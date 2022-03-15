Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. is pleased to announce a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource estimate for the Sunbird discovery located at its Séguéla gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire. Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration of Fortuna, commented, “The Sunbird discovery, with important similar geological characteristics to the nearby previously defined deposits, remains open along strike and at depth, providing ...

