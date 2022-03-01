Foremost Lithium Exploration & Technology is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there. The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022. Scott Taylor, President & CEO will be presenting on March 2nd at 1140 Eastern Standard time. ...

FAT:CNX