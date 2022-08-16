Cobalt Investing News

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement in principle with the holders of its debentures issued in 2015 (the " 2015 Debentures ") to extend their maturity from August 12, 2022 to November 30, 2022. The extension of the maturity date of the 2015 Debentures remains subject to finalizing and executing definitive documentation between the Company and the holders of the 2015 Debentures (the " Extension Documents ").

The amended and restated debentures (the " Amended Debentures ") will have an aggregate principal amount of $12,363,518, being the total principal amount and all accrued interest on the 2015 Debentures as at August 12, 2022, and will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum for the extension period between August 12, 2022 and November 30, 2022. The Amended Debentures will be secured by all of the assets of the Company (including the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project (" NICO Project "). Other than the foregoing, the material terms and conditions of the Amended Debentures are expected to remain substantially consistent with the terms of the 2015 Debentures. As additional consideration for the extension of the maturity date, the Company has agreed to pay to the holders of the Amended Debentures an extension fee, which shall be satisfied by the issuance of 3,500,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.10 per share upon execution of the Extension Documents. The issuance of the shares remains subject to final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance.

Fortune is also pleased to report that the new Inflation Reduction Act, which the U.S. Senate recently passed, is expected to positively impact the North American critical minerals industry, particularly for the metals used in lithium-ion batteries powering electric vehicles. The Act revamps the electric vehicle Federal tax credit of US$7,500, extending the tax credit through 2032, removing the unit-sales cap of 200,000 per OEM, and introducing a mandate for qualified cars being assembled in North America to include escalating levels of critical minerals sourced from the U.S. or countries with a free-trade agreement with the U.S. Specifically, the bill requires that the "percentage of the value" of the applicable battery critical minerals be extracted or processed in the U.S. or a U.S. free-trade partner or recycled in North America, be:

  • 40% for a vehicle placed in service before 1 January 2024;
  • 50% for a vehicle placed in the service during calendar year 2024;
  • 60% for a vehicle placed in service during calendar year 2025;
  • 70% for a vehicle placed in service during calendar year 2026; and
  • 80% for a vehicle placed in service after 31 December 2026.

The bill places similar restrictions on the percentage of value of the components but leading up to a 100% requirement for vehicles placed in service after 31 December 2028.

As previously announced, Fortune has engaged Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood ") to act as its financial advisor to support its near-term financing objectives (see news release, dated May 16, 2022). Haywood is assisting Fortune with seeking the funds needed to repay the Amended Debentures and complete the purchase of the planned NICO Project refinery site in Lamont County, Alberta. Haywood is also assisting Fortune in its efforts to finance the other activities required to advance development of the NICO Project towards a construction decision, including detailed engineering for an updated feasibility study to support project finance, completion of the remaining permits, and to secure additional capital for general corporate purposes.

The 100%-owned NICO Project is a Canadian, vertically integrated, critical minerals development project and one of the few cobalt assets in the world that can be developed in a timeframe needed to meet today's cathode chemistries for rechargeable batteries used in the transition to electric vehicles. The NICO Project Mineral Reserves also contain more than one million ounces of gold, 12% of global bismuth reserves, and copper as a minor by-product.

Fortune has filed its consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the period ended June 30, 2022 on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and will be available soon through the Company's website ( www.fortuneminerals.com ).

For more detailed information about the NICO Mineral Reserves and certain technical information in this news release, please refer to the Technical Report on the NICO Project, entitled "Technical Report on the Feasibility Study for the NICO-Gold-Cobalt-Bismuth-Copper Project, Northwest Territories, Canada", dated April 2, 2014 and prepared by Micon International Limited which has been filed on SEDAR and is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Robin Goad, M.Sc., P.Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortune, who is a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.

About Fortune Minerals:

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals project in the Northwest Territories and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. This forward-looking information includes statements with respect to, among other things, the issuance of the Amended Debentures, impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Company's plans to develop the NICO Project, including the successful the development and construction of the planned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper mine and concentrator. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as well as certain assumptions at the date the information is given (including, in respect of the forward-looking information contained in this press release, assumptions regarding: the Company's ability to secure the necessary financing to repay the Amended Debentures the Company's ability to complete construction of a NICO Project refinery; the Company's ability to arrange the necessary financing to continue operations and develop the NICO Project; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals for the Extension Shares and the construction and operation of the NICO Project, including the planned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper mine and concentrator and the timing thereof; growth in the demand for cobalt; the time required to construct the NICO Project; and the economic environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold, cobalt and other by-product metals, anticipated costs and the volumes of metals to be produced at the NICO Project). However, such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These factors include the risks that the COVID-19 pandemic or global geopolitical situations may interfere with the Company's ability to continue development of the NICO Project, ; the Company may not be able to secure financing to repay the Amended Debentures; the Company may not be able to finance and develop NICO on favourable terms or at all, uncertainties with respect to the receipt or timing of required permits, approvals and agreements for the development of the NICO Project, including the related hydrometallurgical refinery, the construction of the NICO Project may take longer than anticipated, the Company may not be able to secure offtake agreements for the metals to be produced at the NICO Project, the Sue-Dianne Property may not be developed to the point where it can provide mill feed to the NICO Project, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties and in the mining industry in general, the market for products that use cobalt or bismuth may not grow to the extent anticipated, the future supply of cobalt and bismuth may not be as limited as anticipated, the risk of decreases in the market prices of cobalt, bismuth and other metals to be produced by the NICO Project, discrepancies between actual and estimated Mineral Resources or between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries, uncertainties associated with estimating Mineral Resources and Reserves and the risk that even if such Mineral Resources prove accurate the risk that such Mineral Resources may not be converted into Mineral Reserves once economic conditions are applied, the Company's production of cobalt, bismuth and other metals may be less than anticipated and other operational and development risks, market risks and regulatory risks. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because it is possible that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forms of forward-looking information will not be achieved by the Company. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Fortune Minerals Limited
Troy Nazarewicz
Investor Relations Manager
info@fortuneminerals.com
Tel: (519) 858-8188
www.fortuneminerals.com

Fortune Minerals Extends Purchase Option for NICO Refinery Site in Alberta Until the End of September

Due-diligence for the brownfield facility in Alberta's Industrial Heartland essentially complete

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has secured a two-month extension to the option period to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield site in Lamont County, Alberta where it plans to construct the NICO hydrometallurgical refinery. Fortune can acquire the JFSL site and facilities for C$5.5 million before the end of September 2022 by paying C$15,000 per month to extend the option. The JFSL site is comprised of 76.78 acres of lands in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton, a consortium of five municipalities with the planning approvals already in place to attract heavy industry. The JFSL facility is a former steel fabrication plant with 42,000 square feet of serviced shops and buildings adjacent to the Canadian National Railway. It is also situated close to sources of reagents and a commutable pool of engineers and skilled chemical plant workers to materially reduce capital and operating costs for the planned NICO development.

Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) ("Fortune" or the "Company") (www.fortuneminerals.com) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2022 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of Fortune. Detailed results of the vote based on proxies received are set out below:

Nominee

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Fortune's auditors.

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals project in the NWT and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

Fortune Minerals Updates NICO Refinery Site Due-Diligence

Consultants engaged and work nearing completion on site purchase option validation

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to report that due-diligence activities are advancing on the Company's proposed new refinery site location in Lamont County in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton (see Fortune news release dated January 24, 2022). Fortune entered into an option agreement with JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") in January to allow it to purchase the site and existing facilities of this former steel fabrication plant in order to construct the hydrometallurgical refinery for the planned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper mine in the Northwest Territories. The refinery would process metal concentrates from the mine to produce Critical Mineral products including cobalt sulphate, bismuth ingots and oxide, and a copper precipitate needed for the transition to new technologies. The NICO Mineral Reserves also contain more than 1.1 million ounces of in-situ gold providing a highly liquid and countercyclical co-product to mitigate Critical Mineral price volatility. The vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project (" NICO Project ") is one of the few advanced cobalt development assets in the world outside of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to support the near-term demand growth in lithium-ion rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles (" EV's '), portable electronics and stationary storage cells.

Fortune Minerals Provides Summary of Key Highlights of the Recent Cobalt Institute Cobalt Market Report 2021

Transition to Electric Vehicles driving year on year and projected cobalt demand growth

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to provide a summary of the key highlights from the Cobalt Institute's (" CI ") Cobalt Market Report 2021 (access report here ) released this week. The CI is a trade organization promoting the sustainable and responsible production and use of cobalt with member companies comprised of producers, developers, users, traders, and recyclers of cobalt metals and chemicals. The Cobalt Market Report 2021 confirms cobalt's essential role in diverse industrial applications, and particularly as an enabler of the green economy transition and innovation of rechargeable battery technologies supporting accelerating global electric vehicle (" EV ") sales. Fortune's NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project (" NICO Project ") is a Canadian, vertically integrated, Critical Minerals development and one of the few cobalt assets in the world that can be developed in the timeframe needed to meet today's cathode chemistries in rechargeable batteries used in EV's, portable electronics and stationary storage cells.

Fortune Minerals Engages Haywood as Financial Advisor

Haywood engaged to assist Fortune in raising the funds needed to advance the NICO Critical Minerals Project through to a construction decision

CANADA SILVER COBALT Files 43-101 Technical Report on Graal Nickel & Copper Project

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - August 15, 2022 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects compliant technical report dated July 4, 2022 on its Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Québec, Canada. The report was prepared by Claude Duplessis P.Eng. GoldMinds Geoservices Inc. QP, Hugues Guérin Tremblay P.Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc. QP and Alizée Liénard, P. Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Spey Resources Corp.

Effective immediately, Spey Resources Corp. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

TINONE CLOSES FIRST TRANCHE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$2,154,400

(TSX-V: TORC)

IIROC Trade Resumption - SPEY

Trading resumes in:

Company: Spey Resources Corp.

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDER

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the " Commission ") has revoked the cease trade order which was issued against the Company, effective August 12, 2022 (please see press release dated August 31, 2021), in connection with certain continuous disclosure deficiencies. The Company filed various rectifying continuous disclosure documents on August 8, 2022, which documents are available via SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The Company expects that its common shares will resume trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") on or about August 15, 2022.

Nevada Silver Corporation Provides Update on Emily Manganese Project Financing

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company"), further to its press release of March 24, 2022, is pleased to provide an update on its plans to complete a sale of securities of its indirectly wholly owned U.S.A. subsidiary, North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM"). As previously disclosed, NSM intends to issue approximately 3,000,000 shares of common stock of NSM at a price of US$0.25 per share for proceeds of approximately US$750,000 (the "NSM Financing"). The NSM Financing follows the split of its outstanding securities on the basis of 2.3483 new shares for each currently outstanding share. As a result, the outstanding shares of NSM has increased from 12,775,000 shares to 30,000,000 shares. It is anticipated that upon completion of the NSM Financing, there will be approximately 33,000,000 shares of NSM common stock outstanding. If completed, the Company's indirect shareholding in NSM will be reduced to approximately 90.9%. The NSM Financing is subject to the receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange prior to closing. Proceeds from the NSM Financing will be used to advance technical studies at the Emily Manganese project and for general working capital. No commissions or similar fees are expected to be paid in connection with the NSM Financing. Closing of the NSM Financing is expected to occur before the end of August 2022. Further updates will be provided in respect of the NSM Financing as they occur.

NSM holds the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, USA (the "Emily Manganese Project"). The Company's focus is on its Corcoran Silver-Gold Project in Nevada, USA, and does not consider the Emily Manganese Project to be material to its operations. As announced on December 21, 2021, the Company is considering its options with respect to the financing, development and commercialization of the Emily Manganese Project and how best to advance it (any such transaction, a "Value Realization Transaction"). Any Value Realization Transaction will be subject to receipt of all necessary corporate, securities, shareholder, and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. There can be no assurances that a Value Realization Transaction will be completed, either on the terms outlined, or at all. Further updates will be provided as they occur. Please see the Company's filing statement dated April 20, 2021, for further information about the Emily Manganese Project, available under the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com.

