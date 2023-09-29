Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

10 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country (Updated 2023)

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Trending Press Releases

AVL and TMT Agree A$217 Million Merger

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

FPX Nickel Announces Battery Supply Chain MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions

Helium Evolution's Farmout Well Encounters Helium, Proceeding With Completion and Testing

Nano One Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining and a C$16.9 Million Strategic Investment

Merger With Technology Metals Australia & Equity Raising

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA

Klimat X

KLX:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Forte Minerals Receives Environmental Impact Statement Approval for its Pucarini High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Project, Southern Perú

Forte Minerals Receives Environmental Impact Statement Approval for its Pucarini High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Project, Southern Perú

Forte Minerals Corp . ( " Forte " or the " Company " ) (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) is pleased to announce receipt of the Environmental Impact Statement (" DIA ") approval for its 100% owned Pucarini Gold Project (" Pucarini "), a high sulphidation epithermal Au system located in the department of Puno, in Southern Perú. The Company is delighted to be awarded the DIA approval by the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (" MINEM ") after more than 2 years of environmental baseline studies, archeological assessments, social engagement, and government processing. The DIA is an extensive environmental authorization that enables the Company to drill up to 40 platforms over a 5-year timeline. The final drill permit will be delivered by MINEM upon completion of the prior consultation process (Consulta Previa) with the local indigenous communities.

Pucarini comprises 1000 ha of prospective ground for high sulphidation epithermal Au mineralization. This property has been the Company's primary focus for Au exploration (for additional information, please see the technical report prepared for the property with an effective date of February 15, 2021 , as filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca ). The project contains multiple Au bearing advanced argillic alteration zones within a larger 3.6 km x 1.8 km argillic alteration footprint. These zones coincide with anomalous Au in soil and rock geochemistry grading up to 6.89 g/t Au and 2.6 g/t Ag as well as a strong resistivity and chargeability IP geophysical anomaly.

Forte's President and CEO Patrick Elliott comments, ' This is an outstanding project with the key elements of a productive high sulphidation epithermal Au system. The DIA approval is a significant milestone, and we are thrilled to have an opportunity to maiden drill test this property.'

The argillic and advanced argillic alteration zones on the property were recognized by GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C. (" GlobeTrotters ") as a high priority alteration target compiled from the in-house processing of ASTER satellite imagery for the entire Peruvian Cordillera. The ASTER processing proved highly effective at mapping out hydrothermal alteration mineral assemblages associated porphyry Cu and high sulphidation epithermal Au systems.

Forte's President and CEO Patrick Elliott comments, 'GlobeTrotters' project generation process is very intuitive and takes multiple years to explore and advance targets to the drill ready stage. It has been very effective in the discovery of several highly prospective projects, including our Pucarini Au project and Element 29's Elida porphyry Cu-Mo deposit .'

The Company completed an extensive surface exploration program in 2021 which included geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and geophysical surveys. The induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey lines were positioned over the strongest mineralization and alteration as recognized from preceding surface mapping and geochemical sampling programs. Four priority exploration targets were interpreted from the exploration program, which will be drilled as the next step in testing the sub surface for economic Au mineralization.

An initial 4-hole drilling program is planned to test these targets with a 1000+ metres of core drilling (Figure 1).

Figure 1: A compilation of key high sulphidation epithermal Au targets and proposed diamond drill locations. (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Drill hole DH_P01 is designed to test the north end of the north-trending chargeability anomaly at target area A where it coinides with a resistivity anomaly and a domain of strong demagnetization. This hole will be collared near outcrops of hydrothermal breccia containing ~5% fine-grained disseminated pyrite.

Drill hole DH_P02 is positioned to test a northwest-trending zone defined by abundant hydrothermal breccias and vuggy silica ledges within zones of advanced argillic alteration in target area A. This hole will be located where the vein zone intersects the north-trending chargeability anomaly and coincident resistivity anomaly.

Drill hole DH_P03 is designed to test beneath the cluster of rock chip samples that returned anomalous Au values in target area B that coincide with advanced argillic alteration and a resistivity anomaly on the west flank of the north-trending chargeability anomaly.

Drill hole DH_P04 is positioned to test the large resistivity anomaly in target area C near the east flank of the north-trending chargeability anomaly where it intersects the northern margin of the northwest-trending zone of alteration.

ESG and SUSTAINABILITY

Forte understands Perú's environmental and cultural nuances from years of experience operating in the country, setting us apart from our peers. The Company is working with an experienced environmental consulting firm supported by a dedicated in-house social engagement team to ensure that our exploration, permitting, and community outreach activities comply and foster mutual respect and beneficial synergies with local communities.

Our recent alliance with Social Suite, a specialized ESG software for Junior Exploration and Mining entities, simplifies data management and boosts ESG reporting. This initiative will heighten transparency, effective stakeholder communication, and a more significant investor impact.

Mike Carter's recent appointment as our Lead Energy Advisor elevates our ESG efforts. His seasoned insights will shape Forte's community-focused projects, synchronizing them with global norms and local expectations.

Forte's priority remains the exploration and discovery of essential new Cu and Au deposits, but it also aspires to redefine ESG and sustainability standards within the junior mining sector.

ABOUT PUCARINI

Pucarini is an early-stage, high sulfidation epithermal Au project located in Lampa Province, Department of Puno. The 1,000 ha concession is 43 km from Juliaca, the region's largest commercial centre. The property is 100% owned by Forte with a 1% Net Smelter Return royalty held by Globetrotters Resource Group Inc. (" GlobeTrotters ").

Pucarini is situated in the southern segment of the Miocene Epithermal Gold Belt which is the host to large Miocene aged high sulfidation Au deposits in northern Perú including Pierina, Yanacocha, and Alto Chicama/Lagunas Norte (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Location of the Pucarini project within the Miocene Epithermal Gold Belt of southern Perú. (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Globetrotters acquired the property through the Peruvian auction process in 2018 and transferred ownership to Forte in 2020 under a share purchase agreement. Prior to Globetrotters, Teck Resources Perú SAC held the property and carried out preliminary mapping and sampling programs between 2011 and 2015. Teck relinquished the property in 2016 without completing a drill program. Forte continued exploration by completing detailed surface geological and alteration mapping, magnetic, induced polarization and resistivity geophysical surveys and a soil geochemical survey.

The property is underlain by a thick volcanic succession comprised of Miocene andesite to dacite pyroclastic rocks and lava flows assigned to the Sillapaca Formation. Geological mapping outlined extensive argillic hydrothermal alteration measuring approximately 3.6 km x 1.8 km, which encloses smaller zones of Au bearing advanced argillic alteration. Outcrop sampling returned up to 6.89 g/t Au and 2.6 g/t Ag associated with hydrothermal breccias and vuggy silica ledges within zones of advanced argillic alteration. Geological, geophysical, and geochemical evidence combine to establish drill targets at 100 to 250 metres below surface across the property.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Richard Osmond , P.Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP

Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company that has blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C., has built a robust portfolio of high-quality Cu and Au assets in Perú. The Company aims to generate significant value growth by strategically situating early-stage and drill-ready targets alongside a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system for Cu and Au resource development. Notwithstanding its resource focus, Forte is deeply committed to community engagement, environmental stewardship, and fulfilling its societal responsibilities.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release.  Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest management's discussion and analysis, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca , and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

(CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA) (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-receives-environmental-impact-statement-dia-approval-for-its-pucarini-high-sulphidation-epithermal-gold-project-southern-peru-301942502.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/29/c5062.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Forte MineralsCSE: CUAUBase Metals Investing
CUAU:CC
Forte Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forte Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Forte Minerals (CSE: CUAU)

Forte Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Strengthens ESG Strategy with the Appointment of Lead Energy Advisor

Forte Minerals Strengthens ESG Strategy with the Appointment of Lead Energy Advisor

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) is pleased to announce Mike Carter as its Lead Energy Advisor, signifying its commitment to renewable energy and sustainable practices. Mr. Carter has an extensive background in renewable energy, which aligns seamlessly with Forte's dedication as a copper and gold exploration entity in Perú. This move underscores the Company's intent to champion an ESG framework by integrating a community-driven, environmentally conscious, and socially responsible approach to navigate the complexities of the energy transition.

Forte Minerals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Coupled with Forte's recent partnership with Social Suite to embark on its ESG reporting journey, Mike Carter's role as the Lead Energy Advisor will help guide this process and elevate the Company's position in the sustainable exploration and mining landscape. Mr. Carter is recognized for his in-depth knowledge of renewable energy, fortifying Forte's mission to amplify its ESG initiatives, particularly emphasizing community engagement, environmental stewardship, and societal obligations.

Patrick Elliott , Forte Minerals' President, remarked, " Mike Carter's prowess in renewable energy and deep-rooted insights into mineral exploration in South America significantly augment our team's capabilities. As a co-founder of Forte, Mike's insights are pivotal in our steadfast journey towards sustainable and renewable energy applications in the mineral exploration industry ."

Mike Carter's Distinguished Achievements:

  • Led critical mineral exploration projects in both Chile and Peru .
  • Directed global ventures in utility-scale solar, energy storage, and hydroelectric domains.
  • Played pivotal roles in diverse sectors, including mining, manufacturing, agriculture, and automotive industries.
  • Demonstrated visionary leadership at First Green Energy , emphasizing innovation and technological advancement.
  • He significantly impacted the World Bank's inaugural Climate Smart Mining conference, sharing insights on the economic benefits of integrating renewables into traditional mining.
  • Actively consults with major mining entities, offering expertise in integrating solar energy solutions.
  • Has successfully garnered over $15M in grant funding to champion pioneering solar initiatives in Alberta .
  • Led groundbreaking agrivoltaics work seamlessly blending utility-scale solar projects with agricultural practices.

To learn more about Mr. Carter, please visit our website .

Patrick Elliott added, "Mike's dual expertise underscores Forte Minerals' vision to lead sustainable exploration and mining practices, highlighting our unwavering commitment to championing the energy transition."

About Forte Minerals Corp.

Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company that has blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC, has built an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú. The Company aims to generate significant value growth by strategically situating early-stage and drill-ready targets alongside a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system for copper and gold resource development.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
"/s/" Patrick Elliott
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-strengthens-esg-strategy-with-the-appointment-of-lead-energy-advisor-301935698.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/22/c6124.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Announces Warrant Extension and Cancels Loans

Forte Minerals Announces Warrant Extension and Cancels Loans

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) announces its intention to extend the exercise period of a total of 5,888,593 share purchase warrants by twelve months (collectively, the "Warrants"), which Warrants were originally issued as part of a private placement completed in 2020.

CSE: CUAU OTCQB: FOMNF (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at the price of $0.20 per Warrant Share . The original exercise period for 5,638,593 warrants expires on July 17, 2023 , while the remaining 125,000 warrants had an exercise period until August 10, 2023 .

To provide enhanced flexibility to our valued shareholders, the Company has decided to extend the term of the warrants by one year.  Subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval, the new exercise periods for the warrants will be July 17, 2024 , and August 10, 2024 , respectively. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same.

"We highly value the unwavering support and trust demonstrated by our long-time shareholders," said Patrick Elliott , President and CEO . "By extending the exercise period of these warrants, we aim to provide our shareholders with an extended opportunity to benefit from the growth and the success of our Company."

In addition, the Company announces the settlement of $120,000 in loans made on July 17, 2020 to two related parties and one arm's length party through the cancellation of an aggregate of 750,000 common shares and 375,000 Warrants (the "Loan Securities"). The loans were due to mature on July 10, 2023 and were secured with the Loan Securities and permitted to be repaid in cash or via cancellation of the Loan Securities. An additional $30,000 loan had been provided to CEO, Patrick Elliott , as secured by 250,000 common shares and 125,000 Warrants, which loan as expected to be repaid prior to maturity. The loans are more particularly described in the Company's prospectus dated November 12, 2021 .

Forte Minerals Corp. remains committed to its strategic objectives and steadfast in delivering value to its shareholders.

About Forte Minerals Corp.
Forte Minerals Corp. is a leading junior exploration company in Peru dedicated to discovering and developing high-quality copper and gold deposits. With a strong portfolio of assets, the Company is leveraging its team of expert geologists, advanced technologies, and their commitment to social and environmental sustainability to unlock the full potential of its projects.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-announces-warrant-extension-and-cancels-loans-301869249.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/03/c0346.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Engages ITG as Market Maker to Enhance Trading Liquidity

Forte Minerals Engages ITG as Market Maker to Enhance Trading Liquidity

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies. ITG will be responsible for trading shares of the Company on the CSE and other trading venues to help maintain a reasonable market and enhance the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Forte Minerals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Under the agreement, ITG will receive CAD$6,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The contract is on a month-to-month term and automatically renews unless terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors in the contract, and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. At the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

" Engaging ITG as our market maker is an important step for Forte as we seek to enhance the liquidity and trading of our common shares. " said Patrick Elliott , President & CEO

About ITG
Independent Trading Group Inc. is a Toronto -based IIROC dealer-member specializing in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, ITG has leveraged its proprietary technology to deliver high-quality liquidity provision and execution services to various public issuers and institutional investors.

About Forte
Forte Minerals Corp. is a copper and gold exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing projects in Peru .

The Company aims to generate significant value growth by moving quickly along the line of opportunity, from early-stage exploration towards resource definition and target development, while eliminating early-stage grassroots risk. Forte Minerals has three properties that offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-engages-itg-as-market-maker-to-enhance-trading-liquidity-301811373.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/01/c4561.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Stakes Ground and Inks Deal to Acquire an Additional 1300 ha of Prospective Ground at Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project, Perú

Forte Minerals Stakes Ground and Inks Deal to Acquire an Additional 1300 ha of Prospective Ground at Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project, Perú

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) has finalized a property transfer agreement with Compañía Minera Ares SAC, ("Ares") to acquire 300 ha contiguous with the existing concessions to protect the northern extension of the Esperanza porphyry system in that direction. The property was transferred to Forte Minerals' subsidiary Amaru Resources SAC, ("Amaru") with Ares retaining a 0.5% NSR royalty, subject to a buyback by Amaru for US$500,000 . In conjunction, Forte, through Amaru, has staked an additional claim block of 1000 ha in the adjacent area to the northeast and contiguous with the main property to protect the possible northeastern extension of the porphyry system undercover. For the first time in a decade, Forte now controls the entire porphyry alteration area at the Esperanza project (" Esperanza ") which encompasses 4000 ha.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Appoints New Independent Director

Forte Minerals Appoints New Independent Director

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Leveille to the Company's board of directors, bringing it to a total of five members.

CSE: CUAU (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Mr. Richard Leveille has an accomplished career that spans over forty years. He attended the University of Utah , graduated with a B.Sc. in Geology, and later completed his Master's in Geology from the University of Alaska.

His work experience progressed through companies such as AMAX, Kennecott, Rio Tinto, and Phelps Dodge . Notably, Mr. Leveille was also the Senior Vice President of Exploration for Freeport Copper & Gold, where he managed the team that helped add significant copper to reserves and made the Chukarui Peki discovery in Serbia, which shared the 2016 PDAC Thayer Lindsley International Mineral Discovery Award.

Since his retirement at Freeport in 2017, Mr. Richard Leveille has been working as a Consulting Geologist focusing on mineral exploration projects in Australia , South America , and the United States .

Forte is pleased to welcome Mr. Richard Leveille to the team. " Richard is a great addition and brings extensive mining industry expertise to the Company. We believe we've established a well-rounded group of professional board members and look forward to utilizing everyone's knowledge to generate shareholder value," said Patrick Elliott , President & CEO.

The Company has granted Mr. Richard Leveille 250,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.20 , exercisable for five years.

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Perú. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.

(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-appoints-new-independent-director-301692177.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/02/c0073.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. Announces Update to Brokered Financing

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. Announces Update to Brokered Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY);(OTCQB:ATBHF) (the "Company" or "Aston Bay") announces revised terms of its previously announced brokered private placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Resources to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th, 2023

Barksdale Resources to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th, 2023

Barksdale Resources Corp (OTCQX:BRKCF TSXV: BRO), based in Vancouver BC, focused on exploration in Arizona, today announced that Rick Trotman, President and CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 4th 2023.

DATE : October 4 th ,12023
TIME: 11:30am EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 4 th , 5 th , 6 th , 9 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the activities of CO2 Lock Corp. (" CO2 Lock "), its majority-owned subsidiary focused on establishing standalone operations for the permanent storage of carbon dioxide in brucite-rich serpentinized peridotite (" BRSP ") host rock.  CO2 Lock has successfully completed its latest funding round, raising $1.1 million through a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (" SAFE ") from third-party investors.  Proceeds of the SAFE will be used to conduct additional field work and sample collection at CO2 Lock's wholly owned project site Sam, located southwest of Prince George utilizing ultramafic rocks and the mineral brucite for ex-situ carbon dioxide removal (" CDR ") or for in-situ CO 2 storage and sequestration as part of a carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") value chain.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Timeline Updates for U.S. Army Corps to Comment on Future Plans and U.S. Supreme Court Review of Alaska Case

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") reports that its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") has been informed that the Alaska District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") was granted a fifth extension of the deadline to communicate the plan on how the District plans to move forward with its reconsideration of the administrative record after remand. The Division Commander approved the request for the 60-day extension and the revised deadline is now November 27, 2023

As reported by the Company on May 1, 2023, in a news release entitled "US Army Corps Remand highlights serious flaws in the permitting decision", the USACE Pacific Ocean Division had given the Alaska District 45 days to review the appeal decision and notify the parties how it plans to proceed in light of the EPA's Final Determination. The original deadline expired on Friday, June 9, 2023, with subsequent extensions to June 23, June 29, July 28, and September 26, 2023 prior to this most recent extension. The news release is available at the following link: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/news/news-releases/2023/northern-dynasty-u.s-army-corps-remand-highlights-serious-flaws-in-the-permitting-decision/.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV:LUM) (OTCQB:LMGDF), based in Vancouver, BC, advancing its 100% owned Cangrejos gold-copper project in southwest Ecuador, today announced that Scott Hicks, VP Corporate Development, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 4th, 2023.

DATE : October 4th, 2023
TIME: 1:00pm ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3 rd , 4 th and 5 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NiCAN Provides Details on Upcoming Drill Program at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCAN Provides Details on Upcoming Drill Program at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) is pleased to provide details on its upcoming Phase III drill program on the Wine Property, located in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba, Canada (Figure 3). Permits are in place, a drill contractor has been selected, and preparation work is underway. Initially, Phase III drilling will consist of a 1,500 to 2,000-meter diamond drilling program, which is scheduled to commence in October 2023 . The Phase III program will focus on expanding the recently identified nickel-bearing zones to the east of the Wine Occurrence and test newly defined geophysical targets along strike of the Wine Occurrence over distances of up to 4.8 km.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forte Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Fortune Minerals and Rio Tinto Collaborate to Expand North American Critical Minerals Production

Update on Exploration Stage Projects

Augustus Minerals Commences RC Drilling at Ti-Tree Project

Blackstone Signs MOU with Arca: Seizing Carbon Capture Opportunity

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals and Rio Tinto Collaborate to Expand North American Critical Minerals Production

Lithium Investing

Update on Exploration Stage Projects

Resource Investing

Augustus Minerals Commences RC Drilling at Ti-Tree Project

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Signs MOU with Arca: Seizing Carbon Capture Opportunity

technology investing

Micro Plant Delivers Critical 4N HPA Milestone

technology investing

4e And Annual Report For Year Ended 30 June 2023

Battery Metals Investing

Alpha Lithium Files Notice of Change to Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Accept Tecpetrol's Increased Bid

×