Forward Water CEO Howie Honeyman: Real-world Results for Wastewater Treatment Technology
"Part of our mandate is to make water a piece of infrastructure as opposed to something that gets disposed of on a regular basis,” said Forward Water Technologies CEO Howie Honeyman.
Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC) plans to accelerate adoption of its water treatment technology through successful demonstrations and results from on-site projects, CEO Howie Honeyman said. The company is installing its IFO mobile unit at a lithium carbonate production plant, a critical milestone that will demonstrate the technology in commercial settings.
"We'll be able to show economic viability not only in the lithium space, but in the wastewater space," he said.
Forward Water’s innovative approach to water treatment has the potential to fundamentally alter how industries manage wastewater with high brine content, offering a low-energy, cost-effective alternative, he added.
"We're a low-energy process that treats the same water streams that these high-energy processes do," Honeyman explained, noting the crucial differences between Forward Water's approach and that of existing technologies.
This low-energy consumption not only minimizes operational costs, but also significantly reduces environmental footprints, paving the way for more sustainable water management practices, he said. The implications are crucial for industries keen on reducing their carbon footprint while maintaining efficiency in operations.
Honeyman's emphasis on water as a reusable resource instead of a disposable one underscores a shift in how companies can perceive water management.
"Part of our mandate is to make water a piece of infrastructure as opposed to something that gets disposed of on a regular basis," Honeyman said.
Watch the full interview with Howie Honeyman, CEO of Forward Water Technologies, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Forward Water Technologies in order to help investors learn more about the company. Forward Water Technologies is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Forward Water Technologies and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Forward Water Technologies Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
