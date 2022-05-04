Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has agreed to enter into a secured loan agreement with shareholders Mr. and Mrs. Jason and Christina Barnard pursuant to which the Lenders will advance a loan in the principal amount C$1,145,000 effective May 4th, 2022. The Loan will matures on May 5th, 2023 and bear interest at a rate of 8.35% per annum payable in monthly installments of CAD ...

FAT:CNX