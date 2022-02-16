Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. is pleased to announce it has contracted EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. to perform an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, magnetic survey to be flown at its Zoro and Grass River Claim Lithium Projects near the historic mining district of Snow Lake, Manitoba commencing in March, 2022. EarthEx was selected by Foremost Lithium as it has repeatedly demonstrated a track-record of ...

