placer Dome.  On behalf of the Company's Board, our shareholders and myself, I would like to extend my very great appreciation to Bill for his many years of dedicated service to FPX Nickel."

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/30/c5917.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Announces New Leadership for Carbon Capture and Storage Subsidiary

FPX Nickel Announces New Leadership for Carbon Capture and Storage Subsidiary

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Larson as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of CO2 Lock Corp. (" CO2 Lock "), the Company's majority-owned subsidiary specializing in carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") via permanent mineralization.  Mr. Larson brings to CO2 Lock over 25 years of combined corporate finance, technology development and entrepreneurial experience.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are very pleased to welcome Scott to lead CO2 Lock through the next phase of growth in pursuit of large-scale, low-cost and permanent carbon capture and storage," commented FPX Nickel's Chairman, Peter Bradshaw .  "CO2 Lock is at a pivotal stage of development.  In late-2023, the company completed a comprehensive field program at its SAM project site in central British Columbia , including the first-ever successful injection of CO2 into a brucite-rich ultramafic deposit.  Scott will be leading CO2 Lock's execution of a large-scale pilot program in early 2025, which will result in the first commercial carbon mineralization project in British Columbia ."

Before joining CO2 Lock, Mr. Larson was CEO and co-founder of SpaceAlpha, an earth observation company building synthetic aperture radar technology and Helios Wire, a satellite company building out a space-enabled IoT/M2M network which was successfully sold.  He was also previously CEO and co-founder of UrtheCast, scaling the Company from inception, taking it public on the Toronto Stock Exchange, raising $200 million , and growing the company to 250 employees with seven offices around the world.

"The opportunity to be part of a technology and process that will allow CO2 Lock to sequester carbon permanently, on a global scale, is very compelling," said Scott Larson .  "I'm looking forward to building value, scaling up, and developing partnerships throughout the carbon capture and cleantech sector."

Mr. Larson has assumed the role of CO2 Lock's CEO from Mr. Cooper Quinn .  On behalf of the Board of Directors, FPX Nickel and CO2 Lock extend our thanks to Mr. Quinn for his commitment and contributions to the company.

Background

On March 30, 2022 , FPX announced the formation of CO2 Lock as a self-funding subsidiary to pursue geoscience-related CCS opportunities. FPX retains 100% of the carbon credits associated with CCS on its own properties, and can use any intellectual property developed by CO2 Lock for the benefit of FPX's own properties.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/29/c6618.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

FPX Nickel Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the publication of its first and foundational Sustainability Report (the " Report ").  The Report covers the period from 2021 to the present, a pivotal phase of Company growth and advancement of the flagship Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ").  To align with escalating project development efforts during this period, FPX Nickel initiated an internal assessment of the Company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (" ESG ") performance in early 2022.  The Report reflects the results of this assessment and provides an introduction to the sustainability initiatives FPX Nickel has implemented to date, as well as the commitments the Company has made for 2024.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Completes Confirmatory Large-Scale Mineral Processing Pilot Testwork with Funding Support from the Government of Canada

FPX Nickel Completes Confirmatory Large-Scale Mineral Processing Pilot Testwork with Funding Support from the Government of Canada

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a large-scale mineral processing pilot testing campaign for the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project "), the first significant component of the ongoing feasibility study (" FS ") metallurgical testwork campaign.  Results from this testwork confirm the 2023 preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") basis, thereby validating FPX's processing strategy, flowsheet, and key metallurgical criteria, including estimated recoveries.  The pilot testing campaign was funded in part by a $725,000 grant from Natural Resources Canada (" NRCan ") under the Government of Canada's Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration (" CMRDD ") program, which is advancing the commercial readiness of processing technologies that will support the development Canada's EV battery material supply chain.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Expansion to Generative Alliance with JOGMEC

FPX Nickel Announces Expansion to Generative Alliance with JOGMEC

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce an expansion of the Company's Global Generative Alliance (the " Generative Alliance ") program with Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC ").  Building on Year One progress and positive momentum achieved to-date, FPX and JOGMEC have agreed to an expanded Year Two budget.  The program will remain focused on the global identification and acquisition of high-quality awaruite nickel properties similar in geological character to the Company's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") in central British Columbia.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Highlights

  • Global Generative Alliance budget increased from initially planned $650,000 to $1,500,000 for Year Two
  • Through ongoing evaluations in five international and three Canadian jurisdictions, the Generative Alliance program remains on track to define Designated Projects to be joint ventured by FPX and JOGMEC starting in Year Two
  • The Generative Alliance program has staked approximately 120 km 2 of prospective ground in British Columbia

"We are pleased with our progress during Year One of our Generative Alliance with JOGMEC and look forward to increasing momentum through a significantly expanded Year Two budget," commented Andrew Osterloh , FPX's Senior Vice-President of Projects and Operations. "Our shared vision of realizing new globally significant awaruite nickel deposits remains resolute, and with ongoing evaluations in multiple Canadian and International jurisdictions, we are on track to achieve our shared objective of defining Designated Projects starting in Year Two."

A JOGMEC representative commented: "JOGMEC has decided to increase funding for Year Two activities with a view to identifying significant new awaruite deposits, which could be a globally significant, low-carbon, source of nickel for the electric vehicle battery supply chain toward the realization of a carbon-neutral society."

In April 2023 , FPX and JOGMEC initiated a Generative Alliance to carry out mineral exploration activities for the identification and acquisition of high-quality awaruite nickel targets on a worldwide basis. Under the terms of the agreement, JOGMEC funded 100% of the $650,000 budget in Year One (covering the year ended March 31, 2024 ) and will fund 100% of the first $650,000 budgeted for Year Two (for the year ended March 31, 2025 ).

Building on Year One progress and the positive results of work completed to-date, FPX and JOGMEC have agreed to expand the Year Two budget to a total of $1,500,000 .  Under the terms of the agreement for Year Two, after JOGMEC has funded a cumulative total of $1,300,000 , the parties will fund ensuing exploration activities on pro-rata basis (FPX 40% and JOGMEC 60%).

Subject to agreement between FPX and JOGMEC, one or more specific targets identified by the Generative Alliance may be advanced to a second phase to be further developed as a separate designated project (" Designated Project ").  Each Designated Project will have its own work program and budget with the objective, of testing and further developing the identified targets.  For each Designated Project, JOGMEC and FPX will respectively fund 60% and 40% for approved work programs.

During Year One of the Generative Alliance, FPX's exploration team conducted evaluations and/or sampling programs in five international and three Canadian jurisdictions.  With multiple evaluations ongoing, and further prospective opportunities identified, the program is on track to identify Designated Projects in its second year.

Representing the first ground staked under the Generative Alliance, the Company is pleased to announce the acquisition of approximately 120 km 2 of new mineral claims in British Columbia.  This staking was based on historic sampling by FPX coupled with updated geological interpretation based on FPX's learnings at Baptiste.

The Company is currently strategizing on additional mineral tenure acquisitions within British Columbia , elsewhere in Canada , and in multiple international jurisdictions across multiple continents; one or more of such land packages may ultimately be selected as a Designated Project under the terms of the Generative Alliance.  As and when Designated Projects are confirmed, FPX will provide additional disclosure regarding the location and planned work programs for such Projects.

Keith Patterson , P.Geo., FPX's Vice President, Generative Exploration, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/18/c3991.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Relmada Therapeutics to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Relmada Therapeutics to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that Sergio Traversa Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 11:20am ET . Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings. Please find additional details about the event below.

Relmada Therapeutics Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.)

2024 Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Presentation Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2024 , 11:20am ET
Webcast: Click Here

Relmada management will also be available for one-one-one investor meetings during the conference. Please contact your Goldman Sachs representative to schedule a meeting.

The webcast can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Relmada website at https://www.relmada.com/for-investors . An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).  Relmada's ongoing clinical research program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as a rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment. The development program for REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment for MDD includes two Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies, Reliance II (Study 302) and Relight (Study 304). Reliance II and Relight have the same key study design parameters.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Learn more at www.relmada.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential failure of clinical trial results to demonstrate statistically and/or clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure of the 310 open-label study to accurately reflect the results of the ongoing 302 and 304 blinded, randomized and controlled studies, failure of the planned psilocybin Phase 1 and Phase 2a trials to be successfully carried out, failure to obtain regulatory approval of REL-1017 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
Tim@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Inquiries:
Corporate Communications
media@relmada.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relmada-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-goldman-sachs-45th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-302167986.html

SOURCE Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Northern Dynasty: Files Motion to Modify its EPA Veto Complaint by Adding New Claims Against the US Army Corps of Engineers

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") and 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") have filed a motion for leave to file an amended complaint in the federal district court in Alaska to reverse the U.S. Army Corps ("USACE") decision to deny the project a permit

Ron Thiessen, President and CEO of Northern Dynasty, said "It is important to understand that this is not a new lawsuit. It is simply an amendment of the complaint we filed against the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") by adding the USACE as another defendant. We think this substantially strengthens the existing case by focusing directly on the permit denial which was an underlying reason for the EPA veto."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bravo Intercepts Further High-Grade Copper-Gold Mineralization at T5 Intercept of 8.75m at 9.48% Cu and 2.1g/t Au

Bravo Intercepts Further High-Grade Copper-Gold Mineralization at T5 Intercept of 8.75m at 9.48% Cu and 2.1g/t Au

Copper-Nickel Mineralization Intersected in First Drill Hole at T16 target Intercept of 1.29m at 2.39% Cu, 1.17% Ni

Bravo Mining Corp. (TSX.V: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), (" Bravo " or the " Company ") has received assay results from the second drill hole at the "T5" target and from the first drill hole in the "T16" electromagnetic ("EM") target. This is the third HeliTEM (Helicopter based electromagnetics) target to be drilled at the 100% owned Luanga Project (" Luanga ") which includes the Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel deposit (" Luanga Deposit "), in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Falco Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up to C$5.0 Million

Falco Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up to C$5.0 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc. (collectively, the " Agents "), in connection with a "best efforts" private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 from the sale of the following:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Result of AGM

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Result of AGM

Result of Annual General Meeting

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTR), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Company's AGM held earlier today were duly passed

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MAX

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MAX

Trading resumes in:

Company: MAX Resource Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

MONTAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING RESULTS

Patriot Expands High-Grade "Vega Zone" at CV13 with Multiple Drill Intercepts

