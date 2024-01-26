- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Fortune Bay Announces Grant of Stock Options
Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the granting of 1,230,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan to its directors, officers, contractors and employees. Directors and officers were awarded 1,010,000 of the Options which are exercisable at a price of $0.23 per share, expire on January 25, 2029 and vest over a three-year period.
About Fortune Bay
Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, FWB:5QN, OTCQX:FTBYF) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada, Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico, Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing the Strike, Murmac, Spruce and Pine uranium exploration projects, in northern Saskatchewan, which have high-grade potential typical of the Athabasca Basin. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as info@fortunebaycorp.com or by telephone at 902-334-1919.
On behalf of Fortune Bay Corp.
"Dale Verran"
Chief Executive Officer
902-334-1919
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals, intentions or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify targets or mineralization, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, inability to reach access agreements with other Project communities, amendments to applicable mining laws, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing or partnerships needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Fortune Bay
Overview
Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, FWB:5QN, OTCQX:FTBYF) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on creating value by advancing its fully owned gold asset in Saskatchewan – Canada’s top-ranked mining jurisdiction. The company also has two uranium assets in the prolific Athabasca Basin, and a gold-copper asset in Chiapas, Mexico, providing additional value to shareholders.
The company’s current exploration work is centered on its Goldfields Project, an advanced gold asset approximately 13 kilometers from Uranium City in Saskatchewan. Fortune Bay’s two uranium projects - Strike and Murmac - are also located in proximity to Uranium City. The Goldfields Project is home to the historical Box mine which previously produced 64,000 ounces of gold. It has significant open-pit constrained mineral resource, including indicated mineral resource of 980,000 ounces of gold (23.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.31 grams per ton), and inferred mineral resource of 211,000 ounces of gold (7.1 Mt at an average grade of 0.92 g/t). The project has existing infrastructure, including a powerline to the site, and a valid permit for a mine and mill development – key differentiators from other Canadian gold projects.
The most recent preliminary economic assessment( PEA), dated October 31, 2022, shows that Goldfields has potential to become a highly profitable open-pit gold mine. The study produced robust economics with an after-tax net present value (discount rate 5 percent) of C$285 million, internal rate of return of 35.2 percent and a payback of 1.7 years, estimated with gold price of US$1,650 per ounce. The PEA was produced by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., one of the most experienced and reputable engineering firms working on gold projects in Canada.
Site Layout (2022 PEA)
Fortune Bay’s Strike and Murmac uranium projects are both 100-percent-owned and provide the company with a dominant land position of high-grade, unconformity-related targets in the Uranium City area (Canada’s original uranium mining district) in northern Saskatchewan. The projects are located on the margin of the Athabasca Basin, in a geological setting similar to the recent discoveries of Arrow (Nexgen Energy) and Triple R (Fission Uranium). Both projects host numerous historical high-grade uranium occurrences and have the right geological ingredients for the high-grade unconformity-related deposits that make the Athabasca Basin world-famous. Uranium City is a historical mining hub and the area is endowed with infrastructure including an airport, maintained roads and a powerline from a hydro-station that runs in proximity to both projects.
Uranium mineralization was discovered in multiple drill holes during the first phase of exploration drilling in 2022. These results have validated the exploration model, confirmed the highly prospective nature of the target areas, and provide focus for subsequent drilling campaigns.
Fortune Bay offers investors a highly attractive opportunity to engage not only with an advanced gold asset with drill-defined mineral resources, but also an entry point into the prolific Athabasca Basin. This diversified asset base provides the company with resilience against changing market conditions, commodity prices and other factors.
Fortune Bay is poised for growth as it advances its three Saskatchewan projects, with the potential to deliver value catalysts from project advancement, resource expansion and grassroots discovery.
Fortune Bay’s management team has more than 20 years of combined Athabasca exploration experience including with Denison Mines (TSX:DML), Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU) and Cameco( TSX:CCO), and a proven track record of discovery, resource expansion and shareholder value creation. The company’s team led the C$351-million sale of Brigus Gold Corp. and was responsible for the discovery of more than 40 million ounces of gold in Colombia with AngloGold Ashanti (JSE:ANG).
Company Highlights
- A diversified asset base in northern Saskatchewan includes an advanced gold project and two early-stage uranium projects.
- Recently completed NI 43-101 preliminary economic assessment for Goldfields supports an open-pit gold mining operation with low capital cost and a high rate of return over an 8.3-year mine life, with an average annual production of 101,000 ounces of gold.
- Initial exploration drilling on uranium projects has discovered uranium in multiple drill holes. The uranium occurs within the right settings for high-grade deposits related to the Athabasca Basin.
- A pipeline gold-copper asset in Mexico that includes a gold deposit and numerous exploration targets.
- Fortune Bay is led by a strong management and technical team with decades of experience and a proven track record of discovery, resource expansion, project development and shareholder value creation.