Fortuna to present at the Gold Forum Americas 2023 in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Near Surface Gold Mineralization including 3.38 g/t Au over 53 m at Betty Ford Target, and 1.4 g/t Gold over 58.4 m at Vertigo Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Barksdale Receives Positive Court Ruling

Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for Northern Dynasty's Pebble Project Completed: Positive Projected Financial Results, Excellent Optionality and Important Benefits for Alaska

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Controlled Thermal Resources

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Principal Technologies

PTEC:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 EV Outlook (Updated for Q3)

2023 Agriculture Investor Outlook (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Fortuna to present at the Gold Forum Americas 2023 in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Gold Forum Americas, which is being held at the Broadmoor Hotel & Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from September 17 to September 20, 2023.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President, Chief Executive Officer, and co-founder of Fortuna will be presenting on Monday, September 18 at 11:40 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time.

About Gold Forum Americas

Gold Forum Americas is the world´s oldest and largest gathering of precious commodity equities and their investors. Presented every year since 1989, the Gold Forum showcases seven-eighths of the world's publicly traded gold and silver companies when measured by production or reserves. The invitation-only 35th Annual Gold Forum is attended by the world's leading specialist precious metal investors as well as generalist institutional investors, private equity, and hedge funds. Buy-side and sell-side analysts from around the world make up the balance of the participants.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

Carlos Baca
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | www.fortunasilver.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fortuna Silver MinesFVI:CAFSMSilver Investing
FVI:CA,FSM
The Conversation (0)

SilverCrest Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on Las Chispas

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

 SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed on SEDAR+ the Updated Independent Technical Report for the 100% owned Las Chispas Operation (the "Updated Technical Report" or the "Report") located in the State of Sonora Mexico. The Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna announces successful completion of process plant performance test at the Séguéla Gold Mine, Côte d´Ivoire

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that the processing plant performance test was successfully completed at its Séguéla Mine in Côte d´Ivoire in August. The processing plant achieved designated performance criteria over the test period of 168 hours, which ultimately brings to conclusion the engineering, procurement, and construction contract with Lycopodium. During the performance test, the processing plant demonstrated the following notable design parameters at average head grades greater than 4.5 grams per tonne:

  • Crushing circuit throughput exceeding 190 tonnes per hour averaging >75% availability;
  • Milling circuit throughput exceeding 156 dry tonnes per hour averaging >94% availability;
  • Mill grind size (P 80 ) less than 75 micron;
  • Elution strips once daily;
  • Tails solution losses as low as 0.011 parts per million; and
  • Gold recoveries between 85 to 95%.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented: "The completion of the performance test closes the successful construction and commissioning phase of the Séguéla Mine. Completing this project on time and on budget during globally challenging times has been a great achievement, and we now look forward to realizing the full value of the project."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GC MINE SAFETY PRODUCTION PERMITS RENEWED

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbol

VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reports its "Safety Production Permits" for the GC Mine and its tailing storage facility were renewed and issued by the Department of Emergency Response and Administration of Guangdong Province , valid for a period of three years. The previous permits expired on September 3, 2023 .

Prior to the renewal, the Company implemented a series of improvement measures within the mine requested by the authorities, such as upgrading all electric cables to flame retardant cables and backfilling certain open areas, which has impacted production activities. Combined with a district-wide cessation of industrial activity associated with improvements made to the provincial power grid this summer and a fatality in the GC Mine, there has been a production disruption of between four to five weeks this quarter.

The fatality at the GC Mine was an employee of the contractor operating within the mine. The Mine management immediately followed appropriate protocols and notified the relevant authorities. A full investigation has been completed. Silvercorp extends its sincere condolences and is supporting the family in this time of need. The Company places the safety and well-being of all workers as its highest priority and has reminded all personnel of the appropriate safety policies and protocols to minimize the risk of any future accidents.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China . The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development.  For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .

For further information

Lon Shaver
Vice President
Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free: 1 (888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information.  Forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, social and economic impacts of COVID-19; risks relating to: fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licenses; title to properties; property interests;  joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations;  competition;  operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada;  environmental risks; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting as per the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F, and in the Company's other filings with Canadian and U.S securities regulators.  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

Additional information related to the Company, including Silvercorp's Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and on the Company's website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO US INVESTORS

The disclosure in this news release and referred to herein was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "proven mineral reserve," "probable mineral reserve" and "mineral reserves" used in this news release are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained in this news release providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "Inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.

Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019 , the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "Measured Mineral Resources," "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources."  In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "Proven Mineral Reserves" and "Probable Mineral Reserves" to be substantially similar to corresponding definitions under the CIM Definition Standards. During the period leading up to the compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules, information regarding mineral resources or reserves contained or referenced in this news release may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gc-mine-safety-production-permits-renewed-301918353.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/05/c2859.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SILVERCORP PROVIDES MANAGEMENT UPDATES

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report changes to its management team effective immediately to prepare the Company for its future growth initiatives.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna intersects 1,299 g/t Ag Eq over a true width of 9.9 meters at the San Jose Mine, Mexico

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce the discovery of the Yessi vein, a new blind mineralized structure, at the San Jose Mine in Mexico.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration, commented, "Drilling by the mine geology team recognized a new blind zone of alteration and brecciation, resulting in the intersection of 1,299 g/t Ag Eq over 9.9 meters in drill hole SJOM-1387, and 621 g/t Ag Eq over 5 meters in drill hole SJOM-1391. This new zone has been named the Yessi vein." Mr. Weedon continued, "Extension drilling intersected the Yessi vein approximately 200 meters further east of the Victoria Mineralized Zone, highlighting the potential size and strength of San Jose´s mineralized system." Mr. Weedon added, "Drilling continues with additional holes planned along strike to the north and south to further define the extent of Yessi´s mineralization."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
silver bars and coins on top of graphs

What are Silver Futures? (Updated 2023)

Investing in silver futures is one of many options for those interested in entering the silver market.

The highest price for silver to date was reached half a century ago, when the precious metal hit US$48.70 per ounce. In recent years, investors have been wondering when the silver price will go up and if it will it ever break past its record. Some silver bulls believe that could happen in the near future, with a few market insiders even calling for a triple-digit silver price.

Trading silver futures is not the same as owning physical metal, but it’s a popular strategy for advanced investors with a higher risk tolerance. Read on to learn more about how silver futures work and what role they can play in a portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Heap Leach Scoping Study Shows Substantialy Greater Free Cash At Whim Creek

Proposed Change Of Company Name

Appointment Of Lithium Expert Dr Jingyuan Liu To LU7 Board

BPH Energy Ltd Raises $1.9 Million To Accelerate Funding Of Hydrocarbon And Cortical Investments

Related News

Resource Investing

Heap Leach Scoping Study Shows Substantialy Greater Free Cash At Whim Creek

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Mawson Gold Rises on Southern Cross Drill Results

Uranium Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Standard Uranium Takes the Lead with 50 Percent Gain

Lithium Investing

Appointment Of Lithium Expert Dr Jingyuan Liu To LU7 Board

Resource Investing

BPH Energy Ltd Raises $1.9 Million To Accelerate Funding Of Hydrocarbon And Cortical Investments

Graphite Investing

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) – Trading Halt

uranium investing

Successful A$4.5 Million Placement

×