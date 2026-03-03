Fortune Bay: Exploration Underway, Fully Funded Program at the Goldfields Project in Saskatchewan

While Saskatchewan has long been recognized for uranium, its geology and historical exploration also make it a promising place for gold. Canadian company Fortune Bay (TSXV:FOR,OTCQB:FTBYF) seeks to maximize this potential with its flagship Goldfields project.

Fortune Bay’s 100 percent owned Goldfields project is among the highest-grade open-pit developments in the Americas with a 95.4 percent gold recovery rate and a 13.9 year mine life. It hosts the Box and Athona gold deposits, with the former historically mined underground between 1939 and 1942, producing 64,000 ounces of gold.

A fully funded program is planned for the project in 2026, with exploration drilling underway and prefeasibility study-level technical programs currently ongoing.

“It's so nice to talk to regulators who listen and want to broaden their mineral economy in Saskatchewan outside of uranium and potash. We're getting a lot of support from them for our project to move forward quickly and to get Saskatchewan’s next gold mine going," CEO Dale Verran shared.

“You're looking at a very stable regulatory environment; the taxation, the royalty system hasn't changed since 2006 … (Saskatchewan’s) very favorable. The geology is good. There's infrastructure (and) collaborative communities. It really checks all those boxes.”

Watch the full interview with Fortune Bay CEO Dale Verran above.